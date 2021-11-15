Looking for the best luxury hotels in Tulum? From spectacular boutique resorts and beach-front eco hotels, to treehouses and 5-star hotels, this guide will help you decide where to stay in Tulum.

Tulum’s hotel scene isn’t like anywhere else on the planet. Over the last five years or so, the region has seen a lot of exciting development. Thankfully, the majority of hotels have considered sustainability and the environment, creating architectural masterpieces that blend effortlessly with nature. In amongst the lush Mexican jungle, next to the bright waters of the Caribbean you’ll find stylish palapas and treehouse hotels, rather than glitzy towers.

Cancun and Playa Del Carmen lie a little way north of Cancun. These Yucatan resort districts are famed for their huge resorts which boast hundreds of bedrooms, numerous pools, endless restaurants and loud bars. Down in Tulum you’ll find the opposite, with small exclusive resorts, chic boutique hotels, and an emphasis on nature, privacy and relaxation.

Most of these hotels offer private beach areas, great service, outdoor swimming pools, stunning beachfront accommodation, free Wi-Fi, and chic bedrooms. They all fit into the ‘luxury’ bracket, and some are also rated five-star (although I’m a firm believer you don’t need to have five stars to offer a supremely luxurious experience!) They’ve all got excellent reviews, with guests returning time and time again.

So, whether you’re looking for a boutique hotel for a honeymoon (where the price per night doesn’t even matter!) or you want a small beach resort for a family getaway, I hope this guide helps you decide where to stay in Tulum.

If you’re looking for a beautiful luxury hotel in Tulum to relax with your other half, Kimpton Aluna Tulum is ideal. This hotel has a peaceful vibe and is located in Aldea Zama, one of the best areas to stay in Tulum for a relaxing break. There’s jungle all around and the bright blue waters of the Caribbean are only a short hop away.

Kimpton Aluna is one of the most popular luxury hotels in Tulum

Natural, earthy decor in the bar area at Kimpton Aluna in Tulum

It’s built up quite a cool reputation for events too, with music festivals being held at the resort from time to time. You can reach key places such as the famous Mayan ruins at the Tulum Archaeological Site, the cenotes, and Tulum’s downtown in under 15 minutes too, so you’re never far from everything you could need for a great trip.

Other appealing features here include the rooftop restaurant, chic outdoor swimming pool area and complimentary bikes for exploring the region.

One of the most luxurious boutique hotels in Tulum, Hotel Ma’xanab is located right on South Tulum Beach. This stylish resort features a mix of ocean, garden and jungle view suites, some with their own private plunge pools.

Looking for eco hotels in Tulum? How about Hotel Ma’xanab!

This could be your view if you stay at Hotel Ma’xanab Tulum

You’ll fall in love with the eco-style interiors which feature bohemian touches, wood, bamboo and the colours of Mexico.

There are only 16 suites here so it’s ideal for those looking for a quiet escape in nature, with great service, and a location that’s within easy reach of the key sites.

In terms of 5-star hotels in Tulum, this adults-only resort is one of my favourites. Hotel Bardo’s design is like something from a magazine, with chic palapa-style villas, jungle gardens, outdoor private bathrooms and showers, an elegant swimming pool area and a beautiful synergy with its jungle location.

This is one of the most popular honeymoon hotels in Tulum as it strikes that great balance between privacy and luxury.

Hotel Bardo Tulum is an Instagram dream!

Hotel Bardo Tulum is one of the best 5-star hotels in Tulum

There’s an inside/outside feel at the restaurant

Hotel Bardo Tulum is somewhere foodies will love too, with signature restaurant Milum serving up tasty dishes that play homage to the vibrant flavours of the Yucatan.

If you’re into a more spiritual experiences, there are several on offer here, including a sound healing workshop, yoga classes, meditation and nightly sunset candle lighting ritual.

One of the best luxury hotels in Tulum, Hotelito Azul is located right on the sand. Expect 5-star comfort, relaxed vibes and chic design. Depending on your budget, you could opt for an oceanfront villa, where you can relax in a hot tub, enjoying views from your private terrace, moments from the soft Caribbean Sea.

Hotelito Azul has a spectacular terrace area with sea views

Hotelito Azul serves delicious Mexican food

In terms of food, this hotel ticks all the boxes too! Hotelito Azul has partnered with one of Mexico’s best restaurant groups Ojo de Agua, so you’ll be able to enjoy delicious healthy plates of food, at the hotel’s beach club. Don’t worry, you can still relax with some treats too… in fact, the cocktails here are some of the best in Tulum!

Another of the best places to stay in Tulum, Encantada is a favourite with guests.

This is a small hotel with only eight rooms available, making it one of the most exclusive boutique hotels in Tulum. Wait until you see the rooms. With earthy tones, natural fabrics and hammocks, these are some of the most Instagram-worthy in Tulum!

How beautiful is Hotel Encantada Tulum?

I love the relaxed feel of Hotel Encantada Tulum

Encantada Tulum’s style blends effortlessly with the Caribbean Sea and jungle gardens creating a gorgeously private paradise within nature.

This hotel has several partner properties where you can use the facilities too. For example you can use the pool at Radhoo, go for a massage at La Valise, dine at restaurant Nu or enjoy some cocktails at Itzik Garden.

Located right on the edge of the magical Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, with huge sculptures and interesting art dotted around, Casa Malca is a great option for those who like modern properties.

Hotel Casa Malca’s swimming pool is the place to be during the day

Hotel Casa Malca is right on the beach

Hotel Casa Malca’s rooms are more modern and grand than many of Tulum’s hotels

There are 71 suites and rooms at this hotel, so it’s one of the larger luxury resorts in Tulum, but it still manages to maintain a boutique charm.

Relax on the beach, enjoy a treatment at Calma Spa, sample great Mexican fusion cuisine at one of the hotel’s restaurants or head out to explore Tulum’s downtown or the famous Mayan ruins at Parque Nacional Tulum.

If you’ve been looking up Tulum hotels, you might be familiar with the collection of Colibri Boutique Hotels, which also include Mi Amor, El Pez, La Zebra and Yemaya.

How about spending the afternoon on this deck at Hotel Mezzanine Tulum?

Dream decor at Hotel Mezzanine Tulum

Mezzanine is part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World group (a favourite of mine!) and is one of the chicest of the Tulum accommodation options. With gorgeous beach views, pool area and jungle surroundings, this is a magical spot on the Caribbean coast of Mexico.

As for the food, alongside holiday classics you’ll also find exceptional Thai food prepared by an award-winning chef.

If you’re looking for a luxury escape in nature, this 10-bedroom boutique hotel in Tulum is ideal. With a serene outdoor swimming pool, a bar, restaurant, exotic gardens and private beach area, this 5-star hotel has relaxation at its heart.

Orchid House has a lovely aesthetic and is one of the best luxury hotels in Tulum?

Minimalist vibes at Orchid House Tulum

It’s somewhere to truly kick back and relax. You’ll find Mexican influences on the menus in the bar and restaurant, and everything is designed to work hand in hand with the local ecosystem and surroundings.

As with all of Tulum’s luxury and 5-star hotels, you can expect air-conditioned accommodation with free Wi-Fi, parking and great service.

This beautiful beach front resort is one of the larger hotels in Tulum, and offers a lot of amenities, including three outdoor pools (one is adults-only), a bar-restaurant and 30 luxurious suites with private plunge pools. For honeymooners or larger families there’s a chic penthouse with spectacular ocean views.

Jashita Hotel is right on the beach and embedded in the jungle

Jashita Hotel’s chic restaurant

For anyone seeking a wellness break, Jashita has a dedicated yoga studio and spa. In terms of location, it’s around 10-minutes by car to downtown Tulum, or 15-minute drive to the archaeological ruins.

Another of the Colibri Boutique Hotels, this is definitely one of Tulum’s most beautiful boutique luxury hotels.

Kick back in your very own rustic jungle bungalow, enjoying stunning sea views. If you need to cool down you can take a dip in the infinity pool, which also boasts gorgeous jungle views… or unwind in your very own open-air shower.

La Valise is one of the best treehouse hotels in Tulum

How epic is this? You can roll your bed out at Valise Tulum and sleep under the stars!

If you’re not restricted by budget, book the master suite which has an incredible seven metre palapa roof and a king-size bed that you can roll outside so that you can sleep right under the stars! How magical does that sound?

The food scene here is great too, with hotel restaurant NÜ Tulum’s menu of modern and traditional Mexican cuisine (recently named one of the top five restaurants in the Riviera Maya). If you fancy a drink after, head to Itzik Garden for a delicious cocktail and some live music.

You might have seen this trendy Tulum hotel on Instagram. It’s definitely one of the most photogenic on the Caribbean coast of Mexico! Located moments from South Tulum Beach, this is the best area to stay in Tulum for exploring Downtown and the famous Mayan ruins.

NEST Tulum is a great eco hotel in Tulum

This might just be the best area to stay in Tulum!

The hotel’s design is minimalist, blending effortlessly with the natural tones of the jungle, sand and sea. There are a range of accommodation options, including unique circular rooms in the towers, others with hammocks in the loft area, and some with semi-private gardens. There’s even a four-bed private villa, ideal for families or bigger groups visiting Tulum.

There’s also free private parking, good Wi-Fi and room service included in your stay.

In a great location, close to all of the town’s action, this adults-only luxury hotel in Tulum features stunning rooms with sea views, a large outdoor pool as well as Ziggy’ Beach Club and Restaurant. It has the classic Tulum décor you’re probably used to seeing by now, with thatched palapa-style buildings, minimalist interiors and trendy furnishings.

The Beach Tulum is an adults only luxury hotel in Tulum on the beach

You’ll have some of the best views in Tulum from this hotel

As well as spending time on the beach, you could also enjoy a dip in the rooftop jacuzzi. I also love the beach bar here, where you can sit on swings enjoying tangy mojitos and margaritas as the sun goes down.

I hope this guide helps you find the best luxury hotel in Tulum! I love how many options there are, and how they all have unique designs and architecture. You might have trouble deciding where to stay!

If you’re looking for other things to do in Mexico, I’d recommend reading my guide to Isla Holbox – one of my favourite places in the entire country! A stay in Tulum would combine well with a few nights in Isla Holbox.

You could also read my guides to visiting the Riviera Maya and Cancun or check out all of my Mexico guides for lots of tips and advice!