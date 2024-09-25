Only spending one day in Edinburgh? From exploring the castle and walking the Royal Mile, to Harry Potter tours and the best restaurants and bars, this guide will plan your day.

You can’t visit Edinburgh and not fall a little bit in love. The city has a magical appeal, with its tall sandstone buildings, historic castle and picturesque views. There’s plenty to keep you busy too, with top attractions and plenty of famous sights.

You can pack a lot into 24 hours in Edinburgh!

I’ve visited several times now, across different seasons. I’ve ticked off Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the summer and Hogmanay, the city’s annual New Year festivities. I even did a road trip around East Lothian, which I’d recommend if you’re interested in seeing some of the Scottish coast.

Gilded Balloon during the Edinburgh Festival

I’ve loved getting to know the city over the years. It’s a place that keeps you interested. It’s not somewhere to visit once, it’s somewhere to return to time and time again, soaking up a bit more of the city on each trip.

The beautiful East Lothian coast is a short drive from Edinburgh

If you’re planning a trip soon, and only have one day in Edinburgh, I’ll help you hit the ground running. This guide is designed to show you the famous sights, along with some quirkier and hidden spots. Plus, you’re guaranteed a lot of great food if you follow my recommendations.

The great thing? You can cram a lot into 24-hours in Edinburgh! The centre is relatively compact, ideal for exploring on foot. Visit the castle, walk the Royal Mile, shop for souvenirs, eat some traditional Scottish cuisine, visit a trendy speakeasy, and stay in some of the best accommodation. How does that sound?

Here’s how to explore Edinburgh in one day.

One Day In Edinburgh: Itinerary & Travel Tips

Morning

Visit Edinburgh Castle

I love the view of the castle as you arrive in the city by train. It feels like a Hogwarts moment! Perched on Castle Rock, Edinburgh Castle dates back over 900 years and is one of the oldest fortified places in Europe. While you’re there, take a look at the Honours of Scotland – the oldest Crown jewels in Britain. There’s a crown, sceptre and sword used when Mary, Queen of Scots came to the throne in the 1500s!

Edinburgh Castle is a must-see during your day trip to Edinburgh

As well as enjoying the royal heirlooms, I recommend taking in the views from the castle and ramparts. You get some incredible panoramas over the city. It’s also a great way to get your bearings for your day in Edinburgh!

Walk the Royal Mile

After your trip to the castle, go for stroll down to the Royal Mile. This iconic street stretches from Edinburgh Castle all the way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. It’s a spectacular road, and while there are a lot of tourist shops selling souvenirs (tartan scarf, anyone?!) there are lots attractions, independent stores and places to eat, too.

Even on a rainy day, the Royal Mile is spectacular

If you have time, pop in to St Giles’ Cathedral. It’s really beautiful inside. In terms of museums and attractions, you’ll find the Museum of Childhood on the route. For a fun activity, how about trying your hand at chocolate making? The Chocolatarium hosts fun tours with chocolate tastings and a chance to make your own bar to take home! You could also have a little sit down in Princes Street Gardens – the public park that links the Old Town and the New Town.

Grab a coffee

Craving a coffee? Head to The Milkman or The Wall Coffee & Design House, two coffee shops located just off the Royal Mile. Both happen to have amazing cinnamon buns too – ideal if you need a pick-me-up to get you through until lunchtime.

After your coffee, there are two options, depending on your interests…

Visit the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Fancy snooping around the King’s official Scottish residence? The Palace of Holyroodhouse stands at the end of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. Take a look at the Throne Room, see the State Apartments, view the historic portraits in the King’s Gallery and learn all about Mary, Queen of Scots and Bonnie Prince Charlie. You don’t have to be a history buff to enjoy an hour or two here. Oh, and don’t miss the Palace gardens – they’re gorgeous all year round.

One of the top things to do in Edinburgh is visit the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Visit Dynamic Earth

If science is more your thing, take a walk to Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh’s world-class science centre and planetarium. This unique architectural wonder tells the story of planet Earth. Once inside you’ll get the chance to experience an earthquake, touch an iceberg, learn about evolution and see the night sky in the planetarium. If you’re spending 24 hours in Edinburgh with kids, this is a great place to visit.

Dynamic Earth is a great place for families to visit

Go for lunch in Edinburgh

I bet you’re getting hungry now! If you’re on a day trip to Edinburgh, you’ve got to make every morsel count! While you’ll find a number of world cuisines on offer in the city centre, I think this is a great opportunity to try some authentic Scottish cuisine. Here are a few recommendations:

Scott’s Kitchen – Close to the castle, you’ll find lots of Scottish influences on this menu, including haggis, neeps and tatties (and a vegan alternative), lobster and smoked salmon.

The Scottish Café – Housed within the Scottish National Gallery, this menu shines a light on regional produce. Don’t miss the chance to try cullen skink – a traditional dish made with haddock, potatoes and cream.

Amber Restaurant & Whisky Bar – For an upmarket lunch, head to this restaurant and bar for pan-roasted trout, chicken stuffed with haggis or a range of Scottish-inspired tapas. Obviously, you should wash it down with a wee dram or two. After all, this spot has over 450 whiskies on offer!

Amber Restaurant & Whisky Bar is a lovely lunch spot in Edinburgh

Afternoon

Climb Arthur’s Seat

One of the most iconic sights in Edinburgh, Arthur’s Seat, is a must-visit! I’ve got something to admit though… I’ve never reached the top! But, I have clambered up some of the surrounding area! I was pregnant when we last visited Edinburgh, and while we did get to some gorgeous viewpoints, we didn’t do the full trek up to the top. Next time!

One day in Edinburgh? You have to climb Arthur’s Sear

The hike up is challenging in parts, just because of the gradient. You follow the trail from Holyrood Park up grassy slopes and rugged paths. Everyone I know says it’s 100% worth the effort. The panoramic views are simply stunning – with the city framed by rocky hills and then the ocean in the distance.

We loved the views around Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh

To reach the start point, I’d suggest hopping in a taxi from the centre of Edinburgh or walking (if you have the time / energy). Just so you know, there are different trails to choose from. Some are quicker, but steeper, so you might want to research the best option for your fitness level.

View of Edinburgh from Arthur’s Seat

Go on an interesting tour of Edinburgh

This afternoon I’d recommend booking a tour. There are a number of quirky and interesting tours of Edinburgh to choose from. I really love group activities when I travel. They’re a great way to learn from a local, hear some interesting stories and meet fellow travellers.

If you’re interested in Harry Potter, there are Harry Potter tours departing several times a day. J.K. Rowling wrote the books in the city and drew inspiration from locations dotted all over the centre. On the tour, you’ll get to see inspiration for Diagon Alley and Hogwarts, and hear about some of the real people who inspired the characters we all know and love.

Cockburn Street in Edinburgh Old Town feels like it’s from a fairy tale, or perhaps Harry Potter!

If you’re into spookier things, this Ghost Tour is really popular. As you wander on foot, you’ll learn all about the dark history of the city, from royal fallouts, to plagues and 19th-century serial killers.

While the Edinburgh Fringe Festival is only on during the summer months, you can hear from local comedians every day of the year! One of the tours I love the sound of is this city walking tour with a professional comedian. It’s not for the easily offended, so bear that in mind!

Or, if you’d rather have a few tipples as you find out more about Edinburgh, I’d recommend this top-rated Whisky Tour. You’ll get to taste four whiskies during the tour, interspersed with funny and interesting stories about Scotland and its culture.

You could do a whisky tour in Edinburgh

Evening

Go for a delicious dinner in Edinburgh

As the evening draws in, if you’re not on a tour, it’s time to sit down for a tasty dinner. Whether you’re still fancying a fully Scottish affair, or you’re looking for something a little more international, the city has an amazing food scene. Here are a few recommendations to kick things off… (or head to one of the lunch options!)

The Witchery – Declaring itself as ‘Scotland’s most famous restaurant’, The Witchery is both historic and upmarket. Oh, and so very Scottish too! Located moments from Edinburgh Castle, you’ll love dining in the 16th-century oak-panelled dining room. It feels like somewhere reserved for kings and queens! The menu features lots of quality Scottish ingredients too, from langoustines, oysters and lobster, to venison and beef.

The Witchery is famous for its amazing food Edinburgh

Café St Honoré – Another crowd-pleasing option, this time in Edinburgh’s New Town near Princes Street, the menus change daily at this Edinburgh institution. There are plenty of Scottish flavours to try, from local game terrine and homemade oatcakes, to east coast cod and Stornoway black pudding. Don’t let the French name fool you, you’ll be tasting the flavours of Scotland here!

The Palmerston – This upmarket eatery serves a European menu of appetising dishes. The summer menu had me thinking I was back in Italy or Greece, with burrata, prosciutto, veal polpette and caponata all making me salivate! The set menu here (available at lunchtime) is excellent value too.

The Palmerston us a great restaurant for dinner in Edinburgh

Go for cocktails in Edinburgh

It’s time to round off this perfect day in Edinburgh in style! Obviously, that means having a cocktail or two. There are countless pubs and bars in the centre of the city, so just wander around and you’ll probably find somewhere you fancy. But, if you want my top picks, here they are…

Panda and Sons – Don’t be fooled by its barbershop exterior, this speakeasy bar is one of the coolest cocktail bars in Edinburgh. Expect innovative cocktail concoctions with some of the quirkiest décor in the city.

Panda & Sons is one of my favourite bars in Edinburgh

The Devil’s Advocate – This lovely bar is located in a little piece of Edinburgh history. An old Victorian pump house no less! There’s a restaurant here too, but I’d suggest popping in and sitting at the bar or outside on the terrace. There are plenty of interesting cocktails on the menu, including several showcasing Scottish whiskies.

The Lucky Liquor Co – This cool night spot in Edinburgh’s New Town has a limited menu, in a good way! It only stocks 13 spirits at a time, with a menu that consists of just 13 drinks, and everything changes every 13 weeks. I told you Edinburgh has a quirky side to it!

Decanter Winery and Dinery – One of my best friends has lived in Edinburgh for several years, and this one was one of her top picks. This cosy spot is located in Bruntsfield, so a little way out of the centre, but is a lovely place for an intimate dinner or drinks. There are expert mixologists creating amazing cocktails and lots of amazing wines available, as flights or by the glass / bottle.

Decanter is the perfect place for wine or cocktails in Edinburgh

Where To Stay In Edinburgh

I have a detailed guide about where to stay in Edinburgh, which I’d recommend reading. Here are a few of my top picks, spanning every budget.

This Edinburgh luxury hotel is one of the best hotels in Scotland. In a spectacular location, The Balmoral provides sophisticated service to all who stay. With a Michelin-starred restaurant and stunning views across the city, The Balmoral would be my top pick if you’re visiting for a special occasion or celebration.

Five-star luxury at The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh

With stunning views over Edinburgh Castle, this luxury hotel is a great option if you’re visiting the Scottish capital for a special occasion. Featuring elegant rooms, a fantastic bar and one of the city’s finest eateries, One Square Restaurant, The Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa is regarded as one of the best hotels in Edinburgh. Looking for somewhere to relax and unwind? The hotel’s thermal suite and rooftop hydropool experience are rated among Edinburgh’s top spa experiences.

Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa offers views of Edinburgh Castle

Mid-Range: Point A Hotel Edinburgh Haymarket

This mid-range Edinburgh hotel is located close to the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle and the pretty streets of the old town. With funky rooms that offer sweeping views across the city, and a plethora of modern comforts, Point A is a great option if your budget doesn’t stretch to some of the high-end recommendations.

Hostel: Kick Ass Greyfriars Hostel

Want to visit Edinburgh on a backpacker budget? Kick Ass Greyfriars is a top-rated hostel in the city centre, with quirky decor and all the mod cons you could need.

Kick Ass Greyfriars Hostel is perfect if you’re on a budget

I hope you’ve enjoyed my guide to spending one day in Edinburgh. This city offers so much variety for a special day out, so long as you have the stamina! Personally, I’d suggest spending two days in Edinburgh. It’s such a wonderful city with so much to see, I think it’s better to enjoy it at a more leisurely pace.

If you’re looking for more travel guides about Scotland, check out these posts:

Enjoyed this post? Pin it for later…