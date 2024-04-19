Travelling to Thailand with a baby? Here are my tried and tested travel tips on packing essentials, food, sleep and getting around!

When we told friends we were planning the adventure of a lifetime, with our 8-month-old son, they all thought we were a little crazy. Sleep deprivation can do that to you, right?! Many of them barely left their towns in that first year, let alone boarded a long-haul flight. But I was determined we should make the most of my maternity leave, as well as make some amazing memories for life!

We planned an incredible month away in Southeast Asia, split between Vietnam and Thailand. I’ve already written a post about travelling in Vietnam with a baby, so I felt it was time to share my tips for Thailand next!

We loved travelling in Thailand with a baby

Thailand is a wonderfully friendly destination to visit. Thai people are family-oriented and adore kids (from babies to teens!) We experienced the same welcoming attitude in Vietnam too, so I’d recommend both of these countries if you’re travelling with babies or young children.

Cooper seemed to be embraced by the Thai people!

During the first leg of our trip in Vietnam we’d travelled around a lot. We’d ventured from Phu Quoc in the south, right up to Hanoi in the north, via the vibrant city of Hoi An and the absolutely stunning Halong Bay.

Out itinerary for Thailand would be a lot more relaxed, with time split between the Thai islands of Koh Samui and Phuket. We’d travelled around Thailand extensively in the past to destinations such as Krabi, Koh Lanta (where we got engaged), Bangkok, Kanchanaburi and Erawan. As we knew we’d be lower on energy by this point in the trip, we wanted to focus on a couple of destinations with an emphasis on relaxation and slow-travel.

The first question you might want to ask is: can you travel from London to Southeast Asia with an 8-month-old and still have a great trip? Yes, you definitely can! Ok, so it won’t be like your travels pre-kids. You know, the days when you were spontaneous, stayed out late or relaxed on a flight and watched several movies! Travel with a baby is different, but in a good way, I promise.

Travelling with a baby in Thailand is very different to life pre-kids!

I should mention, we’d already travelled short haul with Cooper. When he was just 10-weeks-old, we took him on his first overseas adventure to Majorca. Then, as he turned four months, we jetted off to France for a holiday split between two fancy chateaus. We’d survived flights with him, taken him to restaurants and on tours, and kept him happy and well throughout those trips. So, we figured Southeast Asia should be a breeze… right?!

Beautiful beaches like this one await in Thailand

I said this in my Vietnam post too, but I’ll reiterate it here! If you’re planning a similar adventure (no doubt with a similar amount of scrutiny from friends and family), I’m here to say: DO IT! It’s not as challenging as you might fear.

Coming up, I’m going to share my tried-and-tested travel tips for visiting Thailand with a baby. I’ve got lots of handy ideas and hacks from my trip, as well as products I packed that made things a little easier.

Also, if this is your first trip abroad with your little one, I’d suggest a quick read of my newborn travel essentials post.

10 Tips For Travelling To Thailand With A Baby

Think carefully about what to pack in your baby bag

I stressed a little over what we’d need on the flight to Thailand and how to keep things relatively compact. In terms of a changing bag (diaper bag), you may want to switch from a standard pram bag to a backpack for this trip, as it’s unlikely you’ll use a pram in some regions (more on that below!)

In our changing bag we packed:

Changing mat

Nappies (always pack more than you’ll need, just in case!)

Wet wipes

Tissues

Hand sanitiser

Sanitising wipes

2 changes of clothes (just in case of accidents!)

A sleeping bag – I read it’s good to keep sleep associations like using the baby’s usual sleeping bag on the flight.

White noise machine – This is useful for the airport if you’re trying to squeeze in a nap pre-flight.

SnoozeShade – We draped this over the plane bassinet for one of his naps on the outbound journey.

A few small toys such as these spinners

A few pouches of puree and bags of snacks

A bib and spoon

Sippy cup for water

Calpol and syringe

We also downloaded a few videos onto our phones (Dancing Vegetables and Miss Rachel) as they’ve always been helpful for instant calming!

He crawled up the aisles of the plane to work off some energy

We used our baby carrier to take Cooper on board the flight, as well as for some of his naps on the go.

To be honest, this baby bag remained unchanged for our entire trip. It became our day bag when we were exploring Thailand.

Our baby had a bassinet for his flight to Thailand

We covered the plane bassinet with our SnoozeShade when he was asleep

Invest in a lightweight and breathable baby carrier

I’ll talk about prams and pushchairs in a moment, but one of my top tips for visiting Thailand with a baby is to invest in a really good baby carrier. Unless you have an early walker on your hands, most likely you’ll be carrying your little one a lot.

I really like the Ergobaby carriers. We have the Aerloom and find it really comfortable to wear. It balances the weight of the baby well and is made of a breathable material, ideal for warm destinations like Thailand.

Using our baby carrier in Thailand.

Does your baby like being in a baby carrier? It’s a good idea to get them used to one before you travel, as it’s likely to be one of your most-used items!

Cooper has always loved being in ours. We had him strapped to us during a cooking class in Koh Samui, as we explored local temples, wandered along the beaches in Phuket, went shopping, on buses between hotels and more! If you’re visiting busy tourist cities such as Bangkok or Chiang Mai, I’d recommend using a baby carrier over a stroller (assuming your baby is small).

Visiting a temple in Koh Samui with our baby in a baby carrier

Obviously, if you have a toddler or older kids, you might not want to carry the weight so much, but hopefully they’ll walk some of the time.

One more note about using a baby carrier in Thailand, and I know this may be controversial to some of you. For the few journeys we did in taxis and minibuses (mainly from airports to resorts) we strapped Cooper to us in the baby carrier. We then wore a seat belt over the carrier.

While I’m totally aware that this isn’t as secure or safe as taking your own car seat, we decided against lugging a heavy car seat to the other side of the world for a few short journeys. If we’d been travelling in cars every day or hiring our own vehicle, we would have taken our baby car seat from home.

I hope these Thailand travel tips help you plan your trip

Decide whether you’ll need a stroller in Thailand

We use the Babyzen Yoyo 2 as our main stroller. Not only is it great for zipping around London, it’s one of the best travel strollers. It’s really light and compact. It even folds down to fit in the overhead locker on a plane. For a deep-dive into this travel stroller, I’d recommend reading my honest review of the Yoyo here.

We weren’t 100% sure about whether we’d need it for this trip, particularly for our stay in Thailand. As mentioned, we use the baby carrier a lot in London, and we questioned whether a stroller or pram would be suitable on the various pavements and terrain. I should also say that Cooper’s never been a reliable napper in his stroller either. If your baby is a competent napper in their stroller, then it’s probably a no-brainer to take it as it’ll free you up!

In the end, because we were travelling for quite a while through both Vietnam and Thailand, we decided to take it. We knew it would be useful for our time in airports, and we hoped he might settle in it for a few naps. We also thought it could be helpful for the hot weather, as it gets pretty sticky having a baby strapped to you in 30 degrees!

Cooper in his Babyzen YOYO pram by the beach

We used our stroller quite a lot in the first part of our trip in Vietnam. Phu Quoc and Da Nang both turned out to be quite stroller-friendly, with wide pavements and promenades. Most other destinations were too busy to even contemplate using it.

We used it again for our travel days between Vietnam and Thailand, and he was happy to be pushed around the airports in it. However, we barely touched it in Phuket or Koh Samui.

One of the resorts we picked in Koh Samui was on a huge slope (Garrya Samui Tongsai Bay) so it just wasn’t practical to use it there. In Phuket we used it a few times around the Dusit Thani Resort, as there were decent pavements.

Enjoying sunset on the beach in Phuket with our baby

As for advice on whether you need it for YOUR trip to Thailand? It really depends on where you’re going and whether you’ll find it helpful for managing the time at the airports. Also, if your kid loves a pram nap, it might be great to have it with you, as you can park them in the shade while you enjoy some pool time!

If you decide to take your pram to Thailand, I’d recommend buying a rechargeable fan and a SnoozeShade. They’re great for keeping your baby cool and blocking harmful UV rays out.

We used the SnoozeShade and fan a lot too

The Thai people LOVE babies

I really loved how much the Thai people interacted with Cooper! As a nation, they really love babies! In comparison to Vietnam, the Thai people were a bit less touchy-feely. We found the attention a little overwhelming in Vietnam. But, in Thailand, either they’re more used to seeing small babies, or they were just a little more respectful of personal space.

The serving staff in restaurants were always really helpful, offering to bring a high chair or entertain Cooper while we ate.

Cooper in a high chair at one of the resorts in Thailand

Encourage good sleep while travelling with a baby in Thailand

Sleep is essential. It’s the thing that’s ripped away from you in those early months, but if you’ve got to a better place now, the last thing you want to do is disrupt it. My biggest tip is to try to replicate the setup you have at home.

We found our white noise machine was particularly useful for this trip. With Cooper’s cot in our hotel room, the white noise machine covered up little noises as we moved around the room.

When we used the pram, we often used our SnoozeShade for naps on the go (it occasionally worked!) This handy item covers the pram and blocks out all light, acting almost like a blackout blind. We used ours in brightly-lit airports and even by the beach when the sun was shining.

I mentioned that we also packed Cooper’s sleeping bags. You might be thinking it’s going to be really warm in Thailand so you won’t need things like this, but don’t forget that hotel rooms are usually air-conditioned. You’re likely to want to dress your baby in a few layers, especially when they’re settling for their night-time sleep.

One of the many cots Cooper slept in during our trip through Southeast Asia

Pack a supply of baby food and think about where you can stock up

Is your baby weaning yet? If they are, you’ll need to think about solids. We travelled when Cooper was 8-months-old, so we were already feeding him basic solid foods. Alongside breastmilk, he was eating purees, fruits and baby snacks.

Obviously, there are babies all over the world, so you’d assume you’ll always be able to find what you need. However, the foods you see in supermarkets are vastly different in each destination, and standard items at breakfast buffets, such as bread and yogurt, are often sweetened. This isn’t great when you want the best for your little one! Cooper definitely got used to his daily bananas (so easy to find and cheap!), plus he had the bonus of trying lots of exotic fruits too.

I was glad we packed a supply of baby food for our trip through Asia

In Vietnam, we struggled to find appropriate baby food in shops, other than fruit. In Thailand, things were a little simpler as there are big supermarkets with a lot more variety. Have you heard of Lotus? This Thai supermarket chain is actually the same as Tescos! It stocked all sorts of familiar items, which was very helpful.

As well as visiting Lotus in Thailand, we also bought baby food and basic items like nappies and wipes in local 7-11s. We didn’t find anything was much cheaper than home, but the quality was good.

When I was thinking about packing for our trip, we decided to pack a lot of baby food. I can’t remember exact numbers, but we packed around 5 x bags of Organix rice crackers, some crunchy sticks, several packs of Kidilicious wafers and about 10 pouches of baby puree / foods. We also packed a silicon plate and spoon for meals on the go. This was pretty essential for our time in Vietnam. By the time we reached Thailand we were running low, but that turned out to be ok as the shops had more on offer.

It’s important to be careful with water in Thailand too. Always buy bottled water that’s safe for drinking.

If you’re weaning your baby while travelling, I think you have to be a bit relaxed. Your baby won’t have the variety of ingredients they might have had at home, but the daily experiences more than make up for it!

We loved our trip to Thailand with our baby

Breastfeeding vs Formula – What’s right for you?

What kind of milk does your baby have currently? And, is it something that will work for your entire trip? This is a question we thought about before travelling to Thailand with a baby!

I made the decision to continue breastfeeding for our trip. This was for a few reasons. Firstly, I knew it’d be a lot easier than having to think about sterilising bottles, boiling water to mix with the milk powder or carting around big tubs of formula. Secondly, breastmilk is always available 24/7, no matter where you are! We decided it was the simplest and most reliable option, and unless I was unwell, it would all be fine.

However, if your baby takes formula, it’s totally possible to travel to Thailand. Friends who have been using formula throughout have said it’s often easier to use Milton tablets to sterilise equipment on the go. In terms of formula, I’d recommend packing enough to last your entire trip. While you can buy formula in some supermarkets in Thailand, you’re unlikely to find familiar brands. You obviously need to be 100% sure your baby will drink it, so I wouldn’t risk it!

One final travel tip about baby milk involves a little regret on my side. Before our Asia trip, my husband occasionally gave our son a bottle of formula. After a whole month solely breastfeeding in Southeast Asia we returned home to discover Cooper would no longer accept a bottle. In fact, he never took one again until we moved onto proper cups with straws.

If you’re combination feeding, but decide to solely breastfeed for convenience while travelling, I’d recommend adding in the occasional bottle (with expressed milk) just so your baby keeps up the habit. It was a nightmare losing that freedom once I came home, and it’s the only negative to come from travelling to Thailand with a baby!

Consider buying a compact travel high chair for your baby

It’s unlikely you’ll find a high chair everywhere you go in Thailand. Not all cafes and restaurants will have them. You might not have thought about taking a little seat for your bubba, but this travel high chair ended up being one of our most-used items. I think it’s brilliant! It’s lightweight and compact, plus it has a harness and a table. While we bought it for Thailand, we’ve actually used it a lot since being back in the UK.

It’s the ideal item to keep in your car, for when you end up somewhere without a high chair available. You can either rest it on the floor, or attach it to a chair using the straps provided. We loved that Cooper could sit at the table with us in pretty much any restaurant we visited.

I was so glad we had our travel high chair in Thailand

The chair was particularly useful for times when Cooper needed food outside of standard mealtimes. We often fed him in our hotel room or villa, and it was pretty essential he was strapped in to avoid a big mess!

Also, if you’re a huge fan of Thai food (come on, it’s one of the biggest reasons you’re going to Thailand, isn’t it?!) then you won’t want to miss out on authentic Thai street food experiences. At street food markets you’ll often be perched on small stools, so having the baby high chair is ideal, so your little one can enjoy the experience with you!

We even used the travel high chair on the beach in Phuket!

Pick baby clothes carefully and dress them appropriately for the climate

Lightweight clothes were essential for our trip to Thailand. It was around 30 degrees most days and the humidity was high. Most days, Cooper wore romper suits or a short-sleeved baby vest with a pair of shorts. A light cotton hat with a decent rim was ideal for sun protection too. For his night sleep, he wore long-sleeved sleep-suits with a sleeping bag.

Lightweight baby clothes are ideal for Thailand

You should also think about whether you’ll be taking your baby swimming in Thailand. We packed a long-sleeved UV-protection swimsuit with matching hat so we could take Cooper in the swimming pool at the resorts. An outfit like this is a good idea, to protect your baby’s fair skin from harmful UV rays.

Cooper in the swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand

Also, think about how long your trip is and how many outfits you’ll need. It’s really easy to do laundry in Thailand. There are small laundry shops located in all tourist areas, often moments from the big resorts. We packed enough for around two weeks, and then had everything washed.

Try to find a big supermarket to stock up on essentials for your baby

Need more nappies? Hunting for baby formula or baby food? Maybe an extra baby bottle or some cute new baby clothes? Here’s a tip: head to a larger supermarket in Thailand for a big shopping spree. The local 7-11s and convenience stores might not have everything on your list, so visiting a bigger supermarket can really help you stock up on all the essentials.

Go with the flow, no matter what

So, here’s my last piece of advice for anyone thinking about taking a trip to Thailand with a baby: just go with the flow! Before we headed off, I kept telling people, especially those who had doubts, “Come on, everywhere has babies, we’ll be just fine!” And guess what? It was!

Being in a new place naturally shakes up your daily routine. As you get used to family travel, you’ll start to stress less about the little things that don’t go according to plan. We tried to stick to a loose schedule each day, but if naps got skipped or were delayed, we didn’t sweat it too much. I think it’s made us more relaxed parents at home too, which is better for everyone!

The best part? You’ll be making amazing memories together every single day. That’s what really counts! The more we chilled out and went with the flow, the more fun we had. It did require a bit of a mindset change, but trust me, it was a change for the better!

Making memories that will last a lifetime

I hope these travel tips for visiting Thailand with a baby help you if you’re planning a similar adventure. Let me know if you have any questions.

