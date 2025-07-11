From creches and activities, to dedicated babysitting teams, these UK hotels offer a bit of relaxation for parents.

Since we had our son, our holiday style has changed. A lot. He’s gone from being a gorgeously-squishy newborn who we can transport anywhere, to an opinionated toddler storming around the place! Meanwhile, we’ve gone from a chilled-out couple to a slightly frazzled pair of parents.

We love family holidays in the UK

Some of my friends have said they don’t always feel like going away with kids feels like a real holiday. I guess you expect to return from a holiday feeling refreshed, and this isn’t always the case when you’ve been running around after little ones!

As a mum of a toddler, I know the juggle on holiday is real. When we travel, I’m constantly switching between keeping my son safe, entertained, fed and calm. It doesn’t leave much time for me to relax.

However, there are lots of amazing hotels scattered around the UK which offer childcare, crèches and babysitting services. They’re hotels where you won’t feel out of place if your toddler is screaming or you have a baby crawling around on the carpet!

But, even better, they’re places where you and your partner can actually have a breather from your kids. We all know we’re better parents when we’ve had a bit of a rest. It doesn’t mean you don’t love them!

We still go for amazing meals with our toddler!

Whether it’s an hour in the spa or a quiet dinner for two, these hotels make holidays with kids more relaxing.

The Best UK hotels With Childcare Or Babysitting Services

The Grove, Hertfordshire

Set just outside London in 300 acres of countryside, The Grove is a five-star hotel that manages to feel both grown-up and family-friendly. I stayed here before having my son and I thought the facilities were amazing. It’s also within really easy reach of London, but still offers a proper country escape.

We had a lovely stay at The Grove near Watford

Behind the walled garden you’ll find Anouska’s, The Grove’s OFSTED-registered kids’ club which runs from age 2-9. You can book in three-hour slots once you’ve organised your stay at the hotel. It’s brilliant for little ones, with activities such as arts and crafts, dressing up, games, story times, and Lego.

The luxury hotel also offers babysitting, cots and interconnecting rooms, so it works for all types of families. There’s a swimming pool, lovely grounds and family-friendly dining options.

The Grove has its own kids club

This beautiful family-friendly hotel in The Cotswolds has an amazing Ofsted-registered purpose-built crèche, filled with toys and run by a team of amazing childcare staff. There are various areas to suit different ages. The Playbarn is for little ones from newborn to age 8. It’s where your kids can enjoy playing with toys, doing arts and crafts and reading stories.

Calcot and Co in the Cotswolds Calcot and Co has a great play area

From age 8, there’s The Mez, which has PlayStations, Wii consoles, Xboxes, computers and even a 12-seater cinema. The hotel has plenty of activities you can do as a family too, including using the swimming pool, the adventure playground or hiring bikes.

It’s great that you can enjoy a bit of guilt-free spa time or relax time, knowing your kids are having the time of their lives, too.

The Athenaeum Hotel and Residences, London

While you might not think of a 5-star Mayfair hotel as an obvious place for a family stay, this luxurious hotel is ideal for stays with little ones.

They offer private residences which are ideal for family holidays in London. They have fully-equipped kitchens, dining areas and separate sitting rooms. There are interconnecting bedrooms, with extra beds and cots available. The hotel has a range of toys for families, including Yoto players.

The Athenaeum Hotel London The Athenaeum bunk bed room

The hotel also has access to trusted babysitters that can be booked in advance, so you can go and enjoy a night in London. This hotel is such a great base for exploring central London, although prices are on the upper end!

Chewton Glen Hotel, Hampshire

Tucked in the New Forest, Chewton Glen is a luxury hotel that really welcomes families. It’s an expensive hotel, so won’t suit all budgets, but the Treehouse Suites are stunning if you want space and privacy for your family.

Chewton Glen Hotel Chewton Glen Hotel treehouse

There’s a kids club with everything from storytelling to cookery classes. Babysitting is also available, so you amd your other half can have dinner at the main restaurant or unwind in the spa. It’s ideal for families who want a taste of luxury without feeling like they’re constantly apologising for toddler chaos.

New Park Manor Hotel, Hampshire

This beautiful country manor hotel is located in the New Forest countryside near Brockenhurst. It gets a big tick from parents thanks to its two hours of free childcare in Four Bears Den for every night you stay. How amazing is that? There are daily story times, family movies and great outdoor play areas. Even the spa caters to little ones, with treatments for age 3+!

New Park Manor Hotel

The restaurants offer informal dining (but still quality!) so you can have relaxed meals with your kids. Meanwhile, when your kids enjoy the free childcare, you can enjoy some spa time, a country walk or a cocktail or two! This is a hotel that has really thought about how to make a family stay perfect.

Four Seasons Hotel, Hampshire

You’d expect five-star luxury from the Four Seasons, but not necessarily with an emphasis on families. However, this smart hotel in Hampshire offers babysitting services and the amazing ‘kids for all seasons’ kids club. This is for children 4+ and includes complimentary arts, crafts and games.

Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire

There’s a lot available for under 5s too, including free dining at Wild Carrot Restaurant, complimentary cots, high chairs, baby baths, sterilisers, swimming nappies and more. All the details have been thought of.

Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire pool Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire playground

There are some great family-friendly dining options at the hotel. Plus, for family activities, you’ll be spoiled for choice, with options including horse-riding, swimming and cycling.

Rudding Park, North Yorkshire

While Rudding Park doesn’t have its own creche or babysitting service, they do recommend one locally. That means you can enjoy a little parent time, away from your little ones! For families, there are interconnecting rooms and separate children’s bunk rooms, which are ideal for older kids. There’s even a private cinema available to hire as a family.

Rudding Park Bunk Room at Rudding Park

The beautifully luxurious hotel in North Yorkshire is famed for its spa and beautiful grounds. There’s also an 18-hole golf course running through the 19th-century parkland.

Foodie parents will definitely want a night off to enjoy FIFTY TWO Restaurant, which has been awarded 3 AA Rosettes. The fine-dining experience includes a tasting menu of theatrical, delicious dishes.

Woolley Grange, Wiltshire

Part of the Luxury Family Hotels group, this hotel reopens in the autumn of 2025 and will have some amazing amenities to make life easier with little ones. You’ll automatically get 2 hours of complimentary childcare per night’s stay, in Ofsted-registered Four Bears Den.

Woolley Grange Hotel Woolley Grange Hotel outdoor area

There’s a library filled with children’s books, daily family films and even animals to go and pet. It’s a beautiful spot in the Wiltshire countryside, and definitely somewhere that parents will enjoy relaxing while their kids play.

Bovey Castle, Devon

This grand Devon hotel is one of the most impressive on the list. It overlooks a valley, in Dartmoor, and has large gardens.

Bovey Castle, Devon Bovey Castle Kids Zone

There’s KidsZone on site, which is a paid-for extra, but has lots of fun toys for kids. The hotel can arrange babysitting, so you parents can have a night off. There are tonnes of family-friendly activities on offer at this hotel too, including archery, horse riding, wildlife walks and more.

I love the look of the accommodation at Bovey castle too, which includes chic family lodges.

Soar Mill Cove Hotel, Devon

Tucked away near Salcombe in South Devon, this family-run hotel has the feel of a proper seaside escape. Family-friendly touches include children’s menus and a range of games. There’s a spring-fed saltwater swimming pool which is heated to 86 degrees – a huge draw for little ones. There are also tennis courts and play areas, ideal for slightly older kids.

Soar Mill Cove Hotel Afternoon tea with a view at Soar Mill Cove Hotel

For adults, there’s a spa, yoga classes and great dining menus. The hotel is happy to help arrange babysitting if you want a night off. It’s a really welcoming place for family groups, where you’ll feel comfortable from the moment you arrive!

Moonfleet Manor, Dorset

Another Luxury Family Hotels gem, Moonfleet Manor has been firmly on my list for a long time. It’s one of those places for legendary family holidays, which you only hear good things about!

Moonfleet Manor Hotel is a luxury family hotel in Dorset

Kids are welcomed each day at Four Bears Den, the manor’s Ofsted-registered kids club. They take kids from 3 months up to 8 years. All guests get one complimentary 2 hour session per night’s stay (subject to availability).

Moonfleet Manor Hotel kids Moonfleet Manor Hotel kids club

This hotel has it all. From cinema rooms to escape rooms and play areas, there are lots of great activities for families. It’s also close to the Dorset coast, so you can enjoy a bit of time away from the resort in the mornings, then make the most of the hotel’s facilities later in the afternoon.

This eco-conscious hotel near Mawgan Porth has long been a family favourite. With excellent childcare facilities, babysitting services and plenty of hands-on activities, your kids will never be bored.

Bedruthan Hotel & Spa Bedruthan Hotel & Spa – kids room

You can book under 5s on to a two hour session at Play Space – the hotel’s creche (at an extra fee). There they’ll be able to enjoy a mix of activities including singing, stories, playing with toys and crafts.

There’s also a soft play area, swimming pool, craft sessions, garden and entertainment throughout the schools. Under 3s stay for free too! This is definitely a place with families front of mind.

Adults will love the spa and smart restaurants. Plus, the location, so close to the sea, will do wonders for tired parents!

Fowey Hall Hotel, Cornwall

I’m featuring a lot of places under the Luxury Family Hotels umbrella, as they all offer access to their amazing Four Bears Den childcare, which includes everything from arts and crafts to dressing up and outdoor adventures.

Fowey Hall Hotel Fowey Hall Hotel playground

This one is in a beautiful location, perched above the harbour with lovely sea. There’s a spa to keep grown-ups happy, plus chic rooms, cocktails, great food… I mean, what more do you want?!

If you’re comfortable with it, you can use one of the hotel’s complimentary video monitors, then head down to the restaurant or bar while your little one is sleeping. They also offer babysitting services.

Fowey Hall is a short drive from some lovely attractions, including the Eden Project, so you can enjoy a mix of resort time and exploring.

I hope this guide to the best hotels in the UK with childcare or babysitting helps you plan your next break. While we all want to spend our holidays with our kids, it’s amazing to have a few hours to relax with your other half, knowing your children are being looked after by trained professionals. We all need breaks from time to time, and that little recharge of the batteries can work wonders!

