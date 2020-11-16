



Looking for UK weekend break ideas? This post is filled with travel inspiration for beautiful destinations around the country.

Are you planning a UK getaway sometime soon but can’t decide where to go? You’ve come to the right place!

I realised that over the years I’ve travelled to so many great destinations within the UK that would be ideal for weekend breaks. Rather than leave the posts on their own, I’ve decided to collate them into this mammoth inspiration post.

If you’re looking for places to go for a weekend away in England, I’ve got absolutely tonnes of suggestions. Travel to the pretty city of Bath for a UK weekend break packed full of history, great food and dreamy architecture.

You could hop on a train from London to Whitstable and eat your way through mountains of seafood, or head south to Brighton or Hastings for some fun by the seaside.

If you’re craving a weekend in the countryside, how about a trip to the Lake District or a glamping trip in East Sussex?

If you’re looking for UK weekend break ideas in Scotland, how about booking a trip to Glasgow? One of my favourite cities in Scotland, it’s quirky, arty and has a great buzz to it.

Or if you’re dreaming of spending a weekend by the ocean, head to my England travel itineraries on Cornwall or Dorset. The beach views will have you wishing you could click your fingers and be transported through your screen!

I hope you enjoyed these UK weekend break ideas. Whether you decide go on weekend trips in England, Scotland, Wales or Ireland, I’d love to hear where you end up.

