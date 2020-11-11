











Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

These London trivia questions are guaranteed to test your knowledge of one of the greatest cities on the planet!

Over the last few months I’ve developed several fun quizzes. When lockdown hit, everyone was at it! We took turns hosting quizzes for friends, spent hours researching questions online, and gradually accrued some seriously impressive general knowledge.

Personally, I can’t wait for pub quizzes to start up again so I can show off my new love of random facts. However, I’m sure everyone else is thinking the same!

I’ve already got a really fun quiz about food, a challenging art and literature quiz, a capital cities quiz, plus a really challenging geography trivia quiz.

Right now though, it’s time to put your knowledge of my home city to the test. These London quiz questions cover a little bit of everything, including history, landmarks, music, entertainment and sport. Plus, it wouldn’t be a quiz without a picture round. There are 10 questions dedicated to famous landmarks.

Do you know Buckingham Palace from Kensington Palace? What about dates famous events in history? Oh, and I hope you’ve memorised the tube map too. There are some fun quiz questions about the London Underground coming up too.

If you think you know London inside-out then you should find these London trivia questions easy. There are 30 in total. Let me know how many you get right!

30 London Trivia Questions

1. Who sits on top of the column in Trafalgar Square? Winston Churchill The Queen Admiral Nelson Roald Dahl 2. Complete this saying by Samuel Johnson. "When a man is tired of London he is tired of..."? Love Life Laundry Lemons 3. When did the last execution in the Tower of London take place? 1741 1841 1941 1991 4. By what name is the skyscraper '30 St. Mary Axe' better known? The Cheesegrater The Tape Measure The Armadillo The Gherkin 5. Which famous sporting venue in London has the postcode SW19? Wimbledon Olympic Stadium Wembley Stadium 6. In what year did the Great Fire Of London take place? 1666 1686 1766 1786 7. Which punk rock band had a hit with 'London Calling'? The Jam The Clash The Sex Pistols Joy Division 8. Which famous jazz club is located at 47 Frith Street? Jazz Cafe Ronnie Scott's 100 Club Ain't Nothing But The Blues 9. Which London Underground station has the most stations on it? Central Line District Line Jubilee Line Metropolitan Line 10. Speakers' Corner is located in which London park? Hyde Park Regent's Park Green Park St James's Park 11. What is the nearest tube station to this building? Embankment Tower Hill Canary Wharf London Bridge 12. Where in London would you go to enjoy this view? Battersea Park Hampstead Heath Brockwell Park Primrose Hill 13. Which famous London station is this? Euston St Pancras Liverpool Street Marylebone 14. Which famous residence is this? St James's Palace Kensington Palace 10 Downing Street Buckingham Palace 15. How many capsules are on the London Eye? 28 30 32 34 16. What is the nickname for this bridge across the River Thames? Wobbly Bridge Wonky Bridge Woozy Bridge Weird Bridge 17. This is one of the dining rooms at which posh London restaurant? The Shard Skylon Le Gavroche Sketch 18. Where in London would you find this lido? Ruislip Epping Peckham Chiswick 19. What tube station is closest to this famous London venue? Canada Water Shadwell North Greenwich Canary Whard 20. What famous industry was established here? Music Television Radio Newspapers 21. Which football club now play at the Olympic Stadium? West Ham Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham 22. Where was the beach volleyball held in the London 2012 Olympics? Hyde Park Buckingham Palace Trafalgar Square Horseguard's Parade 23. Cleopatras Needle is one of the 3 ancient Egyptian obelisks. Where are the other two situated? Madrid and Berlin Singapore and Bangkok New York and Paris Buenos Aires and Cancun 24. Which London street is famous for its flower market? Brick Lane Columbia Road Portobello Road Maltby Street 25. Which chef's London restaurant is called Dinner? Marcus Wareing Gordon Ramsay Michel Roux Jr Heston Blumenthal 26. Dingwalls and Koko are venues in which area of London? Camden Brixton Clapham Stratford 27. Which country gives London a Christmas tree every year as a thank you for Britain's support during World War II? Norway France USA Sweden 28. Approximately how many bus stops are there in London? 13,000 15,000 17,000 19,000 29. Where in London can you see the Rosetta Stone? Natural History Museum British Museum Museum of London Victoria and Albert Museum 30. How long is the M25? 122 km 188 km 222 km 288 km

So how did you get on with my London trivia questions? Did you get 30 out of 30, or do you need to sit and stare at that London map a little longer?

If you enjoyed this quiz, check out all my general knowledge quizzes, which cover geography, music, food, animals, art, culture and more!