Indulge in a traditional Balinese massage, sample some fabulous Indonesian cuisine, and party on the beach until dawn, it’s time for a rundown of the best things to do in Seminyak, Bali!

Located in the southwest corner of beautiful Bali, Seminyak is one of the coolest spots on the island. It’s THE place for cool cafes, funky cocktail bars, cute boutiques and some of the best beach clubs in Bali. There are so many fantastic things to do in Seminyak, it’s no wonder visitors flock here all year round.

Seminyak is the ideal place to come if you’re looking for fun, luxury and a little R&R – there’s no shortage of places to kick back and watch the sunset with a cocktail in your hand. Spend your days shopping in Seminyak, lounging on the beach, getting lost in the markets, or taking day trips to visit atmospheric temples. Whatever your taste, there’s something here for everyone.

To help you plan your trip, I’ve put together some top tips and a handy guide to the best things to do in Seminyak.

How To Get To Seminyak

Located on Bali’s southwest coast, Seminyak is a just a stone’s throw from Kuta and Bali’s international airport. Once you touch down at Ngurah Rai International Airport, it’s easy to find a taxi who will drive the 30-45 minute journey to Seminyak. If you’re travelling on a budget, you can book onto a shared transfer once you arrive, and be transported by minibus.

Weather In Seminyak

Seminyak is a great place to visit all year round. No matter when you time your visit, you’ll find beautiful beaches, excellent shopping, and a lively beach club scene. Bali’s hottest (and busiest) season occurs between May and September, when temperatures regularly surpass 30 degrees. Expect busier beaches and higher prices.

The monsoon season occurs between October and April, but don’t let this put you off. Although you’re likely to experience some wet weather, it usually only rains for a few hours a day. You still enjoy the sunshine the rest of the day.

For the best conditions, visit in early May when the weather is warm and the lush countryside is looking its best.

Things To Do In Seminyak

Go For Brunch in Seminyak

As Bali’s top hipster hangout, Seminyak has an epic brunch scene. Packed to the brim with cool cafes and funky eateries, you’ll find everything you could wish for, from traditional eggs benedict and avocado toast, to sumptuous acai and smoothie bowls. Don’t miss a trip to Instagram fave Kynd Community, Sisterfields and Coffee Cartel.

If you overindulged with one too many cocktails the night before, a big brunch is a great way to shake off your hangover!

On Sundays the brunch scene in Seminyak steps up a notch, similar to bottomless brunches around the world. Check out the options at Sundara Beach Club, W Hotel and Boneka Restaurant at The St. Regis Bali Resort.

Catch a Seminyak Sunset

What to do in Seminyak in the afternoon? Pick a perch with a view and watch the sunset.

Bali’s west coast boasts some of the most incredible sunset spots in Indonesia, and Seminyak is a great place to watch the last of the day’s rays hit the glittering water. There are photo opportunities galore on the beaches, especially during the rainy season, when the billowing clouds take on spectacular colours at the end of the day.

Berawa and Petitenget beaches offer some of the best views, and there are plenty of bars (including the rooftop terrace at Double Six) where you can enjoy the views with a Bintang in your hand. If you’re looking for free things to do in Seminyak, I’d say watching the sunset is my top pick!

Practise Yoga In Seminyak

Bali is the hub for Indonesia’s wellness scene, in particular for yoga. A stay in Seminyak offers a great opportunity to try out a little yoga, with plenty of yoga courses and classes on offer throughout the town.

For yoga pros, it’s a great place to challenge yourself, improve your technique, and even gain a teaching qualification. The ideal activity to improve your mind, body and spirit.

Market And Culinary Tour Of Seminyak

Indonesia is famed for its diverse cuisine, and there’s no better way to get to grips with it than by visiting one of Seminyak’s fabulous markets. This tour takes you to a local market on Jayan Kayu Aya to stock up on produce, before learning how to cook some traditional Balinese food with at a cooking class with one of Bali’s top chefs.

You’ll learn skills that will transform the way you cook, and best of all, you can eat your creation at the end!

Relax at a Luxury Spa

After plenty of sightseeing, you might be in need of some relaxation. Thankfully there are a whole host of fabulous spas in Seminyak offering a range of treatments. From arty manicures to hot stone massages, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Seminyak.

For the ultimate in Balinese wellness, try Therapy, a local Seminyak institution offering reflexology and a wide range of full-body rituals.

Eat At One Of Seminyak’s Coolest Restaurants

Seminyak has a surprisingly diverse and upmarket food scene, with lots of fine dining options and several of the best restaurants on the island. If you’re looking for romantic things to do in Seminyak, try Bambu, a candlelit restaurant surrounded by water, offering a range of Indonesian specialities.

For something a little more experimental you could try Mejekawi, and their innovative 5, 7 or 12-course tasting menus. Alternatively, if you’re a backpacker in Seminyak looking for delicious local cuisine on a budget, you can’t go wrong at Warung Nia.

Visit A Beach Club In Seminyak

Seminyak is best known for its wonderful beach club scene, where tourists can transition seamlessly from daytime sunbathing to an all-night beach party.

Seminyak’s beach clubs are an institution, offering great food, stylish cocktails, and banging tunes that will keep you dancing until the early hours. For a quintessential Seminyak experience, head to the iconic Potato Head Beach Club. With a great cocktail list and one of the best views in the area, you won’t want to leave.

Learn To Scuba Dive

The beaches at Seminyak don’t offer many opportunities for diving (it’s more famous for surfing) but that doesn’t mean that you can’t learn HOW to scuba dive during your stay here. Seminyak is the perfect jumping-off point for visiting dive sites such as Nusa Penida and the Liberty shipwreck.

Several dive companies operate out of Seminyak, catering for beginners and advanced divers, so this is the perfect place to try your hand at scuba diving. However, be warned – after one trip in Bali’s rich and diverse waters, you’ll be hooked!

Visit An Art Gallery

What to do in Seminyak during rainy season? Visit an art gallery! With its flourishing art and creative scene, Seminyak is a great place to come to experience some local culture. There are several art galleries which showcase the work of talented local artists.

The intriguing Nyaman Gallery is a cool, hip space crammed with innovative and exciting works of contemporary art, often made using traditional materials and processes.

Drink At One of Seminyak’s Coolest Bars

If you’re looking for things to do in Seminyak at night, you’ll be spoiled for choice! This little corner of Bali is renowned for its trendy bar scene, and there’s no shortage of cool places where you can kick back with a drink after a day on the beach.

Don’t miss Mrs Sippy, an ultra-cool poolside bar where you can get the party started early. Vibrant Motel Mexicola offers Mexican-inspired cuisine and fabulous cocktails, often accompanied by live music – a great choice if you’re looking for where to eat in Seminyak.

Whatever you do, don’t miss one of the most unique things to do in Seminyak: visit the iconic Ku De Ta, for world-class DJs, a stylish party atmosphere, and one of the best sunset spots in Bali.

Take a Day Trip To Ubud

With beautiful terraced rice fields, hip backpacker joints and gorgeous temples, Ubud is one of my favourite places in Bali. It’s accessible as a day trip, and a tour like this one packs in all of the best sights.

You’ll visit the sacred Monkey Temple, marvel at the lush rice fields and waterfalls, and see the temple complex and holy mountain spring at Tirta Empul.

READ MORE: The Ultimate Ubud Travel Guide

READ MORE: The Best Tours In Ubud

READ MORE: Where To Stay In Ubud



Learn To Surf

The high winds that sweep along Bali’s southwest coast make it a surfer’s paradise. Although nearby Canggu is one of the most popular surf spots on the island, the beaches in Seminyak also offer up some fabulous waves.

Seminyak is a great place for beginner surfers, as the waves aren’t too challenging and there are lots of instructors who ply their trade on the beaches. It’s also a great way to work off some of the tasty Balinese food you’ll be eating during your holiday!

READ MORE: 17+ Amazing Things To Do In Canggu, Bali

Drink The Best Coffee In Seminyak At Revolver

Pro travellers will tell you that the best coffee in Seminyak is from Revolver, an atmospheric little cafe with a saloon bar and Wild West theme.

Coffee fans will love tasting the wide variety of in-house blends, and it’s a stylish place to come for your daily caffeine fix. All in all, it’s a Seminyak institution.

Visit a Balinese Temple

Bali is packed with beautiful temples – living sites of worship and an important part of the island’s heritage. Pura Petitenget is one of Seminyak’s most historic attractions. It’s an important Balinese sea temple built around the legend of the priest Niratha and his magic box.

To gain a deeper understanding of the culture you could also visit the temple complex at Pura Masceti, where farmers come to pray for fine weather and to ward off rat infestations.

Stay At A Luxurious Hotel In Seminyak

Can’t decide where to stay in Seminyak? While there are a number of good hostels for backpackers, sometimes we all need a little bit of luxury. Thankfully in Bali, luxury accommodation is surprisingly affordable. Here a few of my top picks…

Come for the gorgeous infinity pool, tranquil location and state-of-the-art spa – stay for the incredible views and out-of-this-world sunsets. The Legian Bali is Seminyak’s finest 5-star hotel, with stylishly decor and plenty of local character.

Check availability and prices at the Legion Bali here

If you’re looking for a 5-star resort with plenty of fun activities, look no further than W Bali. Set in a large site right by Seminyak’s main beach, W Bali has everything you could ever want in a luxury hotel.

You’ll find terraced infinity pools, an in-house designer shopping mall, use of a professional recording studio, several bars and restaurants (including an ice bar) and a gym and spa.

If you’re looking for something even more luxurious, check out the private villas with pools. This hotel is in a great location for those wanting to be close to the action, but enjoy the privacy and luxury of a 5 star resort.

Check availability and prices at W Bali here

Katamama is a luxury hotel linked to Seminyak’s iconic Potato Head Beach Club. This hotel offers the perfect marriage between contemporary and traditional, incorporating traditional Balinese materials and techniques into the bold architectural design. The result is a warm, welcoming and well-equipped luxury retreat, with an emphasis on wellness and relaxation.

Check availability and prices at Katamama here

Double – Six is one of the best hotels in Bali and home to a stylish rooftop bar which is regarded as one of THE sunset spots in Seminyak. There are five restaurants and bars, and while the hotel doesn’t boast the private villas that some Bali hotels have, this one has plenty of luxurious suites.

It’s right by the buzzy town, so it’s another hotel which offers the best of both worlds.

Check availability and latest prices at Double Six Seminyak here

One of the coolest hotels in Seminyak, the design of Luna2 is fun, colourful and creative. It’s almost like a pop art painting! From the huge mural wall, to the comfy cinema and the Monopoly-themed walkway, it’s a really fun place to stay in Bali.

There’s also a long pool, with several sun loungers dotted around, and a rooftop to catch the sunset. Some of the rooms have kitchenettes, so this is a great place to stay if you don’t want to eat out for every meal.

Check availability and latest prices at Luna2 Seminyak here

This is a great option if you’re looking for affordable luxury in Seminyak. There’s a mix of rooms and private villas on offer, all with balconies.

The pool is large too, and while the hotel isn’t right by the beach, it’s only a short drive away. It benefits from being close to the action, with lots of bars and restaurants on the doorstep.

Check availability and latest prices at Amadea Resort & Villas Seminyak here

Another funky design hotel in Seminyak, Dash Hotel is just 5-minutes from the beach. There’s a pool in the centre of the building, plus there’s a rooftop with loungers, umbrellas and a bar, perfect for sunbathing or watching the sunset. It’s perfect for backpackers looking for a social place to stay in the area.

The design is super cool throughout, with murals and graffiti in the rooms, colourful sculptures in reception and cute lights adding to the ambience. It’s remarkable value for money too – perfect if you’re travelling to Seminkyak on a budget, but don’t fancy staying in a hostel.

Check availability and latest prices at Dash Hotel Seminyak here

With modern décor, stylish rooms and a small outdoor pool, this is a great option if you’re looking for a hostel in Seminyak.

It’s not far from the action and has its own bar serving cheap drinks (a must for backpacker budgets!) It’s super cheap (under £7 when I last checked) making it one of the best budget hostels in the area.

Check availability and latest prices at Socialista Lifestyle Hostel here

Although this list covers many of the best things to do in Seminyak, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. This little corner of Bali offers so much for travellers – let me know your tips and favourite activities!

From Ubud to Canggu, Nusa Dua to Mount Batur, check out all of my Bali content here.

