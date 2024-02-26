From the stunning Hotel Airone Isola d’Elba to the stylish Hotel Hermitage and Hotel Biodola, these are the best hotels in Elba, Italy.

There are some amazing hotels in Elba!

If you’re looking for sweeping private beaches, crystal clear waters, and delicious Tuscan food, all set in an island paradise, it’s time to pack your bags and check into a luxury hotel in Elba.

I’ll help you decide where to stay in Elba, Italy

Probably best known as being the sight of Napoleon’s exile, this beautiful island in Tuscany is now a popular tourist destination with people who love history, hiking and outdoorsy pursuits. Yet, it’s just as worthwhile visiting for a beach break if you’re looking for somewhere to relax.

You can expect beautiful views like this on your holiday in Elba

When it comes to the best hotels in Elba, location is everything. With beachfront resorts, cliff-top views, and panoramic vistas of Monte Perone, the main mountain on the island, there’s a lot to love about Elba.

Elba island in Italy is famed for its crystal waters

15 Best Luxury Hotels In Elba

When it comes to location, Hotel Hermitage’s position right on Biodola Beach is hard to beat. With soft white sand beaches on one side and the verdant greenery of the Tuscan National Park all around, this luxury hotel in Elba provides tranquility, outdoorsy opportunities, and plenty of natural beauty.

Hotel Hermitage is one of the best luxury hotels in Elba

Inside, the rooms are spacious and bright with excellent coastal views. If you don’t fancy the couple of steps to the beach, you can always check out one of the hotel’s three different seawater swimming pools instead!

When you’re considering where to stay in Elba, two words stand out among the rest and they are “private beach”. Hotel Villa Ottone not only has breathtaking coastal views, swimming pools, high-end restaurants, and more, but it also has access to its own private beach.

Deciding where to stay in Elba? Hotel Villa Ottone is one of my favourites

This spectacular hotel is all about wellness and relaxation. With spa treatments, a full gym, and an outdoor tennis court, you can keep yourself in peak condition before taking a dip in the sea or indulging in a delicious cocktail and some fresh, local seafood.

Located just a 10-minute drive from the ferry to the mainland and boasting its own private beach, Hotel Fabrica is one of the best hotels in the centre of Elba.

Hotel Fabricia has a beautiful beach

Featuring a semi-Olympic-sized swimming pool and a range of tennis courts, you can take full advantage of the Elba sunshine and soak up the Tuscan vibes. Whether you want to work up a sweat or relax on the private beach, this is definitely one of the best hotels in Elba.

If it’s relaxation that you’re looking for, you’ll find it in spades at the Hotel Airone Isola d’Elba. With panoramic coastal views and a huge 30,000m² garden that wraps around the property, you can relax and recharge your batteries without ever leaving the resort.

Hotel Airone Isola d’Elba is one of the most popular hotels in Elba

When you’ve had your fill of soaking in their saltwater pools, you can chill out in a beachfront cabana or head back to the sizeable and comfortable rooms for a quick rest!

If it’s high-end design, jaw-dropping views, and impeccable service that you’re after, then this boutique hotel in Elba has to be at the top of your list. Here, you can enjoy access to the closer public beach or an additional private beach depending on your mood.

Hotel Baia Imperiale has a lovely cliff-side restaurant

However, it’s the restaurant and bar that is the showstopper here. Set on top of the cliff with open sides, you can enjoy uninterrupted views out across the water. It’s especially impressive at sunset with a cocktail in your hand!

Located in the beautiful Marina di Campo area on the south side of Elba, Hotel Riva del Sole is a bright, airy, and contemporary place to stay on the island. With warming decor, spacious and well-designed rooms, and offering some of the best Italian food I’ve ever seen, it’s undoubtedly one of the best hotels in Elba.

Hotel Riva del Sole is a more budget-friendly hotel in Elba

One of the cool things about this hotel is that they offer bike hire, so you can ride around the coastline and explore with your family. It’s a great extra amenity that goes a long way!

If it’s a beachfront paradise that you’re after, you need to check availability at Hotel Le Acacie. Located directly on Naregno Beach, this resort-style hotel has everything you need for a relaxing escape.

Hotel Le Acacie

Choose between endless loungers on the sandy beach or take the plunge in the huge outdoor swimming pool. Whatever you choose, cocktails and wine are always on hand!

Trying to figure out where to stay in Elba, but love nature and greenery? Hotel Barracuda is going to be right up your street. Surrounded by trees and flowers, it’s almost like you’re in a rainforest paradise while simultaneously enjoying the benefits of a Mediterranean island.

Hotel Barracuda

Spacious and well-designed rooms offer plenty of comfort, while the onsite grill is the perfect place to fuel up for the day!

Visiting Elba with children? Well, with a private beach that’s patrolled by lifeguards, a dedicated children’s playground, and plenty of watersports to enjoy, Hotel Desiree is an ideal family hotel.

Hotel Desiree

With a whole bay of sun loungers, a huge swimming pool, and an alfresco gym area, you can get all your energy out or relax and recharge!

Located in the beautiful and popular Marciana Marina area of Elba, the Marina Garden Hotel is in one of the best locations on the island. There’s also a homey feel to this place with its historic converted mansion set up.

Marina Garden Hotel

If you love historic buildings, secluded swimming pools, and being steps from a beautiful and iconic harbour, then check out this boutique hotel in Elba.

Looking for a bright and tropical hotel in Elba? Look no further than Hotel Cala di Mola.

Hotel Cala di Mola

With its tangerine colour scheme and traditional white exterior, it’s a great mix of the old and the new. The main attraction here has to be the huge saltwater swimming pool, ideal for getting your laps in.

With a clifftop swimming pool that makes you feel like you’re floating above the sea, it’s clear to see why the Hotel Montecristo is one of the best hotels in Elba.

Hotel Montecristo

There’s a laidback beachy feel to this place. Interiors here are clean, bright, and comfortable, making it an ideal place to relax!

If you want to walk out of your hotel room and instantly be on a stunning white sand private beach, check into the Hotel Del Golfo.

Hotel Del Golfo

This high-end hotel features spacious rooms, plenty of beach, and even a pier for you to wander along with a loved on as the sun goes down!

Looking for a boutique hotel experience with cosy rooms and floor-to-ceiling sea views? Hotel Plaza might not have all the bells and whistles of some of the other places on this list, but the reason to come here is the impressive spa with saunas, massages, and even a Turkish hammam. Relaxation personified!

Hotel Plaza has an excellent spa

With one of the most exclusive beaches on the island, it’s easy to see why Hotel Biodola is one of the best hotels in Elba. Overlooking the iconic Bay of Biodola, this is a great place for couples or famlies to stay.

Hotel Biodola

You can enjoy plenty of watersports right by the hotel, or book to go diving directly from the private beach! This place has a beautiful look and feel, and the location definitely brings those luxury vibes!

I hope my guide helps you decide where to stay in Elba in Italy. It’s such a wonderful place with a wide range of accommodation options, you’re guaranteed to find somewhere you fall in love with!

Trying to plan your holiday in Italy, but need a little more help? Don’t miss these posts:

Enjoyed this post? Pin it for later…