Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

These tips for travelling to Mexico include the best places to visit, how to get there and helpful advice to make the most of your holiday.

If you’re planning a trip to Mexico, no doubt you’ve got lots of questions. You’re wondering where to go and how to plan your itinerary. Whether it’s your first trip to the country, or you’ve visited in the past, no doubt you have questions about safety – I definitely did!

I’ve visited Mexico several times, exploring different areas and coming back with lots of advice for you guys. I’ve written posts about where to visit in the Riviera Maya, how to get to Isla Holbox and about key sites including Chichen Itza. I’ve tasted the best (and worst!) Mexican food, learned when you should and shouldn’t drink the local tap water and stayed at my fair share of hotels.

I’ve got tonnes of useful Mexico travel tips for you guys, and while you’ll find lots of Mexico posts scattered across my blog, I wanted to collate them in one place. Now you can work through them one by one and pick up tips and ideas as you plan your trip to Mexico.

When people ask me what my favourite country is, Mexico is the place that comes to mind straight away. It’s one of the first places I travelled solo, the first time I took a dip in Caribbean waters and the first place I encountered street food that was better than what was served in top restaurants (mmmm tacos!) I just fell in love with the country, the people and the lifestyle.

Mexico is diverse, rich in history, culture and has a great variety of destinations and activities on offer, to suit all sorts of travellers. I hope these posts help you plan your dream trip to Mexico. As always, if you have any questions, drop me an email and I’ll do my best to help.