From eco-lodges and local guest houses, to luxury resorts with mountain views, these are the best places to stay in Ella in Sri Lanka.

Nestled in Sri Lanka’s scenic hill country, Ella is a haven for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and those in search of tranquil beauty. We visited on our honeymoon and fell in love with the destination.

We caught the train from Kandy to Ella

Our days were spent hiking to beautiful viewpoints, visiting waterfalls, exploring tea plantations and learning how to cook Sri Lankan cuisine (as well as eating lots of it too!) A visit to Ella is an absolute must for your Sri Lanka itinerary.

Sitting on Nine Arch Bridge in Ella

To make the most of your stay, I’d recommend spending some time researching suitable accommodation. There’s a huge variety of options on offer, from backpacker hostels and home stays, to secluded eco-lodges and luxurious resorts. Ready to pick where to stay in Ella? Let’s dive in!

If you’re looking for more tips for your time in the town, don’t miss my guide to the best things to do in Ella.

Hiking Little Adam’s Peak in Ella

16 Best Places To Stay In Ella

There’s a broad range of accommodation available in Ella, from budget hotels to 5-star luxury resorts. I’m starting with the top-priced options (some aren’t 100% luxurious, but they offer something special!), so have a scroll down the page and you’ll find something to fit your needs.

Luxury accommodation in Ella

The most luxurious resort in Ella, 98 Acres Resort & Spa has a range of chic rooms and chalets, all with incredible views over tea plantations.

Beautiful rooms at 98 Acres Resort in Ella

Wondering where to stay in Ella to be immersed in nature? Wonder no more!

There’s a gorgeous pool with loungers, a restaurant and beautiful bar with terrace. We popped here for a cocktail one day and were lusting after the gorgeous accommodation! I’ve saved it as somewhere I’d love to stay on a future trip to Sri Lanka.

This hotel is ideal for nature lovers, with breathtaking views over the countryside. Rooms are really spacious and come with private balconies. One of my favourite features is the outdoor infinity pool overlooking the valley.

Zion View Ella Green Retreat is one of the best hotels in Ella

This hotel has a big focus on wellness, with options to take part in yoga classes or book Ayurvedic spa treatments.

One of my favourite hotels in Ella, EKHO Ella offers a luxurious stay with panoramic views of the surrounding hills. The rooms here are really chic, some with private Jacuzzis or outdoor patios.

EKHO Ella is one of the best places to stay in Ella

Beautiful accommodation at EKHO Ella

There’s also a great restaurant serving authentic Sri Lankan food, if you don’t fancy going out. This is a great hotel for couples in Ella (or honeymooners). There’s even a honeymoon suite with gorgeously romantic views over the countryside. You won’t want to leave!

This is one of the top-rated hotels in Ella… if not Sri Lanka! The bungalows and bedrooms are spacious and comfy, with uninterrupted views over the spectacular landscapes. Many rooms come with private balconies, so you can gaze at those lush views all day long. There’s an infinity pool too. Just look at this beautiful setup.

The dreamy pool at Chill Ville in Ella

Unlike many of the hotels I’m recommending, Chill Ville isn’t in the centre of Ella, so this is a great option if you want to dip in and out of the hustle and bustle. A lot of people have recommended the food to me at Chill Ville. The restaurant serves tasty Sri Lankan cuisine, so it’s ideal if you’re keen for a tranquil escape, but don’t want to trek to the town’s restaurants.

Many of Ella’s hotels have an eco-aesthetic, but in contrast HIDE Ella is super modern.

HIDE ELLA is quite different to other Ella hotels

Rooms have floor-to-ceiling glass windows framing the spectacular views over Ella’s lush hills. There are a series of terraces, balconies and even a swimming pool perched over the countryside. Some rooms have incredible views of Ella Rock, which cranks up the price tag a little, but it’s worth it for a special occasion.

There’s a restaurant serving up top Sri Lankan cuisine, plus some western favourites. Plus, in terms of location, you’re not far from the restaurants and bars on the main street.

With an outdoor swimming pool, panoramic terrace and great restaurant, Mountain Heavens is one of the most popular boutique hotels in Ella. Some of the rooms at this hotel have enormous balconies – somewhere you’ll want to spend a lot of your time! It’s only a short walk to the main action too, so it’s an ideal hotel if you want a mix of tranquillity and buzz!

You’ll fall in love with the view from Mountain Heavens

The views from this infinity pool will have you reaching for your camera. Lots of people have mentioned how special it is to wake up here. You really feel like you’re on top of the world. With golden sunrises, birds and animals all around, and trees as far as the eye can see, you’ll feel like you’re in paradise!

Mid-Price accommodation in Ella

This is one of the hotels we stayed at in Ella. We absolutelu loved it! This top boutique hotel includes breakfast and has its very own rooftop pool. We thought the views here were absolutely stunning!

We had breakfast on the rooftop at Morning Dew

Swimming pool on the roof at Morning Dew hotel in Ella

We chose to have breakfast on the roof one day, just so that we could look out at the mountains and greenery. Just a quick warning, as with quite a few hotels in Ella, this one is up a steep hill. I’d recommend taking a tuktuk if you have heavy luggage.

This top-rated accommodation strikes a balance of being within walking distance of everything you could want in Ella, having a lovely view, and offering really comfortable bedrooms. There’s a range of accommodation on offer, from twin and double rooms, to self-contained villas sleeping six people.

Ready to wake up looking at the mountains? This boutique hotel offers spacious rooms at budget-friendly prices.

This Ella accommodation is great if you’re on a budget

It’s a little way out of town, on the route towards the Nine Arch Bridge. This has its advantages though, as it has a lovely peaceful feel, while only being a short walk to the restaurants and bars. Some of the rooms have terraces, balconies and hammocks to relax in – how cool is that?

This 3-star hotel offers comfortable accommodation with picture-perfect views over the countryside.

The Peak Ella

It’s very close to the centre of town, as well as short tuktuk ride to locations such as Little Adam’s Peak, Ravana Falls and Ella Railway Station.

Budget Options & Backpacker Accommodation in Ella

We’re into the bargain options for backpackers or those on a budget. Paraiso is one of the best you’ll find in Ella. This cute accommodation offers lovely service and cheap rooms.

The views from Paraiso Guest House are incredible

The price might be low, but the views are as good as some of the more luxurious offerings in this guide!

Looking to meet fellow travellers in Ella? Hostels are a great option! NoName Hostel is one of the most popular with solo backpackers. It has a great vibe and a nice communal hangout space upstairs.

There are options of mixed or single-sex dorms with single beds. It’s ideally located on the edge of town, near to Nine Arch Bridge and Little Adam’s Peak.

Ravana Range is another budget-friendly accommodation in Ella, located a short walk from Ella Railway station. Considering the price, this is a really good value hotel! It has a lovely pool with sweeping views over the landscapes.

Ravana Range is proof you don’t have to spend much for amazing accommodation in Ella

While it’s not quite in the action, it’s only 15-20 minutes’ walk to everything you could need, or a short tuktuk / taxi ride.

Just beyond Ella Railway Station is this eco-friendly guest house. Rooms are basic, but have everything you could need. It’s surrounded by nature, with exotic birds and local wildlife making appearances on a daily basis.

I found rooms for as little as £14 for three people, which is about as reasonable as it gets to stay in Ella!

Another brilliant hostel in Ella, this one is moments from the main street. They serve family-style breakfasts and dinners, so it’s a great place to meet other travellers, particularly if you’re visiting Sri Lanka solo.

Looking for unique hotels in Ella? Definitely take a look at Eco Village. Here, you’ll find a collection of wooden treehouse-style chalets and villas, immersed in Ella’s natural beauty. It’s such a peaceful place to stay!

Where to stay in Ella for a unique experience? Eco Village!

There are options of villas for two people right up to two-bed chalets which sleep up to five people. The prices are really reasonable, especially if you’re splitting the cost between several people.

I hope this guide has helped you decide where to stay in Ella!

Wondering where to visit next? I’d highly recommend having a read of my guide to the top things to do in Ella as well as my 2-week Sri Lanka itinerary. I’ve included info on popular spots including Little Adam’s Peak, Demodara Nine Arch Bridge, Nuwara Eliya, Yala National Park, Udawalawe National Park, as well as activities such as cooking classes, tea factory tours and hikes.

Looking for more travel inspiration for visiting Sri Lanka? Check out these posts:

Enjoyed this post? Pin it for later…