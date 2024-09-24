Deciding whether to visit Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres in Mexico? This guide compares the two paradise islands!
Pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, laid back charm, colourful murals and barely a car in sight, there are a lot of similarities between Isla Holbox and Isla Mujeres. Initial research might make you think they’re pretty interchangeable destinations to visit. But, they’re not.
You wouldn’t necessarily know this without visiting. I’ve spent time on both islands and I’ve really noticed the similarities and differences. I think they’re very different, and you might find one is more suited to you than the other!
If you were to ask me right now, “where should I visit: Isla Mujeres or Isla Holbox?” I would answer Isla Holbox. This picturesque island is one of my happy places. It has a natural charm and a bohemian feel. It feels authentically Mexican and attracts fewer tourists than Isla Mujeres. A lot of island destinations have been spoiled by over-tourism, but this isn’t the case on Isla Holbox. Not yet, anyway!
The downside? It’s a lot further away and can’t really be crammed into a day trip. Isla Mujeres on the other hand is ideal if you’re short on time and want a paradise island fix!
In this post I’ll run through a few of the similarities and what makes each island stand out. By the end you should be clear on which you want to visit.
Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres: Which Island Should You Visit?
Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres: Island Overviews
|Isla Mujeres
|Isla Holbox
|Size
|7km long, 650 m wide
|42 km long, 1.5 km wide
|Vibe
|Busier, more commercial
|Laid-back, bohemian
|Accessibility
|20-30 minute ferry from Cancun
|2-hour drive from Cancun + 30-minute ferry
Isla Mujeres is the smaller of the two, at 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) long and around 650 metres (0.4 miles) at its widest point.
Isla Holbox is a lot longer… around 42 kilometres (26 miles) in length and about 1.5 kilometres (1 mile) at its widest point. However, only a small area of the western end of Isla Holbox is inhabited. The rest is a nature reserve with protected beaches and wildlife zones.
Both islands are compact enough to explore on foot or on a bike. For a fun activity, you can hire golf carts to get around too!
Isla Holbox is completely car-free. You’ll see a few on Isla Mujeres, but not enough to cause you any bother. Not seeing a car for a few days definitely adds to the charm of Isla Holbox.
Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres: What are these two islands like?
Both of these islands are beautiful. You’ll feel like you’re in paradise when you see the crystal-clear turquoise waters, pristine white sand and swaying palm trees.
The water is shallower in Isla Holbox, and the island has more of an untouched feel. After all, there are huge parts that are a nature reserve.
Isla Holbox places a strong emphasis on eco-tourism, with initiatives like plastic-free hotels and efforts to preserve the mangroves.
Isla Mujeres, just a short hop from the Cancun coast, used to have a similar charm, but on my most recent visits, I discovered the island was busier than ever. Ferry loads of tourists arrived throughout the day, and some of the quieter spots had been replaced by hotels and restaurants. I think this is mainly because of how accessible it is. It’s so easy to pop over for a day, so it attracts a lot of people holidaying in Cancun or at the resorts on the Riviera Maya.
Isla Mujeres or Isla Holbox: How to get there and how long to stay
As I just mentioned, the majority of people who visit Isla Mujeres just visit for the day. This is really easy if you’re staying at one of the hotels in Cancun’s Hotel Zone or along the coast in Playa del Carmen and Tulum.
There are two ways to reach the island. Firstly, you can hop on the Ultramar ferry from Cancun to the island. The ferry crossing takes 20-30 minutes. Alternatively, you book a day tour from Cancun, which includes snorkelling stops and lunch.
Some people choose to stay overnight on Isla Mujeres, which I think is a great idea. The island is more relaxed after the day trippers depart, so you’ll experience an authentic side.
In comparison, most people visiting Isla Holbox stay a minimum of two nights. It’s quite a journey from Cancun, so it’s not worthwhile trying to cram it into a day trip. As a quick guide, the drive from Cancun to Chiquila ferry terminal takes around two hours, then the Holbox ferry ride takes 30 minutes.
It’s worth noting, if you’re flying to Mexico, the Isla Mujeres ferry terminal is just a 30-minute taxi from Cancun International Airport. Meanwhile, it’s a two-hour drive to Chiquila Port where you board the ferry to Holbox.
For more detailed travel information, read my guides on how to get to Isla Mujeres and how to get to Isla Holbox.
Isla Holbox vs Isla Mujeres: Activities
Let’s face it, you’re visiting an island, so regardless of which one you choose, the main activity will be relaxing!
Both islands offer beautiful environments for beach days and swimming. Playa Norte is the most popular beach on Isla Mujeres.
Meanwhile, on Holbox the most popular spot is Playa Holbox, close the colourful ‘Holbox’ letters. The water surrounding Isla Holbox is much shallower, so it’s not great for snorkelling unless you go a lot further from the shore.
Both islands have beachfront restaurants and bars, but I prefer the beach clubs on Isla Holbox. There are lots to choose from, from luxurious spots serving gourmet cuisine, to authentic bars with a large menu of tacos and plenty of happy hour cocktails!
There’s a lot more nature on Isla Holbox. You’ll pass Bird Island on the way from Chiquila Port. Plus, there are tours out into the mangroves and cenotes within Yum Balam Nature Reserve. You might be lucky enough to spot jaguars, tapirs, crocodiles, monkeys, turtles and sea creatures.
From June to September, lots of tourists visit both islands for whale shark tours. These boat tours head out to the northern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, where you get the chance to swim in the water close to beautiful whale sharks.
While I think these creatures are totally incredible (and would love to see one!) I have read very mixed reports about how these tours are run. I’d recommend doing a lot of research before booking.
Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres: Prices
When I last checked, the ferry from Chiquila to Isla Holbox cost 300 MXN (15.50 USD).
The ferry from Cancun to Isla Mujeres cost 540 MXN for a return ticket (28.10 USD).
As you can see, these are similar prices to reach the two different islands, but remember you’ll have added costs to reach the ferry terminals by taxi or bus.
In general, I found prices for food and drink cheaper on Isla Holbox.
Isla Holbox or Isla Mujeres: Where to stay
Both islands have beautiful accommodation options to suit a range of budgets.
On Isla Mujeres, you’ll find luxury resorts including Zoetry Villa Rolandi and Isla Mujeres Palace. Both of these are stunning beachfront hotels with swimming pools, restaurants and five-star service. If you’re looking for more reasonable options, take a look at Hotel Secreto or Rocamar Hotel.
On Holbox island, luxury options include Las Nubes de Holbox, Casa Las Tortugas and Casa Sandra. These are smaller boutique hotels, with bohemian charm and chic details. The restaurants are excellent at all of these too! There are lots more budget options available in Holbox too, including Cielito Lindo and quirky backpacker spot, Tribu Hostel.
These guides to where to stay in Isla Mujeres and Isla Holbox will help you pick your accommodation.
As you can see, the islands are very similar, but also world’s apart! I hope this guide has helped you decide which island to visit! For more info, do have a good read of all of my Isla Mujeres and Isla Holbox travel guides. Have a great time!
Tips For Travelling To Mexico - Where To Visit, How To Get There & More
From stunning cenotes to paradise beaches and street food, these are the best things to do in Tulum for an unforgettable trip!
From exploring ancient ruins and shopping for souvenirs, to snorkelling and island hopping, this 5-day Cancun itinerary has it all!
The perfect mix of relaxation, great weather and bohemian beauty, Isla Holbox in Mexico is the paradise island you’ve always dreamed of visiting! Find out how to get there, the top things to do and where to eat, plus a few tips to make the most of your time on the island.
Wondering what to wear in Mexico or how to pack for your holiday? From bikinis to backpacks, this Mexico packing list has got you covered!
From spectacular boutique resorts and beach-front eco hotels, to treehouses and 5-star hotels, this guide will help you decide where to stay in Tulum.
From cool Pacific surf towns and sleepy fishing villages, to luxurious Caribbean resorts, these are the best beach towns in Mexico
From Caribbean beach days, to feasting on tacos, exploring the ancient Mayan ruins and partying in the city, it’s time to discover everything a Cancun holiday has to offer!
From healthy bowls of fresh fruit to traditional Mexican favourites, this is my guide to the best breakfast restaurants in Tulum, Mexico.
From pristine, sandy beaches and crystal clear lagoons, to towering Mayan pyramids and breathtaking cenotes, there are so many amazing places to visit in the Riviera Maya in Mexico.
From beautiful brunches to tasty tacos, lobster pizza and marquesitas, these are the best restaurants in Isla Holbox, Mexico.
From the gorgeous Dreams and the authentic Quinta Real Oaxaca, to the stylish Zoa Hotel, find out where to stay in Oaxaca, Mexico.
From relaxing on the beach, to enjoying some of the area's great restaurants, Playa Del Carmen is packed full of things to do.
From swimwear and sandals, to accessories, sun protection and gadgets, this Cancun packing list has you covered.
Find out how to get to Cozumel, Mexico, including some helpful travel tips if you're visiting from Cancun, Tulum or Playa del Carmen.
From luxury eco-lodges and beachfront villas to funky hostels and hammocks on the sand – figure out where to stay in Isla Holbox with this accommodation guide to suit all budgets.
From exploring the ancient civilisations of the Mayan people, to sailing through the bright turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea and sampling all the delicious Mexican food the region has to offer, it’s time to take a look at the best tours, activities and excursions in the Riviera Maya!
Whether you’re travelling from Cancun to Holbox directly, or from elsewhere in the country, find out how to get to Isla Holbox by bus, plane, car and bus.
The island of Holbox in Mexico is the beach destination of your dreams. Don’t believe me? These Isla Holbox photos will have you hooked!
Find out how to get to Isla Mujeres, Mexico, including helpful travel tips on how to save money and time.
From luxury all-inclusive resorts to unique boutique hotels and trendy, bohemian villas – if you need ideas for where to stay in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, this handy accommodation guide will help you plan the perfect trips.
Daily trips to the beach, delicious food, stunning resorts and plenty of amazing day trips… there are plenty of reasons to visit Playa Del Carmen.
Akumal, Mexico is home to a beautiful beach and an incredible place to snorkel with turtles.
Find out why you should consider visiting Yal-Ku instead of Xel-Ha in Mexico.
Puerto Morelos, near Cancun in Mexico, is a wonderful place to spend an afternoon. Find out all about where to go, how to get there and more!