Where To Stay In Canggu In 2019 – Best Hotels In Canggu For All Budgets





1







From luxury hotels complete with infinity pools, to budget hostels by the beach, figure out where to stay in Canggu with this guide to the best hotels in this super cool corner of Bali!

If you’re planning a trip to Bali, the little coastal town of Canggu is one you just can’t miss! As you’ll have seen in my guide to the top things to do in Canggu, it’s a town where you can pack in a lot of experiences each day, or just laze around and do nothing. It’s got buzzing beach bars, boutique hotels and the one of the coolest surfing scenes in Bali. One thing is definite though – once you visit, you’ll want to stay more than a day!

If you’re wondering where to stay in Canggu, then I’ve got you covered. Unlike some of the honeymoon zones like Nusa Dua with its pricey hotels, Canggu has a bit of everything. If you’re travelling on a budget, then there are some plenty of hostels with similar amenities to the top hotels. You really don’t have to spend the earth to stay somewhere special!

Despite the influx of tourists, Canggu still maintains its laid back Balinese vibes. It’s a favourite with yoga enthusiasts and those looking for a week of wellness, with several healthy cafes dotted around the area.

But before planing your holiday, it’s time to figure out where to stay in Canggu. Whether you want insane luxury, unique Canggu accommodation or something that won’t break the bank, it’s time to run through the best hotels in Canggu for all budgets.

Where to stay in Canggu, Bali – The BEST hotels for all budgets

Luxury Hotels and Resorts in Canggu

The uniquely romantic Hotel Tugu is one of the best hotels in Canggu. Located on the shores of Echo Beach, the hotel is a stone’s throw away from Batu Bolong Beach. This stunning museum-turned-hotel hosts Balinese and Javanese artefacts from across the Indonesian islands. Each villa and suite, designed by the hotel’s owner, feels like you’re stepping into an Indonesian legend.

In need of a refreshing dip? Jump into your own private plunge pool, or head down to the spa where you can treat yourself to a flower petal bath amidst the lush green foliage.

Check availability and latest prices here

If you’re looking for a luxurious villa retreat, check into Theanna Eco Villa and Spa. It feels intimate, with just 22 villas in the resort. You can choose from 3 different interiors: Simple Scandinavian, Japanese Zen or Balinese Beachy, and each one comes with its own private pool. But hey, that’s no reason to forget about the hotel’s incredible infinity pool which overlooks the rainforest. It’s the perfect spot to laze in the sunshine while sipping on a cocktail.

The hotel also has a private butler service as well as 24-hour dining to serve you day and night. It’s also worth mentioning that Theanna Eco Villa has a no-child policy, so is perfect for couples or friends looking for a relaxing break.

Check availability and latest prices here

READ MORE: The Best Honeymoon Hotels In Bali

One of the most luxurious hotels in Bali, COMO Uma Canggu is a relatively new addition to the town. The 5* resort has a bit of a surf theme, and while it’s located close to Echo Beach and Batu Bolong Beach, it has the exclusivity and privacy you’d expect from a high-end resort.

There’s a smart beach club, a swimming pool and Como Shambhala, one of the best spas in Bali.

Check availability and latest prices here

READ MORE: The Best Honeymoon Hotels In Bali

Along with its top restaurant, The Slow is also one of the top boutique hotels in Canggu. The decor is trendy, with eco vibes. throughout. Some suites have private plunge pools and floor-to-ceiling windows with scenic views of the hotel’s gardens and pool areas.

All rooms have rain showers too – a popular addition to many Bali hotels! Plus the location is perfect, just 500 metres from Batu Bolong Beach and 10 minutes from Echo Beach, with plenty of boutiques and places to eat close by.

Check availability and latest prices here

The Haven is a 5-star hotel in the Berawa area of Canggu. With luxury suites, dreamy pools and beach access, it’s a great pick if you’re splashing the cash. There’s a restaurant on site (Ketumbar Restaurant) which serves up a mix of tasty Asian and international dishes.

It’s a short hop from the beaches in the area, and is a great place to stay in Canggu if you’re hoping to see some great sunsets during your trip – the views from Berawa Beach are legendary on the island!

Check availability and latest prices here

This serene boutique hotel and villa complex offers something a little different to many on this list, as it’s surrounded by picturesque rice fields. Its outdoor saltwater pool, sunbeds and BBQ area make it a great choice for those wanting some peace and tranquillity.

Want to explore the area? Hop on one of the hotel’s free bicycles for the day! With koi fish ponds and an onsite spa, this hotel is one of the best options is you’re looking for the ultimate relaxation experience.

Check availability and latest prices here

Not far from neighbouring Seminyak, and a few steps from the popular Finn’s Beach Club, this is a great option if you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Canggu. You won’t have to worry about getting around here as Aradhana Villas offers their own complimentary transportation services to take you wherever you want to go.

The villas have Balinese style private pools which you’ll want to dive in as soon as you check in! Aradhana Villas can also organise day trips and experiences including surfing lessons, trips to the rice paddies and snorkel tours.

Check availability and latest prices here

Mid-range Hotels in Canggu

This deluxe 4-star Canggu hotel sits just a 5-minute walk away from Batu Bolong beach, making it the perfect beach hotel for your stay. Aston Canggu Beach Resort comprises of superior rooms, deluxe rooms and lagoon-view suites at an affordable rate per night.

The hotel boasts a rooftop pool with majestic ocean views, as well as a sky bar and restaurant. Aston Canggu Beach Resort also has a fitness centre and sports bar – perfect for those who can’t bear to miss their fave sports team in action!

Check availability and latest prices here

For a traditional Balinese retreat, check into the Ecosfera Hotel. The hotel’s in-house EcoSpa offers holistic Balinese treatments, aroma and hot stone massages too. Take part in the daily yoga classes or grab a delicious bite to eat at the GreenSpot Café.

You can choose from budget, deluxe, superior rooms or suites, some of which have their own private gardens. With its prime location next to Echo Beach, you’ll be right in the hub of Canggu.

Check availability and latest prices here

Surrounded by picturesque rice fields, Rama Village Villas are a great place to stay on a family holiday. Have a cooling dip in the swimming pool or enjoy a range of treatments at the Rama Spa. You can even enjoy a delicious Balinese meal overlooking the rice paddies, taking in the island’s magical views.

While it feels remote and tranquil, it’s just 5 minutes walk to the best beaches in town, so a great location for exploring Canggu.

Check availability and latest prices here

Budget Hostels in Canggu

On a budget but still want a pool and somewhere stylish to hang out? The Green Room is perfect, with a mix of dorms and deluxe suites. There’s a popular pool to relax around, a pool table and it’s just a walk from everything you could need in Canggu.

Check availability and latest prices.

When it comes to unique Canggu accommodation, Mojo Resort Canggu is where it’s at! With its traditional Lumbung structures and cool outdoor pool, the resort offers comfortable and affordable accommodation. Each room has a flat-screen TV, balcony, free toiletries and is refreshingly air conditioned. The hotel has free scheduled shuttle services to and from Bali’s Denpasar International Airport, as well as grocery delivery service and car rental.

Check availability and latest prices here

Enjoyed this post? Pin it for later…