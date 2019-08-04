From luxury eco-lodges and beachfront villas to funky hostels and hammocks on the sand – figure out where to stay in Isla Holbox with this accommodation guide to suit all budgets.

With turquoise water, beautiful beaches, and plenty to see and do, Mexico is one of my top recommendations for a relaxing holiday. However, as more and more tourists head there each year, it’s becoming harder to find special spots away from the crowds. My top tip? Slow down the pace and spend a few days on the island of Holbox – a fun and bohemian destination, which hasn’t lost its charm.

If you’re wondering how to get to Isla Holbox, be sure to check out my travel tips, as well as reading my enormous Isla Holbox travel guide, which is packed full of the best things to do, places to visit and restaurant suggestions.

Isla Holbox is car-free (although there are golf carts and bikes to get around), and wifi speeds are pretty slow. As a result, it’s an ideal spot for a digital detox – leave the laptop behind and spend your days sipping cocktails on the beach or exploring the nature reserve. Yum Balam is home to abundant birdlife, including vibrant pink flamingos and pelicans. Dolphins, turtles, and even whale sharks regularly visit the waters around the island.

To ensure you make the most of your stay, it’s worth doing a little research before on where to stay in Isla Holbox. Although the island is somewhat sleepy compared to the popular destinations of Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum, there’s no shortage of Holbox hotels to suit every budget.

Happily, I’ve done the hard work for you! If you’re finding it tricky to decide where to stay in Isla Holbox, use this handy hotel review guide and hopefully you’ll find the perfect accommodation for your trip.

Where To Stay in Isla Holbox

Luxury Hotels in Isla Holbox

There’s no shortage of luxury hotels in Holbox, but at Casa Sandra, Cuban artist Sandra Pérez Lozano has created a rare jewel, crammed to the brim with unique, eye-catching works of art. Each piece of furniture and decoration is carefully sourced from local Yucatan artists and most are made from natural materials. This gives the hotel a rustic feel, but don’t worry – Casa Sandra certainly doesn’t scrimp on luxury.

Along with a wonderful spa, you’ll find spacious, luxurious bedrooms. The hotel’s restaurant, Esencia, offers Mexican-Cuban fusion food, and includes plenty of seafood sourced from the island’s waters. Also don’t miss the regular yoga and pilates sessions on the beach in front of the hotel. While it works for friends and families, I think this is the one of the best hotels in Holbox for couples seeking a romantic break.

Casa Las Tortugas is one of the most popular hotels in Holbox, and one I’ve had recommended by plenty of people! The beautiful boutique hotel sits on the beach, just a stone’s throw from the island’s main square. It offeres the best of both worlds – you’re close to the main action on Holbox Island, whilst still feeling like you’ve got your own private slice of paradise.

Rooms are comfortable and the chic design of the hotel cleverly repurposes driftwood and local materials to create an elegant hippie-chic vibe. One of the big attractions is the restaurant, which serves up fabulous seafood and local delicacies.

The luxury eco-resort of Villas Flamingos is located in the heart of the Yum Balam Reserve, and is regarded as one of the best luxury hotels in Holbox. It’s the ideal place to reconnect with nature without sacrificing your comfort. It’s designed to have as little impact on the natural environment as possible, allowing you to relax and enjoy the scenery without damaging the island’s precious ecosystem.

The beach is secluded and set away from the main populated areas, so this is the ideal place to come for a taste of nature and some peace and quiet. Each room is decorated individually in a bohemian style, with bright mosaic tiles and handcrafted wooden embellishments. best hotels in Holbox.

On an island crammed with brightly decorated hotels and vibrant murals, the minimalist design of Las Nubes de Holbox is surprising. The hotel features simple, whitewashed, thatched buildings in traditional styles, with comfort at the heart.

You’ll find lush interiors, a luxurious spa, and everything else you’d expect from one of the most popular luxury hotels in Holbox. Although the design may be minimalist, the natural beauty of Holbox speaks for itself, and is best appreciated from the romantic terrace in the hotel restaurant.

Mid-Range Hotels in Isla Holbox

From the outside, Punta Caliza Hotel resembles many of the luxury boutique hotels that litter the coastline of the Yucatan Peninsula. However, take a step inside and you’ll soon see that this hotel is one-of-a-kind. Designed by a group of award-winning young architects, the entire structure is inspired by traditional Mayan construction techniques, using red cedar bark and lime to create gorgeous stucco effects.

The highlight has to be the water-filled ‘patio’ in the central courtyard. This is an eco-friendly hotel run by a small family – as such, you’ll receive a warm welcome, personalised service, and plenty of insider tips for your time on Isla Holbox.

This 3-star hotel is just a stone’s throw from the beach and has everything you need to enjoy your stay on Holbox, without breaking the bank. Rooms are comfortable and well-equipped, and the outdoor pool makes a refreshing change from the sea on hot days. This is also a great option for families, with plenty of activities for little ones and well-priced family rooms. It’s definitely one of the best mid range options on the island.

Budget Hotels in Isla Holbox

Tribu Hostel is one of the best places to stay in Isla Holbox for backpackers. Designed by travellers, for travellers, this cheap hostel is perfectly thought out to meet the needs of backpackers and budget travellers. You’ll find a variety of vibrant dorm rooms, singles and doubles, all at reasonable prices.

However, the real draw of this hotel is its wonderful bar, where it’s easy to meet people, and share a beer while enjoying live music and swapping travel tales. If you’re a creative type, you can even grab a paintbrush and add to the murals that adorn the walls.

Hopefully this guide has given you plenty of ideas for where to stay in Isla Holbox. For more travel tips on visiting the island, check out my comprehensive travel guide! Let me know where you end up.

