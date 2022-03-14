From overwater villas with plunge pools, to beach villas right on the sand, these are the most romantic Maldives resorts for couples planning a special holiday.

Your honeymoon is the ultimate holiday! It’s a chance to splurge on that ‘once in a lifetime’ trip and make memories that will last a lifetime. I know all too well that planning a wedding is a stressful and time-consuming experience. The big day makes it all worth it, but it’s great to have a relaxing honeymoon soon after so you can recover!

If you’re planning your honeymoon, you’ve probably been deciding between luxurious destinations such as The Maldives, Mauritius, The Caribbean and Bali. Having visited all of these (and loved them all, I should add!) I would definitely say that The Maldives is the ultimate honeymoon destination! There’s something so special about the archipelago of tiny paradise islands. They’re isolated and intimate, with all of the luxury amenities you could dream of.

The resorts in The Maldives are seriously beautiful

These islands in the Indian Ocean have a year round tropical climate, 5* resorts, top-class luxury and a shade of water you didn’t know was possible! All of the best resorts in the Maldives for couples offer luxurious overwater bungalows, where you can watch tropical fish, sharks and turtles from your deck. With abundant marine life and stunning coral, the area is one of the best in the world for scuba diving and snorkelling too!

Many of the most romantic Maldives resorts are famous for their eco-friendly approaches, including pledging to help preserve marine life and encourage green and sustainable practices.

If you’re a Maldives newbie (as I was before our recent honeymoon!) I’d recommend looking at where the resorts are in relation to Male Airport. You usually have to pay for a transfer from the airport to the resort, which will be by speedboat or seaplane, or a combination of both. If you’re booking a resort near Male, the speedboat transfers might only be $100-$200. However, seaplane transfers tend to be expensive, with costs up to $500+ per person.

I loved the views from the seaplane in The Maldives

Whether you’re looking for the full Maldives honeymoon resort experience complete with overwater villas and private plunge pools, or you want a bigger resort with lots of restaurants and fun activities, there are plenty of options. We found it pretty overwhelming deciding where to stay, so hopefully this round up of the best luxury hotels in the Maldives will make your decision a little easier!

My recommendation? Pour a glass of wine, grab your other half, and start scrolling to see where takes your fancy on this list. This is a big decision, and one that’s best made together!

15 Best Maldives Honeymoon Resorts

We stayed at Amilla as part of our honeymoon. It was utterly amazing from start to finish! Some luxury hotel experiences begin once you reach your room, but with Amilla it felt like it began the moment we took our seats on the seaplane to reach the island.

Our overwater villa at Amilla Maldives was amazing

We stayed in one of the resort’s stunning overwater villas. I absolutely loved stepping from the deck into the crystal-clear waters, where we were transported to a land with more sea creatures than I’d seen on most of my travels put together! We enjoyed candlelit dinners, after-lunch cocktails, spa treatments, and even spent a night glamping under the stars in the island’s unique bubble tent! 70% of the island is undeveloped, so there are lots of magical paths leading through the jungle to wilder beaches away from the main pool area.

A tasty lunch at Amilla

Staying in a glamping bubble at Amilla Maldives was definitely a highlight of our honeymoon in The Maldives

One of the best things about staying at Amilla is the ‘dine around’ package which allows you to eat at any of the resort’s restaurants as part of the full and half board packages. Our favourite restaurants were Barolo for delicious and authentic Italian cuisine (100% recommend the burrata and Parma ham starter!) and The Emperor Beach Club down on the beach for tacos, salads and poke bowls.

Hurawalhi Island Resort is an adults-only hotel with a big reputation! It’s home to the world famous glass ‘5.8 Undersea Restaurant’ and offers an all-inclusive dining package.

Hurawalhi Island Resort has some lovely overwater villas

The underwater restaurant at Hurawalhi Island Resort is famous

Arriving by seaplane, you’ll see a private beach with overwater bungalows, many with their own private pools. When you’ve exhausted the food options (if that’s even possible!) dive into the water and enjoy some snorkelling right by your bungalow, go on morning excursion scuba diving or spend a relaxing afternoon in the spa. This is a great all round resort for first timers visiting the country.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is is set amongst hectares of tropical gardens. Every single room at this wonderfully romantic Maldives resort comes with a private swimming pool. You can take a dip whenever you fancy, with all the privacy you might want on your honeymoon!

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is one of the prettiest you’ll see

Amazing rooms at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

After arriving by seaplane over the turquoise lagoon, your suite’s butler will take care of you. They can book you into one of the six restaurants or even book a treatment at the overwater spa. They can also organise some extra special private experiences such as an island picnic for the two of you, or a day out on Norma, the resort’s luxury yacht! Wow – how about that for a honeymoon treat?!

Start your post-wedding celebration at Six Senses, the only resort in the Laamu Atoll. This is a resort dedicated to sustainability. In fact, you can go on a sustainability tour at its ‘Earth Lab’, where you can see some of the resort’s forward thinking zero waste policies first hand.

These guys even make their own chocolate in order to eliminate packaging! Vegetables are grown onsite and they work with local communities to source fresh produce too.

Six Senses Laamu has a gorgeous infinity pool and is one of the best Maldives honeymoon resorts

Six Senses Laamu oozes romance!

Like other 5-star hotels in The Maldives, luxury is key. Rooms have ocean views and outdoor rain showers. There’s fine wine and gourmet dining, a spa, yoga classes and a dive centre. You can also learn more about Maldivian culture with various events held throughout your stay. This resort has a great ethos, so it’s easy to understand why it’s one of the most popular honeymoon hotels in the Maldives.

Let’s face it, a trip to The Maldives is likely to come with a hefty price tag. However, VARU by Atmosphere is one of the best resorts in the Maldives if you’re trying to keep costs down. Located in the North Male Atoll, the hotel’s all-inclusive package even provides free transport from Male airport.

Look at the architecture of VARU by Atmosphere

Chic overwater villas at VARU by Atmosphere

All-inclusive is a great way to go, as you won’t be left with a terrifying bill of ‘hidden extras’ at the end of your trip. At VARU, you’ll find food, alcohol, yoga and water activities like snorkelling and stand up paddle boarding included. As you’ll be saving on activities, you could consider upgrading your suite to a water villa with a private swimming pool for the perfect honeymoon getaway!

Arriving by speedboat into the South Male Atoll, you’ll find the adults-only Anantara Veli Maldives Resort. With just 67 bungalows this is definitely one of the smallest and most romantic Maldives resorts. Choose from a typical Maldivian overwater bungalow with beautiful lagoon views, or look at the ocean from a cliff top location instead.

Anantara Veli Maldives Resort has all the paradise vibes

If you’re looking for Maldives honeymoon resorts you’ll love Anantara Veli Maldives Resort

At this luxury resort you’ll find a spa, fitness centre with tennis courts, and three restaurants. Romantic experiences include a private sunset meal on a deserted sandbank (WOW!) and a photography service to capture it all!

At Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in North Malé Atoll, all the villas have private swimming pools and everybody gets a beach and ocean view. This resort is absolutely stunning – the epitome of paradise! Wellness lovers will adore this resort as there are complimentary yoga and meditation classes run by the in-house yogi master too.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is one of the most luxurious resorts in The Maldives

Get ready for the 5* experience at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru

Like all the most romantic Maldives resorts, there are plenty of great amenities too. There’s a spa, two restaurants and a diving centre. There are also lots of options to try out water sports, or you could book onto one of the guided catamaran excursions. If you book an all-inclusive package, the resort will even shuttle you to their sister hotel and back to eat! What an experience that would be!

Are you looking for idyllic luxury within the protected UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll? Then definitely take a look at Royal Island. This is a gorgeous all-inclusive resort with perfect white sand, manicured gardens and a large swimming pool.

Royal Island is a popular all-inclusive resort in The Maldives

Delicious food at Royal Island

This is another good option if you’re planning a Maldives honeymoon on a budget as Royal Island offers meals, drinks, snorkelling gear and activities including canoeing as part of its all-inclusive package. The resort also has a house reef where you’ll be able to spot sharks and turtles swimming past. If you want to jet off on your holiday and forget all your troubles, this is a perfect choice!

On a reef island within Baa Atoll Reserve is one of the most romantic Maldives resorts. At Vakkaru Maldives you’ll find overwater villas with private swimming pools and stunning lagoon views. Need something? Just call your private butler and they’ll sort it for you.

If you’re dreaming of being in paradise with your other half, you’ll love it here! Stroll along the pristine sand hand in hand or explore the tropical gardens which are home to thousands of coconut trees.

Vakkaru Maldives is quite a small island

Vakkaru Maldives has some of the most amazing overwater villas in the country

There’s a bar overlooking the water, where you can drink your way through an exciting menu of cocktails. Alternatively, head to the wine cellar for a romantic private dining experience. At this resort, even the spa’s treatment rooms have ocean views! Imagine having a relaxing massage with the sound of the waves lapping on the shore.

One thing that sets this resort apart from many others in The Maldives is that there’s an in-house marine biologist. They offer guided dives from ‘Splash’, the resort’s water sports centre. With so many amazing creatures close by, this is an experience not to be missed.

Chocolate lovers listen up! Just 20 minutes by speedboat from capital Male is this gorgeous resort which is home to… wait for it… a chocolate cave!

This small resort in the North Malé Atoll has just 45 overwater villas and ultra private ocean residences. Onsite you’ll find restaurants and an overwater bar, a spa, a marine biology shack where you can learn about the resort’s sustainability measures and an underground wine cellar (where that chocolate cave is).

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives has beautiful shallow water surrounding it

What a view from the bathroom at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives!

Gili Lankanfushi also makes it to the list of best honeymoon hotels in the Maldives because of the romantic experiences on offer. There are lots to choose from including champagne cruises, a ‘sleeping under the stars’ experience and a jungle cinema night!

At this 5-star resort in South Male Atoll, every room comes with stunning ocean views. There’s a serene spa, two private diving reefs and even an infinity pool!

COMO Cocoa Island is popular for honeymoons in The Maldives

Chic, minimalist interiors at COMO Cocoa Island

This is one of the best resorts in the Maldives for couples as it hosts yoga classes, has a great spa, and some of the best South Indian food at its restaurant. It’s a nice easy resort to reach from Male too, as it’s just a quick speedboat trip away from the airport.

If you’re hoping your Maldives holiday will be filled with luxury, then how about having your own private butler? When you check in at Adaaran Prestige Water Villas, you’ll have someone to take care of every little detail, from restaurant reservations to activities.

There are just a handful of villas, making this one of the best Maldives honeymoon resorts

Every room has a sea view at Adaaran Prestige Water Villas!

All villas are seriously plush, with amazing glass decks and bubbling jacuzzis. If you’re a foodie couple, you’ll enjoy this resort too. There’s a choice of five restaurants and four bars so you’ll never get bored!

One of the best resorts in the Maldives for couples is home to beautiful wild jungles and pristine beaches. The architecture of the villas is seriously cool too – just check out this one with a slide!

How about this villa with a slide at Soneva Fushi?

It’s not all about the beach at Soneva Fushi – you could dine up in the trees!

A butler will guide you through all the resort has to offer, from a stargazing observatory to glass blowing classes at the Maldives’ only glass studio… now that’s something a little bit different! There’s direct beach access, an outdoor cinema and romantic experiences such as a night under the stars on a nearby sandbank. It’s not just about the beaches here… there’s even a restaurant up in the trees.

One of the smallest and most romantic Maldives resorts, Mirihi Island Resort in Ari Atoll, gives honeymooners a feeling of being on their own private island.

As you fly in by seaplane, you’ll spot the house reef where turtles, reef sharks and eagle rays swim. Close by, whale sharks can be spotted throughout the year too. It really is a paradise for water babies!

Mirihi Island Resort has a restaurant over the water

The sunsets at Mirihi Island Resort are very special

There’s a choice of traditional overwater villas or chic beachfront villas. There’s no TV for distraction, so this is somewhere to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. Relax, read a book, enjoy some great food and long conversations with your other half. Your biggest challenges will be what to eat and drink each day!

Ready to kick off your luxury holiday in Hollywood style? At Milaidhoo Island Maldives, you’ll be served a chilled glass of champagne on your seaplane’s arrival! This is one of the most romantic Maldives resorts, where the emphasis is on intimate and memorable experiences.

Relax in the spa with massages or treatments, or zen out with a complimentary yoga class. If that sounds too energetic, grab a sun lounger and enjoy the resort’s main pool.

Milaidhoo Island Maldives has lots of options of chic overwater villas

Ocean views all around at Milaidhoo Island Maldives

Every single villa has ocean views and a private swimming pool. Plus, this is another resort with a resident marine biologist. They’ll be happy to teach you more about the coral reef as well as offering chances to get involved with conservation activities.

I hope this guide helps you decide where to stay in The Maldives. If you want to find out more about our recent trip, check out my Amilla Maldives review.

