From spectacular panoramic suites, to stunning spa resorts and Michelin-starred dining, these are the best luxury and boutique hotels in Capri, Italy.

Who’s dreaming of visiting Italy this year? I definitely am!

Capri is a small, Mediterranean island off the Amalfi Coast known for its gorgeous beaches, top-notch shopping, and tasty cuisine. It has inviting blue water and lots of natural beauty, so it’s no wonder several Roman emperors chose Capri as the spot to build their luxury villas!

There are lots of amazing luxury and boutique hotels in Capri

The island is best appreciated from one of its many walking paths or by boat. I’d recommend spending a day getting lost in Capri’s small and intimate streets. There are so many gorgeous spots tucked away! For a special treat, you could look at hiring a private boat for an afternoon to explore the Grotta Azzurra (blue grotto).

Capri is a luxurious place to visit, which comes with a steep price tag. Ok, forget that, it’s wildly expensive! Many visit he island in combination with a holiday on the Amalfi Coast or a southern Italy trip. I promise it’s 100% worth it!

Be prepared to splurge on your holiday in Capri… everything from food and drink, to accommodation comes at a premium. It won’t come as a surprise that this is a popular island with celebrities too. You might even spot a few Hollywood stars while you’re there!

You’ll love exploring Capri in Italy

If you’re planning a trip and wondering where to stay in Capri, I can definitely help! In this comprehensive guide, I’m going to share the best of the best hotels in Capri. From 5-star luxurious resorts to lesser-known, yet equally charming, boutique hotels, you’re guaranteed to find somewhere that takes your fancy!

If you’re looking for hotels on the Amalfi Coast, don’t miss my guides to where to stay in Sorrento and Positano.

Many luxury hotels in Capri are a short walk from the harbour

10 Amazing luxury and boutique hotels in Capri, Italy

Wait until you see the pool at Capri Tiberio Palace! You’ll quickly realise why this is one of the top luxury hotels in Capri. Located close to the famous Piazzetta, this is a great hotel if you’d like to have fine-dining restaurants and trendy boutiques on the doorstep!

There’s a pretty swimming pool at Capri Tiberio Palace

Located in an elegant 19th century building, this hotel features chic décor, vintage-inspired furniture, and a rooftop terrace with panoramic views over Capri.

Chic lounge area at Capri Tiberio Palace

The bedrooms at Capri Tiberio Palace feature quirky design touches including colourful artworks and vibrant patterned tiles. Many have balconies looking out to the ocean – the perfect place to start your morning each day!

There’s also an award-winning restaurant serving delicious Mediterranean cuisine. To make the experience extra memorable, how about enjoying a romantic dinner for two on the stunning, sea-view terrace? How incredible would that be?

If you’d like to stay in one of the best 5-star hotels in Capri, then look no further than Hotel Punta Tragara. This place is seriously dreamy!

Hotel Punta Tragara is a luxury hotel in Capri in a beautiful location

Hotel Punta Tragara’s bar is very romantic

This upscale villa is located on a small cliff which offers absolutely breathtaking views of Marina Piccola Beach. If you’re planning a celebration, Hotel Punta Tragara offers a number of special packages, ideal for special birthdays, honeymoons or other major events.

The hotel itself features two outdoor swimming pools, a wellness centre, a Michelin-starred restaurant and a cocktail bar. No two rooms are alike and each is decorated in a luxurious, Mediterranean style.

Spectacular pool views at Hotel Punta Tragara

Capri’s Piazzetta is just a 5-minute walk away, as are a number of local attractions, small boutiques and fine-dining restaurants. It’s an ideal base for any trip to this Italian paradise island!

If you’re looking for an affordable hotel in Capri, that still offers lots of special luxuries too, Hotel Villa Brunella is a great option to look at.

Amazing location of Hotel Villa Brunella

Located around a 10-minute walk from the beach, Villa Brunella is a family-owned boutique hotel with an outdoor pool, a romantic garden and a restaurant serving local Caprese cuisine.

Hotel Villa Brunella has a great restaurant

Each of the spacious rooms features Mediterranean-style decor and wooden furnishings. If you’re looking to splurge, book a luxury suite located at the top of the hotel and watch the sun set over Capri!

Looking for one of the top boutique hotels in Capri for views? Definitely check out Hotel Caesar Augustus. Located on a cliff in the town of Anacapri, this hotel boasts stunning views of the town of Capri, Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples. It’s got everything you need for a great holiday on the island, including an outdoor pool, a bar, and even a small fitness centre.

Hotel Caesar Augustus is one of the best hotels in Capri

Amazing sea views at Hotel Caesar Augustus

Foodies will love the zero kilometre cuisine and locally sourced ingredients which feature on the menu at the hotel’s award-winning restaurant, La Terrazza di Lucullo.

Book one of the hotel’s special, romantic tables for two and indulge in an exclusive dining experience created just for you by Terrazza di Lucullo’s executive chef. I’d absolutely love an experience like that with my partner!

Villa Marina Capri Hotel & Spa is one of the most spectacular 5-star hotels in Capri. Nestled amongst beautiful gardens above the Marina Grande, this luxurious hotel offers contemporary suites and rooms, stunning sea-views and one of the most popular seafood restaurants on Capri Island.

Villa Marina Capri Hotel is one of the top 5 star hotels in Capri

Romantic dining options at Villa Marina Capri Hotel

Each bedroom has been decorated in a unique style, inspired by important men and women from Capri’s history. There’s also a spa for those of you who are looking for a full relaxation experience.

This hotel also offers a tuktuk shuttle service to the city centre or harbour, meaning you can enjoy the peace of the resort as well as the buzz of the town!

This hotel features a sort of wild beauty that references the beautiful scenery of Anacapri. It’s often regarded as one of the best boutique hotels in Capri – it’s a really special place!

There’s plenty to do here too: take a dip in the elevated swimming pool, wander the lovely Mediterranean gardens or enjoy a romantic dinner on the panoramic, rooftop terrace.

Hotel Orsa Maggiore has a lovely swimming pool

Hotel amenities include spacious rooms with comfortable beds, air-conditioning and room service. A free shuttle service is offered to and from Marina Grande Port too, so you can spend some of your time exploring the island.

If you’re looking for the full luxury experience on your holiday, there are several 5-star hotels in Capri to choose from. Casa Morgano is one of the best, with top-notch features including picturesque gardens, an infinity pool and a sea-view restaurant. It’s the kind of place where once you’ve checked in, you’ll never want to leave!

There’s a relaxing pool area at Casa Morgano

Casa Morgano is one of the best boutique hotels in Capri

This is also one of the top hotels for stargazing… but I don’t mean the night sky! Celebrities are known to frequent Casa Morgano, so if you decide to stay here, keep your eyes peeled!

As the second oldest hotel in Capri, this beautiful and luxurious hotel oozes old-world charm and sophistication. It’s definitely one of the best hotels in Capri to experience the rich history of the island. Ernest Hemingway and Jean Paul Satre are amongst some of the hotel’s most notable guests. How incredible would it be to follow in their footsteps?!

Spectacular swimming pool at Hotel Quisisana

Romantic bedroom views from Hotel Quisisana – one of the oldest hotels in Capri

This hotel is located in the very heart of Capri, so you can shop for souvenirs or enjoy the vibrant restaurant scene.

If you feel like staying in, there’s plenty to do at the hotel. You could grab a racquet and hit the tennis courts, take a dip in one of the swimming pools, or curl up with a good book in the library.

While Capri is filled with many small luxury hotels, few offer the romantic charm and stunning views of Capri Wine Hotel. With a gorgeous terrace and garden overlooking the ocean, this is the perfect choice if you’re looking for an affordable hotel that doesn’t skimp on quality or comfort.

Modern bedrooms with sea views at Capri Wine Hotel

You’ll be able to enjoy lots of great wines at Capri Wine Hotel!

Most of the spacious rooms offer views of the Tyrrhenian Sea and include amenities like air conditioning, a flat-screen TV, minibar and modern furnishings. There’s also a handy shuttle service that can take you to and from Marina Grande Port.

The Luxury Villa Excelsior Parco is a 5-star hotel located on the site of an ancient Roman villa. How amazing is that?!

Built in 1906 and completely renovated in 2006, this elegant, boutique hotel is filled with renaissance-style art and furniture which recall its historic past.

Sea views from Luxury Villa Excelsior Parco – one of the best luxury hotels in Capri

Hot tub views from Luxury Villa Excelsior Parco

The Hotel Excelsior Parco has everything you need to enjoy a luxury stay including two hot tubs with panoramic views, a rooftop garden, and rooms with sea views.

I hope my guide to the best luxury hotels in Capri helps you plan a memorable trip! Whether you’re planning a romantic honeymoon or a family holiday, Capri is filled with so many amazing things to see and do.