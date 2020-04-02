Bali Travel Blogs And Travel Guides (2020 Trip Planning)

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

So you’re planning a trip to Bali but don’t know where to start? My Bali travel blogs will definitely help.

From exploring the island’s stunning beaches and visiting the historic temples, to sampling delicious Indonesian food and snorkelling in crystal clear waters, there are so many things to enjoy on holiday in Bali.

The only problem? There’s A LOT to see! You could head to Ubud to check out the rice terraces and jungles (and of course explore the Ubud Monnkey Forest), but there are lots of gorgeous places dotted around the coast too, including Seminyak, Canggu, Nusa Dua and Uluwatu.

First things first, you’ll need to pick a few towns to base yourself in. Unless you have unlimited time or budget, you simply can’t cover it all. Then it’s time to work through the lists of activities and places to stay in each destination. From restaurants and beach clubs, to white water rafting and cooking classes – there’s SO much on offer.

Once that’s done you can plot your perfect Bali itinerary!

It might all feel a little overwhelming to start with, which is why I started writing about my experiences in my Bali travel blogs. It turns out, I’ve built up quite a stack of information over my visits, so I wanted to collate it all in one easy-to-use area of my blog.

Scroll down and you’ll find my top picks for where to stay in each area (from Ubud to Canggu and Seminkyak), activities to try, and a few other recommendations about how to spend your time. I’ve even given a few ideas of places you could travel to next.

These Bali travel guides are detailed and have lots of personal tips from my time on the island. It’s one of my favourite places in Asia, and the perfect place to relax and unwind, so I hope you adore it as much as I do!

There are so many amazing things to do in Bali! What are you going to choose?

Let me know if you have any questions about anything I’ve mentioned in my Bali travel blogs, and if you want to check out any of my other travel guides about Indonesia, you can find them all here.