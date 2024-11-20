Luxury, romance, and unique historic charm make these the best honeymoon hotels in Cappadocia – Turkey’s most magical destination for couples!

So, you’re considering Cappadocia for your honeymoon? I don’t blame you! This wondrous destination offers a special blend of romance, adventure, and natural beauty. As I explored the region’s iconic fairy chimneys, stayed in cave hotels and feasted on delicious Turkish cuisine, I felt world’s away from city life in London.

There are plenty of romantic experiences to enjoy in Cappadocia

Cappadocia is a destination where you feel like you’ve been swept up into the pages of a fairytale. It’s that beautiful! It has an other-worldly charm too, with its bizarre rock formations, historic caves and unusual attractions.

For the most romantic holiday in Cappadocia, I’d suggest booking a 5-star cave hotel (ideally with a hot tub!) and planning a sunrise hot air balloon flight over the region’s unique landscapes. To add to the luxury, you could arrange a sunrise breakfast on the terrace of your hotel, to see the beautiful balloons gliding by, as the sun shines its first golden rays of the day. Finish the day with a couples massage in your hotel’s spa and a fine-dining meal for two.

Hot air balloons in front of Uchisar Castle in

I adore the way a holiday in Cappadocia offers a blend of tranquility and adventure. It really is the perfect retreat for newlyweds looking to kick off their marriage in style!

12 Beautiful Honeymoon Hotels in Cappadocia

There are a so many beautiful hotels in Cappadocia to choose from, and many are perfect for honeymooners. After all, it’s one of the most romantic destinations in the world!

Personally, I prefer the hotels within converted caves. They blend traditional charm with modern luxury. I couldn’t help but think there was a real magic to spending a night somewhere as unique as this.

If the cave idea doesn’t thrill you, there are some newer stone hotels (some from luxury travel brands), which tick all the boxes too. They just have a little less character.

Find out the best honeymoon hotels in Cappadocia

Why Honeymooners Love It : A Relais & Châteaux property with breathtaking valley views, an infinity pool, and luxurious suites, some with private pools.

: A Relais & Châteaux property with breathtaking valley views, an infinity pool, and luxurious suites, some with private pools. Highlights: Adults-only with a focus on romance and tranquility. The terrace has some of the best hot air balloon views around.

The best honeymoon hotels in Cappadocia include the Museum Hotel

Why Honeymooners Love It : Stunning rooftop terrace for hot air balloon views, cosy cave rooms with traditional Anatolian decor, and a delicious breakfast spread.

: Stunning rooftop terrace for hot air balloon views, cosy cave rooms with traditional Anatolian decor, and a delicious breakfast spread. Highlights: Perfect for sunrise balloon spotting and great location in town.

Mithra Cave Hotel is popular with honeymooners in Cappadocia

Why Honeymooners Love It : Charming cave rooms, friendly service, and a location right by Uçhisar Castle, with panoramic views.

: Charming cave rooms, friendly service, and a location right by Uçhisar Castle, with panoramic views. Highlights: Castle location and delicious Turkish breakfasts!

Kale Konak Cave Hotel has beautiful interiors built into the caves

Why Honeymooners Love It : A 5-star retreat with spacious cave suites, some featuring jacuzzis and terraces.

: A 5-star retreat with spacious cave suites, some featuring jacuzzis and terraces. Highlights: Traditional design, modern luxury and a really pretty swimming pool. The pool is a big reason to stay at Kayakapi Premium Caves

Why Honeymooners Love It : Award-winning modern hotel (in a cave style) with a beautiful spa and a strict over 12s policy.

: Award-winning modern hotel (in a cave style) with a beautiful spa and a strict over 12s policy. Highlight: The ‘Deaf Sultan’ room offers the ultimate honeymoon stay, with its private pool, sauna and Turkish bath.

The Deaf Sultan Suite at Kapadokya Hill Hotel & Spa is ideal for honeymooners

Why Honeymooners Love It : Set within eight fairy chimneys, this hotel offers a mix of romantic charm and luxury. It feels like a museum experience too, with over 500 historical artefacts (such as pots and tiles) displayed within the property.

: Set within eight fairy chimneys, this hotel offers a mix of romantic charm and luxury. It feels like a museum experience too, with over 500 historical artefacts (such as pots and tiles) displayed within the property. Highlights: So many antiques throughout the property and the unique ‘wine taps’ in the garden!

Anatolian Houses Cave Hotel is part hotel, part museum

Why Honeymooners Love It : Famous for its terrace, this hotel offers Instagram-worthy hot air balloon views and chic cave-style suites.

: Famous for its terrace, this hotel offers Instagram-worthy hot air balloon views and chic cave-style suites. Highlights: Amazing rooftop, plus Seten Restaurant & Anatolian Cultural Center are within the hotel. Also option to use the pool at Kelebek Special Cave Hotel next door.

Sultan Cave Suites has one of the most famous terraces in Cappadocia

Why Honeymooners Love It : Elegant mansion-meets-cave suites featuring spa amenities like a hammam, sauna, and indoor pool.

: Elegant mansion-meets-cave suites featuring spa amenities like a hammam, sauna, and indoor pool. Highlights: Tranquil setting away from the main tourism sites and one of the prettiest swimming pools in Cappadocia.

The swimming pool at Seraphim Cave Suites is beautiful

Why Honeymooners Love It : A 5-star modern hotel, part of the prestigious Preferred Hotels group, with elegant spa, huge gardens and a peaceful location.

: A 5-star modern hotel, part of the prestigious Preferred Hotels group, with elegant spa, huge gardens and a peaceful location. Highlights: Incredible cave-style suites, featuring hot tubs and pools, such as the Suleyman Celebi Cave Suite!



AJWA Cappadocia offers 5-star luxury honeymoons in Cappadocia

Why Honeymooners Love It : A romantic property with lovely terraces, Turkish baths, and friendly staff. It’s also close to prime hot air balloon viewing spots.

: A romantic property with lovely terraces, Turkish baths, and friendly staff. It’s also close to prime hot air balloon viewing spots. Highlights: Relaxing spa facilities (for an extra fee) and romantic suites.

Artemis Cave Suites, Cappadocia cave hotel

Why Honeymooners Love It : A quieter location with historical cave and vaulted suites, some featuring private hot tubs.

: A quieter location with historical cave and vaulted suites, some featuring private hot tubs. Highlights: The hotel features in the Michelin Guide for Hotels. Great breakfast, plus prices are a little cheaper here than some.

Tafoni Houses Cave Hotel has some romantic suites for couples to choose from

Why Honeymooners Love It : Large, brand new 5-star hotel from a familiar name, with a mix of modern and characterful bedrooms and outdoor pool.

: Large, brand new 5-star hotel from a familiar name, with a mix of modern and characterful bedrooms and outdoor pool. Highlight: Light and airy duplex suites have modern amenities, lovely views and plenty of space.



Barceló Cappadocia is ideal if you’re looking for modern 5-star hotels in Cappadocia

I hope this guide has helped you choose the perfect honeymoon hotel in Cappadocia. Whether you seek luxury, tradition, or stunning views, these hotels are guaranteed to deliver unforgettable romantic experiences! You and your other half will fall even more in love, while exploring the region’s amazing landscapes.

