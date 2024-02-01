Looking for a two-week Italy honeymoon itinerary that puts romance at the forefront? From exploring Florence and eating your way around Naples, to gondola rides in Venice and boat trips on Lake Como, this route has it all.

With your wedding drawing closer, it’s time to turn your attention to one of the most exciting parts of getting married: your honeymoon! From road trips through Spain to island hopping in Greece, there are plenty of amazing destinations in Europe to choose from.

But, if you’re considering Italy for your honeymoon, well you’re in for a treat! How about a road trip that includes the Renaissance hub of Florence, ancient monuments in Rome and iconic destinations such as Cinque Terre and the Amalfi Coast?

Florence is one of the most romantic cities in Italy

This ultimate Italy honeymoon itinerary is packed full of luxury hotels, stunning views, and enough delicious food and wine for both of you to have your fill!

As the home of opera, the Colosseum, and pizza (mmmm pizza!!), there are plenty of romantic cities in Italy for you and your new spouse to explore.

You’ve got to visit the Amalfi Coast on your Italian honeymoon!

Ready to dive in and start planning your dream Italian honeymoon itinerary? Let’s go!

The Ultimate Italy Honeymoon Itinerary

Coming up, I’ll share what I consider to be the best honeymoon destinations in Italy, complete with romantic activities and luxurious places to stay in each one.

If you’re looking for more inspiration, I’ve also written two detailed Italian road trip itineraries – one for Southern Italy, one for Northern Italy. If you already know you’d like to focus on one part of the country and move at a leisurely pace, you might want to use one of these routes to structure your trip.

Rome

When thinking about romantic honeymoon destinations in Italy, the Eternal City is definitely up there! Rome is a thriving destination full of history, culture, and beauty. From the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, to the Colosseum, it’s a city packed full of legendary sights.

Rome is one of the best cities to visit on a honeymoon in Italy

Double up your culture fix with a trip to Vatican City, which houses one of the largest collections of art anywhere in the world. Plus, don’t miss a tour of the Sistine Chapel while you’re there!

Vatican City is a must-see if you’ll be spending time in Rome

In terms of living the lavish honeymoon lifestyle, I’d recommend checking into the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome. This world-class hotel is located right in the heart of the action in the Piazza della Repubblica, with a metro station just 100 yards away.

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi is a great place to base yourself in Rome

You can finish off your day with a sunset dip in the rooftop pool, before heading out for a feast of pizza and pasta. Don’t forget to leave space for a gelato or two!

Sicily

Whether you’ve watched season two of The White Lotus and want to live the Sicilian dream, or you just want to eat your body weight in cannolis and arancini, Sicily is up there as one of my favourite regions in Italy.

Carve out time to travel around the east coast of Sicily, including Catania, Mount Etna, and the stunning coastal town of Taormina. Known for its Ancient amphitheatre, Taormina is a town that’s full of beautiful beach resorts, historic buildings, and amazing festivals. It’s the ideal base for a honeymoon in Sicily.

Taormina coastline is a spectacular place to visit on your honeymoon in Italy

Let’s be honest, no Sicily honeymoon is complete without an epic tour of Mount Etna. With fertile volcanic soil, the banks of this active volcano also provide some of the best vineyards in Italy. What could be more romantic than a vineyard trip surrounded by scenery as picturesque as that?!

For your luxury honeymoon stay, I’d recommend booking a suite at San Domenico Palace in Taormina. Providing panoramic views out across the bay and an opulent infinity pool, is there a better place to sit back and relax after your wedding?

San Domenico Palace is one of the best honeymoon hotels in Italy

If you’re looking for some more honeymoon hotel options for your time in this region, I’d recommend reading my guide to the best beach resorts in Sicily. There are plenty more hotels as memorable as this one!

Tuscany

Tuscany makes an amazing amazing addition to any honeymoon in Italy. This spectacular region is filled with rolling hills, rustic architecture and warm Italian hospitality. It’s also home to some of the most beautiful towns and villages in the country, including the walled towns of Siena, Lucca, and San Gimignano.

You can expect views like this in Tuscany

You could spend your honeymoon road tripping around these amazing towns and villages, stopping off at a vineyard or two along the way. Alternatively, you could choose a city break and book a stay in the Renaissance city of Florence.

With the world-class Uzzifi Gallery, the beautiful Boboli Gardens, a top culinary scene, and the iconic Ponte Vecchio, you’ll be spoiled for choice in this Tuscan wonderland.

But, why just go a wine tasting when you could stay in one of Tuscany’s vineyard hotels? There are dozens dotted all over Tuscany, but one of the best is Borgo Scopeto Relais – a countryside estate surrounded by olive groves and vineyards. It’s the perfect place to relax after a hectic period planning your wedding!

Imagine spending your honeymoon at Scopeto Wine & Country Relais

Venice

Gondola rides, vibrant piazzas, and picturesque canals… is there a more romantic honeymoon destination than Venice? Of course, a gondola ride on the Grand Canal with your new husband or wife is a must. Time it for sunset and you’re in for a treat!

There’s an air of romance in Venice

If you want to double down on the romance, you could also book a day trip to Verona, home of the famous Juliet balcony that inspired Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

You could add in a historic tour of Doge’s Palace. With its beautiful views and architecture, it’s a great addition to your honeymoon plan.

Be sure to cosy up and watch the sunset in Venice on your honeymoon

For a cosy place to cuddle up after a day of sightseeing, I’d recommend Hotel Metropole Venezia. With its uninterrupted views of the canals, prime location next to Doge’s Palace, and celebrity-level treatment, it just oozes romance.

Hotel Metropole Venezia is one of the best places to stay in Venice on honeymoon

Lake Como

I’ve always adored my trips to Lake Como. The mountain views, the shimmering blue lake, and the gorgeous lakeside towns offer the perfect escape. I’ve never been with my partner, but I’ve always felt like it’d be a very romantic place to visit! It’s a great destination to add to your Italy honeymoon itinerary.

The views over Lake Como are very special

Honestly, there are so many things to do around Lake Como. From boat trips to Bellagio and amazing food tours, to skiing in the winter months, there’s a lot to love about this place!

For an added bit of romance, how about heading to a lakeside bar at sunset for a glass or two of local wine. Watch as the golden rays turn the lake the most beautiful colour. It’s a pretty perfect way to round off a romantic day in northern Italy!

Bellagio is one of the prettiest towns on Lake Como

If you consider yourself a foodie and love modern architecture, there’s no better honeymoon hotel than Il Sereno. With a Michelin-starred restaurant onsite and stunning Art Nouveau rooms, this grand hotel is 100% honeymoon-worthy!

Il Sereno is a modern luxury hotel on the banks of Lake Como

Amalfi Coast

Sweeping views, amazing cliff-side towns and beaches packed with glamorous types, there’s a reason the Amalfi Coast is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in Italy., As well as picturesque coastal towns such as Positano and Ravello, you’ll also find the chic islands of Capri and Ischia nearby.

Positano is one of the main towns on the Amalfi Coast

Now, you may have seen pretty photos of the Amalfi Coast on Instagram, but this region is characterised by huge lemon groves, sandy beaches, crystal clear water, amazing coastal hikes (including the Path of the Gods), and charming towns and villages.

Of course, it’s also dappled in southern Italian sunshine for the vast majority of the year, so it’s the ideal place to sit alfresco sipping a glass of local limoncello with your lover.

Capri is a popular place to add to a Italy honeymoon itinerary

While there are endless luxury hotels to choose from in Positano, Sorrento and Capri, it’s hard to beat the old-world sophistication and luxury of the Luxury Villa Excelsior Parco. Located on the old grounds of a Roman Villa, this place is both historical and beautiful. You’ll never want to leave this amazing five-star hotel with its outstanding views!

Hot tub views from one of the best hotels in Capri – Luxury Villa Excelsior Parco

I hope this guide to visiting Italy on honeymoon helps narrow down the key destinations for you! I struggled to pick just a few, but I’d also recommend Puglia, Lake Garda and the Aeolian Islands if you want to expand your plans.

If you’d like any more help planning your Italy honeymoon itinerary, I’d recommend reading my two road trip itineraries. There are plenty more amazing destinations to visit and they should help you craft your route through the country.

