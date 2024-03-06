From hot air balloon rides and boat trips, to stunning wildlife and visiting the ‘happiest place on earth’, there are plenty of romantic things to do in Orlando.

So, you’re planning a couple’s trip to the bright lights of Orlando in the Sunshine State? Well, you’re in for a treat! This is a region that offers so much.

Orlando city center

I’ve visited Florida on several trips now, sunning myself on the beaches of Miami, exploring Tampa’s food scene, enjoying the bright colours of St Petersburg and even swimming with manatees in Crystal River!

It’s a state I’ve grown to love so much! I adore how varied it is. The fact you can ride some of the world’s best rollercoasters in the morning and by the afternoon be relaxing on a beautiful beach, before partying the night away!

If you’re planning a trip to Orlando with your partner, there’s absolutely loads to do. For starters, you’ll be close to some of the greatest theme parks ever created. Head to Universal Studios or Walt Disney World for a fun day screaming your lungs out on rollercoasters. There are lots of shows to see too, so you could snuggle up and watch some amazing entertainment.

If you’re basing yourselves in Orlando, you won’t be far from some of Florida’s pristine white, sandy beaches. You could spend a romantic day swimming and sunbathing with your other half, or even try some water sports together. There’s plenty of marine life to see on these shores too. Book a boat trip and you might catch a glimpse of some of Florida’s friendly dolphins!

New Smyrna Beach is one of the closest beaches to Orlando

Are you a foodie like me?! Well, great news! Orlando is also one of the best cities in America for food. Proof of this? Well, the Michelin Guide, with its array of stars, recently launched in the city. A handful of Orlando’s restaurants have won the exclusive accolade of Michelin Stars and others have received BIB Gourmand recognition. It’s definitely a destination you and your partner will enjoy feasting together!

Plus, if you’re looking for the most romantic things to do in Orlando, you’ll have an amazing choice of hotels to choose from. Some of the city’s chicest accommodation offers skyline views, glamorous suites and stunning infinity pools.

So, whether you’re looking for theme parks, free outdoor activities, or the fancier things in life, these date night ideas in Orlando are sure to hit the spot.

Ready to start planning your trip? Here we go!

romantic things to do in Orlando florida

17 Best Things To Do In Orlando For Couples

Spend Your date night at the Kennedy Space Center

It’s time to shoot for the stars with this Orlando date idea! As one of the best attractions in Orlando, the Kennedy Space Center is ideal to visit if you love all things to do with space, stars, and planets.

Kennedy Space Center, Florida

You’ll definitely feel the romance as you stargaze in the dedicated theatre. I think this is one of the best activities for couples visiting Orlando.

See the Sunrise from A hot air balloon ride

Speaking of sunrises, there are few romantic things to do in Orlando that are more amazing than taking a sunrise hot air balloon ride.

You’ll see views like this on a hot air balloon ride over Orlando

Get ready to soar high above central Florida as you take in the city, lakes, and wetlands. This has to be one of the most romantic things to do in Orlando. What a way to make some special memories on your holiday!

Fuel your adrenaline at Walt Disney World

This couldn’t be an Orlando date night guide without a mention of the happiest place on earth! If you’re a thrill-seeking couple, what could be better than riding rollercoasters at Walt Disney World and the other Disney theme parks. Scream, shout, yell, and have a great time before getting an adults-only Disney cocktail together!

Walt Disney World in Florida

Wander the tranquil Bok Tower Gardens

Dominated by the Bok Tower, Bok Tower Gardens is a gorgeous green space on the banks of Lake Wales. What sets this garden apart from the rest is the Singing Tower that plays romantic music at various points throughout the day. It might make you feel like you’re a couple in a romantic movie!

The picturesque gardens are also very popular, attracting more than 23 million visitors since 1929! As you meander along the pretty trails hand in hand with your lover, you’ll pass ferns, palms, oaks and pines. Plus, as the seasons change, look out for the amazing displays of azaleas, camellias and magnolias.

Bok Tower Gardens in Florida

It’s also an amazing place for wildlife, with 126 different species of birds, gopher tortoises and eastern indigo snakes roaming around.

Kayak the Winter Park Chain of Lakes

If you’re an outdoorsy couple, you’re definitely going to want to kayak the Winter Park Chain of Lakes. As you paddle with your other half, you’ll get to explore a series of six lakes, various canals, and islands. When the sun is shining, this is the perfect afternoon activity in the Orlando. Pack a picnic, grab your oar, and jump in a double kayak with your partner!

Check out the live music at Lake Eola Park

If you’re into the live music scene, I’d recommend planning a romantic date night at Lake Eola Park. This gorgeous park is bustling with energy, especially in the warmer months when there are plenty of festivals and live music acts to enjoy. You could pop together a cute picnic with some treats and a bottle of bubbles, and then sit back and relax.

You can see live music at Lake Eola Park

Take a food tour in Downtown Orlando

If I was to pick a romantic date in Orlando, it would be this! My partner and I are both foodies, so an afternoon eating our way around a city is always a favourite way to explore.

Book a food tour of Orlando and you’ll be introduced to hidden gems, high-end bars and restaurants, and local delicacies that have been eaten in central Florida for years. Don’t be surprised if you see alligator on the menu – it’s a huge part of the local cuisine!

Go Hiking In the remote Lake Louisa State Park

If you want to get off the beaten path, visit the lush Lake Louisa State Park. While you’re there, you’ll get to enjoy plenty of trails, coastal views, and wildlife.

Lake Louisa State Park is a tranquil escape from the city

This is such a lovely place to enjoy Florida’s nature, away from the hustle and bustle of Orlando. For the ultimate romantic date idea, you could arrive for sunrise!

Enjoy a jazz night in Downtown Winter Garden

There’s something super romantic about going to a jazz night! The smoochy music, the low lighting and of course, a few cocktails to accompany the tunes. There are plenty of jazz nights in the Downtown Winter Garden area of Orlando. So, if you’re looking for somewhere to elongate your evening, this is the perfect after-dinner option!

Looking for romantic things to do in Orlando at night? A jazz night is a great option

Head out on A Scenic Boat Tour in Winter Park

This is probably one of the most popular things to do in Orlando for couples, but there’s a good reason for that! Head to Lake Osceola, less than 10 minutes from downtown Orlando, and you’ll get to cruise through three the lakes and canals of the tranquil Winter Park chain.

This is a great place to see wildlife. Often you’ll spot alligators, large fish and cranes. Plus, there’s a chance to see some swanky Florida homes that sit right on the shore.

Sip champagne on The Wheel at ICON Park

Feeling fancy during your time in Orlando? Well, head across to the amazing ICON Park and book a champagne ride on The Orlando Eye. This 400-foot observation wheel offers amazing panoramic views of the area.

Ride the Orlando Eye with your boyfriend or girlfriend

I’d recommend booking your trip for sunset. Not only will you see the last golden rays, but you’ll also getto see some of the bright lights of the city coming to life. A trip on the wheel is definitely one of the best romantic things to do in Orlando!

Enjoy outdoor movie night at Leu Gardens

This is a really lovely way to spend an evening in the city! Pack a blanket, a picnic, and snuggle up for an outdoor movie night at the stunning Leu Gardens.

Located just outside downtown Orlando, Leu Gardens hold amazing outdoor movie nights pretty much all year round, so you can catch a film surrounded by beautiful flowers and wildlife!

There’s a variety of showings too. Last time I checked they had A Bug’s Life showing one week, then a Star Wars movie the next! Hopefully when you visit, there will be a classic rom com!

Experience The Fireworks at Walt Disney World

Who doesn’t love an extravagant fireworks display? Well, let’s be honest, the Walt Disney World fireworks display is famous for a reason. Whether you’re in the park watching the parade, or nearby on I-Drive watching for free, it’s a show-stopping display. Seeing the colourful explosions illuminate the sky is one of the best ways to end a day in Orlando with your loved one.

The fireworks in Florida are always special

Relax at the Orlando Beer Spa

Ok, bear with me here, as this is a romantic date in Orlando with a difference! How about swapping lazing in a jacuzzi or splashing in an infinity pool, for a trip to Orlando Beer Spa? Not only can you enjoy a brew or two while you rejuvenate, but you’ll also be able to soak in their unique and calming “Beer Treatment”. If you and your partner love a pint, you’ll love this experience!

A trip to the Orlando Beer spa is a quirky date activity in Orlando

Check out Disney Springs

Disney Springs is ideal if you want a chilled-out day with your partner. This is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment complex. As well as a mall filled with shops, you’ll also find activities like boat tours and balloon rides.

There are lots of great places to eat at Disney Springs

It’s a calmer Disney park, and it’s also completely free including the parking, so it’s ideal if you want to soak up a bit of Florida’s Disney vibe without spending a fortune.

Go horse riding at the Hidden Palms Ranch

A short drive from Orlando, in Sanford, you’ll find the stunning Hidden Palms Ranch. This natural paradise is surrounded by flowers and lakes. It’s horse country too! In fact, it’s the perfect spot for romantic horseback rides.

Hidden Palms Ranch is a great place to go horse riding close to Orlando

With a maximum of five people in each group, a riding session here is an intimate experience, making it a great choice for couples in Orlando who want to do something a bit different.

Get inspired at the Orlando Science Center

Are you a couple who loves museums? Well, the Orlando Science Center is one of the best in Florida. There are hundreds of exciting exhibits to see, that will no doubt have you and your partner discussing for weeks on end! From the natural world to technological marvels, there’s something for everyone at this amazing science museum.

Orlando Science Center is one of the top museums in the city

I hope this guide has given you some inspiration for your holiday in Florida. Orlando is such a fun city, I’m sure you’ll have a great time!

If you’re looking for other tips to make the most of your trip to Florida, don’t miss these travel guides:

Enjoyed this post? Pin it for later…