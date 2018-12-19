Mexico » Isla Holbox Photos: 18 Pics That Will Make You Want To Visit Mexico’s Paradise

Isla Holbox Photos: 18 Pics That Will Make You Want To Visit Mexico’s Paradise

Pretty views on Isla Holbox, Mexico

The island of Holbox in Mexico is the beach destination of your dreams. Don’t believe me? These Isla Holbox photos will have you hooked!

Ok, first things first, I absolutely LOVED Holbox in Mexico. From reading blogs and googling Isla Holbox photos, I had a feeling I would. A few hours north-west of Cancun, it attracts a chilled-out crowd of backpackers and holidaymakers, who are happy mooching around in ripped jeans shorts and flip-flops. The biggest decision comes at meal times, and is usually about what topping to have on your tacos.

One of the big appeals for me was how COLOURFUL it was. I’m not just talking about the vibrant colours of white sand and turquoise ocean. Nope, I’m talking about street art. Murals. Everywhere! Holbox has bags of personality, and a lot of it comes from the artistic creations scattered across the island. From the huge design on the stage on the island’s main square, to portraits, crocodiles, flamingos and more, this may be a small island, but there’s still plenty to see!

Golf buggies on Isla Holbox Mexico
Golf buggies on Isla Holbox Mexico
Sunrise in Holbox
Sunrise in Holbox
Pier on Holbox island in Mexico
Pier on Holbox island in Mexico

If you haven’t seen it yet, I put together a huge travel guide to Isla Holbox with everything you need to know, including how to get there, what to do on the island, and tips for visiting

But for now, time to share some of my favourite photos of Isla Holbox. 

I’ll give you a fiver if you reach the end and don’t want to visit.*

(*5 Mexican Pesos)

Isla Holbox In Photos

Beautiful Beach Views

Pretty views on Isla Holbox, Mexico
Pretty views on Isla Holbox, Mexico

When You Arrive On The Island You’ll Be Greeted By A Row Of Bright Yellow Golf Buggy Taxis!

Golf buggies waiting at Holbox Ferry Port
Golf buggies waiting at Holbox Ferry Port

Stunning Aerial Views – look at how undeveloped The Land Is…

Incredible aerial views over Isla Holbox

Sandy Streets, Bunting And Beach Shacks. How Adorable?

Sandy streets on Isla Holbox, Mexico
Sandy streets on Isla Holbox, Mexico

READ MORE: How to get to Isla Holbox, Mexico

The Colourful Stage In Holbox’s Main Square

Stage in the main square on Isla Holbox, Mexico
Stage in the main square on Isla Holbox, Mexico

Colourful Street Art And Golf Buggies – A Typical Day On ‘Holbox’

Colourful Holbox, Mexico
Colourful Holbox, Mexico

Stop! Hammock Time!

Hammocks on Isla Holbox, Mexico
Hammocks on Isla Holbox, Mexico

Mojitos At Coquitos Beach Bar

Mojitos on the beach at Coquitos Beach Bar, Holbox
Mojitos on the beach at Coquitos Beach Bar, Holbox

The Dreamiest Of Sunsets From The Pier

One of my favourite Isla Holbox photos - Sunset from the pier on Isla Holbox, Mexico
One of my favourite Isla Holbox photos – Sunset from the pier on Isla Holbox, Mexico

Aerial Views Show The Entire Town

Incredible aerial views over Isla Holbox
Incredible aerial views over Isla Holbox (taken by drone)

There’s No Shortage Of Bright Walls Here

Holbox Street Art
Holbox Street Art

You Can Walk From One Side Of The Island To The Other In About Ten Minutes

The famous Holbox pier
The famous Holbox pier

You’ll Even Find Murals And Street Art Down On The Beach

Colourful mural on the beach in Isla Holbox
Colourful mural on the beach in Isla Holbox

There Are Very Few Cars On The Island, And When You See One, It’ll Probably Look Like Part Of The Artworks Anyway!

Colourful street art on Isla Holbox, Mexico
Colourful street art on Isla Holbox, Mexico

Colourful Street Art On Every Corner

Colourful street art on Isla Holbox, Mexico
Colourful street art on Isla Holbox, Mexico

Daily Life In Holbox – A Local Cycles To Work Past Colourful Street Art

Holbox Street Art
Holbox Street Art

Look At This Pink Cafe – How Cute!

Colourful buildings on Isla Holbox
Colourful buildings on Isla Holbox

And If You’re Not Convinced Yet… Does This Make You Want To Visit Holbox? #NoFilter

All the blues and turquoises in Holbox
All the blues and turquoises in Holbox

What a place! It’s been lovely taking a look through my Isla Holbox photos and reliving my time in this gorgeous part of Mexico. Fingers crossed it stays as bohemian, authentic and colourful as it was when I visited! 

