Bali Travel Blogs And Travel Guides (2020 Trip Planning)

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.
So you’re planning a trip to Bali but don’t know where to start? My Bali travel blogs will definitely help.
From exploring the island’s stunning beaches and visiting the historic temples, to sampling delicious Indonesian food and snorkelling in crystal clear waters, there are so many things to enjoy on holiday in Bali.
The only problem? There’s A LOT to see! You could head to Ubud to check out the rice terraces and jungles (and of course explore the Ubud Monnkey Forest), but there are lots of gorgeous places dotted around the coast too, including Seminyak, Canggu, Nusa Dua and Uluwatu.
First things first, you’ll need to pick a few towns to base yourself in. Unless you have unlimited time or budget, you simply can’t cover it all. Then it’s time to work through the lists of activities and places to stay in each destination. From restaurants and beach clubs, to white water rafting and cooking classes – there’s SO much on offer.
Once that’s done you can plot your perfect Bali itinerary!
It might all feel a little overwhelming to start with, which is why I started writing about my experiences in my Bali travel blogs. It turns out, I’ve built up quite a stack of information over my visits, so I wanted to collate it all in one easy-to-use area of my blog.
Scroll down and you’ll find my top picks for where to stay in each area (from Ubud to Canggu and Seminkyak), activities to try, and a few other recommendations about how to spend your time. I’ve even given a few ideas of places you could travel to next.
These Bali travel guides are detailed and have lots of personal tips from my time on the island. It’s one of my favourite places in Asia, and the perfect place to relax and unwind, so I hope you adore it as much as I do!
Bali Travel Blogs & Travel Guides (2020)
After several incredible trips to this beautiful island in Indonesia, it's time to share all of my Bali travel blogs with you!
If you have any questions, don't forget you can always email me or leave a comment below.
Deciding where to stay in Bali in 2020? From stunning resorts and cute beach hotels to budget hostels, this handy guide will help you pick your dream accommodation on this beautiful Indonesian island.
Ubud is a top choice for people visiting Bali. If you're wondering how to make the most of your time in this jungle town, this is the Bali travel blog you've been looking for!
From trips to the monkey forest, to jungle and waterfall treks and delicious food experiences, these are the best things to do in Ubud, Bali.
From white water rafting, volcano hikes and quad biking, to cooking classes, nature tours, cultural activities and jungle swings, you’re guaranteed to love these Ubud tours!
Deciding where to stay in Ubud in 2020? This detailed accommodation guide has options for every budget - from budget hostels to the swankiest 5-star resorts.
The Mount Batur sunrise trek in Bali, Indonesia is a rewarding and magical way to start the day. I truly believe that sunrises in Bali don’t get better than this!
Awesome surfing, the coolest street art, yoga studios, hipster cafes and beach bars – it’s time to find out the best things to do in Canggu, Bali right now.
Now you've figured out how to spend your time in this cool surf town, it's time to figure out where to stay in Canggu. This guide has the lowdown on the best accommodation options, from luxury hotels complete with infinity pools, to budget hostels by the beach.
Indulge in a traditional Balinese massage, sample some fabulous Indonesian cuisine, and party on the beach until dawn, it’s time for a rundown of the best things to do in Seminyak, Bali.
Infinity pools, beautiful beaches and romantic resorts. Say hello to the best honeymoon hotels in Bali for 2020.
Gili T is the largest of the Gili Islands, and a great base for spending a couple of days in the region. This handy travel guide features the top things to do in the Gili Islands (Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno and Gili Air), plus gives tips on where to stay and what you just shouldn’t miss.
This might not be 'in' Bali, but if you're looking for somewhere to visit after your time on the island, the Gili Islands are my top recommendation. If you want to check out some other places to add to your itinerary, have a look at Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida.
From transfers to the ferry ports, to which ferry company to pick, how long it takes and ticket prices, this guide explains how to get to from Bali to the Gili Islands.
There are so many amazing things to do in Bali! What are you going to choose?
Let me know if you have any questions about anything I’ve mentioned in my Bali travel blogs, and if you want to check out any of my other travel guides about Indonesia, you can find them all here.