These animal trivia questions are guaranteed to test your knowledge of all creatures great and small. From fastest birds to unusual critters, how much do you know about the animal world?
You may love animals, but can you identify unusual species? Do you know facts about your favourite creatures? What about scientific names for them, or the names of animals from movies and books? How many hours does a snail sleep for? How many hearts does a beetle have? It’s time for the ultimate animal challenge!
During lockdown we’ve all developed a passion for quizzing. Our knowledge has expanded and we’re enjoying soaking up random facts about everything from celebrities to cheeses.
Animal quizzes are always good fun, so I decided it was only right to challenge you guys with some animal trivia questions. Coming up are 50 animal trivia questions, including a really fun printable picture round.
You can use these questions to host your very own virtual pub quiz with your friends, or simply play along at home right now as you scroll down the page.
Time to find out if you’re the animal lover you think you are, or you need to get your head back in an encyclopaedia!
Right, time for the quiz. No cheating, fingers on buzzers… here we go!
Animal Trivia Quiz Questions
Round 1: Animal Trivia Questions – General Knowledge
Time to test your general knowledge with these animal quiz questions. Good luck!
1. What is the fastest bird in the world?
2. Which bird do you associate with peace?
3. What is a female deer called?
4. What kind of creature is a Portugese Man O War?
5. Which animal is associated with the star sign Taurus?
6. Hakuna Matata is a song in The Lion King… but what does the phrase mean?
7. Belted Galloway and Belgian Blue are breeds of which animal?
8. What is the only bird that can fly backwards?
9. Which bird’s eye is bigger than its brain?
10. What is the fastest land animal?
Round 2: Animal Trivia Questions – Famous Animals
Do you know your Disney animals from famous creatures from literary history? This is a fun trivia round for any animal fanatic!
1. Who is Shrek’s best friend?
2. Dick King Smith wrote a book about a pig raised by sheep. What is the name of it?
3. “Call me Ishmael” is the opening line in which famous book?
4. Leonardo and Donatello are two characters from which series?
5. What kind of fish is Nemo?
6. Who wrote the book War Horse?
7. Kaa is a character in which famous story?
8. What is the name of the dog in The Wizard Of Oz?
9. Po is the main character in which film series?
10. Which famous book features a mole, rat, toad and badger?
Round 3: Animal Trivia Questions – Picture Round
Everyone loves a picture round! See if you can identify these ten creatures from the pictures…
Round 4: Animal Trivia Questions – Animal Groups
You might know a school of fish and a swarm of bees, but do you know the collective names for these creatures?
1. Crows
2. Wolves
3. Bees
4. Elephants
5. Giraffes
6. Lions
7. Jellyfish
8. Owls
9. Porcupines
10. Camels
Round 5: Animal Trivia Questions And Answers – Family Names
A female deer is called a doe and a baby swan is a cygnet… but what are these called?
1. Female Fox
2. Male Horse
3. Female Pig
4. Baby Deer
5. Female Zebra
6. Baby Goose
7. Female Donkey
8. Male Sheep
9. Baby Leopard
10. Female Koala
Animal Trivia Quiz Answers
Round 1: Animal Trivia Questions And Answers – General Knowledge
Time to see how you got on…
1. What is the fastest bird in the world?
Peregrine Falcon
2. Which bird do you associate with peace?
Dove
3. What is a female deer called?
Doe
4. What kind of creature is a Portugese Man O War?
Jellyfish
5. Which animal is associated with the star sign Taurus?
Bull
6. Hakuna Matata is a song in The Lion King… but what does the phrase mean?
No Worries
7. Belted Galloway and Belgian Blue are breeds of which animal?
Cow
8. What is the only bird that can fly backwards?
Hummingbird
9. Which bird’s eye is bigger than its brain?
Ostrich
10. What is the fastest land animal?
Cheetah
Round 2: Animal Trivia Questions And Answers – Famous Animals
1. Who is Shrek’s best friend?
Donkey
2. Dick King Smith wrote a book about a pig raised by sheep. What is the name of it?
Babe
3. “Call me Ishmael” is the opening line in which famous book?
Moby Dick
4. Leonardo and Donatello are two characters from which series?
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
5. What kind of fish is Nemo?
Clownfish
6. Who wrote the book War Horse?
Michael Morpurgo
7. Kaa is a character in which famous story?
The Jungle Book
8. What is the name of the dog in The Wizard Of Oz?
Toto
9. Po is the main character in which film series?
Kung Fu Panda
10. Which famous book features a mole, rat, toad and badger?
The Wind In The Willows
Round 3: Animal Trivia Questions And Answers – Picture Round
1. Red Panda
2. Walrus
3. Sea Urchin
4. Wombat
5. Pangolin
6. Komodo Dragon
7. Bison
8. Ferret
9. Hyena
10. Alligator
Round 4: Animal Trivia Questions And Answers – Animal Groups
There are collective terms for lots of animals.
1. Crows – A Murder
2. Wolves – A Pack
3. Bees – A Swarm
4. Elephants – A Parade
5. Giraffes – A Tower
6. Lions – A Pride
7. Jellyfish – A Smack
8. Owls – A Parliament
9. Porcupines – A Prickle
10. Camels – A Caravan
Round 5: Animal Trivia Questions And Answers – Family Names
1. Female Fox – Vixen
2. Male Horse – Stallion
3. Female Pig – Sow
4. Baby Deer – Fawn
5. Female Zebra – Mare
6. Baby Goose – Gosling
7. Female Donkey – Jenny
8. Male Sheep – Ram
9. Baby Leopard – Cub
10. Female Koala – Joey
So how did you get on with these challenging animal trivia questions? Did you get 50 out of 50, or have you got lots to learn?
