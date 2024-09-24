Deciding whether to visit Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres in Mexico? This guide compares the two paradise islands!

Pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, laid back charm, colourful murals and barely a car in sight, there are a lot of similarities between Isla Holbox and Isla Mujeres. Initial research might make you think they’re pretty interchangeable destinations to visit. But, they’re not.

Island vibes on Isla Mujeres, Mexico

You wouldn’t necessarily know this without visiting. I’ve spent time on both islands and I’ve really noticed the similarities and differences. I think they’re very different, and you might find one is more suited to you than the other!

Sitting on the pier on Isla Holbox, Mexico

If you were to ask me right now, “where should I visit: Isla Mujeres or Isla Holbox?” I would answer Isla Holbox. This picturesque island is one of my happy places. It has a natural charm and a bohemian feel. It feels authentically Mexican and attracts fewer tourists than Isla Mujeres. A lot of island destinations have been spoiled by over-tourism, but this isn’t the case on Isla Holbox. Not yet, anyway!

The downside? It’s a lot further away and can’t really be crammed into a day trip. Isla Mujeres on the other hand is ideal if you’re short on time and want a paradise island fix!

Bright turquoise water in Isla Mujeres

In this post I’ll run through a few of the similarities and what makes each island stand out. By the end you should be clear on which you want to visit.

Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres: Which Island Should You Visit?

Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres: Island Overviews

Isla Mujeres Isla Holbox Size 7km long, 650 m wide 42 km long, 1.5 km wide Vibe Busier, more commercial Laid-back, bohemian Accessibility 20-30 minute ferry from Cancun 2-hour drive from Cancun + 30-minute ferry

Isla Mujeres is the smaller of the two, at 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) long and around 650 metres (0.4 miles) at its widest point.

Isla Holbox is a lot longer… around 42 kilometres (26 miles) in length and about 1.5 kilometres (1 mile) at its widest point. However, only a small area of the western end of Isla Holbox is inhabited. The rest is a nature reserve with protected beaches and wildlife zones.

Both islands are compact enough to explore on foot or on a bike. For a fun activity, you can hire golf carts to get around too!

Isla Holbox is completely car-free. You’ll see a few on Isla Mujeres, but not enough to cause you any bother. Not seeing a car for a few days definitely adds to the charm of Isla Holbox.

Golf carts on Isla Mujeres

Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres: What are these two islands like?

Both of these islands are beautiful. You’ll feel like you’re in paradise when you see the crystal-clear turquoise waters, pristine white sand and swaying palm trees.

The water is shallower in Isla Holbox, and the island has more of an untouched feel. After all, there are huge parts that are a nature reserve.

Isla Holbox places a strong emphasis on eco-tourism, with initiatives like plastic-free hotels and efforts to preserve the mangroves.

Cute sandy streets on Isla Holbox

Isla Mujeres, just a short hop from the Cancun coast, used to have a similar charm, but on my most recent visits, I discovered the island was busier than ever. Ferry loads of tourists arrived throughout the day, and some of the quieter spots had been replaced by hotels and restaurants. I think this is mainly because of how accessible it is. It’s so easy to pop over for a day, so it attracts a lot of people holidaying in Cancun or at the resorts on the Riviera Maya.

You’ll see bigger hotels on Isla Mujeres

Isla Mujeres or Isla Holbox: How to get there and how long to stay

As I just mentioned, the majority of people who visit Isla Mujeres just visit for the day. This is really easy if you’re staying at one of the hotels in Cancun’s Hotel Zone or along the coast in Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

There are two ways to reach the island. Firstly, you can hop on the Ultramar ferry from Cancun to the island. The ferry crossing takes 20-30 minutes. Alternatively, you book a day tour from Cancun, which includes snorkelling stops and lunch.

Some people choose to stay overnight on Isla Mujeres, which I think is a great idea. The island is more relaxed after the day trippers depart, so you’ll experience an authentic side.

I loved the street art on Isla Holbox

In comparison, most people visiting Isla Holbox stay a minimum of two nights. It’s quite a journey from Cancun, so it’s not worthwhile trying to cram it into a day trip. As a quick guide, the drive from Cancun to Chiquila ferry terminal takes around two hours, then the Holbox ferry ride takes 30 minutes.

It’s worth noting, if you’re flying to Mexico, the Isla Mujeres ferry terminal is just a 30-minute taxi from Cancun International Airport. Meanwhile, it’s a two-hour drive to Chiquila Port where you board the ferry to Holbox.

For more detailed travel information, read my guides on how to get to Isla Mujeres and how to get to Isla Holbox.

A beautiful sunset from the pier on Isla Holbox

Isla Holbox vs Isla Mujeres: Activities

Let’s face it, you’re visiting an island, so regardless of which one you choose, the main activity will be relaxing!

Both islands offer beautiful environments for beach days and swimming. Playa Norte is the most popular beach on Isla Mujeres.

Meanwhile, on Holbox the most popular spot is Playa Holbox, close the colourful ‘Holbox’ letters. The water surrounding Isla Holbox is much shallower, so it’s not great for snorkelling unless you go a lot further from the shore.

You have to take a photo by the famous Holbox letters

Both islands have beachfront restaurants and bars, but I prefer the beach clubs on Isla Holbox. There are lots to choose from, from luxurious spots serving gourmet cuisine, to authentic bars with a large menu of tacos and plenty of happy hour cocktails!

Zomay Holbox Beach Club is one of the best beach clubs on Isla Holbox

There’s a lot more nature on Isla Holbox. You’ll pass Bird Island on the way from Chiquila Port. Plus, there are tours out into the mangroves and cenotes within Yum Balam Nature Reserve. You might be lucky enough to spot jaguars, tapirs, crocodiles, monkeys, turtles and sea creatures.

From June to September, lots of tourists visit both islands for whale shark tours. These boat tours head out to the northern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, where you get the chance to swim in the water close to beautiful whale sharks.

While I think these creatures are totally incredible (and would love to see one!) I have read very mixed reports about how these tours are run. I’d recommend doing a lot of research before booking.

Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres: Prices

When I last checked, the ferry from Chiquila to Isla Holbox cost 300 MXN (15.50 USD).

The ferry from Cancun to Isla Mujeres cost 540 MXN for a return ticket (28.10 USD).

As you can see, these are similar prices to reach the two different islands, but remember you’ll have added costs to reach the ferry terminals by taxi or bus.

In general, I found prices for food and drink cheaper on Isla Holbox.

Holbox sign by the ferry port

Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres: Where to stay

Both islands have beautiful accommodation options to suit a range of budgets.

On Isla Mujeres, you’ll find luxury resorts including Zoetry Villa Rolandi and Isla Mujeres Palace. Both of these are stunning beachfront hotels with swimming pools, restaurants and five-star service. If you’re looking for more reasonable options, take a look at Hotel Secreto or Rocamar Hotel.

Zoetry Villa Rolandi is one of the best hotels in Isla Mujeres

On Holbox island, luxury options include Las Nubes de Holbox, Casa Las Tortugas and Casa Sandra. These are smaller boutique hotels, with bohemian charm and chic details. The restaurants are excellent at all of these too! There are lots more budget options available in Holbox too, including Cielito Lindo and quirky backpacker spot, Tribu Hostel.

Casa Las Tortugas is one of my favourite hotels in Isla Holbox

These guides to where to stay in Isla Mujeres and Isla Holbox will help you pick your accommodation.

As you can see, the islands are very similar, but also world’s apart! I hope this guide has helped you decide which island to visit! For more info, do have a good read of all of my Isla Mujeres and Isla Holbox travel guides. Have a great time!