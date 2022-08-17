From cool Pacific surf towns and sleepy fishing villages, to luxurious Caribbean resorts, these are the best beach towns in Mexico

Over 50 million tourists flock to Mexico each year and it’s not just for the delicious margaritas and tacos! Mexico is a country filled to the brim with beaches so beautiful you’ll never want to leave.

Mexico has been blessed with miles and miles of shoreline along both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The Pacific coast is filled with quiet fishing villages and amazing surf, while the Caribbean offers everything from the laid-back hippy vibes of Tulum to the big resorts and wild nightlife of Cancun.

Pristine white-sand beaches, a variety of hotels and vibrant nightlife – Mexico really does everything you could want for a dream trip! If you’re planning a holiday to Mexico but don’t know where to start, i’m here to help! Here are the best beach towns in Mexico to really make the most out of your adventure.

Weather in Mexico

Mexico has a tropical climate with high temperatures throughout the year. Like most tropical destinations, Mexico has both a wet and dry season. However, Mexico’s rainfall often comes in small, short bursts, so you can still enjoy plenty of sunny days during the wet season.

The best time to visit Mexico is from December to April. This time of year has the most sunshine and the least rainfall. In fact, Mexico’s coolest month is January with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 27°C (60°F to 86°F).

If you love sunshine and hot temperatures, you might like to visit between May and October. This is technically the wet season but rainfall varies by region. The average daily temperature during this time is around 33°C (91°F). I’ve visited in September and October, and while it did rain most days, it passed quickly!

Just remember that Mexico is a huge country so the weather varies from region to region. Always check the local forecast before planning your holiday.

Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca

Puerto Escondido is one of the absolute best places to visit in Mexico if you love surfing. Known for its golden sand and crashing waves, Puerto Escondido is considered one of Mexico’s best surfing beaches.

Puerto Escondido is one of the best surf towns in Mexico

Not into surfing? No problem! Hang out or swim at the iconic Playa Zicatela or try something adventurous like booking onto this sunrise dolphin and whale watching cruise!

Isla Holbox

Isla Holbox is one of my favourite places in Mexico. It’s an island found on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Unlike some of Mexico’s touristy spots like Cancun and Tulum, Isla Holbox is still a bit of a hidden gem, so you might get to enjoy this tropical paradise without the crowds.

Isla Holbox is home to one of my favourite beach towns in Mexico

Cute streets on Isla Holbox, Mexico

Grab a cool drink and stroll through the unpaved, sandy roads or rent a bike or a golf buggy to take in the sights. Many of the streets are covered in colourful murals and there’s a real hippy feel to the island. Whatever you decide to do, you’ll fall in love with Isla Holbox’s authentic charm, natural beauty and crystal-clear waters.

If you fancy planning a trip here, you have to read my detailed Isla Holbox Travel Guide as well as my top picks for where to stay on Holbox.

Tulum

One of the best beach towns in Mexico, Tulum on the Caribbean coast certainly doesn’t need an introduction! This lively spot in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo has become renowned worldwide thanks to its easy-going bohemian vibe, immaculate white-sand beaches and famous Mayan ruins.

Tulum’s ruins are one reason this is one of the best beach towns in Mexico

Tourism to Tulum has boomed over the last five years as a dreamy Instagram-obsessed crowd has moved in. You’ll find photogenic eco-hotels, lively beach festivals and a top food scene there.

The magic of staying in Tulum is that there are so many fascinating natural and historical places to visit close by. I recommend starting with this guided tour to Chichén Itzá, which also takes you to Valladolid and a beautiful cenote. You’ll marvel at Mayan ruins, swim in a cenote and enjoy a tasty buffet lunch and tequila tasting. What better intro to Mexican culture?!

There are lots of beautiful eco-hotels in Tulum including Hotel Encantada

San José del Cabo, Baja California

With a rich, vibrant history and a laid-back community, San José del Cabo is one of the best beach towns in Mexico for a relaxing seaside holiday. This Mexican beach town just radiates warm hospitality and charm and is known for its fresh seafood and delicious local cuisine.

When you visit, be sure to check out amazing restaurants like the farm-to-table Tamarindos Restaurant or the colourful cantina at the Baja Brewing Company.

Cancun

No list of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico would be complete with mentioning Cancun. While the city of Cancun is known for its vibrant nightlife and large, over-the-top luxury hotels, don’t let its reputation fool you! Cancun offers so much more than just a wild party scene (although saying that, you can’t miss a night at Coco Bongo – Cancun’s legendary party show).

Coco Bongo is a fun place to visit in Cancun – one of the best party beach towns in Mexico

If you’re feeling adventurous, how about trying some fun activities such as snorkelling, parasailing and stand-up paddle boarding. The water in Cancun is a vivid shade of turquoise and lovely and warm, you won’t want to get out!

There are lots of great beach resorts in Cancun, including Moon Palace

Plus, if you want to escape the crowds, just head south to the quieter Riviera Maya. It’s only a short drive away. There, you’ll find lots of gorgeous cenotes, along with towns such as Puerto Morelos, Tulum and Playa Del Carmen.

San Pancho

San Pancho is an unassuming, little fishing village located on the Pacific Coast. It’s one of the best places to visit in Mexico if you’re hoping to enjoy a tranquil holiday surrounded by sun, sand and surf.

Surfing is popular in San Pancho – one of the top non-touristy beach towns in Mexico

In San Pancho you can lay on beautiful, sandy beaches, try exciting water sports such as paragliding and scuba diving. For a bit of much needed relaxation, how about booking a yoga session in one of the bohemian yoga studios located near the beach. What a beautiful spot to practise your downward dog!

Isla Mujeres

Oh how you’re going to fall in love with Isla Mujeres! This tropical paradise island is located a short boat ride away from Cancun. If you’re short on time, you can spend a day visiting on a luxurious catamaran trip from Cancun. Here you’ll find gorgeous, white-sand beaches, turquoise water and warm hospitality.

Just look at the colour of the water in Isla Mujeres, Mexico

The main town is diverse, filled with everything from artists and musicians to chefs and digital nomads, making it a fun and lively place to visit. Make sure you visit the beautiful Playa Norte – it’s considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico.

You might want to hire a golf buggy if you visit Isla Mujeres

Cabo San Lucas

One of the best coastal places to visit in Mexico is Cabo San Lucas. This is no sleepy fishing village! Cabo San Lucas is one of the most luxurious resort towns in Mexico – perfect if you’re looking to enjoy world-class shopping and fine dining.

Cabo San Lucas is one of the best beaches in Mexico for couples

Some of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico are found here too including Playa del Amor and Playa Medano.

Puerto Vallarta

Surrounded by the stunning Sierra Madre mountains, Puerto Vallarta is the place to be if you’re looking for a holiday that combines modern comforts with natural beauty.

Puerto Vallarta is a lively place to visit

Puerto Vallarta is one of the coolest coastal towns in Mexico

Whether you spend your days exploring the jungle on an ATV mountain cruise, swimming in the beautiful Banderas Bay or pampering yourself at the famous, world class spa at Hotel Mousai, you’ll never run out of things to see or do!

Acapulco

We all know the song ‘Going loco down in Acapulco’, but now it’s time to find out what this famous city on the beach is all about!

Acapulco is one of the best beach towns in Mexico for families

From gorgeous beaches and water sports to fine dining and a vibrant nightlife – Acapulco has it all! It’s considered to be one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations and is the perfect holiday destination for the whole family.

Jump off Quebrada Cliff (a local tradition!), try snorkelling in La Roqueta Island or tee off at one of the many championship golf courses.

How beautiful are the beaches in Acapulco?

Where To Stay On The Beach In Mexico

Casa Las Tortugas, Isla Holbox

Casa Las Tortugas is one of the most popular hotels in Holbox, and one I’ve had recommended by plenty of people! The beautiful boutique hotel sits on the beach, just a stone’s throw from the island’s main square. It offers the best of both worlds – you’re close to the main action on Holbox Island, whilst still feeling like you’ve got your own private slice of paradise.

Casa Las Tortugas is one of the best luxury hotels on Isla Holbox

Rooms are comfortable and the chic design of the hotel cleverly repurposes driftwood and local materials to create an elegant hippie-chic vibe. One of the big attractions is the restaurant, which serves up fabulous seafood and local delicacies.

Villa del Arco Beach Resort & Spa, Cabo San Lucas

Few luxury hotels can compete with the radiance of the Villa del Arco. This family-friendly resort is located right in the heart of Cabo San Lucas and is just a 2-minute walk from the beach.

Villa del Arco Beach Resort & Spa is a popular place to stay in Cabo San Lucas

The property is truly idyllic with several pristine, outdoor swimming pools, tropical gardens and on-site activities for the whole family. Each suite is spacious and features spa-inspired bathrooms and fully-equipped kitchens.

Mvngata Boutique Hotel, Playa Del Carmen

Located in iconic Playa del Carmen, The Mvngata is a luxurious, boutique hotel with a modern look and feel. Surrounded by nature and with its own private beach area, Mvngata provides a truly authentic Mexican experience.

Mvngata Boutique Hotel is a great beach hotel in Playa Del Carmen

Each of the suites is spacious, modern and filled with thoughtful touches like artisanal art pieces that celebrate Mexican culture. On-site amenities include outdoor swimming pools, a rooftop bar and a luxurious spa.

One of the most luxurious boutique hotels in Tulum, Hotel Ma’xanab is located right on South Tulum Beach. This stylish resort features a mix of ocean, garden and jungle view suites, some with their own private plunge pools.

Hotel Ma’xanab is a cool eco hotel in Tulum

You’ll fall in love with the eco-style interiors which feature bohemian touches, wood, bamboo and the colours of Mexico.

There are only 16 suites here so it’s ideal for those looking for a quiet escape in nature, with great service, and a location that’s within easy reach of the key sites.

Tago Tulum by G Hotels, Tulum

Tago Tulum is a small, boutique hotel located under a mile from Tulum Beach. With only 20 rooms, this 5-star hotel offers an intimate and romantic atmosphere, perfect for couples. Take advantage of the free cabanas and sit back and relax on some of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico.

Tago Tulum has modern, airy decor and is right on the beach in Tulum

After a long day of surf and sun, you can unwind with amenities like an outdoor pool, a fitness centre, and a steam room. You’ll also be close to a number of natural and historical landmarks including Tulum Archeological Site and several cenotes.

Zoetry Villa Rolandi, Isla Mujeres

Widely regarded as one of the best luxury hotels in Isla Mujeres, the Zoetry Villa Rolandi is the ideal destination if you’re seeking sun, sand, and a state-of-the-art spa. This luxurious boutique hotel offers large suites complete with a private Jacuzzi on your balcony, as well as all the facilities you’d expect from a five-star hotel.

Zoetry Villa Rolandi is a top beach hotel in Mexico

There are two excellent restaurants; one serves up Swiss-Italian specialities, and the other offers French-Mexican fusion cuisine. The Thalasso Spa provides a range of treatments designed for ultimate relaxation. If you can tear yourself away, the hotel also offers plenty of excursions and activities, including yoga, kayaking, wine tastings and scuba diving.

I do hope you’ve enjoyed hearing about the best coastal towns in Mexico. Mexico holds a very special place in my heart (it’s where my wanderlust began!) so I hope my travel guide helps you plan the ultimate beach holiday.