



387







The Mount Batur sunrise trek in Bali, Indonesia is a rewarding and magical way to start the day. Plus, sunrises in Bali don’t get better than this!

After a few weeks of beaches, palm trees and swimming in Raja Ampat, Gili T and Northern Bali, it was time to challenge myself.

While I wouldn’t say I’m unfit, I’m no gym bunny. I tried yoga once and was in pain for a week! Oh and I’m pretty hazardous on two wheels. I’m not bad at running, but often lack the motivation required to find my trainers, let alone lace them up!

So when I reached Bali, it was time to stop being so lazy and get the blood pumping again.

Mt Batur is 1717 metres. Due to high daytime temperatures it’s best climbed early in the morning, when you’ll enjoy the added bonus of catching sunrise from the top.

We booked through Voyagin – a professional company offering tours across Asia. After being picked up at 2.30am from Ubud, we drove for around an hour to a hotel close to Mount Batur where we joined a group of around 20 people.

After a cup of coffee we were given torches and started the walk to the base of the volcano.

Check latest prices for the Mount Batur Sunrise Trek

Mount Batur Sunrise Trekking: The Ascent

By this time it was well after 4am and sunrise would be around 6am. We realised that in order to reach the summit for the first rays we’d need to keep a pretty moderate pace.

Similar to my sunrise experience at Borobudur a few weeks before, it was a strange feeling starting the climb in the pitch black, not knowing what surrounded us.

Guide Adi was friendly, motivating, and stayed with us the whole way up. He climbs Mount Batur every single day, so I figured we were in pretty safe hands!

The first twenty minutes weren’t too bad. The path weaved through a forest at a gentle gradient. It was nice and cool and we stopped regularly for a swig of water and a pep talk!

After a while the path became much steeper. Not only that, but it was slippery – the volcanic rubble hard to grip onto even in hiking boots.

At a whopping 5 ft 1, I’m not blessed with the tall gene, and at times I found the leg extension really difficult with the route being so steep.

Every now and then I twisted around to see a beautiful deep orange glow starting to form behind Mount Agung (another volcano nearby). Below was Lake Batur, which was shimmering lightly.

I knew that if I could make it to the summit, this sunrise was going to be really special.

With each step I became more and more breathless. My face reddened until it was a bright shade of beetroot (thank god it was still dark!)

‘This is much harder than I expected,’ I thought, legs turning to jelly. The group split into sub-groups on the ascent, some wanting to race up while others took a gentler pace.

It became a battle of mind over matter. My body was struggling and wanted to give up, but my mind was going all the way.

“Ten minutes to the top,” Adi shouted.

“Come on Chloe, you can do this,” I responded, silently.

Mount Batur Sunrise Trekking: The Summit

When you reach the summit of Mount Batur volcano there’s a strange adrenaline that kicks in. You see THAT view and you know it was all worth it. You feel proud. It’s so rewarding.

It’s not even 6am and look how much you’ve achieved! You don’t want to sit down. You don’t want to go to sleep. You want to hug everyone at the top. You want to dance around like a loony!

I looked around and couldn’t believe it. The thick blanket of darkness was being replaced by glistening orange and gold rays, bursting from the silhouette of Mount Agung.

There was a low mist hanging – spooky but magical. Lake Batur had a glassy untouched sheen. The view was spectacular, and even more special than expected.

Mount Batur Sunrise Trekking: The Views

As each second ticked by the light changed, illuminating more of the beautiful surroundings.

A few hundred people climb Mt Batur each day, but different tour companies take different routes up (turns out our route was the hardest…!) and end at different parts of the summit.

It meant that our spot wasn’t overrun with people and felt strangely calm. Everyone was just staring out, taking it all in.

Soon enough, the sun was high in the sky and Adi was helping prep breakfast – boiled eggs cooked in the steam from the volcano! They were served in a breakfast box with bread and fruit. They were the most delicious boiled eggs I’d ever tasted – sprinkled with the sweet flavour of victory!

Joining us for breakfast, a few monkeys who were playing around the summit, no doubt well fed on leftover breakfasts!

Mount Batur Sunrise Hike: The Descent

After several photos, we started the descent. We followed a different path to the way up.

The first half was on steep, slippery rubble. After a bracing my legs for part of the route, I discovered it was much easier to run down! The path continued back through the forest and soon enough, we were back at our starting point.

Check latest prices for the Mount Batur Sunrise Trek

Mount Batur Sunrise Hike: The Reward

As a treat, we rewarded ourselves with a soak at Toya Devasya hot springs. Located right on the lake, it was a spectacular spot to reflect on our adventurous morning.

I’m so glad I pushed myself to climb Mount Batur. It wasn’t easy but it reminded how important it is to challenge yourself every now and then.

Despite the struggles on the way up, it was one of the highlights of my month in Indonesia, even more so as I got to share it with two of my favourite people in the world. So what are you waiting for? Sign yourself up and go for it!

Thanks to Voyagin for hosting us on the Mount Batur Sunrise Trek. You can find out more, and book here. There was 20% off the tour via that link when I last checked so definitely a good way to do it!

N.B. After a disaster with my camera the day before (goodbye lens…) I had to rely on my phone/GoPro and my partners in crime Macca and Emily to provide the pics! I think they do the trip justice.

Tips For Climbing Mount Batur At Sunrise

Clothing: Before the sun rises it’s a bit chilly. I wore leggings, a sports vest and a zip up hoody, which was perfect for the conditions.

Footwear: I wore hiking shoes but proper trainers would also have been fine. You need decent foot support and grip so definitely no flip-flops or sandals.

Water: Our tour company gave us one bottle of water, but I’d recommend taking one more.

Food: Breakfast was included with our tour, but bear in mind this isn’t until you reach the summit.

I ate a chocolate bar for energy on the way up. I also took a few sweets to suck on. Any excuse for some sugar!

Toilets: Nope, they don’t exist on volcanoes so go before you start the climb. You’ll probably be pretty dehydrated so won’t need it until you get back after.

If not, then at least it’s dark most of the way up!

Fitness: I would honestly say that anyone could do this if they really wanted to. As mentioned, our tour split into groups so people could take it at their own pace.

Best Hotels Near Mount Batur

Hotel pickups from Ubud and other towns in Bali happen very early in the morning, so if you want a little more sleep, you may prefer to stay nearby.

Here are a few great options I found that are all very close to Mount Batur.

Volcano Terrace Bali – A small family run villa with breathtaking views, located just under 2 miles from Mount Batur. The gardens look beautiful overlooking Lake Batur below.

Rooms start at £21, a total bargain for how lovely it looks! Check latest prices here.

Lakeview Hotel – 15 minutes drive from Mount Batur and with breathtaking views over Lake Batur, this is a great place to stay if you’re planning to hike Mount Batur at sunrise.

I spotted double rooms for around £60, so it’s a good mid-range option. Check latest prices here.

Toya Devasya Hot Spring Wellness Resort – The smartest hotel in the region, this is where we relaxed in the hot springs and pools after our sunrise hike. It really is a stunning place!

The accommodation is in private villas which have their own pools. It’s a gorgeous place to stay if you’re celebrating something special or want to splash the cash.

Rates start around £129 per night for a deluxe pool villa. Check latest prices here.

Batur Volcano Guesthouse – Simple guesthouse accommodation, just over a mile from Mount Batur, with a small hot spring pool and mountain views. Very reasonable too, with a double starting around £27 per night.

There’s also a 4-bed dorm which could be a good option for solo travellers or groups of friends. Check latest prices here.

Enjoyed this post? Why not pin it…