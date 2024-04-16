Wondering what to wear in Mexico or how to pack for your holiday? From bikinis to backpacks, this Mexico packing list has got you covered!

Mexico is one of my favourite holiday destinations. It’s a country I’ve explored on numerous trips, each a little different from each other! I spent a month living on the Caribbean coast, learning Spanish and immersing myself in the Mexican way of life.

I’ve loved visiting Mexico over the years!

I’ve done the glitzy resorts around Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum, enjoying sunshine-filled days of pure relaxation. I loved exploring the characterful (and popular) town of Tulum, feasting on tasty brunches and enjoying the vibrant nightlife.

One of my favourite trips to Mexico was spent exploring Isla Holbox – a paradisiacal island of white sand, amazing wildlife, colourful murals and a laid-back way of life.

Arriving on Isla Holbox with my suitcase full of clothes

I’ve ticked off temples, beach towns, jungles, cenotes, water parks, authentic local experiences and more. But, don’t worry, there’s still plenty to draw me back! I’m desperate to spend time on the Pacific Coast. Plus, a trip to Oaxaca for Day of the Dead has been on my bucket list for years.

So, you could say, I love Mexico and I’m venturing into expert territory! It felt like it was about time that I came up with a helpful packing guide for any of you planning trips right now.

Aerial views of one of my fave places in Mexico – Isla Holbox

With so many types of trip possible in Mexico, you’ll need to pack carefully. It’s the kind of destination where it’s easy to completely overpack… or to leave out one crucial item.

Most people enjoy a mix of activities. On my last trip I trekked around ancient Mayan ruins, relaxed in a luxurious resort, swam in cenotes, and enjoyed a mix of casual and upmarket restaurants. My partner booked a day out in the water SCUBA diving, while opted for a snorkel trip and spotted lots of colourful fish.

My husband went Scuba diving in a cenote in Mexico

If you’re starting to think about your packing list for Mexico, I’m here to help. Not only will I share what to wear in Mexico, but also a few useful extras you shouldn’t travel without. From bug spray and a reusable water bottle, to sun cream and a camera, there’s plenty to think about before you leave.

If you still need to plan where to visit in Mexico, I’d recommend having a good look at my other Mexico travel blogs. I’ve covered destinations including Cancun, Tulum, Playa Del Carmen, Isla Holbox, Isla Mujeres and Oaxaca.

When is the Best Time To Visit Mexico?

Most would say that the best time to visit Mexico is between December and April. You’ll enjoy lovely sunny days with temperatures between 25-30 degrees. It’s the perfect beach weather. Spring Break usually falls in March/April, so check the dates and perhaps avoid those weeks if you’re planning a Caribbean coast trip. Some of the resorts can get pretty rowdy!

Mexico does have a rainy season, which runs from May to September. I’ve visited in this period and it really shouldn’t deter you! Usually the weather is still lovely and warm (but more on the humid side) and there are a few tropical downpours throughout the time. These tend to happen in the afternoons, so you can plan your day to have a bit of chill time after lunch.

There are lots of amazing places to visit in Mexico

Hurricane season runs from June to November, with September and October being the peak months. Again, it’s not a given you’ll be caught in extreme weather, but something to be aware of.

Personally, I love visiting Mexico during the UK winter, as that dose of sunshine and vitamin D is a great pick-me-up!

What To Wear In Mexico: An Overview

Now you’ve figured out the weather for your trip, you can start thinking about what to pack.

Most people plan beach holidays, staying in holiday accommodation or beach resorts. There are no strict dress codes to adhere to, so anything goes! Mexico is also a popular backpacker destination, so many people dress casually. In general, you’ll want several pairs of shorts, t-shirts, summer dresses and sandals.

Dressed casually in a Mexican beach town, wearing shorts, bikini and light top

Do you need smart clothing for a trip to Mexico? Well, it really depends on the style of trip you’re planning. There are some incredible 5* resorts in Mexico (I recommend checking out these dreamy 5-Star Hotels in Tulum!) Many of these have chic restaurants and stylish beach clubs. For these you may want to dress up a little more, but to be honest, I still wouldn’t go as far as to wear high heels. While a few people might, you won’t find many dressed up to the nines!

It’s important to be respectful of local cultures during your trip. Think about this particularly if you’re visiting any religious sites or spending time with local families.

A lot of tourists dress depending on the activity they’re doing (e.g. around water sports, adventure and nature) so I’d recommend packing some sportswear and comfortable, lightweight items. Even better if they dry quickly, so you don’t have to worry about a quick rain shower or dip in the water!

Enjoying lots of tasty Mexican dishes on the Riviera Maya

What To Wear In Mexico: The Ultimate Guide

What To Wear In Mexico: Women’s Clothes

In order to write your packing list for Mexico, be sure to research exactly where you’re going. The temperatures don’t vary much across the year, but the weather conditions do.

In general, I wore shorts or a midi-skirt with a vest top, or a summery dress during the day. These outfits were suitable for most activities – from relaxing on the beaches to exploring ruins, cenotes or islands.

Wearing a colourful vest top and shorts in Mexico

If you’re wondering what to wear in Mexico at night, a lot of the restaurants in towns like Tulum are very casual. I tended to wear short or long dresses in the evenings. It’s pretty warm all day, so I never wanted any heavy layers!

For some adventurous hikes, e.g. through the jungle in Palenque, I was happy to wear lightweight leggings with a sports bra, sports vest and trainers.

Mexico has plenty of incredible beaches, so don’t forget to pack your favourite bikini or swimwear. You might also want to take a dip in the cooling waters of one of the country’s spectacular cenotes near Tulum or Cancun such as Dos Ojos, Ik-Kil or Cenote Samula. You can find out more about visiting these spots and more in my popular guide to the Riviera Maya.

You should definitely swim in a cenote if you get the chance

Here are a few specific items of women’s clothing I’d recommend for Mexico:

Women’s sundress – Something strappy, pretty and not too short for everyday use.

Women’s maxi dress – I quite liked having a longer item or two, especially for when insects were out.

Women’s midi skirt – I live in items like this in warm countries and have them in multiple colours and patterns. They’re comfortable and not revealing.

Women’s shorts – I packed a few pairs. I’d recommend something loose and comfortable like these shorts, and then perhaps some classic denim shorts too.

Women’s summer top – I wore a lot of things like this. Neutral colours work best as you can mix and match with shorts and skirts. Plus, you can dress them up or dress them down!

Women’s bikini – You’ll need to pack a couple of items of swimwear. There are so many cute bikinis out there to choose from!

Women’s rash guard – Not essential, but if you burn easily (or plan to surf) I’d recommend one of these. This one is great as it has a built-in bra and comes with a pair of matching shorts.

Women’s sports vest – I’d recommend one or two sweat-absorbing vests like this for adventurous activities.

Women’s sports bra – Ideal for sporty or adventure activities. I prefer sports bras like this Under Armour one which has some built in padding for extra support.

Women’s leggings – You might prefer sports shorts, but depending on the activity you’re doing, you might want a pair of leggings for a bit of extra protection. These Under Armour ones are great as they’re very lightweight.

Sarong – A really useful item for any travels in warm countries! Use it as a towel, a cover up, to sit on, to lie on or for a cute addition to an outfit!

Sun hat – You’ll definitely want a sun hat to protect yourself.

Sunglasses – I’ve owned a pair of these Ray Bans for a few years now and love them!

A few suggestions for what to wear in Mexico for women

A note on mosquitoes in Mexico…

I couldn’t tell you what to wear in Mexico without mentioning that there are mosquitoes and other insects that bite in Mexico. If you feel like you’re that person who always gets bitten (that’s me too!!) while your friends are fine, you might want to cover up in lightweight trousers and a shirt. On my first trip to Playa del Carmen, I got eaten alive, but on return trips they hardly touched me. I have no idea why!

My biggest piece of advice (and one I so often forget!)… avoid being outside at dusk. The mosquitoes always seem to feast as the sun goes down, so if you can stay indoors around that time, you’ll probably fare better. Some people say that they’re more attracted to dark coloured clothing, so I’d recommend packing lighter colours if possible.

The Bite Away pen applies concentrated heat through the ceramic contact on the end

Personally I love the Bite Away pen, which is a clever electronic device which helps take away the itch after you’ve been bitten. Unfortunately, it doesn’t prevent getting bitten in the first place but I’ve been really impressed with how quickly the itch subsides.

There is also a risk of dengue fever in Mexico. Transmitted by mosquitoes, symptoms of this tropical disease include a fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a skin rash. It’s a serious disease, so my advice is to always wear insect repellent, even during the day. I’ve popped a few more tips below of other things you could take to help either with protection or relief afterwards.

My first trip to Mexico was back in 2011!

What To Wear In Mexico: Men’s Clothes

Similarly to women, men usually dress casually in Mexico. The main thing is to consider the activities you’ll be doing. Most men I saw wore shorts with t-shirts, vests or shirts.

Here are a few specific items of men’s clothing I’d recommend for Mexico:

Men’s casual shorts – I’d recommend several pairs of comfortable shorts for everyday use.

Men’s T-shirts – Pack a few options of t-shirts too.

Men’s shirts – A few shirts (long or short sleeved) are a good idea. I personally love these linen shirts. They look very cool!

Men’s vests – If you sweat a lot, you might find vest tops more

comfortable in the heat.

Men’s sports tops – For active days, something like this is really useful as it’s super-absorbent.

Men’s sports shorts – If you’re doing some adventurous hikes or activities, you’ll want shorts you can move freely in.

Swimming trunks – The more fun the pattern, the better! These ones have pockets and are quick dry too.

Baseball cap – Look for one with a mesh back like this one, so it’s more breathable.

Sunglasses – You can’t beat a classic pair of these Ray Bans!

A few suggestions for what to wear for men visiting Mexico

Men And Women’s Footwear For Mexico

If you’re wondering what footwear to pack for Mexico, it will vary depending on where you’re going. For visiting towns and cities, I’d recommend flat shoes, trainers, sandals or flip-flops. For a beach trip with water activities, cenote swims or trips to water parks, you might want to wear sandals or sports trainers.

If you’re planning a lot of water activities, a pair of water shoes could be really handy. They protect the soles of your feet and give you a bit of extra grip.

Unless you’re visiting really smart restaurants or staying in 5-star hotels in Mexico and you really want to dress up, you won’t need high heels. For dinners, I usually wore flat sandals, while men wore basic leather shoes or espadrilles.

There are plenty of luxurious resorts in Mexico, especially on the Caribbean coast

Here are a few specific items of footwear I’d recommend for Mexico:

Birkenstock sandals – Really durable, ideal for men or women and come in multiple colours. There are a few different styles to choose from too.

Teva trekking sandals – Really durable, great for travel, easy to take on and off and they come in lots of colours and patterns.

Skechers lightweight trainers – Really comfortable and they dry quickly too, so are useful for all sorts of travel.

Havianas flip flops – Male or female, everyone should own a pair! These ones for men are fun too.

Cute women’s sandals – Something like this is great for beach clubs, hotels and restaurants.

Tom’s flat loafers – A nice casual shoe for men, easy to slip on and great for exploring or going to restaurants.

Hiking shoes – Only necessary if you’re planning some big adventures. These ones are great as they’re lightweight and breathable.

Water shoes – Again, not essential, but can be useful for rocky areas or hiking around waterfalls.

A few of my top picks for footwear to pack for Mexico

4 Places You May Want To Dress Conservatively In Mexico

I’ve mentioned how important I think it is to respect the local culture and traditions when you travel. While there are plenty of places you can dress how you like, here are a few places you might want to cover up.

Religious Sites and Churches: Places like the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City or the Cathedral in Puebla are sacred spaces. It’s respectful to wear clothing that covers your shoulders and knees, and avoid wearing shorts or vests. Rural Villages and Indigenous Communities: When visiting smaller villages or indigenous communities like those in Chiapas or Oaxaca, I’d recommend dressing modestly to show respect for local customs and traditions. Historical Sites: Places like Teotihuacan, Chichen Itza, or Palenque are ancient archaeological sites with cultural significance. You don’t have to cover up by law, but it’s respectful to dress a little more conservatively. Family-oriented Events: Events like weddings, quinceañeras (15th birthday celebrations), or family gatherings can be formal affairs in Mexico. If you’re lucky enough to be invited to something like this, consider dressing more modestly!

Chichen Itza is one of the most incredible ancient sites in Mexico

Mexico Packing List

To help you prepare for your trip, save this Mexico packing list to your phone.

You can download and save this Mexico packing list to your phone

Mexico Packing List: Other Useful Items

If you’re planning your packing list for Mexico, you should think about more than just clothing. Here are a few other items I’d recommend packing for your Mexico holiday.

If you’re planning your trip, you should think about more than just clothing when you start packing. Here are a few items I’d recommend adding to your suitcase…

Insect repellent – There are plenty of really good insect repellents like this one. If you’re travelling with kids you might want to buy a specific children’s insect repellent too.

Insect repellent is a must for your packing list

Bite relief – I usually take an after bite / anti-itch cream like this, that helps to soothe any bites. I also swear by this amazing Bite Away Pen, which sends a small electric shock to the itchy part of the bite. It takes a bit of getting used to at first (and sometimes hurts a tiny bit), but it does work. I’ve done a full review of the item (as it goes everywhere with me!!) so feel free to read more here.

Travel towel – A fast-drying microfibre towel like this one will come in handy on your trip. These are great not only for when you fancy a swim, but also when you want to sit down on the ground or to wipe your sweaty face on a humid day!

Don’t forget to pack a microfibre towel for your trip

Sun cream – It’s important to apply suncream throughout the day. I’d recommend finding a brand which isn’t too heavy on chemicals, or is almost totally natural, like this one made by Sun Bum.

I really rate Sun Bum sun cream

Sunglasses – It’s important to protect your eyes when you visit a holiday destination like this one. I’d recommend investing in some high-quality UV protected sunglasses. I’ve owned a pair of these Ray Bans for a few years now and love them!

I always travel with my Ray Ban sunglasses

Sun hat – You’ll definitely want a sun hat like this to protect yourself on all of those sunny days!

I’d recommend buying a sun hat for your trip

After sun or aloe vera – Don’t forget some soothing cream incase you do burn. I really like this one made by Ultrasun. It’s lightweight and feels lovely on your skin.

Ultrasun after sun is a favourite of mine

Rain jacket – Be prepared for those sporadic rain showers. As you won’t need it for warmth, I’d recommend a lightweight waterproof jacket that packs down small. Something like this would be perfect.

If it rains you’ll be happy to have a lightweight waterproof jacket

Umbrella – I’d also recommend an umbrella for rainy season. I’d been looking for a super compact option for ages, and finally found this one which fits in my small handbag and is nice and sturdy.

Daypack backpack – I used a small backpack for day-to-day adventures, which could fit a water bottle, camera, sun cream and bug spray. I also took a small shoulder bag to use for going for dinner in the evenings. If you’re looking for something nice and small, lightweight, water-resistant and that will fit all your essentials, I’d recommend this daypack. It’s got some very handy zip-up pockets too!

You’re likely to need a lightweight daypack-style backpack

Reusable water bottle – I always recommend packing a reusable water bottle for travel. Even if you can’t drink the tap water, it means you can top up from giant bottles or water coolers rather than buying lots of plastic bottles. Personally I’d recommend the Chilly’s water bottles. I’ve got a few in different sizes and they are excellent quality! I also really like these bottles with straws. They’re really easy to drink from, they have a strap, never leak and hold a good volume.

Chillys water bottles are great for travel

GoPro – This is an adventure-filled country. The best way to capture it is on a GoPro. They’re great for photos and videos, hard wearing, shockproof and waterproof. Whether you’re snorkelling, hiking, white water rafting, wildlife-spotting or zip lining, it’s the perfect accessory. Don’t forget to take out travel insurance that covers your gadgets too.

I’d recommend buying a GoPro for your trip to capture every special moment!

Power bank – It depends how much you use your phone on holiday, but I used mine a lot during my trip, snapping photos and videos along the way. A portable battery pack is a great idea so you don’t have to worry about running out of charge at an important moment.

I have a few made by Anker and they’re great quality and have lasted for a long time. This is the one I’m using at the moment, which is really small (similar size to my phone) but stores lots of charge and has a fast charging capability.

Plug adapter – I pack this universal travel adapter for all of my travels. It charges multiple items at once, using plugs or USB and can be used anywhere in the world. It’s one of my fave travel gadgets!

Dry bag – I’m really happy I invested in a dry bag like this. It’s made from a thick plastic and is totally waterproof. These dry bags are perfect for adventures on the water, visiting waterfalls, or if you think it’s going to rain heavily. I’d recommend a small one for your phone and camera gear, or a larger one if you want to use it as your main bag for an activity.

These dry bags are great for adventurous destinations

Waterproof phone case – Similarly, if you want to take your phone out and about in the water, I’d recommend getting a waterproof phone case. There are quite a few to choose from, but I’d recommend reading the reviews! You need this to protect your phone and be 100% watertight after all! I bought these Moko cases myself and my partner and they’ve been great. We’ve used them on several trips snorkelling and to waterfalls now, and no leaks!

This waterproof phone case is a great addition to your packing list!

Quick Mexico Packing Lists

In summary, here are my recommended packing lists for Mexico.

Women’s packing list for Mexico

Shorts

T-shirts

Vest tops

Midi or maxi skirts

Dresses

Sarong or scarf

Sportswear

Swimwear

Underwear

Sandals or flip flops

Trainers

Sun hat

Sunglasses

Rain jacket

Men’s packing list for Mexico

Shorts

T-shirts

Vest tops

Sportswear

Swimming trunks

Underwear

Flip flops

Trainers

Casual shoes

Sun hat

Sunglasses

Rain jacket

Other Mexico packing essentials

Insect repellent

Bite relief

Travel towel

Sun cream

After sun

Rain jacket

Packing cubes

Umbrella

Daypack backpack

Reusable water bottle

GoPro

Power bank

Plug adapter

Dry bag

Waterproof phone case

Rash guard

Snorkel and mask

First aid kit

Hopefully this post has helped you figure out what to wear in Mexico and how to plan your very own Mexico packing list. If you have any questions, let me know in the comments below.

Don’t forget to check out my other Mexico travel blogs, which are packed full of travel tips to make the most of your time on the island, including the best things to do, where to stay as well as what to pack for your trip.

