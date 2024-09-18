From wine tasting and seafood experiences, to wild landscapes and lighthouses, this 7-day Nova Scotia road trip itinerary has it all.

When I realised it had been five years since my last visit to Canada, I wondered where the time had gone! It seemed only yesterday I was wrapped up warm, ready for my first (and possibly last) attempt at ice climbing in Alberta! What a beautiful trip that was, exploring the snowy landscapes of the Rocky Mountains.

In fact, I’ve been on two winter trips to the country, spending a romantic Valentine’s Day in Montreal as well as my icy adventures around Banff. I’ve also visited the prairies in Alberta in the summer. Each visit to Canada had shown me a different side to the country. And now, excitingly, I have another incredible trip to add to my collection: a summer road trip around Nova Scotia.

You can expect beautiful views over the water on your Nova Scotia road trip

If you’re unfamiliar with the province, Nova Scotia is located on the east coast of Canada. It’s almost entirely surrounded by water, with over 13,000km of coastline. Even from the furthest point inland, you’re only 67km from the ocean – not far at all! Perhaps unsurprisingly, there are over 150 lighthouses dotted along the coast. Plus, Nova Scotia is home to some of the finest fish and seafood in the world. The scallops and lobsters are top-rated, being exported all over the world.

Nova Scotia is rich in Scottish, Irish, and Acadian (French) cultural heritage. There are even types of tartan around the region, as well as Highland Games!

It’s an incredible place for wildlife and birds. I learned that 12 species of whales visit Nova Scotia each year, including humpback, blue and sperm whales, which you can spot in the summer months.

Peggy’s Cove is one of the highlights of this Nova Scotia itinerary

So, you’ve got a little flavour of what Nova Scotia has to offer, but what’s the best way to see it as a tourist? Well, I’d suggest flying to the capital, Halifax, hiring a car and heading out on an epic road trip. You’ll see the famous lighthouses, enjoy the tranquil views of the water, taste the flavours of Nova Scotian cuisine and enjoy the cosmopolitan city of Halifax too.

Driving in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is an easy region to drive around. It isn’t a hectic province with lots of traffic, and there aren’t many junctions that require a lot of concentration. Often there are only a few choices of roads, and the main highways are simple to get on and off. The only thing to prepare for is the fact that Canadians drive on the right, rather than the left.

The Perfect 7-Day Nova Scotia Road Trip Itinerary

I’m sharing the exact route we took on our Nova Scotia road trip. It’s a detailed itinerary including recommendations for where to eat, drink and stay, as well as a selection of activities. As mentioned, we travelled in the summer, but you could follow a similar route in other months. Just make sure you pack for the season!

One-Week Nova Scotia Road Trip Itinerary: Quick Overview

Day 1: Halifax & Wolfville

Day 2: Annapolis Valley

Day 3: Viewpoint, Waterfall, Halls Harbour and Digby

Day 4: Coastal Roads, Yarmouth & Shelburne

Day 5: South Shore, Lunenburg & Mahone Bay

Day 6: Peggy’s Cove & Halifax

Day 7: Halifax

The route starts and finishes in Halifax

The Ultimate 7-Day Nova Scotia Road Trip Itinerary

Day 1: Halifax & Wolfville

Most people fly into Halifax Stanfield International Airport. From London, the flight is only six hours, which is super quick! From Halifax Airport, collect your car and drive one hour to Wolfville.

Wolfville

The university town of Wolfville is full of charm. I’d recommend wandering the main street, perhaps stopping for a coffee at Just Us within the Acadia theatre building, having a cold cider at Annapolis Cider Company or relax with a beer at The Church Brewing Co. We loved seeing the characterful buildings (they look like they should be in a movie!) and stopping to look in some of the shops.

Wolfville has lots of cute buildings

I also enjoyed our stroll down to Wolfville Waterfront Park. From here you have amazing views over the Bay of Fundy, which is known for the world’s highest tides. I went for an early morning run one day and spotted a bald eagle perched on a rock. Witnessing it flying away over the water, with its huge wingspan and vast landscapes around, felt very special!

Visit The Tangled Garden

The Tangled Garden is located in the Annapolis Valley, just a five-minute drive outside Wolfville. It’s a magical place, of beautiful rambling gardens, that transform from wild flower walkways, to fairytale tea rooms. As you meander through, you discover ponds, hidden seating areas, a labyrinth, wedding venue and more!

Definitely visit the Tangled Garden near Wolfville

You can purchase lots of interesting concoctions in the shop too, all made from plants grown here. From fennel jelly and rose petal honey, to damson liqueur and lavender vinegar, it’s like stepping into a fairy’s home!

WHERE TO STAY IN WOLFVILLE / ANNAPOLIS VALLEY: We loved our stay at Hotel Wolfville, located on the main street in downtown Wolfville. It offers chic suites which are ideal if you want to self-cater some of your trip. Ours was really comfortable, with a cosy bedroom, stylish open-plan kitchen / lounge and a large shower room.

Hotel Wolfville is the ideal place to stay in the town

Day 2: Annapolis Valley

Day two of this Nova Scotia road trip is focused on wine! The Annapolis Valley is one of Canada’s premier wine regions. The region’s coastal climate and soil type has created a range of delicious crisp white wines.

Many of the area’s wineries are in stunning landscapes, with rolling vineyards set against the backdrop of the Bay of Fundy and the Blomidon Cliffs. The region also has its own signature wine, Tidal Bay. Tidal Bay is Nova Scotia’s first wine appellation. Made from local grapes, it reflects the cool, coastal terroir. I ordered Tidal Bay at restaurants throughout our road trip, and loved how crisp and dry it was. It complements the region’s seafood perfectly.

If you’re staying in Wolfville, the vineyards are just a short drive away. Here’s a quick look at a perfect day in the area.

Wine tasting at Benjamin Bridge Winery

Wine Tasting and Lunch at Luckett Vineyards

Luckett Vineyards is a family-run winery in a spectacular location. There are pretty gardens (fully in bloom on our visit) and stunning vineyards with a backdrop of the Bay of Fundy. We started with a wine tasting session. For $12 CAD per person (that’s under £7), you can sample five of the vineyard’s core selection of reds, whites or rosé, or pick three from the premium collection. We learned lots about the wines, before settling down to a lovely lunch in the restaurant.

The casual restaurant offers crowd-pleasing dishes on its reasonably-priced menu. We ordered a big charcuterie platter and some shrimp tostadas to share, all washed down with a glass of Luckett’s chardonnay. It was delightful, particularly while looking out over the vines.

Lunch at Luckett Vineyards in Nova Scotia

After lunch, we strolled through the vines to see a quirky addition that’d arrived from London… yes, that’s a classic red telephone box in the middle of the vineyard! A great photo-op and it actually works! In fact, you can call anywhere in North America for free.

Quirky red telephone box at Luckett Vineyards in Nova Scotia

Wine tasting at Benjamin Bridge

This stop is arguably the most famous winery in Nova Scotia. Benjamin Bridge offers tasting flights and food in its pretty outdoor setting overlooking the vines. Alternatively, you can book a guided tour and tasting session. T

he sparkling wine here has a great reputation, as well as their signature wine, Nova 7. If you’re the designated driver, this winery has created a few low / no alcohol options too.

Dinner at Domaine de Grand Pré Winery

The third and final vineyard of the day is Domaine de Grand Pré, one of the oldest wineries in Canada. You could book a tour or tasting here, but as the evening draws on, I’d suggest booking a table for dinner at the winery’s restaurant, Le Caveau. Here, we enjoyed one of the best meals of our Nova Scotia road trip!

We started with seared scallops, served with caponata and slaw, as well as the tuna tartar served with pickled ginger and gaufrette potatoes. Both were utterly divine, especially when accompanied by a chilled glass of Grand Pré riesling.

5-star dinner at Domaine de Grand Pre

For our main course we ordered the trout, which came with a sumptuous bisque, as well as the wagyu steak. Both dishes were beautifully presented and perfectly cooked. We sat outside, under the vines, feeling very lucky to have discovered the Annapolis Valley in Canada.

Day 3: Viewpoint, Waterfall, Halls Harbour and Digby

It’s time to bid farewell to Wolfville and the Annapolis Valley and start the Nova Scotia road trip. As a little incentive, by this evening, you’ll be in Digby, the scallop capital of the world! However, rather than going directly there, I’d suggest a few scenic stops along the way.

Blomidin Look-Off is a short drive from Wolfville. Just pull into the layby and snap a few photos from the viewpoint. From here you’ll have epic views over the landscapes, including the Annapolis Valley and Bay of Fundy. It was quite misty when we set off, but we still appreciated the scenery.

Blomidin look-off is an amazing viewpoint in Nova Scotia

With such amazing coastal scenery around, we had a feeling there might also be some waterfalls! Well, we were blown away with the stunning view of Black Hole Falls. We parked by the roadside and followed the trail down to the river. Then, there’s a rope to help you descend to the lower falls. Just one word of warning, the route to the falls isn’t kid-friendly as it involves some climbing.

Black Hole Falls

Halls Harbour Lobster Pound & Restaurant

Nova Scotia is famed for lobsters, you’ll see them on clothing, souvenirs and most menus! They don’t come fresher than Halls Harbour. We stopped for lunch on our way towards Digby. The restaurant is huge, with several floors including an outdoor roof terrace, where we sat. We got stuck into two lobsters, while appreciating the ocean view.

Lobster lunch at Halls Harbour Lobster Pound

I’m no lobster-eating pro! It got a bit messy and was definitely grateful to be wearing a bib! However, the lobster was deliciously sweet and succulent. It was also incredibly reasonable – I mean, it should be when you’re moments from where it was caught! Our lobster and fries combo came to around £16 per person. I doubt you’ll find a more reasonable, luxury experience in the world!

Annapolis Royal

History lovers will enjoy this stop. It’s the site of the oldest continuous European settlement in North America, dating back to 1605. It was initially the capital of Acadia and later of Nova Scotia.

We visited Fort Anne National Historic Site, took photos of Annapolis Royal Lighthouse, wandered the main street, grabbed a coffee from Sissiboo Coffee Roaster Café and then treated ourselves to ice creams from 1 Scoop 2 Scoop.

One of many lighthouses on this road trip, in Annapolis Royal

Digby

The town of Digby has the nickname the ‘scallop capital of the world’. You’ll see the huge scallop fleet in the harbour. The Bay of Fundy offers perfect conditions for the creatures, with high tides, cold temperatures and lots of nutrients. The scallops we sampled on this trip were incredible! Huge, plump and sweet!

Digby, Nova Scotia Scallop boats in Digby Harbour

We had an excellent dinner at The Wheelhouse, a buzzy restaurant overlooking the water. The pan-seared scallops were utter perfection. After dinner, we wandered along the promenade, checked out the harbour and were lucky enough to catch a little concert on the waterfront.

Tasty scallop dinner at The Wheelhouse, Digby

WHERE TO STAY IN DIGBY: We checked into Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa, a mock-chateau hotel boasting sea views, a swimming pool, playground and forest trails.

Day 4: Coastal Roads, Yarmouth & Shelburne

From Digby, it’s time to head around the South Shore to Shelburne. I’d recommend a few stops along the scenic drive.

Smuggler’s Cove Provincial Park was a famous liquor smuggling spot back in the prohibition era. In fact, there’s even a hidden cave which was ideal for hiding rum as it made its way to the United States. It was a little misty when we visited, but still offered stunning views.

Smugglers Cove, Nova Scotia

Further along the coastal route is Cape Saint Mary Lighthouse Park. Nova Scotia is synonymous with lighthouses, there’s even a Lighthouse Route you can follow. This one is perched on the cliffs by Mavilette Beach, around 30-minutes from Yarmouth. We enjoyed seeing the lighthouse, but I’d say you can’t fully appreciate the beauty unless you have a drone! From above, you’ll see epic views like this!

Cape Saint Mary Lighthouse perched on the cliffs

We also stopped at Cape Forchu Lighthouse. Unfortunately, the sea mist rolled in as we reached the peninsula, so we didn’t get to appreciate it. I’ve heard the tower climb is great fun!

Cape Forchu Lighthouse was lost in the sea mist!

After a short lunch in Yarmouth, we continued our Nova Scotia road trip to Le Village Historique Acadien de la Nouvelle-Écosse. Acadian people were the descendants of French colonists. They inhabited the region in the 17th and 18th Centuries, but were seen as a threat in the mid-1700s, so much that thousands were forcibly removed in the 1750s. Many found ways to stay, or returned years later.

Le Village Historique Acadien de la Nouvelle-Écosse

Acadien culture is still extremely strong. We saw the Acadian flags all over the region, and even timed our visit for Acadia Day – a huge celebration if ever I saw one! The historic village is a living museum showcasing the richness of Acadian history, and celebrates a culture that has thrived for more than 350 years.

For a fun refuel before the drive towards Shelburne, I’d recommend stopping by Boatskeg Distilling Company. This is moments from the historic village. There’s an exciting menu of cocktails using the company’s spirits. I’ve seen wine and beer flights before, but never cocktail flights! I couldn’t wait to order one! The drinks were really delicious, and the experience was heightened by the beautiful location, overlooking the tranquil water.

Trying my first cocktail flight at Boatskeg Distilling Co.

Explore Shelburne

We really loved Shelburne on the South Shore, so I’d recommend adding it to your Nova Scotia road trip itinerary. This small town oozes charm. There are historic buildings lining the water and several restaurants and breweries in town. We enjoyed dinner at The Emerald Light, tucking into mussels, scallops, pasta and cocktails. It was a lovely spot to reflect on our action-packed day. For something smarter, Charlotte Lane Cafe also came highly recommended.

Sunset in Shelburne Dinner at The Emerald Light, Shelburne

WHERE TO STAY IN SHELBURNE: A few minutes from Shelburne is Boulder Cove Cottages. I’d describe this place as a hidden Nova Scotian gem! There are five log-cabin style cottages overlooking the water. It’s a rustic getaway, where you’re immersed in woodland. You’ll see wild rabbits hopping around and seabirds swooping down. We loved how many activities there were here – from free-to-use kayaks, to fishing, swimming and hikes. It’s an outdoor adventure playground and an ideal way to experience the wilder side of the province.

Boulder Cove Cottages Our cottage at Boulder Cove Cottages

Day 5: Lunenburg & Mahone Bay

Lunenburg

Lunenburg is one of my favourite stops on this Nova Scotia road trip itinerary. With its colourful waterfront, photogenic harbour, thriving food scene and quirky shops, it’s somewhere you could easily spend a whole day. The town even has the status as an UNESCO World Heritage Site. A worthy accolade, as it’s noted as the best surviving example of a planned British colonial settlement in North America from the 18th century.

Lunenburg waterfront

I loved the architecture in Lunenburg

Arrive in the morning and stroll along the promenade. See the boats including the Bluenose II (a replica of the Bluenose, a fishing schooner which became a legendary racing ship) and grab a coffee at Laughing Whale Coffee Roasters.

One of my favourite ways to get to know a destination, especially one with an interesting food culture, is on a food tour. We booked onto the Tastes of Lunenburg tour, run by Eric of Lunenburg Walking Tours. He was filled with amazing tales covering the history of the town and its connection with food.

Walking tour of Lunenburg Lunenburg distillery Trying a lobster roll in Lunenburg

As we walked through the picturesque town we learned tales of liquor smuggling, famous fishing vessels, shipbuilders and modern heroes. We sampled Nova Scotian delicacies including lobster roll, fried fish, locally distilled spirits and even left with an ice cream! We thought Eric was a brilliant guide – interesting, a great storyteller, and at times played grandad to our 17-month-old toddler!

Mahone Bay

Around 10 minutes’ drive from Lunenburg is Mahone Bay. This quaint town has an iconic view of three churches right next to each other. There’s no huge activity to visit for, it’s the kind of place to have a wander, grab a coffee, take some photos and enjoy the tranquil setting with its sheltered bay dotted with small islands.

A few friends recommended it as a great place to hire a kayak – something we didn’t have time for this time, but I could see it’d be the perfect spot for it!

Mahone Bay

Day 6: Peggy’s Cove & Halifax

Peggy’s Cove is the postcard view for Nova Scotia. In fact, it’s one of the most famous landmarks in Canada. I couldn’t wait to see the beautiful lighthouse and climb over the famous granite boulders that surround it.

Peggy’s Point Lighthouse is a classic red and white lighthouse. It’s pretty, but it’s the setting which makes this view so spectacular. The huge granite boulders have been worn by the waves, creating stunning smooth shapes that are ideal for clambering on (assuming it’s safe to do so when you visit). Even our toddler loved climbing here, with us guarding him at all times!

Peggy’s Cove is one of the most best places to visit in Nova Scotia

The whole area is really photogenic. There’s a viewing platform, a few places to eat and the fishing village down below. I’d recommend allowing time to look around all of these. You’ll be reaching for your camera every second of the way!

The whole area around Peggy’s Cove has that Nova Scotian charm

Halifax

If you’re planning a 7-day Nova Scotia road trip, I’d suggest spending your last day and a half in the province’s capital, Halifax. I really liked the city’s vibe. We experienced gorgeous sunny days in the city, walking along the waterfront, exploring various markets, climbing up to the Citadel and enjoying the city’s thriving restaurant scene.

For the second part of day six, I’d suggest you familiarise yourself with the city’s layout. Take a walk around the Waterfront district, which is dotted with restaurants and bars.

Halifax waterfront

Here are a few food and drink recommendations:

Studio East – This Asian gastropub has a great reputation. Chefs give local produce an Asian twist, such as Prince Edward Island mussels in a Thai red curry sauce and Nova Scotian scallop pad Thai.

The Five Fishermen – Lots of people recommended this famous Halifax restaurant to me. It’s one of the best places in the city for seafood and fish. Try the seafood chowder, feast on oysters or order an entire lobster. The choice is yours!

Sea Smoke Halifax – I wish we’d had time to dine at this waterfront restaurant, where the tables are seemingly replaced with firepits! Digby scallops, local oysters, PEI mussels and lobster rolls all feature on the Asian-influenced menu.

Garrison Brewing Company – This cool brewery is located in Halifax Seaport. Pop in to try Hold Fast (dry-hopped pale ale), Sour to the People or a Hefe Weizen (Bavarian wheat beer), to name a few.

Argyle Street – If you’re looking for more bars and restaurants, this vibrant road is the place to be. We enjoyed the cocktails at Lot Six, and thought Antojo Tacos + Tequila next door looked very cool too!

Argyle Street is a buzzy area in Halifax

WHERE TO STAY IN HALIFAX: We had a wonderful stay at The Westin Nova Scotian, moments from the Port of Halifax. Our comfortable room was located on one of the top floors, with a spectacular view over the water to Georges Island. We also loved the Seaport Social bar in the lobby. The whiskey sour and Caesar cocktails that the barman mixed up were some of the best we’ve tasted on our travels.

Great cocktails at The Westin Nova Scotian

Day 7: Halifax

It’s the final day of our 7-day Nova Scotia road trip itinerary! Today is all about Halifax. It’s time to visit the city’s markets, galleries and museums. Ideally, you’d want to visit at the weekend when the city’s markets are in full swing.

Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market is a great place to kick off your day. Grab a coffee and a pastry, while you peruse the stalls selling delicious ingredients. I loved how local this felt. Lots of people were stocking up on fruit, vegetables, oils, flowers and other items.

Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market

If you’re enjoying the market vibe, wander along the waterfront to Halifax Brewery Farmers’ Market. Open on Saturday mornings from 8am – 1pm, this market is housed in a characterful building, and sprawls through several rooms across multiple levels. There are some arts and crafts stalls, but the market predominantly sells food. I’d compare it to a cool street food market.

We saw everything from freshly-rolled sushi, local oysters and Nepalese momos, to Chilean empanadas, Korean fried chicken, French pastries and ginormous cinnamon buns! The Korean dumplings from Gama By Lee were one of my favourites! So tasty!

Once you’ve refuelled, I’d suggest visiting the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic. We loved looking at all of the sailing boats downstairs, before learning about some of the region’s connection to big ships. Some of the most fascinating history relates to the doomed Titanic. Halifax was the closest major port to where the Titanic sank. As a result, you can see many pieces of the wreckage in the museum, including a preserved deckchair and large oak carvings.

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax

If you’re interested in art, don’t miss a trip to The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. I enjoyed the varieties of works on show, covering lots of eras and styles. There’s a permanent exhibition about Maud Lewis, a folk artist from Nova Scotia. It actually features her home, which was dismantled and transported to the museum! I really enjoyed some of the modern art by local artist Mitchell Wiebe, particularly the colourful and chaotic canvases, and the dark room filled with neon and digital artworks.

Maud Lewis’s house inside the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Climb up to the Citadel, Halifax’s strategic hilltop fort, for one of the best views over the city and harbour. On the way up you’ll pass the Old Town Clock – a great spot for photos and another icon of the city.

Walking past the Old Town Clock in Halifax

In terms of other things to do, if you’re interested in the food culture of the capital, you could book a tour with Curated Food Tours. These tours are designed to introduce you to the restaurants in particular parts of the city. We did the ‘Best of Downtown’ tour, which included four delicious plates of food, some of fine-dining quality.

Scallops at Gio Restaurant, Halifax

Shoppers will enjoy a stroll along Spring Garden Road, where you’ll find many of the city’s stores. Jennifer’s of Nova Scotia is a lovely shop, selling souvenirs and delicacies from the province.

Alternatively, if you like seeing urban and edgy neighbourhoods, you could head to Halifax’s North End. We took a leisurely walk along Gottingen Street to see the murals, thrift stores, brewery and trendy eateries.

That’s a wrap on my 7-day Nova Scotia road trip itinerary! Hopefully this guide will help you plan an amazing tour around the province. Obviously, this is just one route and there are plenty more road trips you could create! If we returned, I’d love to head north to visit Cape Breton Island and follow the Cabot Trail through Cape Breton Highlands National Park. The island’s landscapes look awesome.

If you’re looking for more information to help plan your Nova Scotia road trip, the tourist board has a website packed full of inspiration.

