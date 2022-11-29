From funky boutique inns and cute bed and breakfasts, to luxury yurts and geodomes, this guide will help you decide where to stay in Bryce Canyon, USA.

So you’re planning a trip to Bryce Canyon?! Well, you’re in for a serious treat!

Bryce Canyon isn’t just a canyon but a geological wonder filled with natural amphitheatres and unique rock formations. It’s famous for having the world’s largest concentration of hoodoos, or large spired rock towers. They’re seriously impressive and will have you reaching for your camera over and over!

There are absolutely loads of hiking and biking trails running through the national park, all with stunning views of the orange and tan landscape. Whether you explore by car, foot, or bike, Bryce Canyon is the perfect location to immerse yourself in nature, enjoy a colourful sunset, or stargaze.

If you’re starting to plan a trip to the region, you might be wondering where to stay in Bryce Canyon. While there are a couple of luxury hotels in Bryce Canyon, the surrounding towns have lots of top-notch accommodations, including resorts, boutique hotels, and high-end glamping.

Coming up, I’ll be sharing the best hotels near Bryce Canyon National Park. Keep reading to discover what each place offers, including amazing views, activities, and unique features! It really will be a trip to remember.

The Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Bryce Canyon

Canyons Boutique Hotels lives up to the expectations of boutique hotels in Bryce Canyon with its local charm and warm hospitality. Several reviews commented on the exceptional guest services and knowledgeable staff, not to mention the top hotel restaurant.

If you’re deciding where to stay near Bryce Canyon, definitely check out Canyons Boutique Hotel

It’s all about the details and decor in this boutique hotel. Upon entering, you’ll instantly be impressed by the imperial staircase leading up to Victorian-furnished rooms. For extra luxury, opt for one of the superior rooms, which come complete with jet-spa baths and in-room fireplaces. Fancy!

Located in Kanab, 1.5 hours from both Bryce Canyon and the Grand Canyon, it’s the perfect spot if you’re hoping to explore both of these national parks. You’ll also get to enjoy the sister hotel’s swimming pool, borrow a hotel bike, or listen to live music at the restaurant.

Best Western PLUS is one of the best hotels in Bryce Canyon City. It’s nice and close to Bryce Canyon National Park too – it’ll only take you five minutes in the car! This hotel is right in the heart of Old Bryce Town, right by all the shops and restaurants.

Bryce Canyon Grand Hotel has outdoor pools

The hotel has a fitness centre, outdoor pool, and hot tub. Plus, there’s access to a heated indoor pool next door.

Bryce Canyon Grand Hotel is popular with couples and families

Guests have raved about the plentiful options available at the complimentary breakfast. You’ll definitely want to grab a hearty morning meal before heading to the park for a day of adventures!

One of the best luxury hotels in Bryce Canyon, Ruby’s Inn embraces the local culture with a giant fireplace, antlers, and all the feelings of a log cabin. You’ll be able to stock up on Native American souvenirs or camping gear at the southwest-inspired hotel stores.

Ruby’s Inn has a log cabin feel inside

After a day of exploring, you can relax in the heated indoor pool or hot tub. And for dinner, enjoy an American experience at the hotel’s cowboy-themed restaurant, Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill, which is open from April through October. Plus, if you come during rodeo season, you’re within walking distance of the show! How much fun would that be?!

Overlooking the mountains, the Log Cottages in Cannonville are a mere 20-minute drive from Bryce Canyon. These one-bedroom cabins are rustic yet modern and come with a fully-equipped kitchen and a terrace with a grill.

Log Cottages are standalone accommodations near Bryce Canyon

Each cabin stands independently, allowing for plenty of privacy. This is just what you’ll fancy after a day of hiking, cycling, or fishing in the national park.

If you’re heading here in the winter, these warm cabins also make an excellent base for cross-country skiing or a ranger-led snowshoeing hike.

With consistently high ratings, this spot is one of the best hotels in Bryce Canyon. In reality, it’s not quite a hotel but more of a family-run glamping destination. Rooms are geodesic domes with modern amenities, smart TVs, kitchenettes, fireplaces, and outdoor firepits.

Quirky accommodation in Bryce Canyon at Bryce Glamp And Camp

Wondering where to stay when visiting Bryce Canyon? How about one of these quirky geodomes!

If you are visiting Bryce Canyon and love outdoor games, this place is for you. You can find hiking, horseshoes, volleyball, cornhole, and an 18-hole frisbee golf course on site! It’s such a fun place for families – kids won’t want to leave!

Known for its warm hospitality, Bryce Trails is one of the best boutique hotels in Bryce Canyon. Hosts will be happy to help you with lots of local tips. Plus, they offer fun extras like outdoor movie nights and private photography lessons.

You’ll see some amazing night skies from Bryce Trails Bed and Breakfast

This B&B offers 7 comfortable rooms named after nearby hiking trails. A personal favourite, Under the Rim, is decorated in rich red and orange hues and has a private balcony with a sunset view over Bryce Point. It’s a beautiful place to take in the epic views!

Wander Camp is more rustic than many of the other options on this list, but it still deserves a shoutout. This off-the-grid destination offers tents that camouflage into the natural landscape. Inside each tent, you’ll find a cosy bed, warm linens, and a casual seating area.

One of the coolest places to stay near Bryce Canyon – Wander Camp

Shared bathrooms, picnic tables, and campfire areas are available on-site. Bringing some food is recommended, but pancake breakfasts and BBQ staples can also be arranged.

Wander Camp’s tents are smart inside with proper beds and furniture

Because of its open-air and remote nature, Wander Camp is only open from April til October. Also, the stargazing here is out of this world! Bryce Canyon was designated a Gold Tier International Dark Sky Park so consider planning a full moon hike or booking a special astronomy tour.

Under Canvas is open seasonally from late spring to late summer. At 7,600 feet and surrounded by forests, this aptly-named resort boasts canvas-covered tents with ensuite bathrooms. It has a monochrome colour scheme and wood furnishings, which create an elegant yet natural setting.

Under Canvas Bryce Canyon is one of the best hotels in Bryce Canyon

Enjoy the sunset from your private balcony or curl up under their uber-comfortable bedding. Activities here include morning yoga, live music, and nightly fires with s’mores. It’s an excellent choice for couples and families, and it’s pet friendly too!

This vegan-friendly glamping retreat has all the charm of 1950s America, yet it’s set in a modern luxury resort. You can choose from a retro airstream or a quaint A-frame cabin overlooking the desert.

There’s a really cool vibe at Yonder Escalante Luxury Glamping

Yonder Escalante also host outdoor movie nights!

You’ll also find a general store, an outdoor swimming pool, and a large hot tub on the property. Facilities include spotless communal bathrooms with open-roof showers, so you can take in the sunrise or sunset at the same time!

Yonder Escalante’s activity are what truly set this place apart. With a classic drive-in movie theatre, you can watch a movie in vintage cars while enjoying some popcorn or food-truck treats! If you prefer, head to the communal areas for weekly bonfires, s’mores, or fireside games.

Have you ever stayed in a yurt? Escalante Yurts combines the fun perks of camping with the comforts of a luxury hotel. Their spacious yurts are great for families or couples planning a romantic getaway. They’re kitted out with all the finer things like soft linens, TVs, seating areas, private bathrooms, and some even have patios.

Where to stay in Bryce Canyon for a quirky experience? How about Escalante Yurts?

Located one hour from Bryce Canyon, Escalante town has a few cute local restaurants and bakeries within walking distance, including Escalante Mercantile and Georgie’s Outdoor Mexican Cafe.

The area is filled with hiking trails, but if you prefer a leisurely drive, staff can help you rent a Jeep suitable for driving through Bryce Canyon’s rugged terrain.

The Big Yellow Inn is one of the best hotels near Bryce Canyon National Park. The inn is described as “a cross between an English-style bed and breakfast and a museum filled with funky decor and antique collectables.” It’s exceptionally clean and has an overall friendly, next-door vibe.

Big Yellow Inn is located in Cedar City and is one of the best places to stay near Bryce Canyon National Park

Cedar City, roughly 1.5 hours from Bryce Canyon, is dubbed the “Festival City” since they host Utah’s Shakespeare Festival and Summer Games. The Inn is conveniently located by the historic downtown shopping area and the highway, for easy access to both Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park.

I hope you’ve found this guide to where to stay in Bryce Canyon helpful for planning your trip. There are so many options of luxury, boutique and quirky accommodation in this area. Whether you’re planning a couples’ getaway or a family adventure, no doubt one of these will fit your needs.

I hope this guide has helped you decide where to stay in Bryce Canyon

