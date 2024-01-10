From exploring ancient ruins and shopping for souvenirs, to snorkelling and island hopping, this 5-day Cancun itinerary has it all!

Are you planning a trip to Cancun and wondering where to go and how to make the most of your time? Well, you’ve come to the right hacienda! Cancun is one of my favourite holiday destinations. This coastal city, located on the tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, is known for its amazing beaches, unique Mayan heritage and natural landscapes.

I loved the beach walks in Cancun, Mexico

If you’re spending 5 days in Cancun, you’ll find there’s a lot to fit into your itinerary. You’ll want time to explore the picturesque beaches, plan a few day trips, shop for souvenirs and eat your way around the city. There are some amazing Mayan ruins close by, beautiful turquoise cenotes and even an underwater sculpture park.

Ready for a holiday in paradise? My 5-day Cancun itinerary will help you create a trip to remember.

A Bit About Cancun

Cancun is a busy city of around 750,000 people. However, from a visitor’s point of view, it doesn’t feel like such a big place. The streets are wide and leafy and the traffic isn’t too bad.

The city is divided into two main areas. La Colonia is the sprawling downtown part of Cancun. Here you’ll find some great shopping (more about that later), all sorts of restaurants and some amazing street food. If you are looking for a cheap night out, you’ll find the restaurants and bars of La Colonia much more reasonable than by the beach.

That being said, however, the area known as the Hotel Zone — aka The Beach Side — is where Cancun really shines. This is where you’ll find all of the top-end hotels, shimmering pools, glitzy night spots and plenty of action. If you’ve seen some of those slick travel adverts for Cancun with lots of speed-ramped footage and techno soundtracks, they’ll be showcasing this part of Cancun.

Cancun Hotel Zone

The Mayan civilisation was present in the Cancun region for over 5,000 years and ruins from this fascinating culture dot the landscape from Cancun to Tulum. Plenty of tour companies offer day trips to see these ruins. More about those coming up too!

Cancun is the sort of holiday destination that you can return to again and again. For a few quick tips for your trip, don’t miss my guide to 9 awesome things to do on your Cancun holiday.

Ready to dive into my Cancun itinerary?

The Ultimate 5-Day Cancun Itinerary

Day One In Cancun

Welcome to Cancun! With amazing beaches, a hectic nightlife, superb food, lots of interesting places to explore and plenty of room for activities, your time here is going to be epic. Arriving in Cancun is straightforward as Cancun International Airport is close to the area of town known as the Hotel Zone.

Hit the beaches

Once you’ve settled into your hotel and got to know the lay of the land, it’s time to hit the playa (beach). And there are plenty of playas to choose from! Here are a few I’d recommend.

Playa Chac Mool. Although this secluded beach sits right beside the popular party beach known as Playa Forum it is quiet and peaceful. If you are looking for a place to chill out, read a book or snuggle up with someone, head here. It’s got all the paradise vibes, with white sand and turquoise ocean views.

Playa Delfines. The turquoise waters of this popular beach (Cancun’s largest) are the playground of dolphins. As you laze on the gleaming powdery white sand, recharging after your flight, keep an eye out for these playful locals. There are plenty of umbrellas for hire if you need a bit of shade (don’t get burnt on your first day), free palapas, and loads of beach vendors selling cold drinks and snacks.

Perfect beach days in Cancun

Playa Caracol. This lovely beach of powdery white sand is right in the heart of Cancun’s Hotel Zone, right beside the dock for ferries to Isla Mujeres. The beach is small by Cancun standards but it is popular with the locals and the crystal clear water is absolutely gorgeous.

Playa Langosta. This is a fun family beach in the Hotel Zone. There’s a pier jutting out into the ocean and lots of shady palm trees to relax under. Locals love Playa Langosta and the calm, shallow water is ideal for basking.

Playa Marlín. Stretched out along the front of some of the Hotel Zone’s finest complexes, this long stretch of sugary sand, washed by deep turquoise waves, is the picture-perfect Cancun beach. Be aware that the waves here pack quite a punch and there’s sometimes an undertow so stay within the lifeguard’s flags.

Watch the lights go down

After a few hours on the beach, you’ll be ready for some pre-dinner drinks. Cancun has a welter of amazing bars but, to me, one of the best is The Surfin’ Burrito. Grab a beer and sit watching the sun go down as you plan your next day in the city!

With a few bevvies under your belt, it’s time to head out for dinner. Once again, Cancun has got you covered. The hotel zone has plenty of places where you can sample delicious Mexican cuisine such as tacos, enchiladas and carne asada. Yum!

Tacos at The Surfin Burrito

A couple of my favourite places are Fred’s and Taboo. Both are seafood restaurants, but they sit at opposite ends of the dining spectrum. Taboo is a stylish, fine-dining restaurant, perfect for an intimate dinner with your lover. Fred’s is a more laid-back, informal sort of place. Take your pick!

Now… the wise choice would be to get a good night’s sleep because you have an action-packed day ahead of you tomorrow. But on the other hand, you’re on holiday, so if you feel like hitting a few bars, go for it!

Day Two In Cancun

Today is going to be a day of full-on adventures… with some great food and some nightlife thrown in. But first, time for breakfast. Whenever I’m in Cancun, my go-to breakfast joint is 100% Natural on the leafy Avenue Sunyaxchen. Serving colourful bowls, sumptuous farm-fresh produce, Mexican dishes and great coffee, you can set yourself up for the day with one stop.

With breakfast sorted, it’s time to be picked up for your day of adventures. Bring sunblock, a hat, your swimmers, and a sense of adventure. The first stop will be the ancient Mayan ruins at Cichén Itzá

Chichén Itzá

This ruined Mayan city and temple complex was inhabited by the Mayan civilisation from 600 AD until 1,200 AD. Its central feature is the massive step pyramid known as El Castillo, aka the Temple of Kukulcan.

Chichen Itza, Mexico

Graphic sculptures are carved into the stone at the Temple of the Warriors and the Wall of the Skulls. It sounds like something out of an Indiana Jones story! It’s an amazing sight to behold and a must for any Cancun itinerary.

Swim in a cenote

From the sophisticated geometry of Chichén itzá, you will now head into the jungle and down into the shimmering depths of one of the 6,000 cenotes that dot the Riviera Mara area. Cenotes are natural sinkholes filled with emerald-blue water and draped with rainforest greenery. The Mayans believed that they were gateways into the underworld, and they’re still considered to be sacred places.

Cenotes Ik Kil in Mexico

One of the most popular cenotes is Ik Kil but it can get crowded with swimmers so if you can, try to visit Cenote XKeken and Cenote Samula.

Although they are side by side, the two cenotes are very different. Cenote Xkeken is like a mystical cave, with eerie-coloured stalactites hovering over a pool of turquoise water. Cenote Samula is an enclosed pool with a single opening overhead. This is an awesome place to go swimming – one of my favourite experiences in Mexico yet!

Cenote Samula, Mexico

Wander around Valladolid

This charming colonial town is an undiscovered Mexican gem. With backstreets lined with colourful houses and all sorts of colonial buildings, a visit to Valladolid is a great addition to your itinerary for Cancun. These are just a few of the things you’ll find in this super cool town.

Valladolid in Mexico

Mercado Municipal. The colourful stalls at this large covered market in the centre of town are a great place to wander around and soak up the colour and aromas of fresh Mexican fruits and vegetables.

Meander down Calzada de los Frailes. This quiet, pedestrian thoroughfare has been described as “the prettiest street in Mexico.” Your Instagram is going to love the colours and shapes of this street!

Casa de los Venados. Marvel at the Mayan art treasures in this private house. Inside this renovated hacienda you’ll find one of the largest collections of pre-Hispanic artwork in Mexico. It’s located just off the main square in the centre of town.

Nightly Jarana dance performances. If you happen to be in Valladolid’s main square, the Parque Francisco Canton, at around 5:30pm you’ll encounter traditional Mayan dancers performing Jarana, a traditional dance unique to the Yucatan.

By the way, if you are looking for an all-inclusive day trip to Riviera Maya and Chichen Itza, with a swim in a sacred cenote as well, check out this excellent tour by GetYourGuide.

Day Three In Cancun

Today’s adventures are going to be built around sightseeing, underwater fun and chilled out island life!

You could take an organised tour like this one to the island or hire a car and make up your own itinerary for the day. Either way, it’s going to be fun!

Visit Isla Mujeres

This beautiful island lies a few kilometres off the coast It has a cool, hippy vibe and feels really quiet after the bustle of Cancun. Golf carts and bikes are the only transport allowed on the island.

Boats in Isla Mujeres, Mexico

A great way to visit the island is aboard a catamaran. Lots of tour operators offer reasonable cruise packages, which include buffet lunch and snorkelling.

Golf buggies on Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Snorkel around MUSA: The Underwater Museum of Art

This amazing sculpture museum lies a few feet beneath the waves off Isla Mujeres. You can view the museum pieces from a glass-bottomed boat or snorkel around them. The exhibits include a group of people sitting around a table, a VW Beetle, a circle of upturned hands and single figures in various poses and postures. It is a surreal experience!

Diving at MUSA in Cancun

You could book a SCUBA diving trip which might also take you to the Manchones Reef, further out in Isla Mujeres Bay. The marine life on this reef is stunning and there are also two more underwater sculptures: The Man on Fire and the Ernest Hemingway Desk.

Go Snorkelling with turtles in Akumal

Ready for another great underwater adventure? How about snorkelling with turtles in Akumal. As well as seeing the majestic sea turtles that live in the water just off stunning Akumal Beach, you’ll also spot a colourful array of marine life and coral.

Snorkelling with turtles in Akumal

The reason that this underwater splendour can be found here is its proximity to the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef which is the world’s second-largest reef system after Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Now there’s a fun fact for your next quiz night!

Back in Cancun after a busy day, head for some tacos at Taqueria Coapenitos down on Avenue Nader. They specialise in Latin dishes and serve some of the best tacos in town.

Day Four In Cancun

It’s been a hectic few days so how about treating yourself to a lie-in this morning? But not for too long… there’s still lots to do! Today will be all about soaking up some Mexican culture and sampling some incredible street food.

Visit Museo Maya

Featuring artefacts and displays from the many Mayan ruins found in the Cancun and Tulum area, the Museo Maya de Cancun is a must-see for anyone interested in this fascinating lost culture. It houses the world’s most complete collection of Mayan treasures and it is the sort of museum that you can return to again and again. The museum is open daily from Tuesday to Sunday.

Go on a street food tour

The flavours of Mexico come alive in Cancun’s street food scene. You can wander around at random and discover all sorts of tasty delights around town or go on a guided street food walk with a knowledgeable local who knows all the best places.

Alternatively, you could take a taco-tasting tour (now that’s an alliteration!) in nearby Puerto Morelos, with a few shots of tequila to wash them down!

Tacos in Cancun

Downtown street art

Cancun is rapidly becoming a world-renowned destination for lovers of street art. You’ll see everything from murals on garden walls to entire buildings decorated with art. You can combine a Cancun street art tour with a street food tour to get a real appreciation for these spectacular artworks.

Pick up souvenirs at Markets 28 and 23

These two local markets are great places to pick up a few souvenirs or some jewellery to remember your trip. Mercado 28 has souvenir stalls and some unique jewellery outlets. Be prepared to haggle – it’s part of the fun.

Market 23 is a nice place to wander around and immerse yourself in Yucatan culture among the fruit and veggie stalls, taco sellers and other cheap eats.

Visit the markets to do some Mexican souvenir shopping

Explore Avenida Tulum

Cancun’s main street is a great place for a stroll. There are wide pedestrian footpaths on both sides and a selection of shops, craft markets, galleries, bars and handicraft exhibitions to discover.

Shop at Malecon Americas shopping complex

This modern, open-air shopping complex is a popular weekend hangout for locals. All of Mexico’s big department stores are here along with ice cream stalls, and some excellent restaurants. The Malecon Tajamar lagoon is right across the street so when you tire of shopping you can go and enjoy the views with a refreshing drink.

Day Five In Cancun

Well, here we are on the last day of your holiday. It goes fast, doesn’t it? You could spend the day checking out a few more Mayan sites, head to one of the beaches to soak up some sun, or maybe indulge in a spa day.

Visit Tulum’s Ruins

Tulum means “wall” in the Mayan language and these ruins beside the sea are enclosed by walls on three sides. This is a lovely place to wander, with the sound of the nearby ocean echoing around the stone walls of the temples and houses.

You have to visit the Mayan ruins in Tulum

Pamper your body and soul

Just about every Cancun hotel has a spa with treatments, or a yoga class on offer. These are a few of my favourites.

Awe Spa. This luxurious spa at the Moon Palace Hotel has a signature Hydrotherapy Journey package that is tailored to your exact needs. I’d also recommend the 80-minute, 4-hand Kukulcan massage. Bliss!

Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya Spa. Even the name of this luxury spa sounds relaxing. Try a Thalassotherapy treatment that includes heated seawater, seaweeds and warm marine mud.

Beach massage in cancun

Vassa Spa. Overlooking the perfect sand of Azul Beach, this beautiful spa caters for families. Your massage can take place on the beach or in the tropical garden.

Heavenly spa. This fancy spa in the Hotel Zone, overlooking the Caribbean, has six indoor treatment rooms and (my favourite) three terrace cabanas where you can be pampered to the sound of the breeze in the palm trees and the sigh of the ocean on the sand. Their signature Heavenly Massage speaks for itself.

A last night out

Feeling relaxed and rejuvenated after a day of pampering, you’ll be ready for one last night out before your flight home. After a few drinks while the sun goes down, and a slap-up dinner, you could hit the nightclubs for a last dance or two.

Coco Bongo offers amazing nightlife in Cancun

The most legendary is Coco Bongo, with its fast-paced music and dance show. Other lively options include The City nightclub and Senor Frogs. Both are world-famous for their rowdy shows, epic music and theme nights.

As you’ve seen, there are so many things to do in Cancun! You can take it as fast or slow as you fancy. A good idea might be to spend your first 3 days in Cancun getting up to all sorts of adventures, then relax and chill out for the final days of your trip. With ancient Mayan ruins, island tours, jungles, cenotes, and nightlife, you’re guaranteed to have an amazing holiday!

I hope this 5-day Cancun itinerary helps with your planning. Have a great trip!