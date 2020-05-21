Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.
These tips for travelling to Mexico include the best places to visit, how to get there and helpful advice to make the most of your holiday.
If you’re planning a trip to Mexico, no doubt you’ve got lots of questions. You’re wondering where to go and how to plan your itinerary. Whether it’s your first trip to the country, or you’ve visited in the past, no doubt you have questions about safety – I definitely did!
I’ve visited Mexico several times, exploring different areas and coming back with lots of advice for you guys. I’ve written posts about where to visit in the Riviera Maya, how to get to Isla Holbox and about key sites including Chichen Itza. I’ve tasted the best (and worst!) Mexican food, learned when you should and shouldn’t drink the local tap water and stayed at my fair share of hotels.
I’ve got tonnes of useful Mexico travel tips for you guys, and while you’ll find lots of Mexico posts scattered across my blog, I wanted to collate them in one place. Now you can work through them one by one and pick up tips and ideas as you plan your trip to Mexico.
When people ask me what my favourite country is, Mexico is the place that comes to mind straight away. It’s one of the first places I travelled solo, the first time I took a dip in Caribbean waters and the first place I encountered street food that was better than what was served in top restaurants (mmmm tacos!) I just fell in love with the country, the people and the lifestyle.
Mexico is diverse, rich in history, culture and has a great variety of destinations and activities on offer, to suit all sorts of travellers. I hope these posts help you plan your dream trip to Mexico. As always, if you have any questions, drop me an email and I’ll do my best to help.
From pristine, sandy beaches and crystal clear lagoons, to towering Mayan pyramids and breathtaking cenotes, there are so many amazing places to visit in the Riviera Maya in Mexico.
From luxury eco-lodges and beachfront villas to funky hostels and hammocks on the sand – figure out where to stay in Isla Holbox with this accommodation guide to suit all budgets.
From exploring the ancient civilisations of the Mayan people, to sailing through the bright turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea and sampling all the delicious Mexican food the region has to offer, it’s time to take a look at the best tours, activities and excursions in the Riviera Maya!
The island of Holbox in Mexico is the beach destination of your dreams. Don’t believe me? These Isla Holbox photos will have you hooked!
Whether you’re travelling from Cancun to Holbox directly, or from elsewhere in the country, find out how to get to Isla Holbox by bus, plane, car and bus.
Daily trips to the beach, delicious food, stunning resorts and plenty of amazing day trips… there are plenty of reasons to visit Playa Del Carmen.
Find out why you should consider visiting Yal-Ku instead of Xel-Ha in Mexico.
Puerto Morelos, near Cancun in Mexico, is a wonderful place to spend an afternoon. Find out all about where to go, how to get there and more!