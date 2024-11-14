From bright rainbow stripes, to animals, shapes and vibrant patterns, choose from the most colourful baby blankets around.

In those early weeks and months, there’s nothing cuter than looking at your baby all wrapped up in a blanket. They look adorable, arms and legs tucked in, with their precious little face poking out!

It’s one of those must-buys too. We only bought one soft blanket, the rest were given to us by friends and family as they welcomed our beautiful new addition. We’ve really cherished them. Even though our little one is now toddling, I feel quite emotional when I hold the blankets in my hands now, and remember those early days.

This fluffy lion baby blanket can be personalised

While it’s a given that the blanket will be soft and cosy, who says baby blankets have to be boring? I’m so bored of all the gender neutral colours that end up in the muddy browns and beiges. I think it’s more fun to add a splash of colour and personality to a nursery!

Just as I did with my round up of my favourite colourful baby brands, I’m ready to show you the most vibrant and fun baby blankets around right now. Whether you’re after a bold statement piece or something cute and quirky, there’s something here for everyone!

22 Colourful Baby Blankets You And Your Little One Will Love

Rainbow Baby Blankets For a Bright Outlook

You can’t go wrong with a rainbow-striped blanket – it’s a classic! I’ve found several lovely colourful baby blankets that will brighten up your baby’s cot or bassinet. There are options of cellular blankets, crochet and soft, organic cotton, perfect for keeping your little babes toasty!

I love this fleecy striped baby blanket

My favourite rainbow blankets:

This handmade crochet baby blanket will make a lovely keepsake

The pastel rainbow shades are lovely for babies

Fun Patterned Baby Blankets for a Playful Vibe

Who doesn’t love a bit of fun? Blankets with quirky patterns themed around space, nature or just simply abstract shapes! They’re not just cosy but they’ll add a bit of stimulation for your bubba too.

My favourite patterned baby blankets:

How fun is this space themed blanket?

Animal baby blankets

From colourful butterflies and cute turtles, to zebras, sheep and lions, there are baby blankets with pretty much every animal on!

My favourite animal baby blankets:

These sheep will keep your little bubba cosy

How adorable is this zebra blanket?

Floral Baby Blankets

Never-underestimate flower power! Sunflowers, tulips, lilies, roses… whatever the flower, they’re guaranteed to brighten up your baby’s cot. I noticed a trend for vintage browns and oranges, but there are some really vibrant rainbow florals around too. See what takes your fancy.

My favourite floral baby blankets:

Personalised Baby Blankets

For something truly special, why not get your baby blanket personalised? Many brands let you choose your own colour combos and even add your baby’s name or initials. It’s a lovely keepsake and makes a lovely gift for a friend or family member. Etsy is the best place to look for these… as you’ll see from my little round up!

I love this floral personalised baby blanket

My favourite personalised baby blankets:

You could get your baby blanket embroidered with your little one’s name

How to Choose the Perfect Baby Blanket

If you’ve found a few baby blankets you like, but you’re trying to decide between them, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Material: If this is for a baby, I’d suggest you pick soft, breathable fabrics like cotton or bamboo. The cellular blankets are often recommended for newborns.

If this is for a baby, I’d suggest you pick soft, breathable fabrics like cotton or bamboo. The cellular blankets are often recommended for newborns. Size: Always check the dimensions! You want to be 100% sure it’s the right size for cribs, prams, or if the parent wants to use it to swaddle.

Always check the dimensions! You want to be 100% sure it’s the right size for cribs, prams, or if the parent wants to use it to swaddle. Care Instructions: It won’t be long before you realise that life with a baby can get messy! I’d recommend choosing a material that’s easy to wash.

I hope this guide helps you find the perfect baby blanket! I think they are about more than just warmth. They’re a way to bring joy and personality to your baby’s world…. and brighten up days when life feels challenging.

If you’re looking for other helpful tips about parenting or life with a little one, have a read of these posts: