Wondering where to stay in Seminyak, Bali? Quirky, stylish and luxurious – it’s time to check out the best hotels in Seminyak for 2020.

When it comes to the coolest places to stay in Bali, Seminyak is one of the top contenders. With great beaches, brunch spots galore and beautiful views, it’s easy to see why people fall in love with the area.

It’s a place which attracts a variety of types of traveller too. Backpackers love it for its relaxed vibes and sociable hostel scene. Meanwhile those looking for luxury and pampering will be happy here too. There are endless chic hotels with sophisticated cocktail bars, spas and infinity pools.

Plus, it’s an area where you’re within walking distance of everything you could need. Yes, you can hop on a scooter and see the rest of Bali if you want, but you could also just relax on the beach or at your hotel!

So whether you’re visiting on a budget or want to treat yourself, here are the best hotels in Seminyak right now.

If you’re looking for a 5-star resort with plenty of fun activities, look no further than W Bali. Set in a large site right by Seminyak’s main beach, W Bali has everything you could ever want in a luxury hotel.

You’ll find terraced infinity pools, an in-house designer shopping mall, use of a professional recording studio, several bars and restaurants (including an ice bar) and a gym and spa.

If you’re looking for something even more luxurious, check out the private villas with pools. This hotel is in a great location for those wanting to be close to the action, but enjoy the privacy and luxury of a 5 star resort.

Check availability and prices at W Bali here

Katamama is a luxury hotel linked to Seminyak’s iconic Potato Head Beach Club. This world-class hotel offers the perfect combination of contemporary and traditional, incorporating traditional Balinese materials and techniques into the bold architectural design.

The result is a warm, welcoming and well-equipped luxury retreat, with an emphasis on wellness and relaxation. Enjoy the gardens, take a dip in the pool or for the ultimate in relaxation, book a Balinese massage.

Check availability and prices at Katamama here

READ MORE: Check out all of my posts about Bali, including Canggu, Ubud, Nusa Dua, Seminyak and more!

Come for the gorgeous infinity pool, tranquil location and state-of-the-art spa – stay for the incredible views and out-of-this-world sunsets. The Legian Bali is one of the best hotels in Seminyak, with stylish decor and plenty of local character.

Check availability and prices at the Legion Bali here

Double-Six is one of the best hotels in Seminyak and home to a stylish rooftop bar which is regarded as one of THE sunset spots in the area. There are five restaurants and bars, and while the hotel doesn’t boast the private villas that some Bali hotels have, there are plenty of luxurious suites.

This boutique resort is right by the buzzy town, so it’s another option which offers the perfect combination of privacy and amenities.

Check availability and latest prices at Double Six Seminyak here

One of the coolest hotels in Seminyak, the design of Luna2 is fun, colourful and creative. It’s almost like a pop art painting! From the huge mural wall, to the comfy cinema and the Monopoly-themed walkway, it’s a really fun place to stay in Bali.

There’s also a long pool, with several sun loungers dotted around, and a rooftop to catch the sunset. Some of the rooms have kitchenettes, so this is a great place to stay if you don’t want to eat out for every meal.

Check availability and latest prices at Luna2 Seminyak here

This is a great option if you’re looking for affordable luxury in Seminyak. There’s a mix of rooms and private villas on offer, all with balconies.

The pool is large too, and while the hotel isn’t right by the beach, it’s only a short drive away. It benefits from being close to the action, with lots of bars and restaurants on the doorstep.

Check availability and latest prices at Amadea Resort & Villas Seminyak here

Another funky boutique hotel in Seminyak, Dash Hotel is just 5-minutes from the beach. There’s a pool in the centre of the building, plus there’s a rooftop with loungers, umbrellas and a bar, perfect for sunbathing or watching the sunset. It’s perfect for backpackers looking for a social place to stay in the area.

The design is super cool throughout, with murals and graffiti in the rooms, colourful sculptures in reception and cute lights adding to the ambience. It’s remarkable value for money too – perfect if you’re travelling to Seminkyak on a budget, but don’t fancy staying in a hostel.

Check availability and latest prices at Dash Hotel Seminyak here

With modern décor, stylish rooms and a small outdoor pool, this is a great option if you’re looking for a hostel in Seminyak.

It’s not far from the action and has its own bar serving cheap drinks (a must for backpacker budgets!) It’s super cheap (under £7 when I last checked) making it one of the best budget hostels in the area.

Check availability and latest prices at Socialista Lifestyle Hostel here

I hope my guide to the best hotels in Seminyak has helped you find your dream accommodation! If you still haven’t decided where to stay in Seminyak, use the map to search for other options.