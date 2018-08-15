Deciding where to stay in Ubud this year? This accommodation guide will definitely help you pick your dream hotel, hostel or guesthouse!

When it comes to accommodation in Ubud, there’s everything from beautiful guesthouses, cheap hostels and affordable hotels, to luxurious jungle retreats, spa hotels and honeymoon resorts. Time to reveal my top suggestions for where to stay in Ubud, Bali.

Waterfall near Ubud, Bali

Ubud, Bali

Ubud is a town where you get a lot for your money! While there are a few larger hotels out of town (including luxury brands Viceroy and Four Seasons), the majority in the town centre are small guesthouses, villas and B&Bs and hostels.

Many Ubud accommodation options have pools, great facilities and include breakfast. I think you’ll be surprised when you see there are SOOOO many Ubud hotels with with private pools – and they’re not at luxury prices. It really is an amazing place for value!

Tegalalang Rice Terraces, near Ubud, Bali (Photo: Macca Sherifi)

To try to help you plan your trip, book your Ubud hotel and get the best value for money, I’ve popped together this handy Ubud hotel guide. I’ve split it into budget (under £40 per night), mid-range (£40-£100 per night) and then the out and out splurge luxury hotels, which are all over £100 (some by a long way!!)

Rice terraces near Ubud, Bali

Budget Ubud Hotels (Under £40 per night)

This is a great town if you’re on a budget. You can stay in an Ubud hostel for as little as £5 a night, so it’s no wonder a lot of backpackers enjoy this part of Bali. Time to reveal the best places to stay in Ubud on a budget.

Permana Ubud Cottage – we spent our time at this small hotel overlooking the rice paddies. For 300,000 IDR a night for a double room (approx. £17), we enjoyed a complimentary breakfast on our terrace each day, and had access to a cute outdoor pool.

Views of the rice fields from our accommodation

Siwaya Villa – Rent your own beautiful villa for as little as £40 a night. With a great pool and set in the rice paddies, it’s a little slice of Bali paradise! It’s a short walk into the centre of Ubud, so you can enjoy the peace and quiet or immerse yourself in the busy town depending on what you fancy.

In Da Lodge – Without a doubt, this is one of the cheapest places to stay in Ubud (when I looked there were beds in dorms available for as little as £3 per night!).

This hostel is right in the centre of Ubud and offers pretty standard hostel amenities – dorms, bathrooms and communal areas. It’s a great place to meet other solo travellers and even has a pool – amazing value for the price.

Monkey Forest in Ubud, Bali

Mid-Price Hotels In Ubud, Bali (£40 – £100 per night)

Biyukukung Suite and Spa, Ubud – Ten minutes from Ubud’s Monkey Forest, this collection of bamboo overlooks the Balinese rice fields.

Biyukukung Suite & Spa, Ubud, Bali

For the price, this is a pretty luxurious option, with a pool and a few restaurants on site.

Alamdini Resort Ubud – The suites at this beautiful new Ubud resort get great reviews. They look lovely and luxurious, with balconies overlooking the jungle.

Alamdini Resort Ubud Bali

There’s a large outdoor pool overlooking lush tropical greenery, and it’s just a short walk to the centre of Ubud for shopping and restaurant options.

Temple in Ubud, Bali

Artotel Haniman Ubud – Just a short walk from the Monkey Forest, this modern hotel is clean and new, with a restaurant and swimming pool. Compared to a lot of Ubud’s hotels this is different, with its quirky arty theme and colourful works on the walls.

Artotel Haniman Ubud, Bali

I love the look of their spacious studios with balconies – looks like the perfect option for couples looking for somewhere to stay in Ubud.

Luxury Hotels In Ubud, Bali (£100+ per night)

Bali is a popular honeymoon destination, and when you see some of these luxury Ubud hotels you’ll understand why!

Adiwana Resort Jembawan – This is one of the best resorts in Ubud, especially if you want to be close to the town centre. Luxurious and smart, there’s a wonderful pool, spa options and yoga on site.

Adiwana Resort Jembawan, Ubud, Bali

It’s also moments from Ubud Palace, so perfect for walking into town for meals and shopping, or to check out attractions like the Monkey Forest.

Rice terraces close to Ubud, Bali

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan – One of Ubud’s most luxurious hotels, the Four Seasons Resort Bali is a ten-minute drive from the centre of town. It’s located in the most stunning area of jungle, and has world-class facilities including beautiful infinity pools, spacious villas, a top spa and great restaurant options.

Skybridge at the Four Seasons Resort, Ubud, Bali

This is my top honeymoon resort recommendation too, as I’d say it’s one of the most unique places to stay in Ubud. Just look at it!

Ubud, Bali

Don’t forget to check out all of my Bali travel blogs, which are packed full of travel tips to make the most of your time on the island, including the best things to do, where to stay, as well as what to pack for your trip.

KajaNe Mua Ubud Villas And Hotel – Another amazing town centre option, this 5-star villa resort is on Monkey Forest Road, moments from Ubud Palace.

The rooms are super smart, service is next level plus there’s a great pool, spa and gardens.

Hanging Gardens Of Bali – One of the best resorts in Ubud, this five-star hotel really is stunning! That infinity pool!! Accommodation here is in villas which have large terraces or balconies with views of the jungle.

There’s also a spa, restaurant and bar. This is another super special place to stay in Ubud, especially if you’re on honeymoon.

Komaneka at Bisma Ubud – This beautiful hillside Ubud hotel offers clear views of Campuhan River, coconut plantations and rice fields.

Along with smart, spacious rooms, the resort has two outdoor pools, a restaurant, and a spa. The suites look particularly nice!

Viceroy Bali – Another five-star Ubud hotel, Viceroy Bali is located up in the highlands of Ubud. Stay in a luxurious villas with your own private pool or take a dip in the hotel’s main infinity pool overlooking the lush jungle.

Viceroy Bali

Hotel experiences like this come at a premium, but if you’re looking for one of the best places to stay in Ubud, then this might just be it!

Airbnbs In Ubud

I’d recommend checking out some of the options for Airbnbs in Ubud – lots of them are great if you’re travelling as a group or family, are on a budget or don’t want to eat out all the time.

Jungle Pool House

This treehouse-style Airbnb sleeps 4 across 2 rooms. It’s a popular spot, having been featured in several top fashion magazines.

Jungle Pool House, Ubud Airbnb

The best feature is the amazing private pool which overlooks the rice paddies. There’s even a swing chair to enjoy the views from and a bath you can enjoy a flower bath in! Life couldn’t get more ‘Bali’ than that!

Stanley Kubrik House – Lift Bali

Bali is filled with weird and wonderful accommodation, but this is definitely one of the most unique places to stay I’ve found. The building is designed to resemble a cube. The interiors are modern and sophisticated, with beautiful views out onto gardens and rice paddies. You’ll really feel like you’ve woken up in the jungle.

Stanley Kubrik House – Lift Bali

There’s a shared pool, hammocks and a relaxation area too.

Also on the same complex is this amazing accommodation…

George Orwell House – Lift Bali

This unique accommodation near Ubud has two floors, and is also set right in the jungle. Resembling a treehouse, I love how unique it is!

George Orwell House – Lift Bali

While you might not want to stay here for your entire trip, it’s the kind of memorable accommodation that would be fun for a night or two!

4 Bedroom Villa, Ubud

If you’re looking for a villa near Ubud for a big group, this could be perfect. It has 4 bedrooms and sleeps 8-10 people. It’s on the outskirts of Ubud, in a beautiful area of countryside, but you can walk to the main town in 10 minutes.

4 Bed Villa In Ubud

The villa has four separate units, each its own bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and patio dining are. There’s also an infinity pool to splash around in. This villa is a great option if you’re planning a holiday with a group of friends, but still want your own private space.

Large Villa In Ubud

Time for a mega villa in Ubud. If you’re looking for a big property for a large group of family or friends to stay, this is perfect. It sleeps 16+ people across several bedrooms, and has plenty of open plan living space.

7 Bedroom Ubud Villa

Outside you’ll find a swimming pool, fish pond and gardens to relax in. This villa is located moments from the centre of Ubud, and is surrounded by rice paddies.

