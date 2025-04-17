Planning a trip to Sri Lanka with kids? From activities and places to visit, to hotel recommendations, this family travel guide has it all.

After years of seeing elephants in books, imagine the look on your little one’s face when they see one in the wild! What about the moment you take your train mad kid on one of the most magical journeys through Sri Lanka’s tea plantations? Or they splash in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean, perhaps spotting dolphins diving in and out of the waves. These are all experiences your family can have in the beautiful and varied country of Sri Lanka.

Train rides and more await families visiting Sri Lanka

If you were an adventurous traveller before having kids, no doubt you’ll be keen to continue the jet-setting as parents. It may feel daunting at first, but seeing experiences through the eyes of your children will bring you so much joy (and hopefully encourage them to be adventurous too).

We’ve taken our son on several trips already, and he’s only just turned two. We’ll happily admit that many of these trips have been for us! But, we’ve adored seeing him getting something out of them too. Sri Lanka was one of those. He’s a curious type, and loved the varied experiences, whether they involved food, transport, landscapes or wildlife.

Our son loved seeing all the wildlife

If you’re looking for advice on how to visit Sri Lanka with kids, this guide is full of my personal tips and recommendations. I’ve popped ideas for activities, how to plan a safe and low-stress trip, and a few of the hotels we felt worked particularly well for kids. If you’re planning a trip with really little ones, I’d recommend reading this guide too: 10 Essential Tips For Travelling To Sri Lanka With A Baby Or Toddler.

Sri Lanka With Kids: Itinerary and Top Things To Do

I’m going to lay out this guide as an itinerary, highlighting the best places to visit in Sri Lanka as a family. It’s a route most people follow if they’re visiting the country. It starts in Colombo where most people fly to, and then loops through the country showcasing famous sights, landscapes, wildlife and beaches.

Stop 2: Colombo

The big, bustling city of Colombo can feel overwhelming when you first arrive, particularly with kids in tow. To ease into Sri Lankan life, I’d suggest spending 24-48 hours in the city. There’s not a huge amount I’d recommend for families here. The biggest thing is to get on the time zone and start adjusting to the climate. Try to keep your kids up until the evening, so they adjust their body clocks immediately.

The Lotus Tower in Colombo

Visit the Lotus Tower

I’d suggest one main activity in Colombo: a trip to the Lotus Tower. At over 350 metres, it’s the tallest tower in South Asia. Inspired by the beautiful lotus flower, it’s symbolic of Sri Lanka’s purity and development.

Amazing views of Colombo from the Lotus Tower

I was amazed by how much was inside! The main reason people visit is for the breathtaking views from the observation deck at the top. But, there’s also Blue Orbit, the tower’s revolving restaurant, which serves a pretty epic buffet with a view!

Plus, on the ground floor is Pixel Bloom, a digital art exhibition, which all kids will adore – our toddler certainly did! You can even do things like abseiling, if your children are a little older.

Pixel Bloom exhibition inside the Lotus Tower

If you’re keen to see more of Colombo, you could book a city tour. This one includes an English speaking guide, and will take you to see a lot of the city’s landmarks including government buildings, temples, mosques and of course, the Lotus Tower! Or, feast your way around the city on a food tour.

Family-Friendly Hotel in Colombo

We stayed two nights at Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams. This modern hotel is shiny and new. It was brilliant for families! There’s a kids club and several beautiful swimming pools. The hotel offers free cots and extra beds.

We loved the pool at Cinnamon Life Hotel in Colombo

The buffet restaurant was one of the best we’ve ever visited. It had a huge variety of dishes, from Sri Lankan curries, to dim sum, sashimi, Western favourites, cakes, ice cream and more. Your children will definitely find dishes they love. The quality was top-notch too. Our son loved trying so many different things each day (as did we!)

Another swimming pool at Cinnamon Life Colombo

Stop 2: Habarana

From Colombo, the drive to Habarana takes around four hours. I’d recommend plotting in one or two stops along the way to stretch your legs and grab a cold drink. We stopped at NLDB Cafe, which is in a nice location, with a giant cow statue outside.

A quick sidenote… you may be considering breaking up this journey with a stop at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage. I read many reviews of this place and was shocked by the reports of animal abuse. I would never want to visit somewhere where the animals were mistreated, exploited or distressed. As always, I’d urge you to read up on any tourism involving animals and check it is ethical.

Habarana is a small town, and a great base for multiple activities including climbing Sigiriya, hiking up Pidurangala and going on safari. There are also temples nearby, lots of restaurants and some lovely family-friendly hotels.

Sigiriya Fortress

Climb Sigiriya

Climbing the majestic Sigiriya (Lion Rock) is totally doable with children and makes a great family adventure! If you don’t believe me, well, my video here is proof! It dates back to the reign of King Kasyapa (477-495 AD) and is home to amazing frescoes, rock carvings and the remains of his palace.

There are 1,202 steps to reach the top of the ancient fortress, but you should be up there within an hour. I’d recommend starting early in the morning (sunrise or just after) to avoid the heat.

Our toddler enjoyed playing in the sand at the top, while we enjoyed the magical views over the forests and landscapes. Be sure to wear trainers, lightweight clothing and pack some snacks and water. Stay away from the edges and keep an eye on your kids at all times!

We loved visiting Sigiriya as a family

Climb Pidurangala

This isn’t one for young children, but if your kids are heading towards their teens, I think they would enjoy climbing Pidurangala with you. This is the neighbouring rock to Sigiriya and is around the same height (200m).

The climb is more adventurous than Sigiriya’s steps. It has a mix of trails, steps and a bit of actual scrambling to heave yourself over the rocks towards the top! Most people climb up for sunrise (the trail opens at 5am), when the view of Sigiriya and surrounding countryside is illuminated with golden rays. Sunset is another good option though, if you find those early starts take their toll on your family.

We hiked up Pidurangala on our honeymoon in Sri Lanka

It’s important to know there’s a temple near the start, so be sure to dress appropriately. You’ll need to cover your shoulders and knees, and remove shoes.

Go on safari in Hurulu Eco Park

If you’re visiting Sri Lanka with kids, you’ll want to book at least one safari trip. Later in this guide I’ll compare Udawalawe and Yala National Parks, but did you know there’s an option close to Habarana and Sigiriya? Hurulu Eco Park tends to be best from December to June, and is an incredible place to see elephants in the wild.

Seeing elephants on safari in Sri Lanka

We spent the morning seeing herds of elephants enjoying their natural habitats, eating grasses, looking after their young and moving from area to area. There were also lots of native birds to see. Activities like this are relatively inexpensive in Sri Lanka. Ours was around £30 per person, plus a tip (a lot cheaper than those in South Africa, Tanzania, Namibia etc). Our son absolutely loved it! We will treasure moments like this as a family.

Going on a Sri Lanka jeep safari with kids

Family-Friendly Hotel in Habarana

We spent two nights at Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, a tranquil jungle retreat nestled on the banks of Habarana Lake. Surrounded by nature, the grounds were alive with playful monkeys swinging through the trees, lime green lizards on the trees and exotic birds darting through the air. It felt like the ideal escape for families seeking a touch of the wild.

Cinnamon Lodge Habarana

Alongside the natural beauty, the resort offers a large swimming pool, a games room, and a diverse buffet catering to all tastes. While the rooms felt a little dated and could use some modern touches, the overall experience made it a fantastic base for a family adventure in the region.

Stop 3: Ella

From Habarana, it’s takes around three hours to travel by car to Kandy, where you can catch the famous train to Ella. The train ride alone takes around six hours. Depending on the age of your kids, you’ll want to pack lots to do! Sticker books, pens, reading books, activities, TV shows, games, drinks and snacks… the lot! Our son is only two, and he really enjoyed the journey. We loved looking out at the ever-changing landscapes of waterfalls, tea plantations, mountain towns and villages.

Views over tea plantations on the Kandy to Ella train

For a more authentic Sri Lankan train experience, many recommend booking second class seats. But, for a family trip to Sri Lanka I’d suggest booking first class as you’ll have air conditioning and comfortable reserved seating. We took a travel high chair for our trip, which worked really well. We could strap our toddler in safely, so he wasn’t climbing around or falling off the seat. It even has a table – ideal for snacks.

Riding Ella train with our toddler

Once you’re in Ella, there’s plenty to see. This is a vibrant mountain town, popular with backpackers. It has a busy shopping street, great street food, trendy cafes and a cool feel, akin to Bali’s beach towns.

It’ll depend on the ages of your children, but if they have a bit of stamina to walk, I’d suggest hiking up to Little Adam’s Peak. We didn’t visit on this trip, but it was one of the highlights of our honeymoon. The views of the mountains, waterfalls and valleys are some of the best landscapes you’ll see in Sri Lanka. It’s another trip best done out of the peak sun, so set off early. You can read more travel tips for visiting Ella in my guide to the best things to do in Ella.

At the top of Little Adam’s Peak in Ella

The Nine Arch Bridge is one of the most photographed spots in the country. The 91-metre-long viaduct reaches a height of 24 metres. The bridge is made from stone and cement – an incredible feat of engineering in the 1920s, when steel was at a shortage due to WW1. There aren’t many trains using the bridge, so there are times you can walk along the tracks and enjoy the views. We found a lovely café overlooking the bridge, which had an unbelievable view over the lush vegetation.

Sitting on the Nine Arch Bridge in Ella

For adventurous families, how about going on the Flying Ravana zip line? It stretches for more than half a kilometre. If you’re brave enough to try it, you’ll reach speeds of up to 80km per hour.

Ravana Waterfall is a short tuktuk ride from the centre of Ella. It’s 25m high and one of the widest in the country. I would recommend staying around the bridge and the platform for safety reasons, especially if you have young children. Keep an eye on your food too – the monkeys here can be a little grabby!

Visiting Ravana Waterfall in Ella with kids

Stop 4: Udawalawe National Park

From Ella, it’s time to start the journey south towards Sri Lanka’s pristine coast. But first, it’s safari time! Whether you went on safari in Hurulu Eco Park or not, I’d recommend booking a morning safari in Udawalawe National Park. I’ve been on safari in three different regions now, and Udawalawe was my favourite by far! It’s one of the best family adventures you can have in Sri Lanka.

Seeing the elephants in Udawalawe National Park

I’d recommend the Udawalawe safari with kids

Many of you will be tempted by a safari in Yala National Park. To be honest, I found this to be very busy with lots of jeeps, long waits at the entrance and less interesting terrain. The only benefit of visiting Yala is there’s a chance of seeing leopards. However, we didn’t see any on our safari, which was disappointing.

To help plan your trip, I’d recommend reading my guide to planning a safari in Udawalawe National Park. We saw so many elephants on our visit, including several babies. We even spotted water buffalo, turtles, and saltwater crocodiles along the way, and lots of peacocks.

There are plenty of creatures to spot including green bee eaters

Family-Friendly Hotel in Udawalawe National Park

We booked our safari tour via our accommodation, Eliyanth Udawalawe, which was a great base for this part of the trip. They have safari guides going out every day, so it was simple to organise a jeep for us.

This is a highly-rated boutique hotel with a cool treehouse-in-the-jungle look, with lots of wooden accents and floor-to-ceiling glass. It has a swimming pool too, making it perfect for families.

Eliyanth Udawalawe has this lovely pool

Stop 5: Beaches in Sri Lanka

No family holiday to Sri Lanka is complete without some well-earned beach time. The south and southwest coasts are home to golden sands, turquoise waters, and lush jungle that sweeps right down to the shore. It’s a haven for marine life too, with dolphins, whales, and turtles regularly spotted.

Coconut Tree Hill in Mirissa

I’ve stayed in several coastal spots, including Mirissa, Unawatuna, and Bentota. If I were to return to just one, it would be Mirissa. It has a laid-back, boho vibe, a gorgeous beach, plenty of cafes and restaurants, and it’s the main hub for whale watching tours.

Spotting dolphins in Mirissa

Unawatuna also has a lovely beach lined with restaurants, but it felt a little less diverse, with most tourists being Russian during our visit. I didn’t see much of Bentota, but it definitely gave off a more luxurious, resort-style feel. Mirissa, on the other hand, felt the most relaxed and had the most happening.

Unawantuna Beach in Sri Lanka

I’ve also heard great things about Arugam Bay (a bit of a surfer’s paradise) but that’ll have to wait for a future adventure!

Families will love the downtime, from snorkelling and boat trips to tucking into freshly caught seafood. And if your kids are anything like my son, they’ll be entertained for hours building sandcastles and running wild on the beach.

Visit Galle

For a dose of culture, I’d highly recommend spending at least half a day exploring Galle. This historic port city was built by the Portuguese in the 16th century and later fortified by the Dutch. Today, it’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its picturesque lighthouse, ancient city walls, and a maze of charming streets where tuk-tuks and scooters zip past at every turn.

Galle Fort Lighthouse

Galle Fort is a great place to wander, with a mix of colonial buildings, chic boutiques, souvenir shops, and art galleries. It can get pretty hot, so I’d definitely suggest factoring in a few gelato stops along the way—no doubt that’ll be the highlight for your kids!

I hope you’ve found this guide helpful as you plan your family adventure to Sri Lanka. It’s an incredible, diverse country with so much to offer for both kids and adults. You’re guaranteed to make memories that will last a lifetime!

Feel free to contact me if you have any specific questions. If you’re visiting with babies or toddlers, be sure to read my detailed guide filled with advice here. You’ll find specific travel tips covering everything from food, car seats and sun protection, to packing lists, so you’ll be prepared for your family adventure.

