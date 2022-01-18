From crazy golf and rom-com nights, to wine tasting and trips to the West End, take your pick from these London Valentine’s Day ideas!

Sunset smooches, candlelit dinners, strolls along the river hand in hand… it’s all very cliché isn’t it? Yet, every year on February 14th, you’ll see countless couples following this exact formula.

London is a great place to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Isn’t it time for a little shake up? After all, dating in London is all about unique experiences. It’s a city where you can go white water rafting in the morning and wine tasting in the evening! It’s a vibrant and cool city, and while you can easily opt for clichés, you could also try something brand new.

So, this Valentine’s Day, let’s avoid the obvious and plan a date to truly remember! If you’re hoping to surprise your other half, these London Valentine’s Day ideas are guaranteed to earn you lots of brownie points.

Unique London Valentine’s Day Ideas

Play a round of crazy golf at Swingers

One of my favourite options for a unique Valentine’s Day date in London would be a round or two of crazy golf at Swingers. London’s best crazy golf course has two prime London locations to choose from – one near Oxford Circus and another close to Liverpool Street.

Swingers is a great place to spend Valentine’s Day in London

It’s up to you both how seriously you want to take it, although, when you see the fun-filled courses that feature big wheels, lighthouses and helter-skelters, you’ll realise the aim is to have fun more than beat your beloved!

My husband and I absolutely adore crazy golf and have played courses all over the world. One of our favourites is still Swingers, as the holes are really creative, it’s a little bit challenging and the vibe is really fun!

Crazy golf is always a good idea!

You can make a night of it at Swingers too, as there are menus from London’s best street food providers, and a cocktail bar serving up top-notch drinks.

For the ultimate Valentine’s Day date, I’d recommend sharing a few rounds of tacos from Breddos Tacos (SOOO GOOD!) followed by a couple of Crosstown doughnuts. For a really sparkling date, how about upgrading from prosecco to champagne, or ordering a couple of ‘Hot or Not’ cocktails with chilli tequila?

Check prices and availability at Swingers.

Go wine tasting at London Cru

Did you know there’s a winery tucked away in West Brompton? It’s rare to find something like this in a big city! The London Cru Winery is based in an old Victorian warehouse which was once a gin distillery.

The urban winery launched in 2013 and since then their wines have picked up a number of big awards. They’re of great quality too, with all the grapes sourced from English vineyards.

You could go wine tasting at London Cru urban winery

For a unique London Valentine’s Day, how about treating your partner to a ‘Welcome to the Winery’ tour. You’ll learn all about how wine is produced, before the best bit – the wine tasting!

One of my favourite things about the experience is that you’ll also take home several bottles too, so the romantic experience can continue at home.

Enjoy a romantic dinner in the iconic Great Hall

This is definitely one of the most magical Valentine’s Day ideas for 2022! The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London is hosting several nights of Valentine’s Dinners in the Great Hall. If you’re a couple who love all things Harry Potter, this would be an amazing experience!

The WB Studio Tour London is hosting some special Valentine’s dinners

After sipping on ‘Love Potion’ cocktails, you’ll sit down for a romantic three-course dinner on the original Great Hall set. One of the best parts? You’ll also get to explore the studio tour too, without the big crowds you’d see there usually!

You could wander Diagon Alley after hours

These special events are only running 11th – 13th February and tickets have a premium price tag! If you’re looking for the ultimate Harry Potter proposal spot, this could be it!

Watch a movie in a romantic ballroom in London

Head to South London for a romantic movie-night like no other! The Rivoli Ballroom in Crofton Park is hosting a series of pop-up cinema nights to celebrate the most romantic week of the year.

Imagine watching a romantic movie at Rivoli Ballroom

And what a setting it is! The Rivoli Ballroom is one of the last remaining 1950’s style ballrooms in London. From the beautiful chandeliers, to the sprung maple dance floor, there are lots of stunning vintage touches to admire.

Movies showing for Valentine’s include Romeo + Juliet, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Pretty Woman.

Enjoy a quirky afternoon tea experience in London

There are plenty of fun afternoon tea experiences in London that would be ideal for a romantic treat, but one of my top recommendations for Valentine’s Day would be the Alice’s Queen of Hearts Afternoon Tea at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate.

The Queen of Hearts Afternoon Tea is a really fun Valentine’s Day experience

The sweet and savoury treats have fun nods to Alice in Wonderland, with a strawberry pocket watch macaron and a redcurrant and chocolate Battenberg checkerboard cake. Even the sandwiches have been designed to resemble playing cards!

The fun-packed meal is all served on china featuring illustrations from the book. You could add a glass of bubbly to make it an extra romantic treat!

Enjoy a West End show

I’m a big fan of the theatre, so one of my dream Valentine’s Day date ideas would involve being whisked off to London’s West End to see a show. One I’d love to see, that fits with the love theme, is brand new musical & Juliet.

& Juliet is one of the biggest shows in the West End right now

The plot gives follows what could have happened if Juliet didn’t kill herself at the end of Shakespeare’s classic tale. Instead, Juliet heads off on a crazy adventure, and finds out if there’s love after Romeo.

This fun musical features loads of famous pop hits including ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘I Want It That Way’ and ‘Teenage Dream’. You’re guaranteed to be singing along with your other half as you enjoy the all-singing all-dancing spectacle.

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading these unique London Valentine’s Day ideas, and it helps you plan a really memorable day out with your partner. If you’re looking for more suggestions, check out my post about fun London date night ideas, my huge guide to quirky and unusual things to do in London and my recommendations for fun London hotels.