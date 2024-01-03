Visiting the French capital with your loved one? From gallery trips and walks, to food tours, there are so many romantic things to do in Paris for couples!

Have you booked a trip to the French capital with your lover? No doubt you’re looking for some of the most romantic things to do in Paris. Whether you want to wander the cobbled streets arm in arm, eat your body weight in delicious French chocolates, or find a special place to pop an important question, there are so many romantic things to do in Paris for couples.

romantic paris

It’s a big city which offers so much, so I think it can be tricky to find that perfect date without a bit of help! Luckily, I’ve put together a handy list of the most romantic things to do in Paris for you to check out while you’re there. Whether you’re planning a low-key day by the Seine or you want to splurge on a memorable experience, you’ll find them all below!

Take your pick from these amazing Paris date ideas and let me know which ones you’ve tried for yourself!

Romantic Things To Do In Paris For Couples

1. Add a lock to the love lock bridge

Hands down one of the most popular date ideas in Paris is to put a love lock on one of the love lock bridges, the most famous being the Pont des Arts. Buy a lock in advance, carve your initials and your partner’s initials, and add it to the railings as so many couples have done beforehand!

How about adding a lock on the love lock bridge?

2. Enjoy a champagne picnic in front of the Eiffel Tower

Is there a more iconic place in the whole of Paris than the Eiffel Tower? Plan the ultimate romantic lunch with a bottle of champagne and some fine French picnic food with your partner. Romantic things to do in Paris don’t get more special than this!

This has to be the most romantic place to have a picnic

3. Take a cruise down the Seine River

How about hopping on board a romantic cruise with your other half? Well, with the Seine being the beating heart of Paris, it’s a great spot for enjoying a sunset cruise. The wine will flow, romantic vibes will be all around you, and it’ll be a night that neither of you will forget.

A bateau trip is one of the most romantic dates in Paris

4. Enjoy romantic walks around Luxembourg Gardens

If you want to spend time out in nature, surrounded by greenery and beautiful floral displays, head to Luxembourg Gardens. It’s where locals and tourists go to relax, catch up with friends, and go on outdoorsy dates. Hold hands, point out beautiful plant displays, and enjoy being in love!

Luxembourg Gardens – what a beautiful spot!

5. Take a food tour of the best French patisseries

I challenge you to go to Paris and not eat your weight in chocolates and pastries! If you’re both foodies, a great Paris date idea is to jump on a food tour of the city and be taken to all the best patisseries by a local guide. Once you’ve enjoyed some sweet treats together, you and your partner can slide into a sugar coma together!

You can feast on delicious pastries with your lover

If you’re looking for a really special restaurant for your trip to the city, don’t miss my guide to the Best Restaurants In Paris With Beautiful Views Of The City.

6. Appreciate the beauty of Notre Dame

There are plenty of historic things to do in Paris for couples and one of the most famous spots has to be Notre Dame. Although it’s being rebuilt after the catastrophic fire, it’s still a beautiful place to visit, and it’s located right on the banks of the romantic Seine.

Notre Dame Cathedral is one of the most magnificent sights in the city

7. Take historic walking tours around Saint-Germain-des-Prés

There are few areas in Paris that are more historic and pedestrian-friendly than Saint-Germain-des-Prés. Grab your loved one and join a walking tour to learn all about one of the oldest districts in the city. There’s a cool story around every corner here and plenty of memories to be made!

8. Admire the golden spectacle of the Palais Garnier

If you love gold, glitz, and glamour, head to the opulent Palais Garnier. The old opera house is the perfect fancy attraction to explore if you want to see how the elite spend their days! You might want to pack your sunglasses for the golden glare!

The interiors of Palais Garnier

9. Wander around the gardens at the Palais Royal

Are you and your partner interested in history and culture? Then take a trip to Rue Saint-Honoré and visit Palais Royal, the old French Royal Palace. With a huge courtyard, pillars, and plenty of amazing architectural features, you and your partner can pretend you’re pre-revolution royals!

Palais Royal in Paris

10. Check out the views from Pont Alexandre III

There’s something magical about looking out across the River Seine with a loved one. Hands down the best view is from the Pont Alexandre III. It’s also one of the most beautiful bridges I’ve ever seen, so make sure to bring your camera.

Pont Alexandre III

11. Take a walking tour of the historic Le Marais District

Want to check out one of the oldest districts in Paris? Le Marais district is one of the most picturesque neighbourhoods in the city, and a walking tour with a local is the best way to experience it. You could pretend for a moment that you’ve both moved to France and are living the quintessential Parisian life!

Pretty architecture of Le Marais District

12. Admire the art at the Musée de la Vie Romantique

Is there a more romantic museum than the Musée de la Vie Romantique? This small, hidden gem of a museum is full of romantic corners for lunches, walks, and artistic exploration. It’s an overlooked museum, but a must-visit place for couples!

13. Kick back with a picnic in the Place des Vosges

Run to the boulangerie, grab some picnic items, and head over to the oldest square in the whole of Paris, Place des Vosges. Located in one of the fanciest areas of the city, it’s a beautiful, light, and airy spot, full of history. It’s ideal for a romantic lunch in the heart of Paris, and a picnic is ideal if you’re trying to enjoy the city on a budget.

How about a picnic in Place des Vosges?

14. Enjoy petit fours at a romantic hotel

Paris is home to some of the fanciest and most luxurious hotels in the world, but even if you can’t afford to stay there, book yourself a petit four tea at one of the hotel restaurants.

L’Oiseau Blanc, Paris

You’ll get to feast on fancy cakes, admire the luxurious surroundings, and see what it’s like to stay in some of the best 5-star joints in the world!

If you’re looking for the perfect hotel for your trip, don’t miss my guide to the Most Romantic Hotels In Paris.

15. Catch a show at the Moulin Rouge

If you and your partner enjoy nightlife, there’s no better place than the iconic Moulin Rouge in Montmartre. Book yourself a dinner show and you’ll get to enjoy a great meal while being entertained by amazing dancers and the iconic can-can. This is an unforgettable experience and definitely one of the most popular dates in Paris!

Moulin Rouge – an iconic Paris date night!

16. Scout out the best proposal spots

There’s a reason why so many people get engaged in Paris, after all, it’s the city of love! One of the most romantic things you can do in Paris is propose, so pack the most amazing ring money can buy, and prepare to pop the big question to your loved one. The Eiffel Tower is the most popular spot in the city, but there are plenty more gorgeous places that ooze romance!

Would you like to propose in Paris?

17. Take a tour of the Art Nouveau architectural hotspots

The art in Paris isn’t just displayed in museums. In fact, the whole city is an architectural wonderland, especially if you’re into the Art Nouveau style. Take a walking tour with a local expert and remember to look up and you’ll see so many hidden gems in the designs!

18. Pretend to be a royal in the Palace of Versailles

If you’re looking for a romantic day trip out of the city centre, head over to the mighty Palace of Versailles. With opulent gardens, a hall of mirrors, and centuries of luxurious decor, it’s a wonderfully romantic place to wander around with your partner.

You could take a day trip to The Palace of Versailles

19. Shop until you drop on the Champs-Elysees

If you or your partner are shopaholics, don’t forget to take a stroll along the Champs-Elysees. Its’s full of designer stores and luxury brands. Perhaps you can pick up a little gift to remember you of your romantic trip to Paris!

The iconic Champs-Elysees in Paris

So, which of these fabulous Paris date ideas takes your fancy? Let me know in the comments!

If you’re looking for more tips for the French capital, take a look at these posts:

Enjoyed this post? Feel free to pin it for later…