From smoothie bowls in cafés overlooking beautiful rice fields, to sidewalk stall avocado toast, here’s where to find the best breakfasts in Canggu, Bali.

Have you been to Bali yet? It’s one of the most popular islands in Asia for a reason! The Island of Gods is a green jewel surrounded by stunning ocean. This lush Indonesian island, located between Java and Lombok is home to glittering beaches, beautiful rice fields, and active volcanoes. You could head to Kuta for vibrant nightlife or relax in a 5-star resort in Nusa Dua.

But Bali is more than just a spot for a romantic holiday. It’s also a paradise for foodies. Among its many foodie destinations, the small beachside town of Canggu, stands out as a culinary hotspot. This region has rapidly transformed from a sleepy fishing village into a bustling hub of culture, surf and delectable cuisine.

I love Bali for its laid-back and relaxed lifestyle. You can go to bed when you like, wake up in the dawn or the mid-morning heat, and eat at any time of the day or night.

While there are absolutely loads of amazing things to do in Canggu, one of my top recommendations? To eat! In Bali, every meal is an experience… but breakfast (the most important of meals, of course!) has been elevated almost to an art form in Canggu. Smoothie bowls are like paintings and pancakes are risen like light souffles!

With dishes like these, The Brunch Club is one of the best places for breakfast in Canggu

So if you’ve woken up a bit peckish, it’s time to take a tour of the best breakfasts in Canggu.

Here are the best breakfast places in Canggu in Bali

Best Breakfasts And Brunches In Canggu

Located in the bustling centre of Canggu, Café Vida Organic is a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The café is a short walk from Pantai Batu Bolong so you can stop in for breakfast on your way to the beach or swing by for a coffee after an early swim. Many of their fresh ingredients come from their certified organic permaculture farm and they don’t use any processed or packaged food. Also, the smoothie bowls here are like beautiful works of art.

Cafe Vida serves amazing smoothie bowls like this

Their Ninja Dragon workout recovery smoothie bowl is a good place to start if you’re looking for a healthy hit. It contains dragon fruit, medicinal mushrooms (oooh err!), blueberries and papaya and is served with granola and dried fruits. Also popular is the Vida shakshuka with whipped tahini, or a plate of Dr Seuss green egg omelette. Yum!

From breakfast burritos to butter croissants, this charming spot is one of the best cafes in Canggu. The morning magic here includes great coffee and bowls of fruit that seem to distil all of the flavours of the rainforest into every mouthful. The more substantial dishes such as scrambled eggs on toast, smoked salmon bagels and Nutella rolls get rave reviews from locals and tourists alike.

Rise and Shine Cafe is a friendly place for breakfast in Canggu

The staff here are super friendly and very stylish in their black tops and brown Balinese aprons. If you need to catch up on emails (or post your best selfies to Instagram!) you can find a quiet corner under the rainbow prints or a patio table. You’ll often find other digital nomads doing their work here over a flat white or two. I can’t think of a better office!

As the name suggests, this café celebrates the creamy, delicious avocado. On the menu you’ll find an array of healthy breakfast options, including their famous avocado toast, smoothie bowls, and a range of coffee options. It’s a perfect spot for a nutritious start to the day.

The Avocado Factory’s presentation is always stunning

But it’s not just the food that makes the Avocado Factory one of the best cafes in Canggu. It’s the views across Batu Mejan Canggu to the rice fields beyond. If you’ve ever imagined sipping a coffee and gazing at the sun rising over paddy fields, this is the place to be. If it wasn’t for Batu Bolong Beach just down the street, you’d probably be tempted to stay here all day!

This bright café and gallery on Jalan Canggu Padang Linjong is a favourite hangout of Canggu’s young, cool crowds. The café’s big windows open onto a calming green field of rice.

Crate Cafe is a legendary Bali brunch spot

Local DJs can often be found at Crate, spinning up some chill tracks to ease you into the day. As their website name implies, life’s great at crate!

If you’ve been adventurous with an activity like the Mount Batur sunrise hike, then no doubt you’ll be ready for a filling brunch. At Bali Buda, breakfast is an art form celebrated with an array of delectable choices. Highlights include the Banana Passionfruit Stack and Cassava Pancakes, each offering a unique twist on traditional flavours. For a heartier appetite, there’s the Big Monster Breakfast, a grand assembly of morning favourites guaranteed to satisfy.

Bali Buda has lots of healthy breakfast options

But it’s not just about size at Bali Buda. Their commitment to quality and healthiness shines through in dishes like their refreshing Organic Fruit Salad and the trendy Avocado Smash.

Their breakfast bowls brim with granola and five kinds of fruits, while the Paleo Breakfast and the Cheese and Herb Omelette take deliciousness and nutritiousness (is that a word?) to new heights. Each meal can be paired with their distinctive homemade rolled chocolate wraps, a delightful concoction of coconut, organic cacao, and other local ingredients.

This bright and stylish place is an ideal spot if you’re blending holiday vibes with your digital nomad life. The menu is headlined by their Korean Benedict Eggs, a slow-roasted delight of pulled pork and soft poached eggs atop sourdough toast, crowned with spicy Gochujang Hollandaise.

Zin Cafe in Canggu also has a co-working space

Adding to the allure of Zin is their Co-Working Hub, adjacent to the café. This oasis for creativity and focus is completely free to use. With its spacious bamboo flooring and an air-conditioned Focus Room, Zin provides the perfect environment for digital nomads seeking the perfect blend of work and leisure.

OK, so you’ve woken up late (easy to do in a place like this!) and you’re looking for the best brunch in Canggu. As part of the Good Food Brotherhood (Milk & Madu is also part of this group), this gem is a brunch paradise. The Common is especially famous for its avo on toast with dukkah, herbs, and basil pesto, along with what many claim are the best brekkie tacos around.

The Common is a popular breakfast cafe in Bali

The rest of the menu at The Common will also tantalise your taste buds with a blend of fresh, healthy options. The playful Cali/Mexican twists perfectly complement the Canggu lifestyle. Their exceptional Margs Menu (who said you can’t have a Margarita at brunch?) will add a zesty kick to your meal. Pair one or two of these with their mouthwatering tacos and you’ll be starting your day on a high note!

This cool little breakfast spot is located on the street leading to Pantai Berawa. The breakfast menu at Lusa By/Suka is a perfect fusion of health and indulgence.

The Fortitude Bowl combines grilled chicken breast with red rice for a wholesome start to your day’s adventures. For a spicier breakfast kick, the Chilli Scramble puts an Asian twist on scrambled eggs, with Szechuan chilli, ricotta, and crispy shallots, served on toasted sourdough.

Delicious brunch vibes at Lusa By/Suka

If you need a sugar hit, their Classic Waffles with whipped butter and maple syrup are a dream, and the Banoffee Waffles elevate this sugary delight with banana brulee, caramel, walnuts, and chocolate. Swinging back to a healthier option, their Acai Bowl offers a refreshing choice, blending acai, banana, and smoothie with granola, chia, and fruit, perfect for a light yet satisfying meal. Add a coffee or two and you are set up for a day at the beach.

Stepping into Nude is like stopping by an old friend’s house for breakfast. Located a short stroll from Berawa Beach, this cosy café has friendly Balinese service. The ambience of Nude, with its tropi-cool interiors, sets the perfect stage for a relaxed and enjoyable breakfast experience.

You’ll enjoy dishes like these at Nude Bali

Nude’s culinary offerings are as diverse and inviting as its atmosphere. Catering to all dietary preferences, the menu features an array of choices for vegetarians, vegans, and meat lovers alike, ensuring that you’ll find something to relish for your first meal of the day. Whether you’re in the mood for nutritious smoothies, a generous plate of bacon, poached eggs, sausages and mushrooms, or just an excellent coffee, Nude has it all.

Want to try the best croissants in Bali? This bakery takes pride in using traditional French expertise when it comes to crafting their breads and pastries. They also offer seasonal fresh juices and their signature house-blend coffee. You can tap into the outside world with their free wifi and upload your killer holiday photos to Facebook and Instagram while you sip your breakfast latte.

The best pastries in Bali at Monsieur Spoon

The highlight of any visit to Monsieur Spoon’s is their renowned all-butter French croissant, a favourite among their local Bali clientele and discerning visitors from around the world.

Since opening its doors in 2017, Matcha Cafe has been a beacon for travellers seeking healthy food, especially Japanese Matcha lovers. Located in the heart of Berawa, the cafe is open daily from 8am to 5pm, offering an all-day breakfast and brunch menu that caters to various tastes and dietary preferences. Whether it’s a post-yoga refuel, a pre-workout energiser, or a big feed after surfing, Matcha Café has got you sorted.

Green pancakes and more at Matcha Cafe

But this place continues beyond providing a healthy menu. It is leading the so-called “Green Revolution” in Bali. The cafe uses two types of Japanese Uji Matcha: ceremonial grade for its refreshing green tea beverages and lattes, and premium culinary grade for its baked goods and speciality dishes.

Alongside its signature Matcha offerings, the cafe crafts imaginative smoothies, many infused with Matcha. There’s also a range of vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free options. Complementing its Matcha selections, the café also serves speciality Indonesian Tanamera coffee, freshly roasted in Bali, ensuring that every cup will add a spring to your step.

Fancy a porncake? Yes… you read that right! Brunch Club takes the chic ambience of Australian cafes and marries it with the rich cultural essence of Bali. Every dish is crafted from scratch, with temptations ranging from buttery eggs benedict and open omelettes, to waffles and French toast stacks.

The famous souffle porncakes at Brunch Club in Canggu

But it doesn’t end there. Brunch Club’s offerings extend to loaded salads, gigantic burgers, sandwiches, and gourmet pizzas. Brunch Club serves a range of cocktails, smoothies, and fresh juices to complement these dishes. Their coffee is amazing and is as central to the café’s ethos as their food.

And then there are the “porncakes”: Brunch Club’s crowning glory. These famous pancakes demand a 30-minute wait, but it’s worth it! These are the fluffiest souffle pancakes you’ll find anywhere in Bali. They come in ten different flavours of soft, creamy decadence! Go on, try it!

This slice of Canada in Bali is a Canggu institution. It’s inspired by the trendy Mile-End district of Montreal. This region is known for its classic bagel shops, indie music scene, bustling brunch locations, and vibrant cocktail lounges. And now, this Canadian-owned hotspot in Canggu brings a slice of that culture to Bali.

Set right in the heart of town, just a short walk from the beach, you can kick off your breakfast (or brunch…no judgment!) with a Vanilla Heaven or Banana Chai milkshake. You can find a palm tree-fringed nook on the patio for an intimate brekkie, get some work done at a window bench, or join the crew at a big table for the best brunch in Canggu that might just last until dinner.

Keeping it super simple is the order of the day at this classy little bakery/cafe in the busy heart of Canggu. From poached eggs on sourdough toast to insanely delicious pastries, the bakers and baristas at Baked really know their stuff. You can tell by the row of scooters parked outside that the place is good, even before you step in!

Artisan bakery Baked Canggu

Inside, loaves of artisan bread are stacked up as high as the ceiling. You can grab something delicious to snack on at the beach later, or plan your day over latte.

Colour is its own reward at this cool little place tucked away on the quiet road down to Berawa Beach. For starters, there’s a whole counter dedicated to fruit bowl breakfasts… perfect for a healthy start to your day.

Milk and Madu offer lots of pretty egg dishes like these skillets

With all the usual egg dishes on the menu — eggs benny, poached eggs with onion jam… you know the drill — Milk and Madu also have some cool takes on classic breakfast staples. Try the Pesto Peas with herb ricotta and poached eggs on sourdough, or the Breakfast Muffin with American cheddar and chipotle aioli. It’s just spicy enough to wake you up!

Cinta (pronounced “chinta”) is the Indonesian word for love. Colour, care, and love are the elements that define this charming spot that many visitors reckon is the best café in Canggu. At Cinta, your breakfast or brunch isn’t just nourishing: it’s a visual feast. Their Scandinavian Toast, for example, combines cured salmon, dill, creme cheese and a boiled egg, complemented by cucumber, lemon, pickled onion, and capers, all served on rye toast. You’ll be snapping photos before you tuck in!

Cinta Cafe make everything in house

The chefs at Cinta do everything from scratch: from roasting their coffee beans, to making fresh bread and jams. The menu is super diverse and can cater to any dietary requirements you might have. You can get together with your crew in the lively main room or find a peaceful corner in the backyard area.

I bet you’re hungry now! Hopefully you’ve enjoyed reading about these amazing Bali brunch spots. There are so many delicious places to visit, you might need to extend your stay in Canggu!

