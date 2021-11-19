From beautiful brunches to tasty tacos, lobster pizza and marquesitas, these are the best restaurants in Isla Holbox, Mexico.

If you’ve read my Holbox travel guide you’ll have heard how much love I have for the bohemian island of Isla Holbox. It’s one of those places I fell head over heels for! With its paradise beaches, colourful murals, varied activities and great food scene, it offers a lot to travellers too.

Cute streets on Isla Holbox Mexico

I tend to travel with my stomach! Trying authentic local food is one of the reasons I love exploring this planet. I’ll admit that the food in Holbox was constantly putting a smile on my face! Whether it was the delicious tacos al pibil, laced with hot sauce or the grilled lobster that tasted like it had just stepped out of the ocean, there was a lot to sample.

I loved my time in Holbox – it has so much charcacter

There’s a real charm to the food scene in Holbox too, as you won’t find the chains that litter the coast in Cancun. N o Starbucks, Subway, McDonalds or Burger King! Lots of the businesses are small family-run restaurants, cafes and bars, where the owners pour their hearts and souls into each dish or drink.

Get ready for the best Holbox restaurants

So, if you’re wondering where to eat in Holbox, hopefully this guide will give you a little helping hand. I’d recommend reading my Isla Holbox travel guide before visiting, as it’s filled with tips on how to get to the island, how much things cost, where to stay and a few other things you might not have thought of.

You’ll be eating your bodyweight in tacos when you visit Isla Holbox!

Where To Eat In Isla Holbox

From cafes and brunch spots to gelato shops, taco shacks, pizza places and fine-dining restaurants, this Holbox restaurant guide will give you a good starting point!

Sunrise on Isla de Holbox

This fine-dining spot doesn’t have a menu. That’s how fresh the food is! Chef Erik Winckelmann cooks four main dishes each night, visits your table to describe each one in detail and then takes your order.

El Chapulim Holbox is a lovely restaurant for dinner

We enjoyed excellent (and huge!) steaks, but the seafood and lobster options sounded appetising too. When we visited mains were 350 MXN, so if you’re on a budget, ask for the prices before ordering.

We had a funny experience here as we hadn’t realised they didn’t accept cards (which may have changed now!) My partner left the restaurant to visit the ATM… which was out of order! We ended up returning the next day to pay – all done on trust! If that doesn’t show what a lovely place this is, I don’t know what does!

Get ready to feast on traditional Mexican dishes found throughout the Yucatan Peninsula including tacos and quesadillas, as well as surf and turf style platters. Prices are mid-range and the ambience is lively. The grilled fish and shrimp here is especially good. You can check out the menu online, as well as book a table in advance.

You can’t visit Holbox and not sample some of the island’s tacos. With fast-food style service, plastic chairs and tablecloths, this is a budget-friendly option for authentic food. One taco will set you back just 19 MXN (a little more if you add cheese). Definitely try their tacos al pastor, chorizo and the arrachera steak. Also, this is a BYOB restaurant so you can grab a beer from one of the stores and enjoy it with your tasty tacos!

If you don’t fancy tacos, there’s a broad menu also featuring items such as quesadillas, tortas, burritos, nachos and big platters to share.

Tierra Mia

A great option for breakfast, Tierra Mia is a small cafe with reasonable prices. It’s ideal if you’re looking for somewhere for your morning coffee or smoothie. I’d recommend trying an iced cocolatte – so delicious!

You can also order bagels, waffles and some other items to kick off your day on the island!

You’ll walk these pretty streets looking at all of the restaurants in Holbox

ROOTS

Roots has built up quite the reputation for its lobster pizza. It’s something you simply have to try if you visit Holbox! Quite a few restaurants offer it, but Roots is where I’d suggest you go. They don’t tend to come cheap (600 MXN) but you’ll get to eat a thin crusty, cheesy pizza, topped with garlicky succulent lobster tail. The other pizzas are great too (and around a third of the price!)

The menu also features several salads, as well as a huge list of cocktails, tequilas and soft drinks. Roots is a really fun place for dinner or drinks as there’s often live music too.

This upmarket restaurant is located a little walk from the main central area of Holbox, but it’s worth the extra effort! It mixes jungle vibes with top gastronomy. Wait until you see the photogenic dishes, which include the most beautiful plate of grilled octopus I’ve ever laid eyes on!

Grilled octopus at Piedrasanta Holbox

As mentioned above, we enjoyed a great afternoon at this beach bar, located just in front of Holbox Dream Hotel. The décor was cool and they had a big menu of delicious Mexican food. The tacos and tostadas were excellent, topped with super fresh fish. There were comfy beds to relax on and the atmosphere and music was just right too.

Tostadas at Coquitos Beach Club in Holbox

This restaurant brings a unique style of cooking to the island with its Italian, Uruguayan and Argentinian fusion menu. It’s a little pricier than some places, but the quality is great. Expect hearty steaks, homemade pasta and pizza, empanadas and more. I recommend checking our the restaurant’s Instagram for a flavour of what to expect.

If you’re looking for vegetarian or vegan food during your stay in Isla Holbox, you simply have to visit this restaurant. The most popular items on the menu are the burgers, which are meat free and made from ingredients such as beetroot, lentils and beans.

Eating here is a reminder that vegetarian food doesn’t mean tasteless or boring! There’s so much variety, you’ll forget there’s no meat in what you’re eating! This is also a great place for breakfast or brunch in Holbox.

Arte Sano is famous for vegetarian and vegan food in Holbox

From the same people as Casa Las Tortugas (one of the best hotels on the island) comes this vibrant bar and restaurant. Located in a stunning walled garden, with lots of cute decor touches, this restaurant focuses on tapas style sharing plates.

Small plates at Luuma, Holbox

The menu features falafel, tacos, empanadas, kebabs and more, all made from high quality ingredients and presented in a photogenic way. Some of the most popular options here are the sharing boards. Pick from a cheese board, sea platter, meat board or a vegetarian platter. They all sound delicious!

If, like me, you are obsessed with tacos and would happily eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner, you’re going to fall in love with Barba Negra! Yes they serve lots of dishes and they have a long cocktail menu, but forget all of that for a moment as the tacos here are some of the best you’ll try in Mexico!

Succulent fish tacos, chorizo with crispy leeks, fried octopus, chicken, steak, shrimp and garlic tacos … the list goes on! Be sure to try the restaurant’s signature habanero hot sauce too.

Some of the best tacos on Holbox are at Barba Negra – a popular choice in my Holbox restaurant guide

If you’re looking for the best brunch in Holbox, you can’t go wrong with Painapol. The smoothie bowls are some of the prettiest I’ve ever seen, adorned with flowers and fruit cut into shapes. You’ll also find all the usual brunch items including avocado toast, pancakes, eggs and more.

Painapol Holbox – the best brunch in Holbox

If you love fresh fish, this Holbox restaurant has some very yummy options! Shrimp burritos, tuna ceviche, octopus and more await at this relaxed and friendly spot. The menu is divided into tacos, tostadas, aguachiles and ceviches, plus an enticing menu of specials.

Mahi Restaurant is a great place for seafood in Holbox

There’s something about eating fresh sushi by the sea that makes it taste even better! There aren’t many places to get Japanese dishes on the island, so if you’re craving some sushi or sashimi, stop by El Sushi de Holbox.

This restaurant is in the ideal people watching spot too, with a patio looking out at the town. As a guide, prices are reasonable, with nigiri sets from 60 MXN and maki roll sets from 90 MXN. They also have a happy hour, so stop by then for some extra special discounts.

El Sushi de Holbox is the best place for sushi in Holbox

Don’t Miss The Marquesitas!

Head to Holbox’s main square in the evening and you’ll see several street vendors luring in customers with sugary scents. They’re making marquesitas, which are a kind of crepe that’s filled with ingredients including dulce de leche, Nutella and cheese, then rolled up. They go crispy and chewy, and are absolutely to die for! I’m getting hungry just thinking about it.

One of my favourite activities in Isla Holbox – eating marquesitas in the main square!

Isla Holbox Food and Drink Prices

This is just a rough guide, as places vary a lot! It might help you budget for your stay on Isla Holbox.

Breakfast: 85 MXN

Coffee: 50 MXN

Cocktails: 100 MXN

Plate of tacos: 70 – 110 MXN

Main Course Meal In A Restaurant: 100 – 350 MXN… although the sky’s the limit!