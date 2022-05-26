From high-end spa resorts and modern city skyscrapers, to gourmet getaways, these are the best luxury hotels in Phoenix, Arizona.

With year-long sunshine, a vibrant culinary scene, and otherworldly landscapes like the Grand Canyon, Phoenix in Arizona is a great place for a getaway. It’s the fifth biggest city in the United States and is jam-packed with chic restaurants, boutique shops and fun attractions.

Phoenix is an amazing city to visit in Arizona

Whether you want to hop in the car or catch the train, downtown Phoenix is just a short trip from Sky Harbour International Airport. Families will love kid-friendly attractions like Enchanted Island Amusement Park and the Arizona Science Centre.

Desert views towards Phoenix

Meanwhile, couples can enjoy a romantic stroll in the Desert Botanical Gardens, a fun trip to the Phoenix Art Museum, or cocktails in one of Phoenix’s vibrant restaurants and bars.

Downtown Phoenix has a cool vibe

A big part of your trip planning will be deciding where to stay in Phoenix. There are so many options, from budget hostels and Airbnbs, to high-end luxury hotels in Phoenix – you’ll be spoiled for choice! No matter what you’re looking for, this guide will give you a head start!

You can expect to see some amazing sunsets during your stay in Phoenix

The Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Phoenix

Couples, groups, and families looking for cool hotels in Phoenix will love the Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Located in the heart of the Sonoran desert, and just 30 minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, you’ll have more than 316 acres of sprawling Arizona landscapes to explore.

Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort is one of the best luxury hotels in Phoenix

How gorgeous is the pool at Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort?

With its 5 swimming pools, waterslides and nearby activities like hiking trails and horseback riding, the Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort is perfect for anyone seeking an adventurous holiday. If you fancy a round of golf, there are two championship golf courses available on-site too!

Foodies will love this modern and luxurious resort too. In fact, the hotel features 5 amazing restaurants serving up both American and international cuisine.

One of the best boutique hotels in Phoenix is The Hermosa Inn. This quiet and upscale Paradise Valley hotel features a lush desert backdrop and a lovely outdoor swimming pool. It’s perfect for families or couples looking to cool off after relaxing in the scorching Phoenix sun!

The Hermosa Inn has a very cool vibe

Spanish style rooms at The Hermosa Inn

In addition to its beautiful grounds and cosy, romantic rooms, foodies will love the restaurant here. LON’s at the Hermosa has a stunning indoor and outdoor dining area boasting mountain views and farm-to-table food.

If you love a glass of wine, you’re in the right place too! The Hermosa Inn has been recognised by Wine Spectator. Just ask to see their impressive wine cellar.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly resort, there’s no better place than the Arizona Grand Resort. With a seven-acre water park, six pools, and an 18-hole golf course, this luxury resort offers fun for the whole family!

Arizona Grand Resort has beautiful grounds

Arizona Grand Resort is one of the best luxury hotels in Phoenix

While the Arizona Grand Resort does offer 6 different dining options, there are plenty of chic restaurants within walking distance too, including the historic farm-to-table restaurant, Quiessence. You’ll also find attractions like the Phoenix Zoo and the Heard Museum under half an hour’s drive away.

Do you love a bit of sunbathing? I’ve got an amazing option for you! With its fabulous rooftop pool, Kimpton Hotel Palomar is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the Arizona sunshine. This boutique hotel is just a short walk from the famous Phoenix landmark, the Cityscape, and all of downtown Phoenix’s best dining, nightlife and shopping.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix Cityscape has a beautiful swimming pool

The food at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix Cityscape is excellent

At the Kimpton, you’ll find a chic lobby, spacious bedrooms and suites, plus a free wine hour hosted daily in the lobby. How awesome is that? If you love specialty cocktails, don’t miss Kimpton’s rooftop lounge and bar. It’s loved by both celebrities and Phoenix locals!

One of the best hotels in Phoenix is the Renaissance. Are you a sports fan? You’ll love this hotel’s downtown Phoenix location! It’s just a 5-minute walk from the Talking Stick Resort Arena, home of the Phoenix Suns.

Cool interiors at Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel

Stylish bedrooms at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel

The 4-star hotel offers a number of services including chic and modern rooms, an amazing outdoor rooftop pool, and a quaint, bistro-style cafe. The hotel also boasts a great downtown location and is just a short walk from some of Phoenix’s best attractions like the Phoenix Convention Centre, Chase Field and the Phoenix Art Museum.

Looking for one of the best 5-star hotels in Phoenix? How about booking in a luxury holiday at this AAA Four Diamond resort. This incredible hotel features antique decor, regal Spanish Colonial architecture, and Tuscan-style gardens throughout its 20,000-acre property. WOW!

Royal Palms Resort and Spa has beautiful grounds and a mountain backdrop

You can see what a special hotel the Royal Palms Resort and Spa is!

If you’re looking to experience Phoenix’s thriving culinary scene, you’ll fall in love with Royal Palm’s award-winning restaurant, T.Cook’s. Here you can tuck into a Mediterranean-inspired menu in a romantic, desert setting. How incredible does that sound?

Located in the heart of Arizona State University, the Westin Phoenix Downtown is a budget-friendly hotel with several dining options and an outdoor pool. It’s in a great location too, within walking distance of some of Phoenix’s most famous attractions.

The Westin Phoenix Downtown is set amongst the skyscrapers

The Westin is one of the best luxury hotels in Phoenix

All the rooms are spacious and feature chic and modern interiors. Many have floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of the Phoenix skyline too. After a long day of sightseeing, you could relax with an in-room massage or dine on farm-to-table cuisine at the Westin’s Jacy and Dakota restaurant.

How about treating yourself to a holiday at one of the most historic and romantic hotels in Phoenix? Since 1929, the Arizona Biltmore has been wowing guests with its lavish rooms, fine dining restaurants, and 39-acres of lush gardens. Everyone from Marilyn Monroe to the Kennedys have enjoyed holidaying here!

Arizona Biltmore is set outside the city in beautiful grounds

What a place for a luxury holiday in Arizona!

You might never want to leave when you see all the wonderful amenities this world-class hotel offers! Two exceptional golf courses, an award-winning spa, seven tennis courts, and eight swimming pools… and that’s just the start! Its downtown location means you’re within walking distance from the best nightlife options and restaurants in the city!

If you’re hoping to get some shopping done during your trip, the famous Biltmore Fashion Park is just a 5-minute drive away.

Enjoy a fun holiday at one of the top, luxury hotels in Phoenix. The Camby is a world-class hotel located in the Camelback Corridor, one of the most highly-coveted neighbourhoods in the city. All the spacious and modern rooms feature views of North Mountain or the sprawling Phoenix skyline.

The Camby is one of the most popular hotels in Phoenix

Cool vibes at The Camby

You could enjoy a cosy and romantic dinner at The Camby’s Artizen restaurant or visit nearby attractions like Echo Canyon Park or Tovrea Castle. If you enjoy a round of golf, the exclusive Arizona Biltmore Golf Course is less than 1km away too!

If you’re looking for one of the best boutique hotels in Phoenix, try the Found:Re. This stylish, yet affordable, boutique hotel offers industrial-chic common areas and loft-style rooms. Its convenient location just a 10-minute drive from Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport makes it the perfect stop if you’re passing through on a brief trip.

Found:Re Phoenix is one of the coolest boutique hotels in Phoenix

Even the bathrooms are fun at Found:Re Phoenix

One of the most unique Phoenix experiences, The Churchill, is just a short walk from the hotel. In this urban community gathering space, you’ll find a number of antique stores, local boutiques, and quaint cafes serving up local delicacies. It’s easy to see why this is rated as one of the coolest hotels in Phoenix!

If you’re deciding where to stay in Phoenix, I hope my guide has helped you plan an amazing holiday! It’s a great place to visit. If you’re looking for other great places to visit, don’t miss my guides to Page, Las Vegas, Ruidoso and Lake Tahoe.