Where To Stay In Bali In 2019 – Budget, Mid-Range And Luxury Bali Hotels

Deciding where to stay in Bali in 2019? From stunning resorts and cute beach hotels to budget hostels, this accommodation guide will help you pick your dream accommodation.

It’s easy to see why Bali is one of the world’s top holiday destinations. Beautiful beaches – tick, fascinating culture – tick, lush forests and rice paddies – tick, volcanoes and waterfalls – tick. It offers so much! Depending on where you’re planning to go on your trip, there’s an amazing variety of things to do too. From diving and hiking, to cooking classes and spa time, it’s an island which offers something for every type of person.

Head to Nusa Dua or Jimbaran Bay for dreamy honeymoon resorts. Towns like Canggu are great for surfing, food and relaxation. Meanwhile Kuta is still THE place to go for the biggest parties on the island. Seminyak is youthful, with cool brunch spots, beach bars and stylish hotels.

Meanwhile, Ubud offers a more relaxed way of life, with yoga classes, trips to temples and days out exploring the rice paddies and forests. Or venture further north or west and you’ll wave bye bye to lots of the tourists, and truly connect with nature.

The hardest part? Deciding where to stay in Bali. There are just SO many hotels, villas, B&Bs and hostels to wade through, it’s a tricky decision to make. I’ve tried to make the process a little easier by rounding up the best hotels in Bali. I can’t make the decision for you, but hopefully I can help! Click on the ‘contents’ button below to find my top picks in specific areas, or scroll down to check out all the options.

Where To Stay In Bali

Ubud

Visit Ubud to explore the rice paddies, enjoy the nearby waterfalls or to visit the famous Monkey Forest. Have a quick read of my Ubud travel guide before you go!

If you’re wondering where to stay in Bali for your honeymoon, well… hotels don’t come much better than this one! As soon as you check into the Four Seasons near Ubud and cross the hotel’s famous sky-bridge, you’ll be overwhelmed by the beauty of the rice paddies. It’s also home to the most amazing infinity pool, overlooking the Ayung river, with jungle all around.

Accommodation is in luxurious villas, which have private terraces and tropical forest views. Another thing that’s really nice about this hotel is that it’s really close to Ubud (and all the town’s attractions including temples, waterfalls and the Monkey Forest), but it feels private and away from the town’s hectic day to day life. It really is the perfect honeymoon hotel in Bali.

Check availability and latest prices at Bali’s Four Season Resort

READ MORE: The most mind-blowing honeymoon hotels in Bali

Another stunning luxury hotel near Ubud, this 56-villa property feels is another great escape for couples looking for a romantic break. With a setting overlooking the Petanu river, facilities are first-class and include an infinity pool with jungle views, Balinese-style outdoor showers, a top spa and award-winning Petulu restaurant. If you’re not one to lie by a pool all day, you can fill your day with activities including a bike tour through the nearby rice paddies, cooking classes or Balinese dance lessons.

Check availability and latest prices at Kamandalu Ubud here

One of the best resorts in Ubud, the photos of this five-star hotel are guaranteed to make you want to book! It’s totally on my bucket list after seeing images of that infinity pool on Instagram. This is another hotel with villa-style accommodation, each with balconies overlooking the lush jungle. There’s also a spa, restaurant and bar.

Check availability and latest prices at the Hanging Gardens Of Bali here

The suites at this beautiful new Ubud resort get great reviews. While they’re wonderfully luxurious, with balconies overlooking the jungle, they’re reasonable too. There’s a large outdoor pool overlooking lush tropical greenery, and it’s just a short walk to the centre of Ubud where you can enjoy some sightseeing, shopping or dine at one of the many restaurants.

Check availability and latest prices at Alamdini Resort Ubud here

Just a short walk from the Monkey Forest, this modern hotel is one of the newest in town, with a restaurant and swimming pool. Compared to a lot of Ubud’s hotels which have been constructed in a Balinese style, this is much more contemporary, with its quirky arty theme and colourful works on the walls. I love the look of their spacious studios with balconies – looks like the perfect option for couples looking for somewhere to stay in Ubud.

Check availability and latest prices at Artotel Haniman Ubud here

Another hotel option with a bit of a difference, around ten minutes from Ubud’s Monkey Forest is this collection of bamboo huts. They’re in a beautiful location overlooking the Balinese rice fields. For the price, this is a pretty luxurious option, with a pool and a few restaurants on site.

Check availability and latest prices at Biyukukung Suite and Spa here

Without a doubt, this is one of the cheapest places to stay in Ubud (when I looked there were beds in dorms available for as little as £3 per night!) This hostel is right in the centre of Ubud and offers pretty standard hostel amenities – dorms, bathrooms and communal areas. It’s a great place to meet other solo travellers and even has a pool – amazing value for the price.

Check availability and latest prices at In Da Lodge here

READ MORE: Ubud, Bali: The Ultimate Travel Guide

If you’re looking for other places to stay in this area, check out my Ubud Hotel Guide.

Canggu

Visit Canggu for awesome surfing, cool street art, yoga studios, hipster cafes and beach bars. Have a quick read of my post 17 amazing things to do in Canggu before you go.

Hotel Tugu is one of the best hotels in Canggu, and it’s wonderful to see it preserving Balinese heritage with its design. Located on the shores of Echo Beach, it’s just a stone’s throw from the famous Batu Bolong Beach. Inside the luxury hotel you’ll find Balinese and Javanese artefacts from across the Indonesian islands and this theme continues as you venture to the villas and suites. Fancy a swim? Some of the rooms come with their own private plunge pools!

Check availability and latest prices at Hotel Tugu Bali here

There are lots of stunning villa-style hotels in Bali, but this is one of my favourites. Adults only resort Theanna Eco Villa and Spa is home to just 22 villas, with three styles of interior: Simple Scandinavian, Japanese Zen or Balinese Beachy. It’s out and out luxury too – each one comes with its own private pool, so you can split your time between that and the hotel’s infinity pool with rainforest views. If you’re celebrating your honeymoon in Bali, it’s a great place to stay, especially with the hotel’s private butler service.

Check availability and latest prices at Theanna Eco Villa here

One of the newest and most luxurious hotels in Bali, COMO Uma Canggu oozes 5* luxury. It’s got a contemporary feel and a bit of a surf theme – hardly surprising with the surf beaches close by! Along with chic rooms, the hotel is home to a smart beach club, a swimming pool and Como Shambhala, one of the best spas in Bali.

Check availability and latest prices at COMO Uma Canggu here

The Slow is one of the top boutique hotels in Canggu. You might have already heard of its restaurant, which is a must visit if you’re staying in Canggu! Some of the hotel’s suites have private plunge pools and floor-to-ceiling windows, with scenic views of the hotel’s gardens and pool areas. There’s an eco-chic style to the decor too, and all the rooms have rain showers too – a popular addition to many Bali hotels.

Check availability and latest prices at The Slow here

This 4-star Canggu hotel is just a 5-minute walk away from Batu Bolong beach and has a mix of superior rooms, deluxe rooms and lagoon-view suites at an affordable rate per night. The hotel boasts a rooftop pool with stunning ocean views, as well as a sky bar and restaurant. Aston Canggu Beach Resort also has a fitness centre and sports bar – perfect for those who can’t bear to miss their fave sports team in action.

Check availability and latest prices at Aston Canggu Beach Resort here

Wondering where to stay in Bali for a real flavour of Balinese culture? I’d recommend checking out Ecosfera Hotel. You can wake up every day with a yoga class, or enjoy a holistic Balinese treatment at the spa. The rooms vary, with budget, deluxe, superior rooms and suites, some of which have their own private gardens. With its prime location next to Echo Beach, it’s a great location for anyone wanting to be right in the heart of Canggu.

Check availability and latest prices at Ecosfera Hotel here

Surrounded by picturesque rice fields, Rama Village Villas are a great place to stay if you’re visiting Canggu with your family. There’s a pool, spa and a great restaurant with magical views over the rice paddies. It’s the kind of hotel which feels secluded, yet it’s just a few minutes walk to the best beaches in town, so you get the best of both worlds.

Check availability and latest prices at Rama Village Canggu here

On a budget but still want a pool and somewhere stylish to hang out? The Green Room is a great option in Canggu, with a mix of dorms and deluxe suites. There’s a popular pool to relax around, a pool table and it’s just a walk from everything you could need on your holiday.

Check availability and latest prices at The Green Room Canggu here

When it comes to unique places to stay in Bali, Mojo Resort Canggu is a great option! With its traditional Lumbung structures, chic decor, outdoor pool, and free airport transfers, it’s one of the best value options too.

Check availability and latest prices at Mojo Resort Canggu here

If you’re looking for other places to stay in Canggu, check out my Canggu hotel guide.

Kuta

Visit Kuta for the biggest parties, glam hotels and budget accommodation. It’s where a lot of Aussies go on gap years and cheap package holidays… BUT… don’t let that put you off! There are lots of great hotels, offering luxury, top amenities and great views.

One of the best hotels in Kuta, the Anvaya Beach Resort Bali is home to a mix of rooms, suites and private villas. The hotel boasts large swimming pools, stunning gardens and a private beach. There’s a spa, plus several dining options including Kunyit Restaurant, which serves traditional Indonesian cuisine and Sand & Wine Cellar, which serves up tapas-style dishes. It’s a great option if you’re deciding where to stay in Bali for a special occasion.

Check availability and latest prices at The Anvaya Beach Resort Bali here

On the beach in Kuta, this hotel is home to one of the biggest and most impressive swimming pools in Bali – complete with slides! There’s a top spa, plus being a Hard Rock Hotel means the communal areas are adorned with incredible music memorabilia from some of the biggest stars in the world. To add to the fun, there’s even a recording studio in the hotel! From rock climbing to live music, there are plenty of activities on-site (including water sports), so it’s perfect if you’re looking for where to stay in Bali for families.

Check availability and latest prices at the Hard Rock Hotel Bali here

Moments from South Kuta Beach and the infamous Waterbom Park, The Vira Bali Boutique Hotel & Suite is a great option if you’re on a bit of a budget but still want to stay somewhere stylish. There’s a big outdoor pool, spa and free bikes for guests to use. It’s got good reviews and is popular with solo travellers as well as families. Some of the rates I found offered free airport transfers as well as breakfast, making it super good value!

Check availability and latest prices at the Vira Bali Boutique Hotel here

If you’re deciding where to stay in Bali, and fancy somewhere with an amazing amazing rooftop pool, this should definitely be on your list. The hotel boasts stunning panoramic views of Kuta and Legian Beach. It’s a 5-minute walk to the beach, and close to plenty of shops, restaurants and Kuta’s infamous nightlife. Also located on the rooftop is a bar, which is a great spot for sunset cocktails. Lots of the rooms have basic kitchen facilities, so it’s a fab place to stay if you don’t want to eat out for every meal.

Check availability and latest prices at Citadines Kuta Beach Bali here

One of the best hostels in Kuta for solo travellers, Celebbest has a small pool and a mix of 6-bed dorms and private rooms. Several reviews talk about how friendly the staff are, and that it’s a great backpacker hostel. If you’re travelling around Bali on your own, you’re guaranteed to make some new friends to hang out with!

Check availability and latest prices at Celebbest Kuta Hostel here

In terms of design, this is one of the coolest hostels in Kuta – just look at the exterior! Moments from the heart of Kuta Square, the dorms at H-ostel are modern, with bunk beds, air conditioning and good WiFi. Along with being close to everything you need, there’s also a rooftop bar, which is a great place to meet people if you’re backpacking solo.

Check availability and latest prices at H-ostel Bali here

Nusa Dua

Visit Nusa Dua for relaxed vibes, honeymoon resorts and gorgeous white sandy beaches.

The St. Regis Bali Resort is located right on Nusa Dua beach, on the south east coast of the island. There are a mix of accommodation options, but my favourite are the private pool villas right on the sand. The decor is super luxurious and the views are stunning, so it is a great honeymoon hotel in Bali.

To add to the extravagance, each booking comes with its personal butler who can arrange activities including dolphin watching at dawn, diving, and snorkelling. Feeling hungry? You’ll be taken care of with options of four different restaurants, including one specialising in local seafood.

Check availability and latest prices at The St. Regis Resort Bali here

I stayed at this stunning adults-only resort at the end of my trip through Bali, and it was a wonderful place to relax and unwind after a busy month in Indonesia. It was my first time in Bali and I lapped up the luxury, feeling like was on an early honeymoon!

All of the accommodation at The Bale is in beautiful private villas, each with a private butler, pool and day bed area. It’s a wonderful place for a luxury holiday or a honeymoon in Bali. The hotel also has a private area on Nusa Dua Beach, with shuttles to and fro, so it’s easy to pop down there whenever you fancy.

Read more about The Bale in my review here.

Check availability and latest prices at The Bale here

Right on the beach in Nusa Dua on Bali’s Bukit Peninsula, this smart hotel has a large outdoor pool (with swim up bar) and plenty of food and drink options. The location is gorgeous, with plenty of privacy with its pretty tropical gardens. The architecture of the hotel is Balinese in style, and it looks like a lovely peaceful place for a holiday in Bali. It’s also exceptional value, with lots of the amenities of nearby 5-star hotels, for a fraction of the cost.

Check availability and latest prices at Bali Tropic Resort & Spa here

Another great option if you’re looking for affordable luxury in Bali, The Sakala Resort is a modern hotel with a huge pool, private beach area… oh and all the rooms are suites. For the price, this is incredible value! The hotel has its own beach club, serving tasty meals and cocktails. Plus there’s another restaurant and bar by the main pool.

Check availability and latest prices at The Sakala Resort Bali here

This is one of the cheapest places to stay in Nusa Dua, and offers exceptional value for backpackers or budget travellers. There’s an outdoor pool to relax by, and a lot of the reviews mention how wonderful the staff (especially if you’re travelling solo). The best part? The free daily buffet dinner. Everyone sits down together, so you’re guaranteed to meet some people if you stay here.

Check availability and latest prices at Sr Hostel Bali here

Seminyak

Visit Seminyak for cool beach clubs, stylish hotels and all the brunch spots you could dream of!

Located on Seminyak beach, W Bali – Seminyak is a gorgeous place to relax and unwind on a luxurious holiday or honeymoon. The resort’s rooms are smart and sophisticated, with a dash of W’s signature cheeky style. If you’re looking for something even more luxurious, check out the private villas with pools. This hotel is in a great location for those wanting to be close to the action, but enjoy the privacy and luxury of a 5 star resort.

Check availability and latest prices at W Bali Seminyak here

Double – Six is one of the best hotels in Bali and home to a stylish rooftop bar which is regarded as one of THE sunset spots in Seminyak. There are five restaurants and bars, and while the hotel doesn’t boast the private villas that some Bali hotels have, this one has plenty of luxurious suites. It’s right by the buzzy town Seminyak, so it’s another hotel which offers the best of both worlds.

Check availability and latest prices at Double Six Seminyak here

One of the coolest hotels in Seminyak, the design of Luna2 is fun, colourful and creative. It’s almost like a pop art painting! From the huge mural wall, to the comfy cinema and the Monopoly-themed walkway, it’s a really fun place to stay in Bali. There’s also a long pool, with several sun loungers dotted around, and a rooftop to catch the sunset. Some of the rooms have kitchenettes, so this is a great place to stay if you don’t want to eat out for every meal.

Check availability and latest prices at Luna2 Seminyak here

This is a great option if you’re looking for affordable luxury in Seminyak. There’s a mix of rooms and private villas on offer, all with balconies. The pool is large too, and while the hotel isn’t right by the beach, it’s only a short drive away. It benefits from being close to the action, with lots of bars and restaurants on the doorstep.

Check availability and latest prices at Amadea Resort & Villas Seminyak here

Another funky design hotel in Seminyak, Dash Hotel is just 5-minutes from the beach. There’s a pool in the centre of the building, plus there’s a rooftop with loungers, umbrellas and a bar, perfect for sunbathing or watching the sunset.

The design is super cool throughout, with murals and graffiti in the rooms, colourful sculptures in reception and cute lights adding to the ambience. It’s remarkable value for money too – perfect if you’re travelling to Seminkyak on a budget, but don’t fancy staying in a hostel.

Check availability and latest prices at Dash Hotel Seminyak here

With modern décor, stylish rooms and a small outdoor pool, this is a great option if you’re looking for a hostel in Seminyak. It’s not far from the action and has its own bar serving cheap drinks (a must for backpacker budgets!) It’s super cheap (under £7 when I last checked) making it one of the best budget hostels in the area.

Check availability and latest prices at Socialista Lifestyle Hostel here

Jimbaran Bay

The Four Seasons Resort Bali is about as romantic as it gets, so it’s hardly surprising to hear this is one of the most popular honeymoon resorts in Bali. Each villa offers spacious living areas, lush gardens and a private pool. There’s also a top spa and great restaurants, so you could easily stay here for a week and not leave the resort once!

Check availability and latest prices at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay here

This is a great value hotel in the Jimbaran Bay area, with two gorgeous pools and a great roof terrace. Rooms are modern, and there are two restaurants on site (including a Japanese one). It’s a short drive to get to Jimbaran Bay itself, but the hotel offers free transfers so it’s no stress.

Check availability and latest prices at Watermark Hotel & Spa here

Sanur

Visit Sanur for great beaches, good-value luxury accommodation, water sports, and laid back vibes.

Kejora Suites is an all-suite boutique hotel by the beach in Sanur. Tastefully designed, the hotel features an elegant infinity pool surrounded by sun-loungers. Each room features a stunning private pool and tree top garden views. Compared to some of the pricier luxury options on this list, I think this resort is great value for the price.

Check availability and latest prices at Kejora Suites here

This 5-star Sanur hotel is one of the smartest in the area, with a gorgeous private beach, tropical gardens and 3 outdoor pools. There are several places to eat too, including a pizzeria by the beach. Décor is chic with plenty of Balinese touches. For those of you who like to keep busy, there are plenty of daily activities, from yoga to live music. Or you can chill out at the spa – whatever takes your fancy!

Check availability and latest prices at Hyatt Regency Bali here

A few minutes from the beach, this hotel is proof that luxury doesn’t have to come with an enormous price tag. It’s one of the most popular places to stay in Sanur, with chic suites, a relaxing outdoor pool and a restaurant serving up a mix of Balinese and international dishes. I read some amazing reviews of the service at this hotel – it sounds like they really welcome you like you’re one of the family!

Check availability and latest prices at Sudamala Suites & Villas here

This funky design hotel in Bali boasts an incredible rooftop infinity pool. It’s in a great location in Sanur too, just a few minutes from the beach, restaurants and bars. As for the arty side of the hotel, you’ll love the murals on the bedroom walls and outdoor sculptures.

It’s certainly a unique place to stay in Bali and is in a great location if you’re keen to go on some day trips during your stay, with islands such as Nusa Lembongan just 30 mins by boat from Sanur.

Check availability and latest prices at Artotel Sanur here

If you’re wondering where to stay in Bali as a solo traveller, somewhere like Hostel Rai is ideal. Single beds in dorms start from £6, rooms are clean, and there’s a small pool where you can relax and chat to fellow travellers. It’s in a good location too – walking distance to everything you could need including local restaurants, the bus station and ferry port to get to Nusa Penida.

Check availability and latest prices at Rai Dormitory Sanur here

Northern / West Bali

Visit northern and west Bali to reconnect with nature, lose the tourists and enjoy some of the island’s best diving.

If you’re looking for something a bit different, this hotel is perfect for those wanting to connect with nature. Just 5 minutes from West Bali National Park (an area that doesn’t tend to attract so many tourists as the south) it’s the perfect place to relax, unwind and escape from daily life.

You can rent bicycles to explore the area’s natural wonders, experience some of Bali’s best diving or relax with yoga or a spa treatment.

Check availability and latest prices at Mimpi Resort here

One of the prettiest luxury hotels in Lovina, The Damai is set outside the town up in the hills, with stunning jungle vistas and beach views. You can even see the volcanoes!

The accommodation is in private villas, and there’s a top restaurant on site too. There’s also one of the dreamiest swimming pools you’ll see in Bali. We visited Lovina after spending time in the Gili Islands, and I really liked the relaxed vibe. Not so many people visit, so it’s the kind of place you might have the beach all to yourself.

Check availability and latest prices at The Damai here

Wondering where to stay in Bali on the north coast? This beautiful resort is just a 5-minute walk from Pemuteran Beach, and boasts a gorgeous outdoor swimming pool, and accommodation in cute Balinese style huts.

There’s an air of romance at this hotel, making it perfect for a honeymoon in Bali. There’s something special about this area too, as it’s much less touristy than the south of the island.

Check availability and latest prices at Kinaara Resort here

This smart accommodation in Lovina is moments from the beach, and has a stunning infinity pool, perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Décor is chic and modern, and as all of the rooms are studios with kitchenettes, it’s a great option if you want to self-cater some of tour holiday. I read quite a few recent reviews from people saying they thought this was the best place to stay in Lovina at the moment.

Check availability and latest prices at Lovinalife Studio & Sunset Bar here

Moments from Lovina Beach, this hostel has a mix of accommodation in tents, dorms and private rooms. There are some cool communal areas, and they often have live music in the bar area. It’s a great option if you’re backpacking in northern Bali and want to meet some other travellers.

Check availability and latest prices at Funky Place Hostel here

Still haven’t decided where to stay in Bali? Check out the map below and search for other options to match your criteria…



I hope this has helped you decide where to stay in Bali. Let me know where you pick, and have a great trip!

