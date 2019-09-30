From luxury beachfront cabanas, to Caribbean eco-lodges where you can become one with nature, find your dream hotel with my guide to where to stay in Dominica.

With epic volcanoes, beautiful rivers, lush rainforests, magical waterfalls and a famous boiling lake, Dominica isn’t your average Caribbean island! It’s nicknamed the ‘nature island’ for good reason. If you’re planning a trip, no doubt you’re an adventurous sort of person, with a list of places you can’t wait to see with your own eyes.

If you haven’t decided what you fancy doing on the island yet, then be sure to check out my guide to the best things to do in Dominica before you go! Highlights include rainforest treks, a dip in the Emerald Pool, scuba diving, whale watching (check out my blog post about that incredible experience now) and the island’s tasty Caribbean cuisine.

But before you set off on your adventurous Caribbean holiday, it’s time to figure out where to stay in Dominica. Whether you fancy checking out some of the luxury hotels in Dominica, relaxing in a guest house or want a budget-friendly hideaway, there’s something for everyone.

Where to stay in Dominica

Best Luxury Hotels In Dominica

I mentioned in my post 17 Things To Know Before Visiting Dominica, that Dominica has never been associated with luxury holidays. Most people visit because they love the great outdoors, and usually those travellers aren’t in need of a personal butler or swim up bar!

However, that is about to change with the opening of Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica, just north of Portsmouth. I passed it one day, and saw the vast resort being constructed. It’s in a beautiful location, close to Cabrits National Park, in its own sheltered bay. Rumour has it, the presidential suite will be around $15,000 a night – no doubt attracting luxurious style of travellers to the island.

Then, just a few minutes away (and also under construction) is Cabrits Hotel Resort and Spa, which has been financed by the Kingdom of Morocco as a gift to Dominica. It’s in another lovely location, with a lovely view over Portsmouth. I’ll add an update to this post about them once they’re open, which should be towards the end of 2019.

If you’re looking for one of the best hotels in Dominica, look no further! Nature and luxury combine at this stunning boutique hotel, perfect for travellers in search of the ultimate Dominica experience. The private cabanas and suites on offer at this hotel all boast ocean views, high ceilings and sleek wooden floors.

All suites and cabanas feature a king-sized bed, ceiling fans, luxury linens and yoga mats. They also have their own private outdoor living area with sweeping views of the ocean and tropical hotel garden – pure bliss!

We started our trip at this four-star hotel in Dominica’s capital, Roseau. It’s one of the smartest hotels on the island, with a pool, jacuzzi and sun-loungers for those wanting to relax, plus a choice of casual and fine dining restaurants. It’s in a great location for exploring the city, and moments from restaurants, bars, the cruise port, ferry terminal and lively market. Plus for those wishing to scuba dive, the hotel has its own dive shop.

All rooms have incredible sea views – something I loved when my jet lag woke me up earlier than desired! The hotel offers spa treatments, outdoor yoga classes and has a fab swimming pool and jacuzzi overlooking the sea. If you’re looking for hotels in Roseau – this is my top choice by a mile.

With its prime location on the west coast, these island villas are one of the most luxurious places to stay in Dominica. With tropical hardwood floors, private plunge pools, incredible ocean view terraces and gourmet dining experiences, this is a great place to stay if you’re looking for a relaxing break.

The resort’s romantic atmosphere make this hotel perfect for couples or honeymooners. You can choose from a range of personalised honeymoon services and packages, including couple’s massages and candlelit dinners!

Overlooking the marine hotspots of Soufriere and Scotts Head, this cluster of luxury eco villas in Dominica is the perfect place to reconnect with nature and enjoy the great outdoors. What I love about these villas is the attention to detail and the blend of luxury and culture – even the bed linen is hand-painted by local artisans!

With bamboo furnishings, hardwood floors and all-natural bath and spa products, special attention has been given to ensuring everything is as eco-friendly as possible. Find your inner zen with daily yoga classes at the in-house studios, visit the hotel’s own banana plantation or cool off in the crystal-clear infinity pool.

If you’re looking for a hotel with an incredible view of Dominica’s epic landscapes, The Champs is a great option! Close to the second city of Portsmouth, this chic hotel overlooks Prince Rupert Bay. If you’re looking for somewhere to relax and unwind after a busy day of adventures, you can chill out on a sun lounger or take a dip in the swimming pool.

There’s also a restaurant and bar on site, which offers brunches at weekend and a fine-dining menu on Fridays, along with a large menu of cocktails. It’s a small hotel, so you can expect a personal service from your hosts. Oh and when you see the sunset from the terrace, you won’t want to leave!

Mid-Range Hotels In Dominica

Just as tropical as its name sounds, Mango Island Lodges is one of the best Dominica hotels on the island. Each of the 3 room types – Prestige, Elegance and Classic – is carefully decorated in a traditional style that blends modern luxury with a rustic island vibe.

Some rooms even feature private bathtubs on their balconies! Enjoy a cocktail on the hotel terrace, or jump in the pool for a refreshing dip. You can even visit the Mahayana wellness area for relaxing massages, chill out in a hammock, or relax in the library which comes complete with a retro projector for watching movies.

I adored this accommodation close to Portsmouth. Waking up and walking straight out onto the beach is a special experience, as is falling asleep to the sound of the waves lapping on the shire! The beach huts give you the option to self-cater your holiday, or eat at the restaurant just a few moments away.

They’re in a great location, just a few minutes from the centre of Portsmouth (Dominica’s second city), plus close to the Indian River and Fort Shirley. The cottage I was in slept three people, which would make this perfect for families, or those visiting Dominica on a budget.

Budget Hotels In Dominica

Staying at this cute collection of eco cottages and apartments is a great way to immerse yourself in Dominica’s nature. Each villa is made of ethically sourced wood with private bathrooms, comfortable beds and spacious interiors. There are a mix of private villas, apartments and dorm rooms – so you can pick something that fits your budget.

Bordered by three rivers that give the resort its name, guests can bathe in the crystal-clear waters, explore the tropical gardens, or learn more about the nature of the region at the on-site eco study centre.

I hope this helps you figure out where to stay in Dominica. If you’re still looking for that perfect place, check out the map below for other options on the island.