What Is The Best eSIM For Japan? (+ Discount Code)

Whether you’re exploring vibrant cities or tranquil countryside, stay connected with my guide to the best eSIM for Japan.

This blog post contains affiliate links where I may earn a small commission to support this blog (at no extra cost to you).

Japan is one of the most fun and culturally varied countries I’ve visited on my adventures. Over several trips, I’ve seen such an amazing array of places and had a range of memorable experiences.

I loved my days exploring the vibrant city of Tokyo, with its futuristic technology, exciting food scene and peaceful temples. I explored lesser-known areas in Shizuoka and Wakayama, strolling through bamboo forests and bathing in onsen (Japanese hot springs). I tasted some of the finest sushi, wagyu beef, ramen, yakitori and more! It’s an incredible country and one I’d love to return to.

I loved exploring Japan

If you’re just starting to plan your trip to Japan, there’s an important element to think about: how to stay connected. This is a country where you’ll always want to be connected. Unless you speak Japanese, it’s not the simplest country to get around. I used my phone constantly, for navigating, checking train times, booking tickets, researching restaurants. Plus, I used data to keep in touch with friends and family, and spam the internet with photos and videos from my trip!

If you’re thinking you’ll use your regular SIM Card in Japan, think again. Data roaming is really pricey and you’ll soon find you rack up a huge bill. Some travellers rent pocket Wi-Fi devices at the airports, but I’ve found that the easiest and cheapest way to stay connected is to buy an eSIM for Japan. That way you’ll have internet the moment you land.

I’ve visited places all over Japan and stayed connected with fast data

The Best eSIMS For Japan

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital SIM card that works just like a physical SIM, but without the need to swap anything in and out of your phone. It installs in minutes (a bit like downloading an app), and you can activate it remotely. That means you’ll have internet the moment you land in Japan. It’s a bit of a no-brainer!

You’ll need to use your phone a lot when travelling in Japan

How does an eSIM work?

Once you purchase your eSIM, you’ll receive a QR code or activation link. Simply scan it on your phone, and your eSIM will connect you to one of the strongest local networks in Japan, such as au by KDDI. You can toggle it on when you arrive, and it’ll give you high-speed internet throughout your trip.

What you’ll need data for in Japan

Thinking you could get by with Wi-Fi at the start and end of the day? Think again! Japan is somewhere you’ll want to be connected at all times. The language barrier alone is a lot to deal with. Then you add in the fact you’ll be navigating the streets and public transport, translating menus and buying tickets. Here are a few basic tasks I used my data for on recent trips to Japan.

Google Maps: Streets in Tokyo, Osaka and other big cities can feel like a maze! You’ll want to be glued to maps to make sure you’re going the right way.

Streets in Tokyo, Osaka and other big cities can feel like a maze! You’ll want to be glued to maps to make sure you’re going the right way. Translation apps: So handy for for menus, signs or when you’re intrigued by the random snacks in a 7-Eleven!

So handy for for menus, signs or when you’re intrigued by the random snacks in a 7-Eleven! Train apps like Hyperdia or Japan Travel: Honestly, you’ll want some help with this unless you’re some kind of travel pro.

Honestly, you’ll want some help with this unless you’re some kind of travel pro. Suica app / IC card top-ups: A bit like oyster / contactless cards in the UK, you can use these prepaid cards on your phone to get through barriers, pay at vending machines and plenty more.

A bit like oyster / contactless cards in the UK, you can use these prepaid cards on your phone to get through barriers, pay at vending machines and plenty more. Google Lens: This is so helpful when travelling. You can just point your camera at something and it’ll tell you what it is.

I was glad I had data for my Japan trip

Best eSIM Japan Review: Why I Recommend Sim Local

Sim Local is my favourite eSIM company. They offer coverage in more than 220 destinations. That’s everywhere from Chad and Chile, to Turkey and Vietnam. If you’re travelling abroad, this company is likely to offer an eSIM to keep you connected.

As well as organising an electronic sim for a specific country, Sim Local also offers Global eSIMs, which works pretty much anywhere in the world. The plans run through local networks, so you’ll have a stable connection wherever you are.

Why choose Sim Local for your Japan eSIM?

Lots of eSIM plans available – Choose from 3 GB data to unlimited data, spread across durations from 4 days to 30 days. There will be one that suits your requirements.

– Choose from 3 GB data to unlimited data, spread across durations from 4 days to 30 days. There will be one that suits your requirements. Save money – Plans start from £10 / $13, much cheaper than paying the high data rates of your regular sim card in Japan.

– Plans start from £10 / $13, much cheaper than paying the high data rates of your regular sim card in Japan. Fast data – You’ll have 4G and 5G data on your travels, ideal for research, uploading photos, streaming and more.

– You’ll have 4G and 5G data on your travels, ideal for research, uploading photos, streaming and more. Travel like a local – Instantly connect to reliable Japanese networks like NTT Docomo and au by KDDI.

No matter where you’re travelling, you’ll want to stay connected

The best eSIMs for Japan

I’ve had a good scout around, and these are the top Japan eSIM plans available right now:

Japan Unlimited eSIM

If you’re a heavy data user, the Japan Unlimited eSIMs are the best choice. That way you won’t feel restricted on data usage.

Unlimited data for 7, 10 or 15 days

Connection via au by KDDI, one of Japan’s Big 3 networks

Fast 4G and 5G coverage across the country

Up to 3 GB of hotspot usage

3 GB Japan eSIM

This plan is ideal for lighter data users who will be spending longer periods travelling.

3 GB data for 30 days

A budget-friendly choice

Connection via the NTT Docomo mobile network, which is fast and reliable

Great for lighter data users

Fast 4G and 5G coverage across the country

5 GB Japan eSIM

This plan is ideal for standard data users.

5 GB data for 30 days

Great value

Connection via the NTT Docomo mobile network, which is fast and reliable

Great for the average data user, wanting to use maps, upload photos, stream videos etc.

Fast 4G and 5G coverage across the country

Global eSIM If you’re visiting a number of countries on your travels (including Japan), a global eSIM is a great option. This one has coverage in a whopping 153 countries! 20 GB data for 31 days

Fast 4G coverage

Connection via Orange

Use of a French number for International Calls and SMS

Great for travellers on multi-country trips in Asia and beyond Get your Japan eSIM now

Setting up a Sim Local eSIM to use in Japan

I’d recommend buying your Sim Local eSIM a few days before travelling. You don’t want to be organising it at the last minute. Once you pay online, you’ll automatically receive an email containing all the info on how to activate your Japan eSIM.

There are two ways to do this. You can either click the button on the email, or install the plan using Sim Local’s App. I promise it’s really simple – even my mum coped with it and she’s not the most tech savvy!

Once your eSIM is installed, you won’t need to turn it on until you arrive in Japan. Usually, I turn off my home SIM card when I depart (to avoid any of those crazy high roaming fees!) Then I toggle the eSIM to on when I land in Japan. Usually, this will connect immediately and the data will be usable.

Beautiful views over Asakusa in Tokyo

Do eSIMs offer good value for money?

If you’ve been researching eSIMs, you’re probably being bombarded with adverts and deals already. It’s a hugely competitive market. To be honest, I’ve tried several different operators on my travels, but I’ve found Sim Local’s deals to be some of the most affordable and reliable options.

As a quick comparison, Sim Local offers its 10 day unlimited data plan for Japan for £20.50. Airalo offers the same for £30. That’s significantly more. Meanwhile, HolaFly, another competitor, offers its 10 day unlimited data plan for Japan for £27.

So, on price alone, Sim Local comes out on top. But added to the fact I’ve had great experiences, and trust the brand, I’d opt for them every time.

To make Sim Local’s deals even more reasonable, I’ve managed to get you a 10% off deal! Follow this link and enter the discount code WANDERLUST at the checkout. It’s the cheapest Japan eSIM you can buy!

I hope my guide to the best eSIMs for Japan helps make your travel planning easier. It’s such an amazing country, you’re going to fall in love with it! Plus, with all this data at your fingertips, you’ll be able to share every special moment with your friends and family back home.

Looking for more travel inspiration for visiting Japan? Check out these posts: