Whether you’re dreaming of beachfront resorts, charming mid-range hotels, or budget-friendly hostels, find out where to stay in Mirissa, Sri Lanka.

Turquoise waters, pristine beaches, laid back vibes and a vibrant nightlife make Mirissa an absolute must-visit on any trip around Sri Lanka. For me, it was one of the final destinations I ventured to on my honeymoon. We’d explored the spectacular Sigiriya, hiked through the mountains in Ella, spotted elephants in the wild in Udawalawe, and to be honest, we felt like we’d earned some chill time!

Beautiful beach views in Mirissa – such a laid back town

We booked a few nights in Mirissa after hearing such great things from friends who had visited. We were keen to enjoy some beach time, go whale watching and enjoy the vibrant culture and food scene of the town.

We spent our days relaxing, swimming, eating buttery rotis, drinking cocktails and getting out on the water. It was perfect! Oh, and we did manage to go whale watching as planned… but we only saw dolphins! Oh well, you can’t have it all, right?!

The famous Coconut Tree Hill in Mirissa

We saw dolphins in Mirissa

I did tonnes of research into hotels and found a huge variety on offer. In this guide I’ll run through the best options in each price bracket, give you a few reasons why they might suit you, and reveal the hotel we picked (and why!)

I hope my rundown of the best hotels in Mirissa helps with your Sri Lanka travel planning! Any questions, feel free to drop me a message.

We spent a lot of time by the beach with friends in Mirissa

Where to Stay in Mirissa, Sri Lanka

Luxury Hotels in Mirissa

As a quick generalisation, I found the five-star luxury offerings pretty minimal in Mirissa. If you’re looking for a big glitzy resort, you’ll be better off staying in Bentota (which was the last stop on our Sri Lanka honeymoon).

However, there are plenty of smaller, boutique hotels in Mirissa, which still offer luxurious experiences, with a more intimate feel. This isn’t luxury with butlers, Michelin-starred dining or giant suites. Lower your expectations a little and enjoy the laid-back, authentic feel of Sri Lanka!

We checked into Beach and Bliss Mirissa, a modern 4-star hotel right on the beach. This hotel is a little out of the main town, but it only takes a few minutes by tuktuk to the centre’s restaurants and bars.

Cocktails by the pool at Beach and Bliss in Mirissa

We booked this hotel because the rooms are large, with balconies overlooking the sea. It also has a small pool, loungers and a restaurant serving a decent breakfast.

Beach and Bliss is 4-star hotel in Mirissa

We really enjoyed our stay here, although felt it might have been more convenient to be more centrally-located. However, there was also something nice about being in such a peaceful spot away from the hustle and bustle too! It’s the best of both worlds.

If I had all the money in the world, this is where I’d stay pick to stay in Mirissa. I remember lusting after this property during our honeymoon planning, but unfortunately our budgets couldn’t stretch this far!

The Nine Mirissa is one of the best honeymoon resorts in Mirissa

At this 5-star hotel every detail will be taken care of from the moment you arrive. Rooms are chic, with glass fronts, sea views and comfy beds. There’s a beautiful pool outside, top restaurant, and the beach is a short walk away. It’s also very close to some of the most beautiful viewpoints over Mirissa.

This top-rated boutique hotel is in a great location in Mirissa, close to Coconut Tree Hill and Thalaramba Beach. This area is slightly closer to town than Beach and Bliss. Triple O Six offers modern rooms, lovely sea views and an outdoor pool. The restaurant here is excellent too, serving a mix of Sri Lankan and Western cuisines.

Triple O Six is a luxury hotel in Mirissa, Sri Lanka

Some rooms even have private pools – an extra special touch for a luxury hotel, and ideal if you’re on a honeymoon or special trip! And as a quick aside, don’t miss sunrise from Coconut Tree Hill – it’s 100% worth the early start!

If you’re prepared to stay a little further out of Mirissa, and looking for out and out 5-star luxury, Lantern Boutique Hotel is one of my top picks. There’s a smart restaurant on site, loungers on the sand and one of the prettiest pools you’ll see in Mirissa.

Lantern Boutique Hotel is in a beautiful location on the sand

Booking this boutique hotel will give you a really secluded and luxurious base, while still having the option of popping into Mirissa by taxi or tuktuk when you want a little more action.

This private villa complex is an ideal place to stay if you’re looking for luxury hotels in Mirissa, that offer the highest levels of privacy. Located right on the beach, it’s one of the dreamiest accommodations in the region.

Saltasia Boutique Beach Villa

If you’re travelling in a group you could book an entire villa. Alternatively, there are elegant rooms available for couples. Take your pick!

Mid-Range Hotels in Mirissa

You may have lusted after those luxury hotels in Mirissa, but quickly realised they’re out of your price range. Well, if you want to balance comfort and affordability, there are plenty of great mid-range accommodation options in the town that won’t break the bank. They balance comfort and affordability.

Most of these are close to the centre of Mirissa too, so you’ll have everything you need on the doorstep.

This is one of the best value places to stay in Mirissa. It offers modern, comfortable bedrooms in a chic and tranquil environment. The coast is steps away and there are two swimming pools in the garden area, with plenty of loungers to relax on. You’ll adore waking up to the peaceful seaside views each morning.

Mirissa Beach Villa is one of my top picks for where to stay in Mirissa

The location is ideal too, just a short way from the main town centre. You could walk into town, or catch a tuktuk along the main road in moments. What more could you need?

There are several large rooms available at Peacock Villa, a great value hotel located a short walk from the bustling centre of town. These triple rooms include a generous breakfast in the hotel’s restaurant, meaning you don’t have to go out looking for a meal as soon as you wake up!

Peacock Villa has lots of shared facilities including a swimming pool

If you do want to cook, there’s a shared kitchen, BBQ facilities and garden. Plus, there’s a secluded pool with loungers! You might get so comfy, you won’t want to leave!

Forget the White House in the US… this spot is rather different! Clean, simple rooms and a great location in the centre of Mirissa, make this hotel an ideal option for families or friends looking for budget-friendly accommodation. It’s just a short walk down towards the beach, along one of the main streets.

White House Hotel Mirissa offers relaxed, homely accommodation

You’ll feel like you’re close to everything you need, however, it’s worth noting that this isn’t a beachside hotel as many of the others are. There are some larger options of rooms here, including family rooms featuring two double beds – perfect if you’re travelling around Sri Lanka with kids.

I actually couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the sort of room you could book here for under £40 a night! Orchid Rest is a short walk from Mirissa Beach and offers comfortable, reasonably-priced accommodation in the centre of the town.

Orchid Rest in Mirissa offers really good value rooms

There are a variety of room sizes too, so you’re bound to find something that suits you, whether you’re visiting as a couple, group of friends or as a family.

If you’re keen to be bang in the heart of the action, Resort Deepika is an ideal place to stay. This hotel suits anyone looking for budget-friendly accommodation in Mirissa. Rooms are simple, but have enough comfort for a few nights (including air conditioning).

Resort Deepika offers accommodation by the beach in Mirissa

You’ll be moments from the beach, the nightlife, and Mirissa’s vibrant restaurant scene, too. Not bad at all, especially when you see the bargain prices!

Budget Hotels and Hostels In Mirissa

Mirissa is really popular with backpackers. We spotted some of the same people lugging huge backpacks on the route from Sigiriya to Ella and Mirissa. With its unique culture, vibrant history and beautiful landscapes, Sri Lanka attracts such a mix of tourists.

If you’re one of those who is visiting on a budget, looking for hostels and room shares, here are a couple of spots I’d recommend. These have excellent reviews, offer a relaxed social atmosphere and are clean and comfy. One even has a swimming pool!

Located to the west of Mirissa, this popular hostel has some great facilities for budget backpackers. There’s a cool rooftop with loungers and a BBQ. There’s a small swimming pool and a large garden to hang out in and meet fellow travellers.

JJ’s Hostel is the best place for backpackers in Mirissa

Plus, JJ’s Hostel has a mix of dorms and private rooms, so you can opt for a little privacy if you like, while still having the perks of meeting people on your travels.

This is one of the top-rated hostels in Mirissa and is located really close to Mirissa Beach. It also offers a mix of dorms and private rooms, so you can choose what’s best for your trip.

The Hostel, Mirissa is close to the beach

If you want my honest opinion, facilities here look a lot more basic than at JJ’s, but the location is a little closer to the action. You’ll have to decide what’s more important to you.

I hope this guide to where to stay in Mirissa, Sri Lanka helps you choose your accommodation. I’m sure one of these amazing options will fit with your travel style and budget. If you’ve found this guide handy, please do share it with anyone else planning a trip to Sri Lanka soon.

