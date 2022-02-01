From chic beach resorts where you can walk straight onto the sand, to luxurious spa hotels and fine dining experiences, these are the best honeymoon resorts in Maui, Hawaii.

Maui really is a dream honeymoon destination! The second largest Hawaiian island boasts idyllic beaches and ocean views, spectacular sunsets and acclaimed farm-to-table dining experiences. Romantic hotels in Maui are often visited for big celebrations, including weddings and honeymoons.

There are lots of amazing honeymoon resorts in Maui

So, if you’re looking for the best honeymoon resorts in Maui, read on. Whether you’re looking for small boutique hotels to get away from it all or a luxury brand like the Ritz Carlton or Four Seasons, there are lots to choose from.

Ready to start planning your special trip? These are the best hotels in Maui for a honeymoon. Expect couple-centric luxury where honeymooners rule!

Where will you decide to visit? This guide is going to help you choose

13 Best Honeymoon Resorts In Maui, Hawaii

The Four Seasons Resort is one of the best hotels in Maui for an all inclusive honeymoon. Here you’ll find that impeccable Four Seasons 5* level of service and lots of couple-focused entertainment!

The Four Seasons Resort Maui is right on the beach

There’s a beautiful infinity pool at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Hold hands at the adults-only serenity pool, or book it as a private dining spot. Choose between one of the three onsite restaurants whilst sharing a couple’s massage package at the spa. After cocktails in the ocean-facing lounge, the three minute walk to Wailea Beach is the perfect whale watching spot.

Do you want to have fun without having to travel far? Well, one of the finest honeymoon hotels in Maui boasts two beaches and five onsite restaurants! The Marriott Wailea Beach Resort also offers yoga classes on the beach and couples massages at its serene spa.

Dreamy honeymoon resort views at Wailea Beach Resort

The decor is chic too at Wailea Beach Resort in Maui

Couples who like to chill will love the adults-only infinity pool with private overwater cabanas. Other romantic experiences at the resort include gourmet picnics and private massages with ocean views.

One of the best adults-only honeymoon hotels in Maui is the Hotel Wailea, Relais & Châteaux. Here you’ll be able to relax as you celebrate some post-wedding romance across 15 acres of gorgeous landscapes.

This secluded pool at Hotel Wailea is a lovely place to relax

Hotel Wailea prides itself on excellent fine-dining

There are lots of romantic packages on offer at this luxurious hotel too. You could ask the valet service to set up a secluded spot at Wailea Beach, complete with chairs, towels and umbrellas. How about visiting a tree house where a private chef cooks a special 7-course dining experience? Or you could enjoy the simple pleasures, lazing with your beloved and a book beside the swimming pool, while food is delivered directly to your cabana.

If playing a round of golf is something that you and your partner enjoy, then the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua is for you! This Maui island resort is close to two 18-hole championship golf courses, so you can enjoy a round with spectacular ocean views.

Imagine staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui

The Ritz-Carlton Maui has beautiful swimming pools and ocean views

Afterwards, relax at the adults-only pool, enjoy Hawaiian island cuisine at the onsite restaurant or indulge in the spa. This is one of the most popular options for honeymooners visiting Maui, and when you see the photos, you’ll understand why!

Visiting Hawaii isn’t just about soaking up the ocean views from a lanai. If you’ve still got some energy after your wedding, the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa is one of the best honeymoon resorts in Maui for active couples.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa is right on the beach

This is a gorgeous spot for a romantic dinner at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

You could try some of the hotel’s fitness classes, learn how to scuba dive or join a lei-making workshop together. Other romantic activities include wandering through 40 acres of sumptuous gardens. Be sure to ask the staff here about stargazing. There’s even a rooftop telescope available.

One of the best honeymoon resorts in Maui for beachfront serenity is the Royal Lahaina Resort. It has 800m of lovely Kaanapali Beach to itself, which is an amazing place for whale watching!

You’ll get a warm welcome at the Royal Lahaina Resort

The Royal Lahaina Resort is one of the best honeymoon resort in Maui

At this resort you can soak up the Maui island culture with flower lei and puka shell making classes or catch sunrise at the dormant Haleakala Crater nearby. Whalers Village is just 5 minutes away from this Maui resort and can be accessed via the hotel’s free guest shuttle.

The Grand Wailea Resort Hotel’s location makes it one of the top honeymoon hotels in Maui. Set within 40 acres on Wailea Beach you’ll find a spa, various eateries (with ingredients are grown onsite) and an adults-only pool.

Would you love to stay at the Grand Wailea Resort Hotel & Spa for your honeymoon?

Couples will adore the romantic vibe of the Grand Wailea Resort Hotel & Spa

Many luxury hotels in Maui offer immersive cultural experiences, and at the Grand Wailea Resort you can try garden meditation, sunrise chanting and paddling your own Hawaiian outrigger canoe. That sounds like the ultimate Hawaii island experience!

One of the best honeymoon resorts to hide away together is the Montage Kapalua Bay in west Maui. Book a room with ocean views where you can both begin a new whale watching obsession!

How do you fancy relaxing together in your private spa tub, as the Montage staff deliver room service to your suite. Or perhaps you could book Executive Chef Riko Bartolome to create a private dining experience?

The Montage Kapalua Bay is one of the most romantic hotels in Maui

Chic bedrooms at the Montage Kapalua Bay

There are lots of great activities for couples in the Kapalua area. You could rent bicycles, play a game of tennis or relax and unwind with one of the indulgent ‘Couples Experience’ packages at the spa!

The Fairmont Kea Lani is Hawaii’s only all-suite and villa resort. Guests staying here are immediately considered ‘ohana’ (family). This hotel has three pools (one adults-only), a spa, five restaurants and an unbeatable beachfront location!

The Fairmont Kea Lani is one of the most popular honeymoon resorts in Maui

The Fairmont Kea Lani is a large hotels in Maui and is a great destination for weddings and honeymoons

In terms of activities, you could learn to hula, play the ukulele or take some Hawaiian language lessons. Fancy getting out on the water? You could join your partner on a traditional canoe experience. With a complimentary photo shoot thrown in, Fairmont Kea Lani has to be one of the best hotels in Maui for a honeymoon!

Where to stay in Hawaii to really get away from it all? Adventure in Paradise on Maui island’s north shore is one of the more unusual honeymoon hotels in Maui. There are only two units, and one is a fully equipped Honeymoon Suite.

Adventure in Paradise offers a totally different type of experience in Maui

Hosts Bev and David are available for advice and amazing snacks in this tropical garden oasis. Your private suite’s patio boasts ocean views and has a hot tub, hammock and sauna. This spot is perfect for independent honeymooners, who don’t fancy the amenities of the large resorts.

One of you wants to be self-reliant; the other wants all the benefits of a hotel. Don’t worry―at one of the best honeymoon resorts in Maui you can have the best of both worlds!

The Aston at The Whaler on Kaanapali Beach offers amazing views

You could wake up to this every morning on Kaanapali Beach

Aston at the Whaler in the west of Maui is a laid back condo hotel practically on the ocean (Kaanapali Beach is three minute walk). Every suite comes with a kitchen for independent dining but you’ve also got Whaler’s Village next door if you want to go out for lunch or dinner. Luxury amenities include a pool, spa, BBQ grill area and a helpful concierge to sort out any requests you might have during your honeymoon on the island.

Why travel to Maui for one infinity pool, when you can have four?! That’s what you’ll get if you stay at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. If you’re the ultimate water baby, you’ll love it here. The rooms have either pool or ocean views from their private balconies.

The Andaz Maui is a chic and modern resort in Maui

The Andaz Maui is a beautiful option for a honeymoon in Hawaii

If beach walking gives you an appetite, you’re in for a treat. Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s restaurant is onsite, and features delicious Japanese and American fusion food. To work it all off again, there are fitness classes, surfing lessons and canoe experiences too!

Tourists gather to watch the cliff diving (lele kawa) ceremony each night at The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. This is where a brave warrior climbs nearby Black Rock to salute the gods, and then dives into the ocean.

The views are always pretty at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

How do you fancy waking up in paradise at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

The hotel also celebrates island culture with Hawaiian artwork in the rooms and by offering traditional lessons like hula dancing. As expected with a Sheraton resort you’ll also have access to lots of restaurants (five in fact), plus a pool, tennis courts and a fantastic spa. What better place to go for a romantic couples massage with views of the ocean? Sounds like bliss!

I hope you’ve found this guide to luxury hotels in Maui helpful! If you’re looking for more information on visiting Hawaii check out my guides to amazing things to do on your holiday in Hawaii, suggestions for fun adventures in Hawaii, as well as my tips for hiking Diamond Head in Honolulu.