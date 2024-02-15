Dive into my Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 review, which covers dimensions, weight, comfort, user-friendliness, and accessories. It’s time to find out if it’s the all-terrain stroller for you!

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

If you’re considering buying the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2, but need a little more information, you’ve come to the right place! I’ve had this stroller for a while now and have definitely put it through its paces. I’ve used it for trips in and around London, out in the English countryside and more. It’s designed to take on any terrain, and is ideal if you want a pushchair you can use in a variety of settings.

It’s time for my Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 review – one of the best all-terrain strollers on the market

So, what are its selling points? Well, it’s got a sleek design and great manoeuvrability. It’s one of Baby Jogger’s signature three-wheeler strollers, but these wheels aren’t just any wheels! These are all-terrain wheels with big suspension, which mean your little one will be comfy, no matter how bumpy the ground is.

What else? You can fold it with one hand. There aren’t many pushchairs that offer that, and do you know what, it’s really easy too!

So, if you’re looking for a stroller which merges style and functionality, promising a smooth ride for both you and your little ones alike, the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 could be the perfect choice.

Exploring woodland with our pushchair

An Honest And Detailed Review Of The Baby Jogger City Mini GT2

This is going to be a very detailed review of the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2, covering everything from its dimensions and suspension, to accessories. There’s also a concise list of pros and cons if you’re short on time.

One little note to start… while the name may suggest you could take this stroller running, this Baby Jogger stroller is actually not intended for jogging. For that, you’ll need something sportier. I’d recommend checking out the Baby Jogger Summit X3.

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Video Demonstration

Want to see it in action? Here’s a quick video I made for Instagram.

Weight and Dimensions

If you’re looking for a super lightweight pram, then this wouldn’t be my top pick. Instead, I’d recommend the Babyzen Yoyo2, which is the stroller we use for travel and city trips. It’s very compact and light, with a total weight of just 6.2 kg. You can read my review of the Yoyo2 here.

However, at 10.3kg, the City Mini GT2 is a lot lighter than many all-terrain strollers. The majority come in at a weight of 11-14kg. I think this is a huge pro of this pram. There will always be moments when you need to lift your stroller up a set of stairs or into the car boot, so shaving a kg off here and there makes a huge difference.

With a width of 65cm, the seat is quite roomy inside, allowing for a comfy ride as your child grows. Some strollers can feel quite low, but this one has a great height of up to 112.5 cm (with an adjustable handlebar).

The one-handed fold is ideal if you’re a busy parent who often wishes you had an extra arm or two! Its folded size is pretty compact, measuring 78 x 65 x 26.5 cm.

Here’s how to fold the Baby Gogger GT2 one-handed

This stroller is suitable from birth (with the carrycot attachment) right up until your child is 22 kg. I just checked and that’s the average weight of a 6-year-old! So yes, this is pushchair that will last until your child decides they no longer want to be wheeled around, which no doubt will be long before that!

Suspension and Wheels

The suspension is where this stroller really shines. The rubber tyres are super plump, with all-wheel suspension. I really notice how great this is when I wheel Cooper through undulating and rough terrain of pebbles, mud and sticks. The wheels make a smooth ride of it, even if I’m struggling to walk through it!

We really wanted to invest in an all-terrain stroller for more adventurous days out, and I’m now really glad we have this one. Before we had Cooper, I didn’t expect us to be a two pram family (how very extravagant!) but when they fulfil two very different purposes, it makes perfect sense.

Newborn Attachments

If you would like to use this stroller from birth, you’ll also need to buy the Baby Jogger City Mini 2 GT2 Carrycot attachment. This is a pretty standard style of bassinet, with a large canopy and comfy mattress.

The Baby Jogger carrycot can be attached to this stroller

It comes with carrycot adapters that attach to the pushchair base. On average, the basinet will last until a baby is around 6 months of age or a maximum of 9kg.

If your baby is anything like Cooper, he got fed of lying on his back around 4 months. My tip – if you won’t be using this attachment for long, it could be worth looking for a second-hand option. We bought ours second hand and I’m grateful we saved some money!

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Pushchair

Right, let’s jump into the main stroller review! I’ve been really impressed with the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2. I could go into a lot of detail, but if you’re a busy mum like me, you’ll probably appreciate a bullet pointed overview…

It feels super sturdy, especially compared to my lightweight pushchair, the Babyzen Yoyo2.

The one-handed fold is super easy! It’s a huge selling point and isn’t possible with most strollers, especially larger all-terrain models.

The handlebar is adjustable, which is brilliant. Many strollers don’t have this. As I’m only 5 ft 1 but my husband is 5 ft 8, it’s great to be able to adjust it.

Baby Jogger is a sturdy purshchair

It has a pull-out foot rest. This is such a simple addition, yet this adjustable calf support really adds to the comfort of your kid as you wheel them around.

Here’s the pull out footrest which offers decent calf support

The sunshade offers excellent coverage. It comes out a lot further than the shade on my smaller stroller, and really keeps the sun out of Cooper’s eyes.

There’s lots of ventilation for warm days. You can open up a window panel on the shade and also a huge panel on the back of the pram. These allow air to flow around your little one, keeping them cool.

The ventilation panels can open like this

While it’s a bit heavier than my other pushchair, once it’s wheeling it doesn’t feel heavy or cumbersome.

It only took me 10-15 minutes to put together. It had very easy to follow instructions compared to other strollers.

It handles rough terrain very smoothly.

The front wheel is lockable, which can be useful for different surroundings (more on that coming up).

There’s a large storage basket underneath.

It has a near flat recline, which is ideal for naps on the go.

I have the Briar Green colour, which I think is very chic and stylish!

Adjusting the seat back on the City Mini GT2

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 has a near-flat recline with lots of ventilation

Practical Tips

Here are a few things I’ve noticed since having this stroller, which I thought might be useful to share.

I mentioned that the front wheel on this pushchair is lockable. To do this, there’s a little lever you shift which will adjust it from swivel mode to locked mode. Having never encountered a pram that offered this before, I wasn’t sure why you’d need it.

When it’s in swivel mode it’s a lot easier to manoeuvre, which is ideal for flatter surfaces or where you’re turning frequently. Meanwhile, switch the lever to ‘lock’ the front wheel to forward facing only, and you’ll find the pram is better on rough ground as it’s unlikely to veer off course. How smart is that?!

Rubber tire with great wheel suspension

Unlike many strollers which have a footbrake, this one has a brake on the side that you switch by hand. I was so used to kicking the footbrake on my other pushchair, that this took a little bit of getting used to.

How easy is the one-handed fold on the City Mini GT2? Easy once you’ve done it a few times! You reach into the middle of the pram seat where you’ll see two separate loops marked 1 and 2. You loop your fingers through, pull on them and it collapses in half. I show this process in my Reel here.

Once it’s collapsed, and locked, you simply unlock it and flick it back open. Again, I found this really easy once I’d done it a couple of times.

City Mini GT2 folded size

You can see the loops here to fold the City Mini pushchair

In terms of the basket space on this pushchair, it’s a really good size. There is a bar that’s slightly in the way at the back. I often poke my bags through from the side. It’s not a major issue but just something to be aware of.

Car Seat Attachments

Thinking about purchasing a whole travel system to go with your pushchair? Well, you’ll be pleased to hear there are lots of car seats that are compatible with this stroller including most Maxi-Cosi, Cybex and BeSafe infant car seats.

The options vary by country, so I’d recommend checking the car seat compatibility guide on Baby Jogger’s website here. When you do pick one, be sure to check if they include car seat adapters too.

Using our City Mini GT2 in our local park

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2: Pros and Cons

As I’m nearing the end of my review, here’s a quick recap of my pros and cons.

Pros

All-terrain

One-handed fold

Easy to manoeuvre

Comfortable ride for baby

Fold out footrest

Lightweight in this category of strollers

Good ventilation and large peephole window

Near-flat recline

Very quick to build

Large basket

Adjustable handlebar

Large sunshade

Cons

Handbrake takes some getting used to

Doesn’t stand upright when folded

Awkward to reach basket

I find it on the heavy side, but it is light for its category of prams

Quite wide so won’t always fit through a narrow doorframe

City Mini GT2 has a really great sunshade, ours is the briar green colour

Best Baby Jogger Accessories

I’m a big fan of a pushchair accessory! Some really do help make life a little simpler, especially things like buggy hooks and cup holders. There are quite a lot of accessories for this model. Some are official products made by Baby Jogger, but there are plenty of optional extras you can buy more cheaply via Amazon.

Some of these I think are essential (e.g. SnoozeShade, rain cover, hooks, cup holder), while others will depend on how you’re using the pram. Also, if you’re travelling in the early months, I’d recommend taking a look at my post featuring my 19 newborn travel essentials.

I’d recommend buying some hooks to hang from the handlebars of the stroller.

These allow you to hang a changing bag or shopping bags easily. As there’s not a huge amount of under-seat storage, having another place to store bags really helps.

I bought this rain cover which is universal, so can be used on any pushchair. It’s windproof and waterproof, protecting against rain, snow, dust and more.

Buggy Organiser

This Baby Jogger buggy organiser attaches to the pushchair easily, and has space for all your essentials, as well as containing an insulated cup holder. There’s a covered section of the pouch to keep personal items safe too. It’s on the pricey side, but this is a compatible product so you know it’ll fit well!

Baby Jogger Car Seat Adapters

If you’re looking to use a full travel system you might also need to purchase car seat adapters like these.

This is one of my absolute essentials! Not only is it great for sun protection, it’s also perfect for creating a dark environment on the move. It’s helped Cooper nap in his pram when we’re out and about. It fixes with Velcro tabs and has a zip up window so you can check on your little one easily.

There are two sizes available. This one is designed for bassinets and this one is for 6+ months when you switch to the main stroller.

This is my most-used stroller accessory!

This cup holder fixes easily onto the handlebar of your pushchair and has space for a large bottle of water or a coffee, plus a mobile phone.

Baby Jogger Glider Board

Do you have more than one child? This is a great way for them to ride along with you. This official Baby Jogger product is compatible with the GT2 and is suitable for children from the age of 2 up to 20kg.

It’s easy to attach, fitting to the rear axle of your pushchair. You can flip it out of the way when you’re not using it.

Belly Bar for Baby Jogger strollers

I often wonder why these bars aren’t built into all pushchairs, as I think they’re really handy. They allow you to attach toys or other accessories easily to the front of the stroller. We use one for attaching a few linked toys or our wireless fan on hot days. This isn’t a must, but I do think it can make life easier at times!

With lots of upcoming travels to warm countries, a compact fan that can attach to the pram felt like an essential.

I bought this stroller fan which is rechargeable, has good battery life and has a flexible tripod base so you can wrap it around pram handles and car seat bars.

Have you heard of the Rockit Rocker? This is a really smart product that rocks any pram or stroller. You just attach the device to the handle of your pram, turn it on with the button on the top and pick your rocking speed using the dial on the bottom. It’s ideal for times when you’re out and about with the baby in the pram, but then stop for a while (perhaps for lunch). It continues to jiggle the pram, giving the impression it’s still in motion.

We’ve had some great success with the Rockit. Just a few weeks ago we went for a lovely three-course lunch in Windsor. Cooper slept for two courses in his pram, with the Rockit gently rocking him by the table.

If you have an older child to care for, a buggy board is an ideal way to take them out and about while you’re wheeling younger ones in a pram.

This is the official Babyzen buggy board, but it’s worth noting there are compatible options made by other brands, that don’t carry such a high price tag.

If you’re using your Yoyo stroller in cooler temperatures, this is a really great addition. It has a toasty sherpa lining to keep your little one nice and snuggly. As with the 6-month packs for the stroller, the footmuff comes in a range of fun colours.

Another great addition if you’re travelling a lot is this mosquito net. It fixes to the pram easily and covers up your baby to protect them from being bitten.

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Competitors

If you’re not 100% sold, here are a few of this stroller’s nearest rivals.

UPPAbaby CRUZ V2: A stylish and versatile stroller with a compact design. Known for its ease of use, it offers multiple seating positions, a large storage basket, and a sleek appearance.

Bugaboo Fox 2: The Bugaboo Fox 2 is a popular stroller that is suitable for different terrains. It offers a smooth ride, an advanced suspension system, and an ergonomic design.

Thule Urban Glide 2: This option is also a jogging stroller and similar to the Baby Jogger has a three-wheel design. It’s suitable for both urban and off-road terrains.

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Review – Overall Thoughts and Would I Recommend It?

I’ve been really impressed with the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2. We find it helpful to have two different pushchairs at home, so we can use our Yoyo for running around the city and our Baby Jogger for more adventurous trips!

Is this the best all-terrain pushchair?

I really love how comfortable it is for Cooper, no matter the terrain we’re on. It’s handy to be able to fold it one-handed too. I also think it has a chic design, particularly in the briar green shade.

Overall, the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 is a fantastic option for parents looking for an easy to manoeuvre, all-terrain, foldable and stylish stroller, that can handle adventurous days just as easily as a simple day in town. Let me know if you have any questions.

If you’re looking for other helpful tips about parenting or life with a little one, have a read of these posts: