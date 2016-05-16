Top 5 Places To Go Wine Tasting in Chile’s Colchagua Valley





The Colchagua Valley in Chile is lush, green, and all about wine! Find out the best Colchagua wine tours to make the most of your trip to the region.

When I arrived in the Colchagua Valley I really felt like I’d found my ‘happy place’!

Often overlooked by travellers who visit the country for adventurous trips around Patagonia and the Atacama Desert… it’s an area that’s definitely worth a trip, especially if you’re partial to a glass of carmenere or sauvignon blanc.

While you could take a day trip from Santiago (it’s around three hours by bus), we chose to base ourselves in Santa Cruz for a few days. It’s a small town, so don’t expect a lot of entertainment or dining options, but it was a welcome rest after the hustle and bustle of city life.

With just a few days in the region, we not only squeezed in a few Colchagua wine tours, but also picked up plenty of tips about where else is worth a visit. If you’re considering touring some vineyards, check out my top places to go wine tasting in Chile’s Colchagua Valley .

From the angel motifs dotted around the winery (and on the wine labels) to the gregorian chanting in the barrel room, Viña Montes is a place with a massive amount of character. Book onto a wine tour for the full tasting experience, or spend the afternoon at the restaurant enjoying the stunning views of the vineyards covering the Apalta Valley. This was one of the best Colchagua wine tours we went on!

Read more about my tour and wine tasting at Viña Montes.

2. Vina Santa Cruz

Vina Santa Cruz is more than just a vineyard. Its cable car takes guests over the vineyards to a beautiful hilltop spot where they can learn all about Chile’s fascinating past. They’re also proud to have their own observatory with one of the country’s most powerful telescopes. You can book onto a special stargazing tour accompanied by a few glasses of the winery’s best wine.

Que tal conhecer uma #vinicola num #teleférico ? Na #viñasantacruz é possivel. No www.likechile.com/blog todas as infos. #vinho #likechiletourexperience A photo posted by LikeChile (@likechile) on Feb 29, 2016 at 1:18pm PST

A place of beauty, inside and out, Lapostolle is one of Chile’s top premium wine producers. After you’ve wandered through the beautiful gardens and vineyards, enjoy wine tasting in the barrel room, then descend into their secret cellar. Arrive hungry – their lunch menu is not to be missed. I still dream about it today! This was one of my favourite Colchagua Valley wine tours.

Read more about my tour, wine tasting and lunch at Lapostolle.



4. MontGras

Sadly I didn’t have time to visit, but a few people recommended I visit MontGras. They offer lots of unique wine-related tours including making your own wine, horseback riding through the vineyards and a Chilean BBQ with wine pairings.

5. Laura Hartwig

Just a short walk from the centre of Santa Cruz, Laura Hartwig‘s tours begin with a wonderful carriage ride around the vineyards. After checking out the winery, it’s off to the traditional bodega to sample some of the best wines.

#silence #santacruz #taste #wine #chile #laurahartwig #geronimo A photo posted by @carmi_78 on Mar 16, 2016 at 5:27am PDT

I visited the Colchagua Valley in February. We enjoyed long sunny days with highs of around 28 degrees. If you’re planning a trip you might want to go around the start of March for Vendimia – their harvest festival.

Santa Cruz hosts a big event in the plaza with wines from all the local wineries for sale, along with street food and live music. November is also a great time to visit, with the Colchagua Jazz Festival and Santa Cruz Arts & Crafts Market both taking place.

