The island of Holbox in Mexico is the beach destination of your dreams. Don’t believe me? These Isla Holbox photos will have you hooked!

Ok, first things first, I absolutely LOVED Holbox in Mexico. From reading blogs and googling Isla Holbox photos, I had a feeling I would. A few hours north-west of Cancun, it attracts a chilled-out crowd of backpackers and holidaymakers, who are happy mooching around in ripped jeans shorts and flip-flops. The biggest decision comes at meal times, and is usually about what topping to have on your tacos.

One of the big appeals for me was how COLOURFUL it was. I’m not just talking about the vibrant colours of white sand and turquoise ocean. Nope, I’m talking about street art. Murals. Everywhere! Holbox has bags of personality, and a lot of it comes from the artistic creations scattered across the island. From the huge design on the stage on the island’s main square, to portraits, crocodiles, flamingos and more, this may be a small island, but there’s still plenty to see!

If you haven’t seen it yet, I put together a huge travel guide to Isla Holbox with everything you need to know, including how to get there, what to do on the island, and tips for visiting

But for now, time to share some of my favourite photos of Isla Holbox.

I’ll give you a fiver if you reach the end and don’t want to visit.*

(*5 Mexican Pesos)

Isla Holbox In Photos

Beautiful Beach Views

When You Arrive On The Island You’ll Be Greeted By A Row Of Bright Yellow Golf Buggy Taxis!

Stunning Aerial Views – look at how undeveloped The Land Is…

Sandy Streets, Bunting And Beach Shacks. How Adorable?

The Colourful Stage In Holbox’s Main Square

Colourful Street Art And Golf Buggies – A Typical Day On ‘Holbox’

Stop! Hammock Time!

Mojitos At Coquitos Beach Bar

The Dreamiest Of Sunsets From The Pier

Aerial Views Show The Entire Town

There’s No Shortage Of Bright Walls Here

You Can Walk From One Side Of The Island To The Other In About Ten Minutes

You’ll Even Find Murals And Street Art Down On The Beach

There Are Very Few Cars On The Island, And When You See One, It’ll Probably Look Like Part Of The Artworks Anyway!

Colourful Street Art On Every Corner

Daily Life In Holbox – A Local Cycles To Work Past Colourful Street Art

Look At This Pink Cafe – How Cute!

And If You’re Not Convinced Yet… Does This Make You Want To Visit Holbox? #NoFilter

What a place! It’s been lovely taking a look through my Isla Holbox photos and reliving my time in this gorgeous part of Mexico. Fingers crossed it stays as bohemian, authentic and colourful as it was when I visited!

