From visiting the Tate, to shopping in the boutiques and feasting on fresh seafood, there are so many amazing things to do in St Ives.

Sunshine, sea air and the slow-paced charm of a Cornish harbour town, St Ives is a very special place for a holiday in England. Whether you’re visiting for the art scene, delicious fresh fish or to relax on a beach, there’s something so alluring about this little region of Cornwall.

St Ives Harbour at low tide

Our recent trip had all the right ingredients: a dreamy holiday cottage, golden beaches, family adventures, a good splash of culture, and sunshine that felt almost Mediterranean. Honestly, if it weren’t for the UK road signs and the daily Cornish ice creams, I’d might have believed we’d escaped somewhere a bit more exotic! Yet, just 4-5 hours by car and here we were, on a perfect family holiday in May.

We spent our days perusing handmade creations in St Ives, spotting quaint holiday cottages peppered in amongst the charming cobbled streets, enjoying the work of local artists and feasting on tasty local foods. There were strolls around St Ives Harbour, lazy beach days, energetic cliff jaunts and endless photos. I mean, how could we not take photos when it looked like this?

Porthminster Beach

We stayed at The Lookout, Hawkes Point

Where to stay in Carbis Bay

This was my first time staying around Carbis Bay, and we struck absolute gold with our cottage. We booked through our favourite Cornwall provider, Aspects Holidays. After booking this gorgeous cottage in Newquay for a previous holiday, we were so excited to check into The Lookout at Hawkes Point.

The Lookout holiday home, Cornwall

This timber-clad holiday home is perched above Porthkidney Beach. The beach has a huge tidal range (linking into Hayle Estuary), and we found ourselves mesmerised by the ever-changing views. The house has three double bedrooms. We stayed with one other couple and three little ones. It was very comfortable, and felt spacious for a group trip, particularly with the large balcony and lawn area.

There was also a bit of magic, with train tracks running along the bottom of the garden! Our little toddler was so excited every time a train chugged past. It was like something from a movie!

Our Aspects Holidays home in Carbis Bay

As for the location, it’s the perfect base if you’re looking to spend time in St Ives or visiting southwest Cornwall’s attractions. We loved that we could hop on the train into St Ives without worrying about the usual parking chaos. It was also close to other Cornish gems, such as Marazion, Mousehole and Gwithian Beach.

View from Hawkes point, Cornwall

In this St Ives guide, I’ll share a few of our favourite places to visit in and around the town, a few surprising discoveries and some absolute must-sees.

10 Amazing Things to do in St Ives and Surrounding Areas

Enjoy the art scene in St Ives

St Ives is famed for its art scene. It’s a town dotted with art galleries and creative spaces. Just wander the streets and you’ll be met with windows of colourful canvases, seaside photographs and unique sculptures.

The biggest draw is the Tate St Ives. While the gallery showcases a range of modern and contemporary art, it also has a strong focus on artists who lived in Cornwall or were inspired by the region. I enjoyed seeing the works of Patrick Heron, Alfred Wallis and Barbara Hepworth, and learning more about their experiences in the area.

One of the top things to do in in St Ives is visit the Tate St Ives

The building is incredible too, with curved architecture framing the view over Porthmeor Beach. It’s a gallery where the space is almost as amazing as the works adorning the walls!

I liked that there was somewhere for little ones too! Our toddler loved the interactive space with activities, books, drawing materials and beanbags.

We didn’t have time on this trip, but next time I’d love to visit the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden. Here, you can explore her home and gardens, while looking at her striking, oversized sculptures.

Shop in St Ives

Cornish seaside towns can feel a bit samey when it comes to shops. You know, the nautical outfits, cushions with anchor motifs and sweet shops selling fudge and sticks of rock. Plus, there are several chains you see in pretty much every seaside town in the UK.

Well, these exist in St Ives, but there’s a lot more, too! As I wandered Fore Street, I was excited to stop by the eye-catching boutiques and one-off gift shops. There were so many locally-made items on display. I could have shopped for hours!

A special mention goes to gift shops The Paper Sailor and The Painted Bird, outdoor wear store The Common Wanderer and homeware store, Cream Cornwall. I left with a beautiful pair of hammered gold earrings from The Painted Bird, but I think I could have decimated my bank account if I’d hung around longer.

The Common Wanderer shop in St Ives

If you’re into surf style, there’s no shortage of brands like Saltrock, Finisterre and Fat Willy’s. However, it’s those smaller, independent stores that really stood out.

Enjoy the food scene in St Ives

Looking for the best things to do in St Ives? My recommendation: EAT!

St Ives is a town with inviting restaurants and cafes on every corner, many serving local ingredients, with sea views on the side. We didn’t have enough time to visit them all, but I heard great things about Talay Thai Kitchen, West Greek, Porthgwidden Beach Café, Silco, The Fish Shed and Onzo Pizzeria.

With a special birthday to celebrate, we booked a table at Michelin-recommended, Porthminster Beach Café. Overlooking Porthminster Beach, this restaurant serves exceptional fine-dining plates (and a great value lunch menu).

After tucking into a tasty Asian squid starter, we enjoyed succulent hake fillets with crispy potato galettes, and a warm, salty tartare sauce. The combination of the excellent food with perfect beach views, made for a perfect start to our holiday in the region.

Fish lunch at Porthminster Beach Cafe

Visit the St Ives Food Festival

This is a seasonal activity, but I wanted to mention it! We were very lucky that our holiday in May coincided with the St Ives Food & Drink Festival. Trust me, if you are in the area when it’s on, you simply have to go! Porthminster Beach is completely transformed into a buzzing celebration of flavours from around the globe.

It’s free to attend, you just pay for all the delicious things you choose to eat. With so many tasty treats on offer, I had trouble choosing… bao buns, pad Thai, Argentine steaks, tacos, souvlaki… the list goes on!

The St Ives Food Village was an amazing discovery, where local restaurants showcased their food through sample dishes, and chefs performed cookery demos for the crowds.

Chef demos on the beach at St Ives Food Festival

Eating fresh local produce, learning about the food culture and enjoying the spectacular beach, views and sunshine – it really was one of the best days I’ve had in Cornwall!

Walk the South West Coast Path

No trip to Cornwall is complete without a coastal walk. We’ve trekked some amazing routes over the years, including around the huge rocks at Bedruthan Steps and the spectacular route from Newquay to Crantock.

Walking the South West Coast Path

St Ives is close to lots of pretty spots, so we decided to venture out. Mousehole is about 20 minutes’ drive from away, and from here we set off on a 6km coastal loop. This characterful fishing village oozes charm with its pretty harbour, cobbled streets and small pubs and cafes. From here we headed south, following the South West Coast Path to Lamorna Cove.

We loved the walk from Mousehole in Cornwall

The scenery was spectacular, with huge rock formations, sheer drops, turquoise water, forests and hidden coves. It was challenging at times, with a lot of ups and downs, before we reached the sleepy village of Lamorna Cove. There’s a café here, which was a great place to stop and refuel (Cornish ice cream in our case!)

Cornish ice cream at Lamorna Cove Cafe

We looped back through fields and farmland before ending with lunch at The Rockpool Café in Mousehole, another great spot perched over the water.

For more information, read our guide to the Mousehole to Lamorna Cove walk on the Great British Bucket List.

Discover Godrevy Lighthouse and Gwithian Beach

There are plenty of amazing beaches to visit in Cornwall, but we loved seeing Gwithian Beach, which offers picture-perfect views over to Godrevy Lighthouse. From our holiday cottage, we could see this lighthouse glinting in the distance, but getting up close was even better.

Playing on Gwithian Beach in Cornwall

The beach itself was voted as the best in the UK by The Times in 2024. When you step foot on it, you’ll understand why. It’s got protected sand dunes, a wide tidal bay, rugged cliffs, rockpools and of course, Godrevy Lighthouse, too! Just around the coast, at Mutton Cove, there’s even an opportunity to see grey seals in the colder months of the year.

We enjoyed spending time on the beach, watching our son splash in the water and play in the sand. We also enjoyed a casual beachy lunch at Lula Shack, which is moments from the beach. You’ll see lots of crowd-pleasing dishes on the menu, including mussels, lobster rolls, burgers, hot dogs and an appetising list of brunch dishes.

Godrevy Lighthouse Lunch at Lula Shack, Gwithian Beach

Enjoy some beach time

We were spoiled for choice when it came to beaches in this part of Cornwall. St Ives has Porthmeor and Porthminster, which are both idyllic. Porthmeor offers big waves, making it popular with surfers. Carbis Bay is a pristine beach, overlooked by the luxurious Carbis Bay Hotel.

Porthkidney Sands

Meanwhile, just below our accommodation, we could walk to Porthkidney Sands. This is dog-friendly all year round (many don’t allow them in peak season). It’s vast, wide, and has a huge tidal range. During our visit in May, we often felt like we were the only ones there!

Paddling on Porthkidney Beach

As mentioned, we also adored Gwithian Beach and the areas around Godrevy Lighthouse. There are so many places along the St Ives coast, you could probably stick a pin in the map and you’ll end up somewhere pretty!

Go on one of the UK’s most beautiful train journeys

The St Ives Branch Line offers some of the most beautiful train views in the country. I should know, as our holiday home overlooked the tracks!

The St Ives train went past our holiday home

For the full experience, catch the train from St Erth to St Ives, and back. The journey may only last ten minutes, but it packs in views you won’t forget in a hurry.

The GWR train snakes around the cliff edges, with views over the beaches around Hayle, Carbis Bay and St Ives. Just be sure to grab a seat on the right as you go towards St Ives.

Visit St Michael’s Mount

This majestic tidal island is one the most photographed locations in Cornwall. About 20 minutes’ drive from St Ives and you’ll arrive at Marazion, the small market town facing the island. The castle-topped tidal island really is like something from a fairytale! It’s connected to the mainland by a cobbled causeway that disappears with the tide. It was mesmerising to watch.

St Michaels Mount Cornwall

We timed it almost perfectly. Let’s just say we got a little damp racing back as the sea crept in! You can cross the walkway to see the island for free, but to visit the historic buildings, castle or gardens, you’ll need to buy a ticket.

You can also pay a small fee to catch a boat when the tide is too high to walk. It’s worth noting that the island is closed to visitors on Saturdays as that’s when the islanders enjoy a day off.

We had an amazing trip to Cornwall. Yes, the sunshine added to our enjoyment (I know it’s a little different in blustery conditions) but we adored the range of activities and charm of this pocket of Cornwall. It offered lots for families too.

If you’re planning your own trip, I can’t recommend our base at Carbis Bay enough. There are also plenty more accommodation options available via Aspects Holidays.

