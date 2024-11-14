From famous train journeys to scenic mountain hikes and the ultimate safari, this one-week Sri Lanka itinerary offers the perfect introduction.

If you’re dreaming of an unforgettable adventure, Sri Lanka is the perfect place to go! We visited on our honeymoon and absolutely adored it. From lush jungles and ancient temples, to beautiful beaches and incredible wildlife, it might be a small island, but wow does it pack in a lot!

This 7 day Sri Lanka itinerary will help you plan your trip

We actually spent two weeks in Sri Lanka. If you have a little longer to spend, I’d recommend it. But, it is possible to see the island in a week. You might feel like you only scratch the surface.



My 7-day Sri Lanka itinerary covers a selection of must-see spots, with options to immerse yourself in local culture, eat delicious food, and enjoy those breathtaking views. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveller, this itinerary will give you an introduction to what makes Sri Lanka so special.

Highlights will include hiking Sigiriya Rock and seeing the majestic views, exploring the vribrant mountain town of Ella, riding on one of the most photographed train routes in the world, and seeing Elephants in their natural habitat.

The safari in Udawalawe was amazing

To create this one-week Sri Lanka itinerary, I took the highlights of our 14-day itinerary and condensed it to the easy-to-reach highlights. It was hard to pick where to leave out, as we had such an amazing trip.

I’ll also add that while this route is ideal for any traveller, it’s important to have a base level of fitness for the hikes, which are steep in parts. If you’re ready to start planning your holiday in Sri Lanka, let’s go!

If you’re wondering what to pack for your trip, take a look at my guide to what to wear in Sri Lanka.

One-Week Sri Lanka Itinerary

1-Week Sri Lanka Itinerary – Quick Plan

Day 1: Arrival in Colombo and travel straight to Sigiriya

Arrival in Colombo and travel straight to Sigiriya Days 2 – 3: Sigiriya – Hike Sigiriya and visit Pidurangala for sunrise

Sigiriya – Hike Sigiriya and visit Pidurangala for sunrise Days 4 – 5: Ella – Kandy To Ella train ride, Little Adam’s Peak, Ravana Waterfall, Nine Arch Bridge and Sri Lankan cookery class

Ella – Kandy To Ella train ride, Little Adam’s Peak, Ravana Waterfall, Nine Arch Bridge and Sri Lankan cookery class Days 6 – 7: Udawalawe National Park – elephant safari then back to Colombo

How To Spend One Week In Sri Lanka

Day 1: Colombo & Travel To Sigiriya

As this is going to be a whistle-stop trip of Sri Lanka, I’d recommend organising a taxi from Colombo International Airport straight to Sigiriya. This drive will take just over three hours, and while that might feel long, it’s nice to have the big day of travel done and dusted.

Tomorrow, you’ll wake up in Sri Lanka’s spectacular central region, a part of the ‘cultural triangle’. Sigiriya is known for amazing rock formations and cultural gems.

If you’re looking for hotel recommendations, I’d recommend the amazing place we stayed! Sigiriya King’s Resort is a luxury hotel near UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sigiriya. It’s rated 5-star and has the most amazing views of Lion Rock itself.

The hotel is close enough to the town’s restaurants that you can walk during the day, or take a short taxi or tuktuk later. There’s an inviting swimming pool and a great restaurant serving really delicious Sri Lankan dishes.

Sigiriya King’s Resort has amazing views of the rock

Day 2 – 3: Sigiriya

There are two main activities you’ll want to fit into your time in Sigiriya – hiking Sigiriya and Pidurangala. Both of these natural rock formations are beautiful in different ways.

Hiking Sigiriya Rock

Sigiriya is an absolutely amazing sight to see! The rock itself is a natural geological formation, a massive volcanic plug rising dramatically from the surrounding plains. However, in the 5th century, King Kashyapa transformed it into a fortified palace with intricate gardens, frescoes, and a grand entrance shaped like a lion.

Ready to hike up Sigiriya

Thousands of tourists visit each week. The hike is steep in parts, but it’s definitely worth the exertion. I’d recommend tackling it earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon when the sun isn’t so aggressive. The views from the top are amazing.

This is the view of Sigiriya from Pidurangala

Hiking Sigiriya rock was a highlight of our honeymoon in Sri Lanka

Pidurangala Rock sunrise hike

On your second day in the area, set your alarms early for a sunrise hike up Pidurangala Rock. The trail is relatively easy, though it requires some scrambling near the summit. It’s not ideal for small children, though we did see a few families attempting it!

We were surprised by how crowded it was at the top. The hike itself felt peaceful, but it appeared that plenty of people had started their journey before us!

We went on a morning hike to Pidurangala

Experiencing the sunrise alongside so many others was truly moving – a shared moment of achievement, reflection, and connection. I’m so glad we did it, and I’d wholeheartedly encourage you to do the same.

Later, we relaxed at our hotel before heading into town for happy hour cocktails at Rasta Bar, followed by a satisfying dinner of delicious Sri Lankan curries.

A very special sunrise at Pidurangala

Extra activity suggestion: Hot air balloon flight

If you happened to have one extra day in this area, and a decent budget for your trip, I’d suggest booking a hot air balloon trip over the landscapes. We were visiting Sri Lanka on our honeymoon, and felt a few bucket list activities like this one would fit really well!

The hot air balloon trip was absolutely incredible. Gliding over rice paddies, temples, and villages offers a unique perspective on the country. It was also wonderfully romantic! If your budget allows, I’d highly recommend including this experience in your 7-day Sri Lanka itinerary – you won’t regret it!

We loved this hot air balloon flight

Beautiful landscapes seen from our hot air balloon flight over the Sri Lankan countryside

Day 4-5: Ella

For even more info on visiting this area, don’t miss my guide to the top things to do in Ella.

The Kandy to Ella Train Journey

As you’re trying to see the country’s highlights at record speed, I’d suggest catching a taxi from Sigiriya, direct to Kandy Railway Station. From there, you can hop on the iconic train from Kandy to Ella. No doubt you’ve already seen images of this journey! It’s a must-do Sri Lankan experience. Or train departed at 11:10 am and arrived at 4:56 pm. It might sound long, but it was a relaxing way to take in the stunning scenery, snack, read, and unwind.

The most picturesque stretch of the journey is around Nuwara Eliya, in the heart of tea country. Here, you’ll see endless Ceylon tea plantations, deep valleys, and lush, green landscapes.

One week in Sri Lanka? You have to ride the Kandy to Ella train!

We ended up in an air-conditioned carriage, as open-window seats were sold out. Many recommend the latter for a more immersive experience, but we made up for it by sitting in the open doorways, capturing those iconic leaning-out shots. Daredevil vibes, right?

Staying in Ella

In Ella, we checked into Morning Dew Boutique Hotel, a reasonably priced option with stunning mountain views, a rooftop pool, and breakfast included. For more accommodation options, check out my guide to the best places to stay in Ella.

Breakfast at our hotel in Ella, Sri Lanka

Exploring Ella

Ella is a laid-back mountain town with a cool, hippie vibe. It’s packed with hostels, bars, street food vendors, boutique shops, and cozy cafes. There’s quite a lot to do, but with only a few days in the area, here are the must-sees.

Hike to Little Adam’s Peak

You can follow the trail up to Little Adam’s Peak. From the top you’ll have amazing views over the scenery. You’ll see towering mountains, lush valleys, and cascading waterfalls. It’s a bit of a sweaty trek, so don’t forget water! I’d suggest you set off in the morning, during the cooler part of the day.

Just two honeymooners posing for photos in Ella

Visit Ravana Waterfall

From the base of Little Adam’s Peak, you can catch a a tuk-tuk to Ravana Waterfall. This dramatic 25-metre waterfall is located just outside the town. It’s a beautiful spot but tends to get busy with tourists. We didn’t stay long, but I’m glad we saw it!

Ravana Waterfall is a popular place to visit in Ella

Walk over Nine Arch Bridge

Another of Sri Lanka’s most photographed spots, this stunning colonial-era viaduct spans a dense valley of tea plantations and forest. Though there’s not much to do at the bridge itself, it’s a great spot for pictures and people watching! You can also wander up the hill to one of the small tea shops that overlooks the view.

Sitting on the famous Nine Arch Bridge in Ella

If you’d rather have all the details taken care of, you could book a tour like this one, which will take you to the key sights in Ella.

Extra activity suggestion: Sri Lankan cookery class in Ella

You might struggle to fit this into a short trip around the country, but if you can find time, I’d recommend booking a Sri Lankan cookery class in Ella. We adore food (it’s one of the things we love most about travelling) and so we were keen to return from our honeymoon with some new recipes.

We enjoyed learning how to cook some Sri Lankan dishes

Over a few fun-filled hours, we chopped, fried, and tasted our way through a variety of mouthwatering vegetarian dishes. It was such a treat learning from a local in his own home, all while sharing laughs and foodie tips with the group. Honestly, we’ve already recreated a bunch of the recipes since we got back!

Day 6 – 7: Udawalawe National Park

On the morning of day six, set off from Ella in a taxi to Udawalawe National Park. This journey should take just over two hours. If you have a bit of extra time to play with, you could make a pitstop at Diyaluma Falls – Sri Lanka’s second tallest waterfall. I’ve included more info on this in my two week Sri Lanka itinerary.

You could add a stop at Diyaluma Waterfall on the way from Ella to Udawalawe

Where to stay in Udawalawe National Park

We stayed atEliyanth Udawalawe, a highly-rated boutique hotel just a short drive from the park entrance. I remember spotting it during my research and immediately loving its vibe. It’s got that cool treehouse-in-the-jungle look, with lots of wooden accents and floor-to-ceiling glass.

It didn’t disappoint! Our room was gorgeous, with massive windows overlooking lush greenery. And wow, nature was everywhere. There were lizards darting across the paths and colourful birds squawking in the trees. It felt like we were smack in the middle of the wild!

Eliyanth Udawalawe swimming pool Our room at Eliyanth Udawalawe

Elephant safari in Udawalawe National Park

The next morning was another early start. We hopped on board a jeep for our elephant safari in Udawalawe National Park. We booked a private safari trip through our hotel – just us two and a driver/guide.

The highlight of our time in Sri Lanka – the elephant safari in Udawalawe National Park

This day was utterly incredible. The highlight of our honeymoon! If you’re keen to book something in advance, take a look at these tour options or speak to the hotel you’re staying at. Most hotels in this region organise daily safari trips.

It’s such an incredible experience seeing Sri Lankan elephants in their natural habitat, and Udawalawe is a crucial sanctuary for these majestic creatures. What makes it special is that you get to observe them from a safe distance, without disturbing them.

We loved that, without a big tour group, we could explore the park at our own pace, away from the noisy jeeps. There were moments when we just sat quietly with the engine off, watching elephant mothers feed their babies or large adults cover themselves in mud. We even spotted water buffalo, turtles, and saltwater crocodiles along the way.

Seeing the elephants in Udawalawe National Park

The safari options range from morning trips to longer day tours. We opted for the six-hour one, starting at sunrise and finishing after lunch. I’m so glad we didn’t go for the shorter version. It was absolutely worth it, and I didn’t want it to end! However, if you’re finishing your time in Sri Lanka today, you might need to make a quick dash back to Colombo after your tour. If this is the case, the early morning tour will suit you best.

You get to see the elephants up close

One of my favourite memories of this day was when our guide unpacked a delicious Sri Lankan curry lunch, and we sat eating in the jeep, watching elephants bathe in a lake. It was pure magic. If you’re planning a Sri Lanka honeymoon, this safari is an absolute must!

We saw a baby elephant feeding too

After an amazing week of nature, culture and adventure, it’s time to head back to Colombo for your flight home. The journey from Udawalawe National Park to Colombo International Airport will take around three and a half hours by car.

If you can extend your trip by a few more days, I’d recommend spending time on Sri Lanka’s southern coast and west coast. We loved our time in the laid-back beach town of Mirissa. It was the perfect place to relax after an exciting week touring the country. We also spent some time in Bentota, which is home to several luxurious beach resorts.

If you want to read my tips for these regions and see how to extend your one week trip, don’t miss my two-week Sri Lanka itinerary.

I hope this Sri Lanka itinerary helps with your trip planning. We adored the variety of activities and scenery. If you’re wondering what to pack for your trip, take a look at my guide to what to wear in Sri Lanka. All the best with your planning and have an amazing time in Sri Lanka!

