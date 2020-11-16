2
Looking for UK weekend break ideas? This post is filled with travel inspiration for beautiful destinations around the country.
Are you planning a UK getaway sometime soon but can’t decide where to go? You’ve come to the right place!
I realised that over the years I’ve travelled to so many great destinations within the UK that would be ideal for weekend breaks. Rather than leave the posts on their own, I’ve decided to collate them into this mammoth inspiration post.
If you’re looking for places to go for a weekend away in England, I’ve got absolutely tonnes of suggestions. Travel to the pretty city of Bath for a UK weekend break packed full of history, great food and dreamy architecture.
You could hop on a train from London to Whitstable and eat your way through mountains of seafood, or head south to Brighton or Hastings for some fun by the seaside.
If you’re craving a weekend in the countryside, how about a trip to the Lake District or a glamping trip in East Sussex?
If you’re looking for UK weekend break ideas in Scotland, how about booking a trip to Glasgow? One of my favourite cities in Scotland, it’s quirky, arty and has a great buzz to it.
Or if you’re dreaming of spending a weekend by the ocean, head to my England travel itineraries on Cornwall or Dorset. The beach views will have you wishing you could click your fingers and be transported through your screen!
Best UK Weekend Break Ideas
From staying in an adorable shepherd’s hut to swinging through the trees, visiting a historic castle and getting out on the water, this East Sussex glamping holiday is perfect for those looking for a weekend break with a difference.
If you're looking for some amazing places to go for a weekend away in England, how about Whitstable? Find out the best places to visit, restaurants, shops and insider tips to make the most of your English adventure.
Ready to find out how to spend the best weekend in Brighton? Find out the top things to do, where to eat and where to stay in this 2020 Brighton travel guide.
Find out how to spend a truly amazing UK weekend break in Dorset, including visits to vineyards, water sports, pretty villages, coastal walks and more.
Fancy going glamping near London? From treehouses and yurts to log cabins, these chic escapes offer a UK weekend break with a difference.
York is one of the best UK city breaks for couples. From walking the city walls, to the beauty of York Minster and the old-world charm of the tearooms and shops, this guide has everything you'll need to help you plan your trip.
Looking for quirky places to go for a weekend away in England? I'd recommend checking out Norwich. From arts and crafts workshops, to food experiences, it's time to give you the lowdown on spending a fun weekend in the city.
From trains and buses to bikes and boats, this UK break is perfect for anyone without a car. This Lake District guide also has plenty of tips on places to stay, restaurants and activities.
Looking for UK weekend break ideas with a difference? You're going to love this one, which includes beautiful walks, charming villages, great places to eat and a seriously quirky place to stay.
From what to expect on your first Cotswold motorhome trip, to the top things to do in Moreton in Marsh, find out all about my latest adventure in England.
Find out how to have an amazing weekend in the New Forest, including encounters with ponies, delicious seasonal dishes and country chic accommodation.
What’s that? You’ve got a long weekend in England and want to visit some beautiful, historic English cities? Well, I’ve got the perfect itinerary for you, through Durham, Lincoln and York… and it’s packed full of English treasures!
Looking for UK weekend break ideas in Scotland? From brunch spots and museums to the coolest shopping areas, these are the top things to do in Glasgow, perfect for first-timer’s visiting the city.
From St Ives with its galleries and charming shopping streets, to Padstow’s top restaurant scene, surfing in Newquay and even exploring the Eden Project, there are plenty of unique things to do on a weekend break in Cornwall.
Find out what to do on a weekend break in Hastings, including checking out the beach huts, riding the funicular railway and eating great seafood.
The top things to do in Rochester, Kent include visiting adorable tea rooms, hipster coffee shops, cute gift stores, boutiques, smart restaurants, an ancient castle and enjoying stunning river views.
You might have visited Brighton, but how about heading along the coast to Hastings for an alternative weekend? It's one of my favourite places to go for a weekend away in England. This guide features delicious homemade food, visiting a hipster barber shop, feasting on chic desserts and staying in boutique accommodation.
From exploring the city’s history and architecture to great shopping and top restaurants, this handy guide will help you plan an unforgettable weekend break in Oxford.
Planning to spend a weekend in Bath, England? Find out the top things to do, best restaurants, hotels and info in this Bath travel blog.
If you're looking for weekend trips in England with a little bit of history, check out Amersham. The top things to do there include visiting gourmet restaurants and charming cafes, enjoying the historic architecture and going on some beautiful walks too.
Perfect beaches, extreme sports, history, wine tasting and a top foodie scene, there are plenty of amazing things to do on the Isle of Wight on a weekend away.
Looking for places to go for a weekend away in England? St Albans has lots to offer, including Roman ruins, the oldest pub in England and a stunning spa hotel.
From beautiful places to visit and top things to do, to some cute places to stay, it’s time for my Northumberland travel guide.
Plan a Christmas city break in Birmingham, with trips to the Christmas market, great restaurants and the perfect place to stay.
Find out about the top things to do in Dover and beyond, including the epic scenery and beautiful beaches in White Cliffs Country in Kent.
From fascinating caves to great pubs, find out the best things to do in Nottingham.
Find out the top things to do, where to stay and some great options for food and drink in Canterbury in Kent, England.
I hope you enjoyed these UK weekend break ideas. Whether you decide go on weekend trips in England, Scotland, Wales or Ireland, I’d love to hear where you end up.
