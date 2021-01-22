











This fun logo quiz features five challenging rounds, and includes themed rounds on car logos, food companies and fashion brands.

If there’s one thing lockdown has taught us, it’s that quizzes are a great way to get together with friends and family. Even once we’re out of lockdown, I think the occasional Friday night quiz will still take place within my group of friends.

Over the years it has become harder and harder to gather everyone in a room, so virtual quiz nights have become a a fun way to catch up online, while also turning it into a bit of an event.

Ready for the ultimate logo quiz?

I always love the picture rounds. I wouldn’t say I’m very good at them, but along with the music round, they’re definitely the most fun rounds in any quiz!

Brand new today is a challenging ‘guess the logo’ quiz with answers. There are 5 fun picture quiz rounds with 10 questions in each. That’s 50 logos to identify in total.

They’re divided into themed rounds. If you love takeaways, will you score a 10 in the food logo quiz? How about drinks – perhaps you’re partial to a cocktail or two? That could come in handy in the drinks logo picture round.

If you’re a food lover, you’ll enjoy the food logo quiz round

For all of you fashionistas, you’ll love the fashion logo quiz round. There’s also a tricky technology brand logo quiz round. I really enjoyed putting that one together!

For those of you with driving licenses to your name, how observant are you when you’re driving a motor vehicle. Will you be able to differentiate an Aston Martin logo from a Land Rover? I think the car logo quiz is the hardest round by far.

How will you get on with the car logo quiz round?

Right, time to start kick off this fun logo quiz. 5 rounds to go. Ready?

It’s time to kick off the ultimate logo quiz. Answers are at the bottom of the page!

The Ultimate Logo Quiz

ROUND 1: Food Logo Quiz Round

If you’re a foodie, this round should be a doddle! Whether it’s family food brands you’ve grown up with or popular fast food logos you’ll have seen a million times, you’re going to enjoy deciphering these.

Let’s kick off with round 1 – the food logo quiz round. Good luck!

ROUND 2: Car Logo Quiz Round

However many times you’ve looked at a row of cars, it’s easy to look beyond the logos. You’re checking out the size, model or style of the motor vehicle. But now it’s time to see if you’ve observed them well enough to identify these car brand logos.

10 car logos to go. Good luck!

ROUND 3: Technology Logo Quiz Round

We use technology day in day out. We rely on it. It helps us work faster and more efficiently. It’s improved communication, travel and offers us huge amounts of entertainment too.

When it comes to technology brand logos, how many can you identify correctly? Time for your next 10 logo quiz questions.

ROUND 4: Drinks Logo Quiz Round

If you think aced the food logos, let’s see how you fare with the drinks logo picture round. From soft drinks to the alcohol brands you might reach for on a Friday night, here are your next 10 questions in the ultimate logo quiz.

ROUND 5: Fashion Logo Quiz Round

We’ve reached the final round in this fun logo quiz! How are you finding it so far? We’re ending with 10 logos from fashion brands. There’s a mix of high end and high street brands in here.

The logo quiz answers are coming up after this round. Good luck!

Logo Quiz Answers

50 logos – how did you get on? Did you find it tricky, or do you think you passed with flying colours? Coming up are the logo quiz answers. Let me know how many you got right.

ROUND 1: Food Logo Quiz Answers

Subway Kellogg’s M&Ms McDonald’s Toblerone Cadbury Oreo Ben & Jerry’s Heinz Domino’s Pizza

How did you get on with the food company logos?

ROUND 2: Car Logo Quiz Answers

Audi Peugeot Mitsubishi Ferrari Jaguar Toyota Rolls Royce Tesla Mazda Chevrolet

ROUND 3: Technology Logo Quiz Answers

Twitter Expedia Adobe Amazon Apple Huawei GoPro Spotify TikTok Netflix

Ready for the drinks logo quiz answers?

ROUND 4: Drinks Logo Quiz Answers

Starbucks Glenfiddich Beefeater Tropicana Maibu Corona Pepsi Red Bull Bacardi Heineken

ROUND 5: Fashion Logo Quiz Answers

H&M Levis Adidas Calvin Klein Burberry Rolex Chanel Versace Tommy Hilfiger Nike

How many company logos did you guess right? If you got 40+ then WELL DONE! That’s seriously impressive. You must be a very observant person.

If you got 10 or under, you need to get revising!

If you enjoyed this quiz, don’t forget to check out all my general knowledge quizzes, which cover geography, music, food, art, culture and more. They’re linked below.

