From on-site creches and kids clubs, to dedicated nannies, toddler entertainment and babysitting, these are the best baby-friendly hotels in Europe with baby clubs.

As soon as we had our son Cooper, I was amazed by the shift in our holidaying habits. Gone were the hours lazing by an infinity pool, sipping boozy cocktails and reading chick-lit novels. All of a sudden, our holidays seemed to revolve around mealtimes, nap schedules and bedtimes.

I’ve loved travelling with our baby

We’ve been on several holidays in the first year of Cooper’s life, and only now am I discovering how we could have done things better! We could have had a lot more rest, and balanced some adult relaxation with additional childcare.

There are a huge number of family-friendly resorts in Europe, but not all of them are exactly baby-friendly. Many have splash pools and packed schedules of activities for little ones, but most don’t start at age 0.

Find out the best baby-friendly hotels with baby clubs

But, I’m here to show you the way! There are several great resorts (many with an emphasis on luxury) that cater specifically to those early years. I’m talking about hotels with baby clubs, creches, experienced nannies and babysitters. They offer safe spaces with sensory toys, restful sleep rooms and a bunch of amazing staff who just love hanging out with little kids!

It’s been amazing to make so many memories while Cooper is a baby

Some of them offer nutritious meals for your weaned bubbas, while others will look after them on the beach while you have a swim. Plus, for those of you dreading the flight as you think you’ll have a million pieces of equipment to take for your baby, many of these hotels will provide everything. Yes, I’m talking about everything from bottle sterilisers and high chairs, to baby baths and prams.

This guide is going to remind you that it is 100% possible to have a relaxing holiday with your baby!

Our baby making magical memories on the beach

Baby-Friendly Holiday Resorts In Europe

This chic resort in the Algarve has been voted the best luxury family resort in Europe numerous times. When you see it, you’ll understand why! It’s absolutely gorgeous!

Pine Cliffs Resort is one of the best luxury family resorts in Europe

Let me introduce you to Porto Pirata – Pine Cliff’s very own children’s village. It really is a village too, covering a whopped 7,000 square metres! Along with two life-size wooden pirate ships there’s a playground, bouncy castle, basketball court, trampoline, kids swimming pool and mini golf course.

Porto Pirata at Pine Cliffs Resort in Portugal

While some of these activities are designed for older kids, Porto Pirata is open to kids from 12 months to 8 years. Plus, if you book via Scott Dunn, your little ones can go to the Scott Dunn Explorer’s Club, which starts from 4 months of age.

For adults, there’s loads to love about this upmarket resort. From its tennis academy to its pristine sandy beach and gastronomic restaurants, it’s got everything a tired parent will need to relax.

I feel like I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the 5-star Sani hotels. It’s not just one resort, it’s a collection of 5 hotels spread across a beautiful beach area on the Kassandra Peninsula in Halkidiki. Each of the resorts is slightly different, with some being better for adults and some better for families.

Sani Resort is a beautiful family resort in Greece

If you’re travelling with kids I’d recommend booking to stay at Porto Sani, Sani Beach or Sani Club. These three resorts offer free stays for 2 children up to 12 years old.

Sani Resort has an excellent baby and kids club

In terms of travelling with a baby, Sani Resorts have considered everything. They’ll supply all the baby equipment you could possibly need, from high chairs and weaning equipment, to baby baths, sterilisers and pushchairs. If your baby is on solids, there’s an amazing, healthy menu designed by weaning guru Annabel Karmel. Plus, Sani offer private nannies and evening babysitters so you parents can really let your hair down!

If you’re looking for proper daytime baby care, take a look at the Sani Creche. Here, you can book your baby in for up to three sessions a day, providing they’re between the age of 6 months and 4 years. As with many childcare options, this does carry an extra cost.

One of my favourite little extras at Sani is there’s a Babe Watch service, where the staff will keep an eye on your kids for up to 30 minutes while you have a swim! Sani also has a kids club from age 3-12 and then a teen’s club which runs up to age 17.

Sani offers tonnes for adults too, with a beautiful spa, 27 restaurants, 13 bars, tennis academy, water sports and more. I’m dreaming of visiting – hopefully soon!

Fancy a mountain break with your baby? This luxurious family-friendly hotel is located in the Dolomites in Italy. While it’s paradise for grown-ups with its luxurious blend of eco-consciousness, wellness, and adventure, it’s ideal if you’re planning a holiday with a baby or toddler too.

The hotel provides 60 hours of baby care per week, from 2-week-olds to 3 years. And guess what? It’s included in the price of your stay (although I’ll admit this resort doesn’t come cheap!)

Sonnwies is located in the Dolomites in Italy

The hotel has an amazing creche with lots of toys, as well as a baby lounge, toddler room, and toddler garden. The team will also provide everything you need, from changing mats and prams to high chairs and sterilisers. There’s even an organic baby kitchen where you can order fresh and healthy dishes for your weaned babies, or Hipp baby food for the earlier months!

Your kids can also make use of the heated children’s pool on site, so there’s no way your little ones will ever be bored!

Sonnwies has lots of fun activities for kids and babies alike

In terms of bedrooms, you’ll find a range of suites with 1-3 rooms, ideal for families of varying sizes.

Meanwhile, adults will enjoy the epic scenery, delicious South Tyrolean cuisine and Adult’s Only spa. Sonnwies is one of the most luxurious family-friendly resorts in Europe, and ideal if you’re in that slightly exhausted new parent phase of life!

One of the most popular hotels in Tenerife, a stay at the music-inspired Hard Rock Hotel isn’t just for adults! Your baby or toddler will feel right at home inside Club Lullaby, the dedicated space for little ones aged between 6 months and 3 years. There, they’ll be looked after by experienced staff. It comes at an extra cost, but it’s 100% worth it when you’re getting some well-deserved relax time, sipping cocktails by the pool.

Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife is an ideal place to go on holiday with a baby

For older children, there’s the Hard Roxity Kids Club runs from 4-9, then there’s a Teen Spirit club from 10-16.

Your children will love the kids club at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife

Meanwhile, this is an amazing hotel for adults. There’s a top spa, beautiful pool area and six restaurants to choose from!

If this sounds like the perfect place for you, don’t miss my Tenerife itinerary, which is packed full of great places to visit.

Looking for a family-friendly resort in Portugal? Look no further than Martinhal Sagres Beach Family Resort. This 5-star resort in the stunning Algarve has a wonderful way of making the whole family feel welcome, from tiny babies right up to teenagers and adults.

Martinhal Sagres Beach Family Resort Hotel is in a stunning location

The resort’s creche is available for children from six months to 23 months old. This club provides a safe and stimulating environment for babies with age-appropriate toys and activities including ‘Story Time’ and ‘Let’s Make Music’.

For bigger ones, the Kids and Tweens Clubs run from 2-13 years old. There’s also a baby pool that your little one will love splashing around in! If you’re looking for quality time with your partner, there’s an option to book a babysitter too.

Martinhal Sagres has a great creche and kids club

The resort provides a special menu for kids at its restaurants, as well as a range of family-friendly events and activities, encouraging parents and children to spend quality time together. It’s a comfy resort too, with spacious rooms and suites that are ideal for travelling as a family.

For adults, there’s plenty to love, with chic relaxation areas by the beach and pools, sports areas, a spa, water sports and plenty of activities.

If you like the feeling of being in a larger resort, definitely take a look at this beautiful option in Sardinia. Similar to Sani, it’s actually several hotels rolled into one. This place is absolutely incredible for kids, with huge waterparks, a bowling alley, go karting and a huge range of daily activities.

Forte Village Resort is one of my favourite hotels in Europe with a baby club

But what about planning a holiday with a baby or toddler? Well, Forte Village Resort offers a nursery for kids under 3. It’s packed full of toys and games, and ideal for your little one’s development. There’s an extra charge for babies from 0-23 months, but amazingly it’s free once your kid is 2 or over.

There’s so much for babies and children to enjoy at Forte Village Resort

It’s a lovely safe space to leave your little one while you relax in the sun or enjoy some well-deserved beach time. Meanwhile, the luxury resort offers accommodation across a mix of hotel rooms and chic villas. There’s a pristine beach moments away, with perfect turquoise water and soft sand. Plus, for the ultimate in R&R, head to the world-class Acquaforte Thalasso and Spa. It’s just what any tired parent needs! Sign me up!

Here’s a big name in the world of family travel. Mark Warner have an incredible reputation for creating top-class resorts that make adults just as happy as the little ones! Last time I checked, there were six resorts to choose from: 5 summer resorts in Greece and Turkey, and a 6th resort in the ski resort of Tignes (where I’ve stayed previously).

Mark Warner Phokaia Beach Resort is one of the best Mark Warner properties in Europe

The summer beach resorts offer comfortable accommodation, lots of activities, water sports, varied food options and excellent childcare facilities. Amazingly, they kick off their childcare offering from just 4 months of age, and carry it through to age 17 (or age 12 at the ski resort in Tignes).

At most resorts, there’s a baby club from 4 months – 11 months, then a toddler club from age 1 – 2. All of the Mark Warner resorts have a team of nannies and a bespoke air-conditioned creche with lots of entertainment for your little people. They can also provide a lot of the essential baby equipment so you can focus on packing what you want!

I love that you can book childcare at the winter resort too. It means as a parent you can go and ski for some of your holiday, knowing your kid is having as much fun as you are!

For adults, all of the Mark Warner resorts offer a lot. You’ll find a selection of great restaurants, relaxing pool areas plus lots of complimentary water sports. They’re ideal for outdoor adventure lovers.

This stylish beachfront retreat in Menorca offers modern rooms, stunning sea views, and a tranquil atmosphere, perfect for relaxation and exploration.

Meliá Cala Galdana is in a stunning location on the beach in Menorca

It also has a big focus on family experiences. You’ll find the ‘Kidsdom’ area, a creche and play area with lots of activities for little ones. They have an activity program that’s aligned with a child’s development: Seeds (8 months to 4 years of age), Buds (5 to 7) and Trees (8 to 10).

Kidsdom is the key attraction for families visiting this hotel

This is a 5-star hotel, so you’ll find all the luxuries you look for as an adult too, including infinity pools, great food and spectacular sunset views.

Ready for a trip to the Canary Islands with your baby or toddler? This 5-star hotel in Tenerife is absolutely amazing for babies. Your little one will need to be a minimum of 10 months to visit the Baby Club. Once there, friendly staff will be happy to look after your baby or toddler for up to 6 hours per day, across two sessions. There’s a great setup, with lots of toys, soft play and role play items, plus an area with cots for daytime naps.

Roca Nivaria Tenerife is the top family resort in Tenerife

There’s also the Mini Club for children between 4 and 12 years of age.

This is the baby club at Roca Nivaria in Tenerife

Meanwhile, adults can enjoy the beautiful surroundings, relaxing spa, infinity pools and four restaurants and bars!

Another great option if you want to plan a family holiday in Menorca. This 4-star hotel is right on the beach, and is a paradise for children of all ages.

Royal Son Bou Family Club is a lovely resort in Menorca

If you’re travelling with babies or toddlers, the resort team will make sure you have a relaxing trip. The area for children is known as Kikoland, and there’s plenty for kids from 0 – 17 years, including a playground, toys, soft play, daily activities, children’s pool, video games and more.

Here’s the baby club at Royal Son Bou

Within Club Kikoland you’ll find the Baby Club, which is designed for kids from 0 to 2 years. The friendly staff will look after your little ones, play with them and let them rest in the sleep zone. There are daily activities and lots to keep them entertained.

The resort has thought of all the details too, including providing cots and high chairs, a private babysitting service and baby food.

It’s very family focused, but there are plenty of realxing areas for adults too, including the swimming pool, cocktail bars and restaurants.

Another big name in the world of family travel, you’ve heard of Club Med, right?! The good news is that as well as being amazing for kids, the hotel brand also offers their own Baby Club from 4 months to 24 months. While this is at an extra cost, most childcare is included for 4-year-olds and up.

Palmiye Hotel – Club Med hotels are stylish and chic

I’d recommend checking out Opio en Provence or La Palmyre Atlantique in France, Da Balaia in Portugal or Palmiye Hotel in Turkey. Each of these has a Club Med Baby Club where experienced staff will look after your baby or toddler.

The baby clubs at Club Med hotels have lots for little ones

It’s also worth mentioning that Club Med don’t just focus on summer holidays. They have some utterly amazing ski resorts in France, also with the addition of a Baby Club. Imagine being able to spend a few hours skiing on the slopes, knowing that your baby is being well cared for?! For those, check out La Rosiere, Les Arcs Panorama and Grand Massif Samoens Morillon.

This exceptional 5-star hotel offers spectacular views over Lake Geneva. On first impressions, this may look like the ultimate luxury resort for couples. The palatial hotel offers fine-dining, stunning views and chic bedrooms. Yet, it’s actually surprisingly family-friendly.

Expect 5-star luxury for parents and kids at Hôtel Royal Evian

If you’re looking for a high-end hotel to stay in with your baby, there’s a Baby Club which welcomes children aged 4 to 36 months. There’s a wonderful team who come up with great activities each day and make sure your little one is always cared for and entertained. There are toys, activity tables, sensory games, musical activities and stories throughout the day.

Heaven for tired parents – the amazing infinity pool at Hôtel Royal Evian

One of my favourite options is the ‘mum and baby program’ which is for new mums. The hotel offers a morning of activities for you and your baby, including sessions on baby massage. Then, in the afternoon, it’s all about mum as you get to unwind and relax with wellness and beauty treatments, while your little one is cared for in the Baby Club.

More baby-friendly resorts in Europe

If you’ve still not found the ideal baby-friendly hotel in Europe, I’d also recommend taking a look at these resorts:

Olympic Lagoon, Cyprus – offers a Baby Club from 6 months to 3 years.

Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa, Italy – 5-star all inclusive hotel with a Baby Club from 1 – 3 years.

Baby sleep room at Olympic Lagoon Resort Paphos

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading about these baby-friendly resorts in Europe. I’ve still got several more to share, so I’ll continue to update this post. Let me know if you have any favourites, and I can add them in!

If you’re looking for other helpful tips about parenting or life with a little one, have a read of these posts:

Enjoyed this post? Pin it for later…