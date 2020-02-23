Win A Holiday For Two Sailing Around Montenegro With MedSailors!

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

Fancy winning a holiday for two sailing around Montenegro with MedSailors? Have I got an AMAZING competition for you!

Hands up if you’ve been on a sailing holiday and it was totally incredible… ok, you can’t see me but my arms are waving high into the sky!

I’ve been lucky enough to go on two incredible sailing trips with MedSailors, and I have really happy memories from both of them. My first adventure on the seas took me on a week-long adventure around Croatia. We explored cute islands, lazed on deck and even learned a little about sailing along the way.

My next trip with MedSailors was to Sicily, and wow was it epic! Volcano hikes, thermal mud baths and mouthwatering Sicilian cuisine… oh I’m getting hungry just thinking about it!

Plus, waking up to bright blue skies, warm sunshine and taking a dive into clear turquoise waters is 100% the best way to wake up. I had a lot of fun AND made a bunch of new friends. It’s a great style of travel for solo travellers, or if you’re travelling as a pair but still love a group dynamic.

I couldn’t be more excited to team up with MedSailors and offer you guys the chance to follow in my footsteps and enjoy a bit of #boatlife.

This summer, you and a friend could be heading off on the adventure of a lifetime, sailing around Montenegro. You’ll be living the high life in a double cabin on one of their Premier Yachts on the Montenegro Discovery route.

Along the way you’ll get to know the stunningly beautiful country of Montenegro, enjoying sunshine and warm waters along the coast. By day you’ll explore quaint medieval towns including Kotor, Budva and Petrovac, and by night you’ll feast on delicious local cuisine with your new pals. Sounds like all the ingredients for an amazing holiday!

What Could You Win?

It’s an absolutely AMAZING prize for your and a friend to win, worth over £1200! WOW!!

– 2 x spaces in a double cabin on a Premier Yacht on the 7-day MedSailors Montengero Discovery route between June 2020 – Sept 2020 (subject to availability).

– Breakfast, lunch, plus tea, coffee and drinking water.

– Towels and bed linen for your stay on board.

– Stand up paddle board, dinghy and snorkelling gear to make the most of your time.

– Experienced skipper and Guest Experience Leader to take care of all the details.

Please note flights, transport, local tax, additional meals and activities are not included in the prize. You can read the full Ts and Cs here.

How To Enter My MedSailors Montenegro Competition

It’s super simple to enter.

GOOD LUCK!