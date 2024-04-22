From beautiful views by Sao George Castle, to delicious meals and vibrant nightlife, this one-day Lisbon itinerary packs a lot in.

Lisbon is one of my favourite European cities. The capital of Portugal is a perfect mix of the old and the new. Like so many European capitals, it’s a city packed full of amazing sights. We visited on our mini-moon and I don’t think we could have picked a better city for a short break.

Celebrating our mini-moon in Lisbon Champagne at rooftop bar in Lisbon

We strolled hand in hand admiring the magnificent Gothic architecture of Jerónimos Monastery and the ancient cobbled lanes of Alfama. We hopped from cool coffee shops to rooftop bars for sunset cocktails. There was one wild night spent sampling the city’s vibrant nightlife… and we even enjoyed one of the best meals of our lives at a Michelin starred restaurant.

We only had a few days in the city on that trip, so I know how it feels when you want to see and do lots, but are really short on time. So, whether you’re in the city briefly as part of a cruise trip, you’re on your way to Porto or another region, or you’re stopping by on a campervan road trip adventure around Europe, this guide will help you to make the most of your 24 hours in Lisbon.

I loved the views over Lisbon

Just look at the characterful streets of Lisbon

Getting around Lisbon and seeing as much as you can

Although Lisbon isn’t a massive city, it takes time to wiggle through its lanes and back streets. Oh, and don’t get me started on the steep hills – they can sap your energy in a second!

If you’ve only got 1 day in Lisbon, I’d suggest picking up a 24 hour Lisbon card. The city has an excellent public transportation system, and with this card you can hop on and hop off all modes of transport as much as you like. It also includes free admission or discounts at loads of the city’s top attractions.

Getting ready to ride the tram in Lisbon

Using public transport in Lisbon shouldn’t be seen as a chore. It’s all part of the fun. From the metro to the vintage streetcars, there are lots of ways to get around. I absolutely loved riding the vintage streetcars and trams, and they were a great way to see historic districts such as Chiado and Bairro.

For a look at everyday life in Lisbon, you could book a walking tour with a local guide. This is a great way of discovering some of the city’s lesser-known areas. Alternatively, head off on a boat cruise on the Tagus River. This is a lovely way to see the sights as you soak up a bit of warm Portuguese sunshine!

So, now you’ve figured out how to get around the city, it’s time to share my favourite things to see and do during your 24 hours in Lisbon.

Visiting Belem Tower in Lisbon

How To Spend 24 Hours In Lisbon

Spending the morning in Lisbon

First up, let’s think about breakfast! If you’ve only got a day in Lisbon, I’d suggests starting with a nice breakfast in the oldest part of the city, the Alfama District. This pretty district is a spider’s web of narrow lanes, and tucked away on side streets you’ll find plenty of cafes.

Alfama is full of character

I loved the tiled buildings in Lisbon

I’d suggest grabbing a takeaway coffee and a sweet pastéis de nata. These sweet custard tarts are a Portuguese breakfast staple and will definitely give you the energy you need for a day of sightseeing. Just don’t blame me if you can’t stop at one… they’re devilishly moreish!

You’ve got to try a nata tart in Lisbon

With some food inside your belly, you should have the energy to walk up to Castelo de São Jorge, perched at the top of a hill in the Santa Maria Maior district. I loved this spot – the area is spectacular and full of charm. From the ramparts of the castle, you get a great view of the city, which will help you get your bearings for the rest of your day in Lisbon.

Sao George Castle is right up on the hill

Pretty views in the Alfama district

Once you’ve finished admiring the view, hop in an Uber or on a tram and head to the Belém area. This district is a must for your Lisbon itinerary. In this part of town, you’ll find the Jerónimos Monastery, where you can wander the beautiful-preserved halls and gardens that are dedicated to Portuguese heroes such as Vasco da Gama (the first European to reach India).

Down on the bank of the Tagus River is where you’ll find the graceful Belém Tower. This medieval tower was the place from which many of Portugal’s great navigators set off when they left on journeys of discovery. It’s a very photogenic spot, and popular with tourists. There’s also a very popular nata tart shop close by (if you get peckish!)

Enjoying a quick coffee at Belem Tower

From Belem Tower, you can stroll along the riverbank towards Commerce Square, a wide open plaza running down to the edge of the river.

At the top of the square, the Rua Augusta Arch is a massive gateway adorned with six columns and all sorts of statues. There are plenty of dining options in this part of Lisbon — such as the fabulous Lisboa Terrazza — so if you feel like a nice lunch, now is a good time for a break.

Spending the Afternoon in Lisbon

Start the afternoon of your Lisbon itinerary with a ride on the Elevador de Santa Justa. This cast iron lift with cool filigree decorations was opened in 1902. It connects the lower streets of the Rossio District with Carmo Square.

Elevador de Santa Justa

Or, if you’re tired from a morning on your feet, how about giving your legs a rest and taking a Lisbon Tuk-Tuk Tour. These are a lot of fun and will definitely give you a unique perspective of the city. You’ll see the sights, all while whizzing through tiny back streets and into little hidden squares. It’s a really fun way to cover lots of ground if you’re short o time.

For a glimpse of the world beneath the waves, the Oceanarium of Lisbon is one of Europe’s best aquariums. It has displays of sea creatures from the North Atlantic, the tropical Pacific and even Antarctica. If it’s scorching during your trip, this is a lovely place to cool off. It’s also one of the most popular family attractions in Lisbon, so it’s ideal if you’re travelling with little ones.

Spending the Evening in Lisbon

So it’s been a busy day in Lisbon so far, but now it’s time to slow down and enjoy the city as it comes to life for the evening. I loved this part of the day. It’s such a vibrant city and the atmosphere really changes once the sun sets.

At this point in the day, Rossio Square fills up with locals and tourists alike. This bustling square, with its wave-patterned pavement and tinkling fountains, is the perfect people-watching spot. Last time we were there we grabbed drinks at the art-deco Café Nicola and soaked up the vibe.

Rossio Square is a buzzy place in the evening

Choosing a restaurant for dinner is one of the trickiest decisions you’ll make on your 24 hour trip to Lisbon! The city is famed for its rich gastronomy. Dishes to try include local speciality bacalhau, a stew of salted cod and the frango piri-piri (piri piri chicken). Forget Nandos, this is the real deal!

Bacalhau a bras is Portugal’s famous salt cod stew

If you’re in splurge mode, I urge you to book a table at Loco. We dined here on our mini-moon and it’s one of the best restaurants we’ve ever been it. It’s got a Michelin star and the tasting menu features endless experimental courses. It was amazing to experience such creativity on a plate. We also loved the immersive feeling of the experience, with the open kitchen area and plenty of dishes finished at our table.

Dinner at Loco was a highlight of our trip to Lisbon

After dinner, I’d suggest carrying on the evening with a few drinks. You could sample Lisbon’s fiery ginja liqueur (made from sour cherries, sugar and cinnamon) and discover each bar’s own secret blend. Or you could sip on a glass of local Muscatel de Setúbal as you unwind after a busy day.

Lisbon’s busy streets at night

If you still have some energy, book tickets to experience some Fado music. This show takes place in the heart of the city and is a great cultural experience to round off your trip.

You could finish the night with a Fado Show

Spending More than 1 day in Lisbon?

If you can add some extra time to your Lisbon itinerary, I’d suggest planning a day trip to Sintra and Cascais. We added a day in Sintra to our mini-moon and it was a huge highlight. I’d seen photos before visiting, but I couldn’t quite believe how incredible the colourful Pena Palace was in person! Seeing the mystical forests and enchanting palaces of Sintra was such a magical experience, it almost felt like we’d been transported into the pages of a fairytale!

Exploring Sintra on a day trip from Lisbon

Pena Palace in Sintra

Similarly, the nearby fishing village of Cascais is equally worth a visit. Here you’ll see pretty beaches, royal mansions, and lots of narrow cobblestone lanes.

I hope this guide helps you plan your 24 hours in Lisbon. It might not be long, but you can pack a lot in! Whether you’re navigating the historic streets of Alfama, marvelling at the monuments of Belém or soaking up the nightlife in Rossio, Lisbon’s blend of history, culture and food makes it a must-visit destination.

