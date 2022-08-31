From luxurious beachside resorts to unique boutique hotels hidden in charming coastal towns, these are the best beach resorts in Sicily, Italy.

With over 1,500 km of pristine coastline and an amazing variety of luxury beach resorts and boutique hotels, Sicily is the perfect destination for a relaxing holiday.

Cefalu is home to some of the best beach resorts in Sicily

This stunning Italian island is famous for its Mediterranean climate, crystal-blue waters and welcoming hospitality. Sicily touches three different seas (the Mediterranean, the Ionian and the Tyrrhenian) so there are a variety of coastlines to choose from. Each one offers its own unique history, delicious local cuisine and fascinating culture.

I loved my time sailing around Sicily’s Aeolian Islands. It gave me a chance to see a range of different Italian landscapes, sample lots of delicious food and get to know the locals too! It really was the trip of a lifetime.

Even the cities are beautiful in Sicily – just look at Palermo!

So, if you’re planning a coastal break or a road trip through southern Italy, here’s my pick of the best beach resorts in Sicily. Whether it’s a honeymoon or a much-needed sunny escape, there are options to suit all sorts of travellers. Coming up you’ll find some absolutely spectacular luxury and boutique hotels in Sicily, each offering something special.

The Best Beach Resorts In Sicily, Italy

If you’re looking for the ultimate five-star beach resort in Sicily, it’s hard to beat Villa Sant’Andrea. With its stunning location overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, this luxury seaside villa is located on a beautiful, white-pebble beach near the lovely coastal town of Taormina.

Villa Sant Andrea is one of the best beach resorts in Sicily

Sant’Andrea features a gorgeous property infused with old-world class and charm. Think marble staircases, Baroque paintings and antique furniture! The entire property is surrounded by lush gardens while a panoramic terrace offers stunning views of the Bay of Mazzarò.

Sant Andrea’s amenities include an outdoor pool, bar service on the beach, a spa and fitness centre and a top restaurant. Thanks to its central location, you can easily plan day trips to Mount Etna, the towns of Savoca and Forza d’Agro (where the Godfather was filmed!) or the dramatic Alcantara gorge.

Located within Isola Bella Nature Reserve, La Plage Resort is one of the best beach resorts in Sicily with free private beach access. On top of its stunning location on the Ionian Sea, you can relax and enjoy luxurious amenities including the Turkish bath and spa and a restaurant specialising in traditional Sicilian cuisine. This hotel also boasts spacious rooms and suites, offering garden or ocean views.

La Plage Resort has a lovely beachfront location

La Plage is the perfect spot for exploring the surrounding Sicilian countryside. The popular town of Taormina is just a 10-minute walk away. The hotel’s staff will be more than happy to arrange excursions to nearby attractions such as Mount Etna or the Gole Alcantara Botanical Park.

If you’re hoping to stay in one of the best boutique hotels in Sicily, look no further than the charming Principe di Salina in the Aeolian Islands. This is no ordinary hotel! The entire property features a warm and rustic design aesthetic that blends in perfectly with the beauty of Salina Island.

Principe Di Salina is one of the best boutique hotels in Sicily

I loved swimming in the clear waters of Sicily’s Aeolian Islands

For complete relaxation, take a dip in the infinity pool or enjoy the sunset from a sun lounger. The hotel’s restaurant has a gorgeous sea-view terrace and serves fresh seafood and traditional family-style Sicilian recipes. Everything at Principe di Salina is designed with total luxury and comfort in mind!

If you’re planning a special celebration or a romantic honeymoon in Sicily, there’s no better place than San Domenico Palace. This Four Seasons Hotel is perched on a cliff and features stunning views of Mount Etna and the Bay of Taormina. It’s so popular that it’s hosted everyone from Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren to famous politicians and world leaders!

San Domenico Palace is one of the best honeymoon hotels in Sicily

5 star hotels in Sicily don’t get much better than San Domenico Palace!

The hotel is actually located inside a historic monastery. Its rich history is evident in all the antique furniture, marble sculptures and Baroque paintings that decorate the property. Even the bedrooms are converted monks’ cells, featuring historic furniture. Many have terraces overlooking the gardens and sea below.

The Verdura resort isn’t your typical beach hotel! This unique, eco-friendly boutique hotel is located on 230 hectares of olive groves and Sicilian countryside and borders over 2 km of pristine coastline. Book your next summer holiday here and you’ll enjoy private beach access, tennis courts, two championship-level 18-hole golf courses and a fitness studio and salon.

Verdura Resort is popular with golfers visiting Sicily

Buon Giorno is the hotel’s chic but casual restaurant located on-site. It’s known for its large selection of fine wines and local Mediterranean cuisine. After dinner, you can enjoy a cocktail on the large outdoor terrace and take in the uninterrupted sea views. With nature all around and beautiful views too, this hotel oozes romance! It’s definitely one of the best beach resorts in Sicily for couples.

Grand Hotel Timeo is one of Siciliy’s most glamorous retreats. If you’re looking for a luxurious hotel in the heart of a vibrant Sicilian town, Grand Hotel Timeo is perfect! It’s situated right across from the famous Greek Theatre in the heart of the historic town of Tamorina.

Grand Hotel Timeo is one of the best luxury hotels in Taormina

The hotel has lots of luxuries, with its spacious outdoor pool, panoramic sea-view terrace and a spa. Wait until you hear about the food too! This is one of the best hotels in Sicily for foodies.

The hotel’s on-site restaurant Otto Geleng has a prestigious Michelin star! Just 16 guests a night can dine at this restaurant, enjoying an exciting journey through Sicilian cuisine on one of three tasting menus.

One of the warmest and most welcoming boutique hotels in Sicily is QuattroCuori in Portopalo, Syracuse. The hotel is situated in an ancient and characteristic seaside village. It’s also close to some of the most beautiful beaches in Sicily including Carratois, Punta delle Formiche and San Lorenzo.

QuattroCuori is one of the most charming boutique hotels in Sicily

The hotel itself is small and romantic and features original and elegant rooms with traditional Sicilian design elements. There’s a wellness centre you can book as a couple, ideal for a romantic day with your partner!

Mazzaro Palace is one of the best Sicily beach hotels for families. It offers private beach access, a large outdoor swimming pool and plenty of fun, recreational activities nearby. Located in the beautiful Bay of Mazzaro, it provides the perfect mix of the sea, art and culture.

Beautiful beach views from Mazzarò Sea Palace in Sicily

All the rooms are elegant and spacious, each with stunning sea views. Other amenities to help you enjoy a relaxing holiday include private beach access, swimming pools and a Turkish bath and spa.

Mazzarò Sea Palace’s restaurant looks beautiful

Don’t forget to try the hotel’s restaurant, Mazzaro Sea Palace – reviews from locals rave about the tasting menu!

If you’re looking for the best beach resorts in Sicily, this family-run luxury hotel is ideal. Villa Igiea features is in a great location overlooking the bay of Palermo. From here you can enjoy walking along Sicily’s stunning coastline as well as exploring the historic city of Palermo.

Villa Igiea is a great option if you’re looking for luxury hotels in Palermo

Views over Villa Igiea in Sicily

You really get the best of both worlds here. It’s a quiet gem in what is a pretty big and bustling Sicilian city!

Each of the rooms and suites at Villa Igiea is different, with sumptuous fabrics and chic interiors. Foodies will love the option to dine al fresco at both the poolside bar and the Mediterranean inspired restaurant. You could spend your afternoons wandering through the beautiful gardens, relaxing by the pool or enjoying the view. You’ll also find a gym and spa centre in this historic, 5-star hotel.

Villa Toto Resort is one of the best boutique hotels in Sicily for travellers looking for a fun mix of beautiful beaches and Sicily’s vibrant costal towns. Cefalù Beach is just a 10-minute walk away where you can swim in the crystal blue water or try fun water sports such as kayaking, scuba diving and paragliding.

Villa Totò Resort is a small hotel in Sicily

This charming boutique hotel is nestled amongst the typical Sicilian countryside and features a spacious outdoor pool and bar. If you’re hoping to enjoy some sightseeing, you’ll appreciate Villa Toto’s convenient location in the charming town of Cefalù. Here, you can explore the winding streets and check out attractions including Cefalù Cathedral and Mandralisca Museum.

I hope this guide helps you choose the best luxury hotels in Sicily. I hope you have an amazing time and enjoy your holiday in beautiful Sicily. It’s a magical place!

If you’re looking for more travel inspiration, do check out my guide to hiking Stromboli Volcano in the Aeolian Islands, my guide to sailing around Sicily, and find out where else I’d recommend visiting on the ultimate Southern Italy road trip.