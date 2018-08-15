Deciding where to stay in Ubud this year? This accommodation guide will definitely help you pick your dream hotel, hostel or guesthouse!
When it comes to accommodation in Ubud, there’s everything from beautiful guesthouses, cheap hostels and affordable hotels, to luxurious jungle retreats, spa hotels and honeymoon resorts. Time to reveal my top suggestions for where to stay in Ubud, Bali.
Ubud is a town where you get a lot for your money! While there are a few larger hotels out of town (including luxury brands Viceroy and Four Seasons), the majority in the town centre are small guesthouses, villas and B&Bs and hostels.
Many Ubud accommodation options have pools, great facilities and include breakfast. I think you’ll be surprised when you see there are SOOOO many Ubud hotels with with private pools – and they’re not at luxury prices. It really is an amazing place for value!
To try to help you plan your trip, book your Ubud hotel and get the best value for money, I’ve popped together this handy Ubud hotel guide. I’ve split it into budget (under £40 per night), mid-range (£40-£100 per night) and then the out and out splurge luxury hotels, which are all over £100 (some by a long way!!)
Budget Ubud Hotels (Under £40 per night)
This is a great town if you’re on a budget. You can stay in an Ubud hostel for as little as £5 a night, so it’s no wonder a lot of backpackers enjoy this part of Bali. Time to reveal the best places to stay in Ubud on a budget.
Permana Ubud Cottage – we spent our time at this small hotel overlooking the rice paddies. For 300,000 IDR a night for a double room (approx. £17), we enjoyed a complimentary breakfast on our terrace each day, and had access to a cute outdoor pool.
Check latest prices and availability here
Siwaya Villa – Rent your own beautiful villa for as little as £40 a night. With a great pool and set in the rice paddies, it’s a little slice of Bali paradise! It’s a short walk into the centre of Ubud, so you can enjoy the peace and quiet or immerse yourself in the busy town depending on what you fancy.
Check latest prices and availability here
In Da Lodge – Without a doubt, this is one of the cheapest places to stay in Ubud (when I looked there were beds in dorms available for as little as £3 per night!).
This hostel is right in the centre of Ubud and offers pretty standard hostel amenities – dorms, bathrooms and communal areas. It’s a great place to meet other solo travellers and even has a pool – amazing value for the price.
Check availability and latest prices here
READ MORE: Ubud, Bali: The Ultimate Travel Guide
Mid-Price Hotels In Ubud, Bali (£40 – £100 per night)
Biyukukung Suite and Spa, Ubud – Ten minutes from Ubud’s Monkey Forest, this collection of bamboo overlooks the Balinese rice fields.
For the price, this is a pretty luxurious option, with a pool and a few restaurants on site.
Check availability and latest prices here
Alamdini Resort Ubud – The suites at this beautiful new Ubud resort get great reviews. They look lovely and luxurious, with balconies overlooking the jungle.
There’s a large outdoor pool overlooking lush tropical greenery, and it’s just a short walk to the centre of Ubud for shopping and restaurant options.
Check availability and latest prices here
Artotel Haniman Ubud – Just a short walk from the Monkey Forest, this modern hotel is clean and new, with a restaurant and swimming pool. Compared to a lot of Ubud’s hotels this is different, with its quirky arty theme and colourful works on the walls.
I love the look of their spacious studios with balconies – looks like the perfect option for couples looking for somewhere to stay in Ubud.
Check availability and latest prices here
Luxury Hotels In Ubud, Bali (£100+ per night)
Bali is a popular honeymoon destination, and when you see some of these luxury Ubud hotels you’ll understand why!
Adiwana Resort Jembawan – This is one of the best resorts in Ubud, especially if you want to be close to the town centre. Luxurious and smart, there’s a wonderful pool, spa options and yoga on site.
It’s also moments from Ubud Palace, so perfect for walking into town for meals and shopping, or to check out attractions like the Monkey Forest.
Check availability and latest prices here
READ MORE: Top Things To Do In Ubud: The Best Tours, Attractions And Activities
Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan – One of Ubud’s most luxurious hotels, the Four Seasons Resort Bali is a ten-minute drive from the centre of town. It’s located in the most stunning area of jungle, and has world-class facilities including beautiful infinity pools, spacious villas, a top spa and great restaurant options.
This is my top honeymoon resort recommendation too, as I’d say it’s one of the most unique places to stay in Ubud. Just look at it!
Check availability and latest prices here
KajaNe Mua Ubud Villas And Hotel – Another amazing town centre option, this 5-star villa resort is on Monkey Forest Road, moments from Ubud Palace.
The rooms are super smart, service is next level plus there’s a great pool, spa and gardens.
Check availability and latest prices here
Hanging Gardens Of Bali – One of the best resorts in Ubud, this five-star hotel really is stunning! That infinity pool!! Accommodation here is in villas which have large terraces or balconies with views of the jungle.
There’s also a spa, restaurant and bar. This is another super special place to stay in Ubud, especially if you’re on honeymoon.
Check availability and latest prices here
Komaneka at Bisma Ubud – This beautiful hillside Ubud hotel offers clear views of Campuhan River, coconut plantations and rice fields.
Along with smart, spacious rooms, the resort has two outdoor pools, a restaurant, and a spa. The suites look particularly nice!
Check availability and latest prices here
Viceroy Bali – Another five-star Ubud hotel, Viceroy Bali is located up in the highlands of Ubud. Stay in a luxurious villas with your own private pool or take a dip in the hotel’s main infinity pool overlooking the lush jungle.
Hotel experiences like this come at a premium, but if you’re looking for one of the best places to stay in Ubud, then this might just be it!
Check availability and latest prices here
Airbnbs In Ubud
I’d recommend checking out some of the options for Airbnbs in Ubud – lots of them are great if you’re travelling as a group or family, are on a budget or don’t want to eat out all the time.
This treehouse-style Airbnb sleeps 4 across 2 rooms. It’s a popular spot, having been featured in several top fashion magazines.
The best feature is the amazing private pool which overlooks the rice paddies. There’s even a swing chair to enjoy the views from and a bath you can enjoy a flower bath in! Life couldn’t get more ‘Bali’ than that!
Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now
Stanley Kubrik House – Lift Bali
Bali is filled with weird and wonderful accommodation, but this is definitely one of the most unique places to stay I’ve found. The building is designed to resemble a cube. The interiors are modern and sophisticated, with beautiful views out onto gardens and rice paddies. You’ll really feel like you’ve woken up in the jungle.
There’s a shared pool, hammocks and a relaxation area too.
Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now
Also on the same complex is this amazing accommodation…
George Orwell House – Lift Bali
This unique accommodation near Ubud has two floors, and is also set right in the jungle. Resembling a treehouse, I love how unique it is!
While you might not want to stay here for your entire trip, it’s the kind of memorable accommodation that would be fun for a night or two!
Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now
If you’re looking for a villa near Ubud for a big group, this could be perfect. It has 4 bedrooms and sleeps 8-10 people. It’s on the outskirts of Ubud, in a beautiful area of countryside, but you can walk to the main town in 10 minutes.
The villa has four separate units, each its own bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and patio dining are. There’s also an infinity pool to splash around in. This villa is a great option if you’re planning a holiday with a group of friends, but still want your own private space.
Check availability and latest prices now
Time for a mega villa in Ubud. If you’re looking for a big property for a large group of family or friends to stay, this is perfect. It sleeps 16+ people across several bedrooms, and has plenty of open plan living space.
Outside you’ll find a swimming pool, fish pond and gardens to relax in. This villa is located moments from the centre of Ubud, and is surrounded by rice paddies.
Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now
Enjoyed this post? Pin it for later…
5 thoughts on “Ubud Hotels – Where To Stay In Ubud”
This is a great article! Thanks for all of the info! I do have one question for you. My fiancee and I will be going to Ubud on our honeymoon in two months and we can’t decide if we want to stay in the town center or in one of the beautiful hotels high up in the hills that overlook the river, probably about 15 minutes away from the town center. Do you recommend staying in town so we’re within walking distance of everything or a little farther away where we have amazing views of the valley with hotels that have private pools ? We’re a younger couple and like to go out and check out restaurants and bars, but also love beautiful scenery. We don’t what to do. Help!!!
We really like Chapung Sebali. Have you been to that hotel?? Thanks for the help!
Afraid I don’t know that one but it looks lovely!
Hey Stephen! Thanks for your question. It’s a tricky one… for me I prefer to be within walking distance of town as it’s fun to eat out at different restaurants, explore the shops, enjoy the bars, pop for coffees etc! But, it’s your honeymoon, and for something as special as that, I guess it’s not going to be $$$ to get a taxi to the town. Some of the hotels in the hills look SO stunning, I’d dream of staying in one of those! So… I’m guessing that doesn’t help much but I’d be having the same dilemma as you!
Hi! What did you decide to do as we are in the same predicament! Thank you 🙂